Recap: ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Finale – The Winner is…

Buckle up, “Survivor” fans… It’s time for the epic two-hour finale of “Survivor: Nicaragua,” which I like to think of as the last “Survivor” episode before we can move on to a new season and start over. Yay, “Survivor”!
Carve another notch in the old oak (or random tropical Nicaraguan) tree. Jeff Probst promises that the biggest surprises are yet to come. Surprise No. 1: No pre-credit sequence. I’m sure that’s normal for finales, but unlike Marilu Henner, I do not have Superior Autobiographic Memory. Anyway, we pick up on Day 37, with Dan carving another notch in a tree. It’s the most physical exertion he’s showed all season. Fabio’s goal is to break up the Holly/Sash/Chase alliance and he and Dan agree that Holly should be out next. “I’ll go out fighting, unless somebody else has a better plan,” Fabio warns Holly, vowing to be cool and not let on that he’s playing the game. Sash, meanwhile, continues to make promises with everybody available, though he agrees with Chase that Fabio is still next out, if he loses Immunity.
A trivial pursuit. Speak of the Immunity Devil, it’s time for another challenge. The rain pours as Jeff removes the Idol from Fabio’s neck. The challenge combines Nicaragua trivia with puzzle-making. It’d be hard to say who has the advantage under these circumstances. Everybody gets the first question right and everybody besides Fabio nails the second question, putting him in a deep hole. And Dan is way behind because Dan is always way behind. Jeff gives the first answer, educating the kids at home. Then he stops, because who really wants to know things about Nicaragua anyway? Sash gets out to a huge puzzle lead, but Fabio starts a comeback, pushing ahead of Holly and Chase, who dropped a piece and can’t figure out why his puzzle won’t go together. IT’S FABIO! Huzzah! The Comeback Kid. “I’m missing a piece,” whines Chase, before Fabio comes and helpfully shows him the error of his ways. Holly knows that a monkey wrench has been thrown into their plan, but she still plans on an easy vote against Dan.
Dan on the run. Guess what? It’s raining again. I’m talking about in Los Angeles, out my window. But I guess it’s also raining in Nicaragua. “It was awesome, man,” Immune Fabio laughs, explaining that he always knew he was going to wait til the last minute before getting aggressive. He wants Holly out first, but Chase refuses to believe that Holly is a bigger threat than Dan. Or that’s what he tells Fabio. Chase admits to the camera that Holly’s a bigger threat, but Holly’s his ally. Just like Shannon. And Brenda. And Jane. For the first time all season, Dan has to scurry and strategize. He paints himself as the guy who can’t win because of his money and points out that Small Town Gal Holly would be harder to beat. Fabio, playing Dan’s Advocate, knows that only Sash is sway-able. Sash is willing to hear some of the logic, knowing Holly would be positioned to get votes from women and also old people on the Jury. Holly suspects that Dan and Fabio are lobbying against her, but she’s determined to trust in her alliance.
Tribal Council No. 1. Fabio explains to Probst that tonight’s vote should be about who the biggest threats are. Dan agrees that he should be taken to the end because nobody will give him a million dollars, not that he’d turn down the money. Holly denies that she’s a threat and makes light of Dan’s “She’s from a town of 11,000 people” argument. “They over there know that my mind is always turning,” Chase says. Does he mean “turning” or “flip-flopping” or “caving”? Probst warns Fabio that voting the wrong person out is potentially a million dollar mistake. Fabio calls Holly “a pretty cool lady.” Will he vote the pretty cool lady out of the game?
Vote No. 1. We don’t see how anybody voted, so let’s hear Probst read them: Dan. Dan. That’s it, right? A random, wasted vote on Chase. Dan is voted out. I hope Fabio knows what he’s doing. We’re down to the Final Four. Dan’s last vote was for Chase, to show his contempt. He also has harsh words for shoe-stealing Holly. Bye, Dan.
