Recap: ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ – ‘This Is Going to Hurt’

There are only two remaining episodes of “Survivor: Nicaragua” and it feels as if we still have a lot of contestants remaining. Or maybe it’s just my feeling that if Dan is still in the game, it ought to be very, very, very early in the season.
No? Hmmm…
Click through for the full recap of Wednesday’s (Dec. 15) “Survivor”…
Pre-credit sequence. The Libertad Six return to camp after voting Benry out. Sash immediately pulls Fabio aside and tells him that Benry had been targeting him. Sash is pleased that Fabio knows he’s in charge, but cackles that as long as Fabio doesn’t win Immunity next, he’s going out. But Fabio has other ideas. Or he wants us to believe he does. “I think they believe I’m more gullible and naive than I am,” Fabio tells us. He’s hoping to astound his fellow castaways with his stealthy wisdom, but he may only have 57 more minutes to astound viewers. Think fast, Fabio!
Sprint to the finish. If you’re keeping score at home, it’s Day 33 for Libertad. Instead of Tree-mail, they receiver a cell phone. They spend a long time holding the Sprint phone in the direction of the camera as they figure out how to make video play. “Something as simple as a Sprint cell phone can bring you to tears,” Chase shills. One after another, the castaways see their videos and properly position the Sprint phone for maximum impact. Everybody’s bawling as spouses, parents and children send Sprint messages. My favorite moment is when Fabio’s mother calls him “Juddy,” forcing absolutely everybody to remember that Fabio’s name isn’t “Fabio.” So many tears. Everybody begins plotting on who will take who if they win Reward. Fabio and Chase agree that if they win, it’ll be a Young Man’s Reward.
Hugs and tears, brought to you by Sprint. Before the Reward Challenge, Probst whores for the Sprint phone. Ick. He takes back their phone, which gets shown again in a close-up as it passes into his hand. Want to know what they’re playing for? The winners will receive a lunch and a cruise and the company of their loved ones and their Sprint phone. Chase’s mom is here! They hug and cry. Thanks, Sprint! Fabio’s mom — total babe — is here! They hug and cry. Thanks, Sprint! Fabio’s mom says that Fabio used to be called “Jud the Stud.” Sash’s mom is here! They hug and cry. Thanks, Sprint! Sash tells us that when he grew up, they didn’t have a lot of money, but they had a lot of love. Dan’s son is here! They hug and cry! Thanks, Sprint! Probst is impressed with how much Dan’s son keeps kissing him. Jane’s daughter is here! They hug and cry. Thanks, Sprint! Holly’s husband is here! They hug and cry, as they celebrate their 25th anniversary. Thanks, Sprint!
Splashing and puzzle-solving, brought to you by Sprint. Oh. Wait. Forget about the hugging and crying. There’s a challenge to be performed. The castaways have to keep jumping into a pool to collect letter tiles. They bring the tiles back to their loved ones, who have to spell the phrase, “Family Comes First.” It’s a bit sad that Dan’s son has to see how weak his dad is. Everybody is working on the puzzle before Dan even brings the tile back. Jane appears to have told her daughter the puzzle, but it doesn’t help. Chase’s mom is first to solve the puzzle. Will Chase make the right Reward partner choice this time? Or will he blow it again. He only gets to choose one castaway, though. Chase correctly picks Sash. Then Probst lets him take one more. Chase picks Holly. “He’s a scumbag. Don’t worry about it,” Dan’s son tells him. Fabio is bawling and pissed off at Chase, which is fair, since they kinda had an agreement. Before they leave, Probst hands them their Sprint phone and instructs them to record their memories.
Bitterness and disappointment, brought to you by Sprint. The bitter, family-free Libertad castaways return and grumble. Dan and Fabio are outraged that Chase keeps choosing Holly for things. “He straight-up lied to me,” Fabio grouses. “You made a million dollar decision today,” Jane complains in Chase’s nebulous direction. Fabio’s annoyed an his behalf. Dan’s annoyed on Jane’s behalf. Jane’s mad on her behalf, thinking that she’s the fourth person in a four-way alliance, which worries her.
Cockiness and hubris, brought to you by Sprint. Meanwhile, the winners fall upon the food like it’s their last meal for a long time. Sash, who has gone two weeks without a solid meal, is grateful. Chase agrees with the other two that they’re the Final Three. Chase isn’t worried about the choice he made, saying he needs to keep Holly close. They toast to their collective success and take many pictures using their wicked awesome Sprint cameras. Everybody hugs. Everybody cries. Everybody appreciates the power of Sprint. But Chase knows he has to go back to the camp to face “wrath,” brought to him by Sprint.
