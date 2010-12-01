Recap: ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ – ‘You Started, You’re Finishing’

I’m abroad for work, which means that in order to watch and recap “Survivor: Nicaragua” on Wednesday (Dec. 1) night, I’m actually watching at 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Why would I possibly choose to do that? Because CBS’ promo wizards indicated that tonight’s episode is going to be unforgettable and unprecedented. They would never lie to me, would they?
Let’s find out! Click through for the full recap of “You Started, You’re Finishing”…
Pre-credit sequence. Like I said, it’s early morning and my brain is a little fuzzy, but was that stuff about Purple Kelly wanting to quit in the open credits new material? In fact, is Purple Kelly actually a contestant on this show? The episode begins on Night 27. It’s dark. It’s threatening to rain again. And Purple Kelly goes to NaOnka and announces, “I didn’t understand it at all,” referring to that night’s vote. She feels betrayed by NaOnka, Chase and Sash, who have put her at the bottom of the pecking order. WHO ARE YOU, KELLY PURPLE? Sorry. Early morning impatience. Meanwhile, suddenly at the top of the pecking order, Holly is reassuring NaOnka that she’s still in good shape. I’m not sure I like her very much, but the reversal of fortune that has seen Holly go from near-quitter to cocky Queen Bee has to be one of the biggest swings in “Survivor” history. NaOnka is ticked off at Brenda still. Sure, NaOnka betrayed a friend who was never anything other than straight-forward with her, but NaOnka is offended that Brenda went after her at Tribal Council. “Do I look like Boo-Boo the Fool?” NaOnka muses. Hmmm… Wait. Rhetorical question, right? Nevermind. NaOnka swears that she’s unintimidated and that, if anything, people fear her and her rapier wit. Chase figures that he’s sticking with NaOnka, Jane and Holly for the rest of the game, but he expects things to change. Foreshadowing.
Quitting time. A storm is brewing the next day, as rainwater has caused cascades of run-off in what used to be their “nice little pond.” Jane says camp life is miserable with this kind of weather and the “Survivor” editors clearly agree. NaOnka, apparently anemic, is having problems with her joints. Holly tells us that we don’t understand what they’re going through. Purple Kelly, bawling, says that she’s day-to-day in the game. Kelly doesn’t want to give up, but she hasn’t wanted to play “Survivor” either. Fabio says that the secret is finding a mental happy place and acknowledging that all is misery is temporary. Might I end up finding myself rooting for Fabio? Weird. The next morning, Benry and Fabio confab and agree that anybody who wants to leave is welcome to leave. Still shivering, NaOnka admits to Chase that she’s nearly done and she hands her Idol — “the key to the game” — to Chase, who observes, “I appreciate the hell out of this.” NaOnka tells Chase he needs to get his swagga on. And, swagga-ing indeed, Chase says that even if NaOnka sticks around, she isn’t getting the Idol back. Ringleaders Jane and Holly don’t care if Purple Kelly and NaOnka leave, they still have a solid four-player alliance. But Sash doesn’t trust his new allies as much as he trusts Purple Kelly and NaOnka.
A [Jack] Black mark on “Survivor.” The rain has stopped as we settle in for a Reward Challenge. They’re going to be divided into teams and the teams are tethered together in an obstacle course to rescue an 8-foot stuffed dummy named Gulliver. Want to know what they’re playing for? They’re going to go to go to a makeshift cinema to be subjected to Jack Black’s “Gulliver’s Travels.” Oy. Is this the “Survivor” First the commercials were talking about? The first time a Reward is actually a Punishment? Meanwhile, Jeff Probst, never shy about diving into productive placement, explains how the theme of “Gulliver’s Travels” relates to their own travails. They do a schoolyard pick and Fabio, Sash, Jane and Purple Kelly are the Yellow Team. Everybody but Dan is on the Blue team. Nobody picked Dan, but he’s aligned himself with Blue. At a certain point, I stop paying attention, just as I will with “Gulliver’s Travels.” It appears to be competitive and Probst gets very excited by their effort and the chance to shill for a “major” motion picture. Blue team wins reward. It sucks that Dan gets another reward for doing nothing. At least it’s *this* reward.