The lies before the storm. No rain! In Nicaragua. It’s still raining in LA. It’s back to camp for the Final Four. They all agree it’s a pretty huge deal. Fabio knows the only way he’s going to feel secure the next night is if he has Immunity, but around the fire, Fabio gets Sash and Chase to agree that they’ll be in the Final Three. Sash nods politely with Fabio’s plan, but tells us that he has deals with everybody to Final Three and Fabio is the biggest threat. Holly and Chase also agree that Fabio’s next, unless he wins. But Holly and Chase are prepared to turn on Sash if Fabio wins. “I don’t like the lying part,” Chase says, simultaneously lying to Fabio. It may actually be true that Chase doesn’t like lying. He may just be too spineless to tell the truth. The last Tree-Mail includes a sword and a lengthy message instructing them to collect the shields from their fallen comrades as part of the season’s Necrology (or “Rites of Passage,” if you happen to care). Holly feels the responsibility to represent for her departed Ancients.
Rites of Passage. Excuse me, but I’m gonna go watch the Patriots for five minutes. Even Holly, Sash, Chase and Fabio can’t muster enthusiasm for most of these people. I enjoy the ten seconds of of Purple Kelly Bikini Footage, since they didn’t have any footage from her achievements in the game. Mostly, I only remember these people because I interviewed all of them, with the exception of Jimmy Johnson. Burn, baby, burn!
Like Jenga, only played on the handle of a sword. Final Immunity Challenge! Probst takes the Idol from Fabio and sets the stage: They’ll be balancing a sword on a shield, while also stacking coins atop the sword. Uh-oh. Fabio’s coin-stack is precarious and he doesn’t seem to understand that you can straighten your pile. Holly goes out first. Then Chase goes down. It’s only Sash and Fabio remaining. Fabio’s stack is amazingly unsteady. I can hardly breath. Fix it, Fabio! Fix it! He doesn’t! Does he not understand? Sash’s stack looks so steady. But Sash misplays a coin. It’s that simple. His money goes falling to the ground and Fabio wins his third consecutive Immunity with his head on the block. HUZZAH!
Time for Sash, Holly and Chase to devour each other. “I’m lovin’ this, man,” gloats Fabio with his wind-swept hair. “It’s gonna be fun watching them sweat on this one,” Fabio laughs. Sash is feeling cocky, but Fabio just smiles and assures him that he hasn’t made up his mind. “Right now, I’m as desperate as I’ve been the entire game,” Sash admits, promising Fabio that he’ll vote however Fabio votes and insisting that even he’s have kept Fabio even if he’d lost Immunity. Lies! Sash’s preference appears to be voting Chase out, which pisses Chase off. Chase the Flip-Flopper calls Sash a snake. Fabio, sitting on a tree-trunk throne, compares everybody to cockroaches. Chase, to his credit, admits he’d have voted Fabio out if he didn’t win Immunity. Holly follows suit, leading with honesty and then warning Fabio that Sash has played a good game. Given his druthers, Fabio wouldn’t take either Chase or Sash. He respects Holly’s game, but worries about her potential to get votes. This is actually a really tough choice for Fabio. Personally, I think I’d want to go with Chase and Holly, but I may be misjudging Sash’s snake-y appeal.
Tribal Council No. 2. Dan was pleased to rediscover hair products. And Fabio is all aglow. At Jeff’s prodding, Fabio laughs his way through the individual arguments made to him by the other three. Seeing the jury’s response to Sash’s deceit makes me feel like maybe he should be taken. “The truth is, Jeff, I’ve had many alliances with many different people in this game,” Sash confesses and then says “I believe I would have,” when Fabio asks again about taking him to the Final Three. It’s pretty obvious nobody on the Jury likes Sash. OK. I take it back. I’m taking Chase and Sash to the Finals. Last please to Fabio: Sash says he’s been the most honest. Chase says he’s been most honest. “Yeah, you were pretty honest at the last second,” Fabio cracks. And Holly also claims to have been the most honest. Sigh. This is hard.