Fabio correctly uses the word “rhetorical” in a sentence. A spider and crabs are creeping around camp as the victors return. “How was it?” Fabio asks. Chase tries telling him, but Fabio response, “That was a rhetorical question. I know it was great.” Well played, Fabio. But Fabio tries being the bigger man and claiming he won’t hold a grudge. He’s determined to win Immunity. And I hope he does. Go Fabio!
The blind side. Probst takes Immunity from Sash’s neck. They begin the challenge blindfolded. They have to go through a hitching station, caress an assortment of symbols on a shield, collect a bag of similar symbols, make it back to the start and decorate another shield with the matching symbols. Sound confusing? Why does Dan even bother? Sigh. Fabio makes it back to the shield first with his symbols. Can he pull off the miracle Immunity win? This is a really hard challenge. Fabio finishes first, but one of his pieces is wrong. He tries again and… He’s right! Fabio wins Immunity. Suddenly, it’s unclear who’s going home next. Intriguing! Unless it’s just Dan going home because he forgets to take off his blindfold and never makes it back to camp.
The blindside. Let’s see how this goes down. Sash grins and admits that the only think that could have screwed up his plans just happened. Dan mentions being exhausted, a regular occurrence. Chase lobbies to get Dan out, but Fabio is lobbying to take Jane out while they have the opportunity. For some reason, Chase is convinced that sending Jane home is a big risk. Sash plays the “Jane is unbeatable in the Final Three” card. Chase, though, wants to vote Jane out in the Final Four. “I don’t know if this is right or not,” Chase mumbles. Oh Chase, if you think it, it’s probably wrong. Jane comes to make sure her alliance is steady, but nobody even attempts to reassure her. “So is it me?” she asks. Chase quickly passes the buck and blames Holly and Sash, who are forced to squirm in front of Jane. “Y’all have been conniving this the whole time,” Jane accuses. When Sash explains their point of view, Jane flips them off and storms away, saying she’s most disappointed in Chase, warning that he shouldn’t return to North Carolina. Jane also isn’t impressed with Sash and the way his mother raised him. Jane’s proud of how she’s played the game and vows that a Rabbit Jane is gonna break out. Mothers, hide your carrots! Before they depart, Jane douses the fire. And douses it again for good measure. “By God, I started it, I’ll put it out,” she says, between gritted teeth. Oh. A *Rabid* Jane. BRING ON RABID JANE!
Tribal Council. Probst doesn’t refer to NaOnka and Purple Kelly as quitters this time. Probst begins by asking about their crazy afternoon. Dan explains Jane’s action and Jane defends it. “There’s absolutely no loyalty in tonight’s vote. It’s full of liars and backstabbers,” Jane says, before calling people out. Jane mentions Holly’s shoe-stealing and tells Holly that where she comes from, you go to jail for that. Dan just nods. Ask to defend the betrayal of the alliance, Chase again throws Sash and Holly under the bus. Probst keeps peppering Chase with questions and he keeps deferring to Sash and Holly, who agree that whoever doesn’t win Immunity next between Dan and Fabio is going next. Probst does an impression of his mother and asks Jane, Fabio and Dan why they don’t have an alliance. Why didn’t they think of this? Who knows. Jane tells Jane to try strategizing and she proposes writing Holly’s name down, forcing a tie. Suddenly, Holly’s a little concerned. Chase doesn’t have a clue what’s going on and he admits it. The jury is loving this.
The Vote. Sash and Chase both have Idols and can’t use them after tonight. Will either of them give Holly their Idol just in case? Chase and Sash both play their Idols. Holly is exposed. Jane. Jane. Jane. So much for Probst’s attempted troublemaking. Jane is voted out. “Y’all have fun,” she declares, with minimal sincerity. Jane lost respect for everybody, especially Sash. Oh and in the final vote, everybody wrote Jane’s name down except for Jane and she voted for Sash.
Bottom Line: What does it say about this season’s contestants that Jeff Probst was responsible for generating the most Tribal Council drama of the entire season? And what does it say about this season that even though he made a fair amount of sense, he couldn’t successfully produce drama, even with his impression of Mama Probst? I guess Jane just felt she was better off pouting, swearing, flipping people off and behaving like a petulant child than making any effort to scurry and save herself in what should have been an evenly divided tribe? It’s taken a long time for me to find anybody I wanted to root for this season, but I’m 100 percent Team Fabio for Sunday’s finale. I guess there are arguments to be made that Holly and Sash have both negotiated the game well strategically, but I’m not interested in those arguments. And don’t you dare tell me you’re rooting for Chase to win. But really, when you take the quality of the season into consideration, is Dan really the season’s only truly appropriate winner?