Two quitters, one martyr. As Jeff is repeating the reward, NaOnka interrupts. She instructs Jeff that this will be her last day. Then Jeff asks if anybody else wants to quit. A bemused Probst smiles incredulously as Purple Kelly announces she’s leaving as well. Although Probst belittles them, NaOnka and Purple Kelly both maintain they’re proud to be quitting. Probst is having none of this. He gives them the rest of the day to rethink their decision. Probst tells the Blue team that if any *one* player quits reward, the whole tribe will get more rice and a new tarp. Superhero Holly volunteers, making a long speech accentuating her heroism. But Holly is pissed off that NaOnka, who was leaving anyway, didn’t fall on her sword for the good of the team. Damn straight. Meanwhile, I promise you I’d have bailed on “Gulliver’s Travels” before the offer was even out of Probst’s mouth.
Purple, don’t be yellow. The losers and Holly return to camp and prepare for yet another storm. Everybody worships Holly. Fabio describes it as “a pretty cool gesture.” Holly, taking on the Jimmy Johnson role, pulls Purple Kelly aside and tells her to suck it up and play the game. “If you quit, you’re always going to be remembered as the girl who quit ‘Survivor: Nicaragua.'” But, to be fair, if she *doesn’t* quit, she’s only going to be remembered as “The Kelly with two legs.” If that. Holly instructs Kelly that there are going to be tougher things ahead and that she needs to suck it up. But Kelly insists, “I have nothing left to suck.” Heh. Heh. Heh. Holly doesn’t like quitters, be it Kelly Purple or when her darned daughters threatened to quit cross country. Momma Holly wants to be an inspiration for all future generations. Holly: The Woman Who Wouldn’t Quit.
Let’s all go to the lobby… Let’s all go to the lobby… There’s a cabana area set up for the winning team. They accumulate popcorn and candy and hot dogs and go crazy with happiness. Chase, though, can’t fully enjoy his pleasure, because of NaOnka’s selfishness. But NaOnka figures she gave 110 percent in the challenge to get her darned reward and she wasn’t going to give it up. Then, sadly, they have to watch the movie. Despite the fact that “Gulliver’s Travels” is being advertised for its 3-D content, this is purely a 2-D experience. The winners sit around and giggle “Jack Black” over and over again. Benry is laughing, but in the back of his mind, he’s rooting for NaOnka to leave. But NaOnka is experiencing the healing properties of Jack Black. She’s feeling “explosive” and she’s suddenly realized that if she stays, she could win a million dollars. [I want Jeff Probst to explain that “Gulliver’s Travels” is relevant because it’s a movie that co-star Emily Blunt had to be contractually forced to do, proving that, like staying in “Survivor,” sometimes you have to do things that suck.]
Is Kelly Purple also explosive? Quitting hasn’t crossed Fabio’s mind. With rice and a tarp, Kelly Purple is a bit peppier, but she knows that that’s not the same as lasting 11 more days.
Tribal Council, Kinda. Because of the tandem quitting, it’s a Very Special Unplanned Tribal Council. No Immunity Challenge this week. Alina and Brenda look so shiny and well-fed. They also look shocked when Probst reveals NaOnka and Purple Kelly’s plan. At Probst’s prompting, Holly recounts her Jimmy Johnson experience once again. I love how we cut straight to Marty when Holly mentions Jimmy. Jane agrees that since she’s hanging in there, Purple Kelly and NaOnka should hang in there. NaOnka starts complaining about her joints and we cut to Dan rolling his eyes. But NaOnka’s proud that she’s The Last African-American standing, saying she comes from a line of proud black women. Purple Kelly whines more and Alina looks like she’s ready to kill the quitter. Benry mutters something about winners never quit and quitters never winning. Truer words, etc… Fabio, one year older than Purple Kelly makes it clear that this isn’t an age thing, that he’d never quit. Probst asks NaOnka if realistically she ever had a chance to win. She says she did. Marty doubles over laughing. “Regale me with a story, woman,” Probst mocks her, his derision moving in the direction of offensiveness. But then Probst stops the Tribal Council’s substance to get the castaways to talk about how much they loved “Gulliver’s Travels” and how a Jack Black movie saved their life. This is the most cutaways to the Jury in “Survivor” history, as NaOnka goes on and on about how she deserved the reward and never should have been the one to Pull the Holly. “I’m content,” NaOnka declares.