Vote No. 2. Probst is gonna go tally the votes: Sash. Holly. Holly. Farewell to Holly. I really think that was the right move by Fabio. Or I hope it was. Looking at the Jury, Fabio hasn’t made a single enemy. And yes, Chase wrote Holly’s name down. He really has written down the names of more professed allies than any contestant I can remember at this stage in the game. He’s stabbed just about everybody in the back, while pouting and looking regretful the whole time. I just hope he doesn’t have random and residual sympathies from people on the Jury. Sadly, I fear he may. I’m rooting for Fabio, but I’d even accept Snake Sash instead.
Wingmen. “On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m about a 10 right now,” Fabio grins. He’s proud of pitting Sash against Chase at Tribal Council, planting the seed for his Jury speech. But Chase promises guns will be blazing the next day. Chase is still cocky, but Sash knows how bad he looked at Tribal Council. He still doesn’t think Fabio or Chase deserved to be in the Final Three, but he refers to the guys as his “wingmen” over the fire.
Pancakes labyrinth. The next morning arrives. It’s Day 39 and, out of nowhere, champagne and pancakes appear. “We’re best of friends and worst of enemies,” an energized Sash announces. But with a full belly, Chase is trying to figure out his angle to win the million. His strategy: Get Fabio over-confident. For his part, Fabio vows to go into Tribal Council swinging. Sash’s plan is to be 100 percent truthful and put everything out on the table. Chase thinks of himself as the underdog and suggests that he had better relationships than Fabio and played a better game than Sash. They burn down their camp for the second time.
Opening Statements. Chase leads off. He asks them to bring on the questions, saying he’s looking forward to discussing his crazy game and his wishy-washy decisions. Fabio says that his strategy was to be himself and be an open book and then to assert himself. Fabio says he didn’t backstab anybody and that he deserves the million dollars. Sash says the friendships that he formed, he took more seriously than the alliances and that any broken alliances were just part of the game.
The Jury Speaks. NaOnka and Purple Kelly shouldn’t be allowed to talk. They can vote. Sure. Why not. They earned that. But Quitters shouldn’t get to be stand-offish at Jury. Just my opinion… OK. Let’s get started. Brenda is up first. She takes Sash on for making alliances and breaking them, but Sash interrupts, apologizes and says it’s all part of the game. Then Brenda, sounding sad, turns on Chase, but Chase blames Fabio and NaOnka. Sash says Chase could have stepped up, but Brenda’s all, “You could have stepped up, too!” Zing, Brenda! Marty asks Chase to give the Dumber Than a Bag of Hammers Award. Chase calls it a BS question and says that Marty deserves it. Yikes. Awkward. Marty then says nice things to Sash and Fabio. At Holly’s prodding, Chase says his biggest move was voting Shannon out. Holly asks Fabio if winning those last challenges was “Too little too late.” “I think it was right on time,” Fabio says. Sash agreeably tells Holly that he did, indeed, lie to her. Jane calls Sash “A New York City River Rat.” Chase tells Jane that $100,000 is going to cancer research and then he’s going to take care of his mother. Fabio jumps in and says that he also wants to help his parents, not that Jane cared. Benry doesn’t wanna hear from Chase and gets a dull answer of some sort from Sash. Dan calls Sash a liar and a phony and calls him “spineless.” Then Dan accuses Chase of paranoia and says he backstabbed everybody. “This is ‘Survivor,’ Dan,” Chase says. Dan responds, “Beauty fades, dumb is forever.” Purple Kelly gives Sash 60 seconds to say how he outwitted all of them. That was a very nice present from Purple Kelly, who giggles and calls him awesome. LORD. Why was she allowed to talk? NaOnka asks Fabio if seeing his mother was gasoline to his fire. Fabio cries as he remembers seeing her. Are these million dollar tears? It sure looks like that. Brenda and Benry are both wiping off tears. BRILLIANT, Fabio. [At least neither Purple Kelly nor NaOnka showed any hostility or indignation.] Alina says she doesn’t want to give a million dollars to a boy (Fabio), she wants to give it to a man. Sash makes a good play in saying that on votes, Fabio was the last to know and Chase was wishy-washy. “It wasn’t wishy-washy. It was me making myself a way out,” Chase protests, strongly. “He won three in a row to get here, but this isn’t the NBA Finals,” Chase says of Fabio. Hmmm… Easy-going Fabio plays well. Strong and determined and “I knew more than you think” Fabio? Not-so-much. There are gonna be people who vote on “outwitting” and those people can’t vote for Fabio.