Who are you rooting for on Sunday? And, put a different way, who’s the season’s most deserving winner? And who would be the season’s most appropriate winner? And is there any chance the Jimmy Johnson wins the $100,000 America’s Favorite vote? That would be fun…
Fabio FTW. I don’t see why you’re so negative it has been a very interesting season. Maybe you need Russell to be entertained? You’ll get your wish next year.
John – I loved “Survivor” for years without Russell and Russell ultimately had almost nothing to do with why I loved “Heroes vs. Villains.” Alas, this season just isn’t doing it for me. So it goes. Still love the show…
-Daniel
I’m for Fabio. I never would have thought that on day one, but that’s what has happened. Although I think it would have been fun if Dan and Fabio had voted with Jane tonight, it’s difficult to say how things would have progressed from there and whether that really would have been the right move.
I’d like to see Chase, Holly, and Sash turn on each other now. And of course for Fabio to win the next couple of immunity challenges.
Still can’t believe how utterly stupid Jane, Fabio and Dan are! Jeff GAVE them the plan! All they had to do was to all vote for Holly and we have a new game. Is there anyone that doesn’t think Jane wouldn’t have beaten Holly in a “Fire” tiebreaker? Then it would have been 3-2 the other way and idiot Chase and cocky Sash are gone next! Jane, Fabio and Dan to the final! YIPPPEEEEEE!
BUT…even Jane didn’t vote for Holly! On what planet does this make sense????
They are so dumb….they will get what they deserve. Too bad.
Dan would be voting for himself than. If those 3 voted for Holly it would have went to the purple rock and the only person that could go home was Dan as 3 had Imunity and Jane and Holly are safe than.
Is that math right? I’m sure it is… If so… Interesting. I didn’t consider things that far along…
So Probst’s antagonism would have just yielded a pre-ordained mess voting Dan out? Hmmm…
-Daniel
That is correct Dan. After the Marquesas mess he said that the people that received votes were supposed to be immune, which is why the fire challenge was instituted for the final four once they realized the problem in season 4, but for any number higher than that it goes to rocks where anyone receiving votes or having immunity is immune from grabbing a rock leaving 5 people immune and Dan and his $1400 shoes going home.
I think Jane voted for Sash because she thought maybe Sash would give Holly the idol so then he would leave. Haha, it was a nice try though.
With regards to the tiebreaker, then wouldn’t the actual smart plan be to have Fabio, Dan, and Jane vote for Dan? I’m not sure if you’re allowed to vote for yourself, but if so, then that would have created a 3-3 tie between Jane and Dan… sending Holly home as Sash, Chase, and Fabio were all immune. Talk about a strategic move that would have been awesome to see.
Of course, may not even be possible. Anyone have clarification on self-voting at tribal (but not outright quitting)?
No self voting allowed.
Damn. That’s sort of a dumb rule when you think about it. Could provide a great deal more strategy and drama if you were allowed to vote for yourself.
I had no idea there was those tiebreaker considerations, and I don’t think 90% of the audience did either.
Probst wondering why Dan and Fabio didn’t team up with Jane made it seem like they were making a stupid move.
This is my first season really paying attention to this show…was this the last week they could play hidden immunity idols? because if not, it made no sense for Chase and Sash to play theirs. Nobody had even mentioned voting for either of them.
Stuff_of_Legend – Yeah, Jeff warned them that the Idols were out of play. I still don’t get why one of them didn’t give it to Holly just in case the three losers got their acts together.
-Daniel
Thanks, Dan…and, yeah. You’re right.
God, these people are idiots. Are they always this stupid?
Having said that, at least they finally wised up and got Jane out of there.
I lost interest with the season when Brenda got the boot then the two quitters, I’m not fond of this season, let’s see with the finale. Dan is just a waste of slot
Kudos to Holly, last woman standing! I would like her to win but that’s a long shot I think, I just hope she outlasts Dan. I’m okay with Fabio winning.
This will be just like Survivor: Fiji for me
What makes the show for me is smart strategery — and this season, and esp. this episode is the opposite of that. Fabio and Dan should be ashamed, unless they believe they can flip one of the trio now.
Adam B – I think Fabio *may* believe that. Dan’s just useless and pathetic…
-Daniel
I posted above but Dan voting for Holly means he is really voting himself off due to the tie breaker rules which protects the two that are tied so he is the only person that can go home.
Fabio may realize that the “3-way alliance” is probably just as good as the “4-way alliance” was. The only problem with that is I think the “3-way alliance” really does want to eliminate Fabio. As for Dan, the only one who seems to want to vote hime out is Chase. The others all know that Dan is too good to sit next to for the end vote. Holly and Sash need to be concerned about one another. Chase has “loved” too many of those jury members “to death”, and Dan, well…
The tribal council was baffling to me. The Chase, Holly, Sash alliance admitted it was Dan and Fabio as the next two to go. Then, Jeff essentially tells the three how to vote in order to reach a tiebreaker. Even Jane, who said “vote Holly,” didn’t vote Holly!