The Final Vote. Let’s see whose votes we get to see. Marty calls Chase dumb and Sash a weasel, voting for Fabio. Alina writes Chase’s name down, saying she was impressed by him tonight. Boo, Alina. Dan is Team Fabio. Brenda writes Chase’s name. Oh COME ON. And that’s all we see. Looks like it’s a two-horse race. Sorry, Sash.
The Reading of the Votes. Jeff leaves Tribal Council in Nicaragua and marches off into the jungle and shows up in Los Angeles. Crazy. Let’s get to the vote: Fabio. Chase. Fabio. [The crowd is much more on Fabio’s side.] Chase. Chase. Fabio. Fabio. THE WINNER IS… FABIO!!!! Or, maybe… JUD! YAY!
Bottom Line: This was the only result that could possibly have made me happy, so I’m very pleased. Or maybe I’m just relieved. It doesn’t salvage the season or anything, but kudos to Fabio. One thing worth noting: I think there’s a very reasonable argument to be made that Chase was a more appealing candidate to players who were there and didn’t see all of his spineless caving and waffling and who only caught bits and pieces of it in-action. I can’t imagine Chase gets four votes if the Jury could have watched the whole season. In the end, Fabio deserved to win, because even if he didn’t outwit anybody, he certainly outplayed and outlasted everyone, especially when it counted. I’ve never loved the floating strategy, but Fabio didn’t even float. He glided. And when he needed to perform, he did. He also made the right choice on who to take with him to the Final Three, which is as important as anything. Meanwhile, Sash managed to play his version of the game mighty poorly. He definitely played the most vicious strategic game of any member of the Final Three, but he managed to make people hate him in a way that even folks like Russell didn’t do. Sash didn’t deserve any votes and didn’t get any. So yeah. The finale didn’t save the season, but it featured acompetitive Jury vote, a couple interesting choices and, in my opinion, the best available option ended up winning.
Awesome recap Dan. Like you, I would have completely loathed anyone besides Fabio winning so as a finale, it worked far better than the actual season ever did. But in a way it’s more satisfying (short-term) than when a great season ends with a boring finale and/or uninspired winner, which almost seems like the norm at this point. I actually cheered when Sash’s pile fell because it gave me a finalist to root for. Maybe I’m just a sucker for dudes who love their moms.
I think If Brenda had stuck around longer the season would rate much higher, but satisfying finale aside, worst overall season in a few years, but as long as Probst sticks around I’ll keep watching. His shutdown of nasty Shannon on the reunion was awesome and reaffirmed my decade-long love for the best host on television
My favorite part of the show was the conversation between Fabio and Sash. Fabio’s eye-rolls when Sash told him he would have taken him to the final three were great, but his expression when Sash told him he was his best friend in the game helped save the season for me. It’s still one of the weakest seasons, but it went out on a good note, at least.
Congratulations Vanuatu. You are no longer the worst season in Survivor history.
I agree that Fabio was the least objectionable of the possible options for winner. His was one of the most active UTR games in recent memory and he did enough to win amongst a weak group.
Here’s a question (for other posters, not for contestants): will we see any of these people again in future All-Star editions? Brenda probably, as the show has difficulty casting memorable female competitors for All-Star editions. But that’s all I can think of.
Question for the competitors (maybe Dan): would forcing a tie with Jane against Holly would’ve resulted in Dan being eliminated due to tiebreak rules? Were the tiebreaker rules ever discussed?
Please bring Brenda back. Brenda is hot and awesome.
Good recap Dan.
I wish somebody would ask Probst, what would happen if the votes were tied at the end?
I also noticed we never found out who voted for who (besides the ones we saw on TV). I have a feeling Fabio and Chase got 4 votes each and 1 vote went to Sash. Whoever voted for Sash was told to vote for either Fabio or Chase so there wouldn’t be a tie.
OK winner and I agree this is the best possible option available won. This is like Survivor Fiji to me, Earl was an OK winner because the other 2 will be option for winners just like Fabio here.
Overall, meh season, I’m still disappointed of the two quitters
I wish there was an edit button haha, what I mean was
“because the other 2 he competed in the finals aren’t good and his win is the best possible option for a winner just like Fabio here”
“They burn down their camp for the second time.”
Freakin’ LMAO!!
Iâ€™d like to start with something from the reunion portion. I donâ€™t understand why the producers failed to show Brenda conspiring to oust Sash. Seems like a MAJOR part of what was happening at that point in the game. Not showing it really painted Sash in a bad light. This really calls into question the integrity of the production in my mind. They couldnâ€™t find 90 seconds to show that instead of the reward winners eating or whatever useless footage was shown? They spent seemingly endless amounts of time schilling for the mobile phone company. This is a competition and they should have some integrity about showing a true picture of what happened out there.
I thought Marty was out of line for the dumber-than-a-bag-of-hammers line. And I was glad to see Chase call B.S. on it. Chase wasnâ€™t dumb. He was simply conflicted and it paralyzed him at times. And Chase admitted as such. Marty confirmed he is an arrogant jerk and not as smart as he thinks. Also, does anybody else think Marty has a crush on Fabio?
It always fascinates me when the jury is so angry with the finalists who lie. As if none of them lie. But one thing has been proven over 21 seasons. People donâ€™t like to be outsmarted. They really resent that instead of appreciating a better player.
I found Fabio to be a genuinely likable winner and I was glad to see him get the votes. It wouldnâ€™t have broken my heart if either of the others had won. They played different styles from Fabio but they played pretty hard. I think Chase may have turned one or two votes with his strong showing at the final tribal.
I didnâ€™t find Sash as objectionable as many other viewers. He was arrogant to be sure and I didnâ€™t particularly care for some of his statements to Fabio before Holly was voted out. Calling him his best friend out there seemed over the top and the wingman comment was pretty loathsome. But Sash had to scramble for large portions of this game. As conditions changed, he had to shift his alliances or he was gone. I think he did a fantastic job of doing that. Especially after the 2 quitters made their exits.
Fabio came through in the clutch. And if for nothing else, he deserved to win, in my mind, for just that. I found Hollyâ€™s question about too little too late to be specious and condescending.
I sure would like to see how the nine votes played out. One of my biggest pet peeves about the show: they never show how the jury votes as they do after each of the tribal councils.
One other point Iâ€™d like to make about information revealed in the reunion. That skank Jane said she makes $50,000 per year in salary. Why did she let everybody on the island think that she was dirt poor? I find her to be such a hypocrite. And a sanctimonious one at that. Go back to Nawth Cah-o-lina and never leave, please.
Loved how Probst shut down Shannon, but he never should have asked the question.
Overall, I didnâ€™t have a problem with the season. Wasnâ€™t great, but I was entertained by it. I have a feeling weâ€™ll see NaOnka sometime in the future for some kind of all-star version. I donâ€™t blame parents for questioning her suitability for teaching their kids; even if itâ€™s only P.E. She is wrong to think that her actions in public donâ€™t have a bearing on her standing at work. Other than protected political speech, an employer can consider oneâ€™s actions outside the workplace.
Iâ€™d like Dan to ask the contestants if there was footage that was not shown that might have fundamentally altered the viewersâ€™ perception. The Brenda conspiracy against Sash that wasnâ€™t shown is an example. And there were two or three votes that seemed very strange given what we had seen leading up to certain tribal councils.
Dan, thanks for terrific recaps throughout the season. Canâ€™t wait for season 22.