I’m pulling for Fabio but I’m not sure what his strategy is other then win both immunity challenges.
I’m relatively new to Survivor so I’d like to know what the tiebreaker is?
I don’t really think it was in Fabio’s best interests to try and force a tie. If he succeeds, he has has to vote out 3 people who probably won’t want to vote for him at the end. If he stands pat and goes with the crowd he gains Jane’s vote, as well as Dan’s vote. He’ll also look good to the rest of the jury because he stood strong and survived an alliance going after him. All he has to do is win immunity, which seems like a fairly like prospect considering the only real threat is Chase who has his own weaknesses.
He won’t win, but I love Dan. I actually admire how far he has made it despite doing absolutely nothing.
He is bizarro Russell.
I’d be shocked if Jane doesn’t win the most popular player bonus thing. Maybe an outside shot for Fabio.
Elevation – I kinda love the idea of Dan as Bizarro Russell. Russell, after all, was wealthy, but told lies about not being wealthy, while Dan is rich and apparently does nothing but talk about how rich he is. But it’s not just that he’s done nothing… I’m failure sure that he’s the worst physical player in “Survivor” history. Is there even an alternative? Like we’ve had weak and ultra-thin model-types who were far better at challenges than Dan…
-Daniel
The only other one who’s made it far while being this bad at challenges was Scout Lee in the Boys v Girls season.
Dan motivates me to not go out and run a marathon.
For me, Jane is the single most unlikable contestant I can remember. And she confirmed it all tonight. For all her homespun ‘charm’, she turned out to be kind of a jerk. When she learned she had ben outwitted, she decided to pout. It didn’t appear she tried to do anything to get Fabio & Dan to align with her. Maybe she did and it was obvious that it was going to be fruitless. I really hope she doesn’t win any kind of fan favorite award. Fabio is much more likable. From a strategy standpoint, I think Sash has done the most to get where he is. He seems to have steered critical votes to what he wanted all the way through. Not a particularly likable fellow, but he is a good player with sound strategy throughout.
ABC – Anybody But Chase, that wishy-washy wuss.
I had to laugh when Jane proclaimed how proud she was of the way she played while calling the other players liars. Wasn’t she the one who hoarded fish? That surely would have made her mama proud to see she had raised a selfish person.
This season has sucked hard…I feel like I’m just counting the days till it’s over.
I really liked Chase at first but oh my god is he dumb. I’ve never seen someone with such crap strategy.
Go Fabio!
I think I figured out Jane’s vote for Sash: she figured that Sash would give his idol to Holly to protect her. She also figured that Dan and Fabio would vote Holly, and with the idol those wouldn’t count, so Sash would get a vote.
Problem with that is that Sash, Chase, and Holly would have voted for Jane, making it a 3-1 vote and Jane would have gone home anyway.
And why did they tell Jane they were voting her out? That gave her enough time at camp to gather Dan and Fabio and it should have been a 3-3 tie. You should never tell someone you’re voting them out.
Can I just thank you for an awesome job on recapping? I used to love EW’s recaps until the recaps became too much about the writer and his expert opinion on the show and less about the show. You bring a nice balance of funny and show narrative. Thanks!
i wished dan and fabio voted for holly and jane would of went home knowing how stupid she was not to vote for jane. at least there might of been a tie.
This season is actually quite entertaining from a comedic point of view. It’s not clear some of these people actually realize they are playing “Survivor”! How easy would it have been to reassure Jane that she was still one of the four??? Instead, after moments of hesitation, Chase finally impunes the two members of his “3-way alliance”. Does he really think that’s going to end well? The drama was entertaining, indeed. Moreover, we would have never seen the “Rabid Jane” (she is difficult to understand, but I think she said the “wrath of Jane”!). We’re still hiding our carrots anyway! Fabio has actually demonstrated that he is the only one left qualified to be the “Sole Survivor”. In a season where all the strong players were immediately identified and eliminated, Fabio’s approach was brilliant. All he needs to do now is show up for the end vote in a blindfold and ask his rhetorical questions and he wins! Go, Fabio!
Dan looked like a game show model holding the ‘product placement device’ before Jeff took it back from him. And hey, Dan actually got featured in his first testimonial all season. See, the producers will feature you if you stay in the game long enough (are you listening Kelly (no-show)?)
I don’t know about the rest of you but I’m already dreading the schmaltzy memory walk in the finale show. I think I’ll be making something in the kitchen while that is going on. I don’t think I can stand to see them talk about people who’s names I never learned before they were kicked off (wasn’t this the season where we didn’t learn the most names)or give a tribute to the quitters. Maybe I’ll make some chicken in honor of the fallen fowl from last week.