I’m guessing they didn’t show Brenda and NaOnka conspiring against Sash so there would still be some drama in the tribal council where Brenda was voted out over whether he’d give up his idol or not. They even paused dramatically on the two of them before the votes were read.
According to wikipedia the votes went like this:
Fabio – Marty, Dan, Benry, Purple Kelly, Na’Onka
Chase – Alina, Brenda, Jane, Holly
“People donâ€™t like to be outsmarted. They really resent that instead of appreciating a better player.”
It seems like not that long ago, the jury *did* occasionally reward the better player… even if they were ultimately outsmarted during the game.
Things sure have changed.
They may have wanted to preserve drama, as Andy Sayers says, or they just might not have caught it on camera, or at least not a good shot. Probst made a point about this quality of the show regarding Jane putting out the fire. He said we can’t show it if we don’t catch it, and sometimes it is hard to catch something. He said Jane putting out the fire was a hard shot technically to actually grab as it was happening, but they did and he was really proud. So…perhaps they didn’t really have a good shot of Brenda?
I have to agree with Alina – Chase really did surprise me with a pretty much pitch perfect final tribal council. And his comments pre tribal council (with boasting Fabio’s ego, and accessed correctly that Sash wasn’t much of an issue) made me think he actually did play a pretty great game, and possibly played dumb even better than Fabio did. Fabio won, and that’s great, but he won based completely on his last 3 wins. He’s not as dumb as he seems, but that’s about the only strategic thing he did. There was nothing else. Chase, on the other hand, had a pretty solid strategy, made alliances, was flexible when situations change, like with Brenda, made solid relationships with other people, but also didn’t let emotions cloud his judgement (with Jane).
I think Chase blew it the Tribal Council they voted out Jane. Constantly looking to his alliance partners for validation made him look dumb/weak in the jury’s eyes. Given that he lost by a vote, it’s not hard to believe that a more decisive performance there would have gotten him one more vote.
Fabio was instrumental in getting Jane out at the right time. That set the frame for the entire end game, and making the decision to run the challenges rather than make an alliance with Jane was a risky but definitive strategic move. He didn’t just luck out. He decided he had a better chance with the challenges than with keeping Jane. AT the time, I saw it, but I might very well have allied with Jane , and then got stuck with her and lost to her, so I think Fabio deserves big kudos for being adamant about taking out Jane and choosing the best strategy for him, including choosing Sash instead of Holly.
Wow, Dude I was sooooo happy that Fabio won. There are those who say that you can’t win without backstabbing and lying but that is what Fabio proved to not be true , he was cool and genuine. I liked him. wish him good luck in life also!
I think it is useful to distinguish between strategizing and scheming. Making and breaking alliances is not the only strategy. Fabio had a strategy the whole game. He said early on he was playing it cool and dumb. That is a fair strategy, especially because he did not just coast in to the final three. He took charge of the game exactly when he needed to do so. Namely, his adamant insistence to Chase and the others that the time was now to take out Jane. They had three votes, needed a fourth. Dan could have been swayed to take out Holly first, but as Fabio was so adamant about Jane that leadership solidly knocked that ball into that groove. Then he chose a risky strategy of running the challenges rather than allying with Jane, even after Probst suggested it. I also think he outwitted Sash in the end, by letting Sash think he was pulling wool over Fabio’s eyes and then hammering Sash’s betrayals home in front of the jury. It still would have been a good play to bring Sash even if Sash wasn’t half-self-deceived-hopeful about his chances, but it was a moment of outwitting Sash at the key moment.
I might have voted for Sash. Year after year I fail to understand why jury members take it so personally that a contestant did something murderous like lie or go against an alliance in order to win a million dollars.
Its Survivor. Stop treating it like 15th century jousting.
I had liked Marty because he was interesting, however his question was really out of line. Get over yourself dude. I don’t really understand Dan’s anger either. He did nothing to advance himself in the game. He should have thanked Chase and Sash for dragging his sorry ass along as they did.