To Quit or Not To Quit? What is the answer? Probst tells NaOnka she has a 1-in-9 shot at a million dollars. Mathematically, he’s wrong. But he asks if she’s going to quit. She does. Bye, NaOnka. Then Probst tells Purple Kelly that she has a 1-in-8 shot at a million dollars. He’s wrong with his math again.., But she also quits. Jeff asks NaOnka what should happen to their torches. She says they should be “smuffed.” Jeff agrees to snuff their torches, but they don’t get to take the torches with them. BURN. Brenda calls it disgusting. Marty agrees. “You wanna go? Go,” Probst tells NaOnka as she heads off into the wilderness. For one second it looks like Purple Kelly might be reconsidering, but she also sacrifices her fire, without the kiss-off from Probst. Then Probst tells the remaining contests that it’s time to step up. Meanwhile, Alina is sitting crying. In her exit interview, Purple Kelly apologizes to Marty, Brenda and Alina. NaOnka says that she owes nobody an apology and that this was all an accomplishment for her.
Bottom Line: Well that was pathetic. Tis the week for quitting on CBS reality shows, but with very different messages. On Sunday’s episode of “The Amazing Race,” Nick & Vicki quit a challenge and were totally prepared to leave the game. Not only did Phil Keoghan not take them to task, but Nick & Vicki were rewarded with a Non-Elimination Leg keeping them in the game. They could still win the million after trying to exit. On “Survivor,” we were treated to a 30 minute lecture on the importance of perseverance and the lame sportsmanship of bailing. On “The Amazing Race” a team quit and the game literally just ignored their spinelessness and kept going. “The Amazing Race” said, “Forget that, you *can’t* quit.” On “Survivor,” the game ground to a halt and everything was put on hold to point fingers and criticize the quitters. Sometimes Jeff Probst’s self-righteousness is irksome, but it played well tonight, especially with the acknowledgement that NaOnka and Purple Kelly were making a mockery of the three people on the Jury. On “The Amazing Race,” nobody acknowledged the teams that gave full effort and didn’t last as long as the quitters.
Bottom Line Part II: Legacy Time: Purple Kelly takes her place as one of the five worst players in “Survivor” history. Despite lasting 28 days, she contributed nothing to the game, failing to make an intellectual, social or physical mark in any single segment of any single episode. Not one. You have to work hard not to be the focus — positively or negatively — of even one three minute chunk of story. NaOnka, in contrast, will just sit around and wait for “Survivor 30: More Heroes and More Villains.” You almost have to give NaOnka some credit. She gave her fellow castaways 28 days full of reasons to vote her out and somehow they abdicated that responsibility, so she got to quit, spitting one last time in their faces. The only way she could have ended her run more hated would have been to make it even deeper before quitting, to make more members of the Jury cry.
It’s 2:40 a.m. where I am. I’m going to sleep. What’d you think of Thursday’s “Survivor”?
Five worst players in Survivor history? Dan, I know you’re tired, but even among the quitters Osten’s worse than Purple Kelly. Add to that the guy who handed over the immunity necklace at tribal, the guy who talked about holes in his body and went home at first council and everyone from Stephenie’s tribe who got swept out to eliminate the need for a merge.
5 worst? I have to agree with Adam B. Being a non-entity doesn’t make you a bad player, some of Survivor’s best players flew under the radar all the way to the end. I can’t totally blame Kelly S for her total lack of presence on the show, I blame that on the show’s editors, who decided that of the 24/7 footage of them that has to be condensed into 42 minutes of prime-time entertainment, they decided that NaOnka’s total train wreck of a personality was a more viable option. There have been scores of charisma-less girls on this show whose only talent was that they looked good in a bikini.
I said this on my own recap at CinemablendTV.com, and I wish it were true: those two should not even be allowed on the jury. They quit, so they shouldn’t get to have a say in who wins. Without their votes, it would still be best-of-seven instead of best-of-nine, which is just fine because seven is what the jury use to have in the show’s olden days. That, and if I never had to hear NaOnka flapping her ghetto gums again, I’d die a happy man.
How about Alan change it to 5 Most Forgettable? I think that’s something we can all agree on.
I really don’t want Naonka or Purposeless Kelly on the jury. I don’t want them on my screen. I don’t want them at the reunion show. It’s really unfair to people who have competed on the the show AND people that just watch the show to have to see them get another second of spotlight. Ever.
My wife tried out for a game show last year, and even though she didn’t make it on the show 3 other shows got her audition tape and called her. That has to have been what happened with these two. If you watched Survivor and made a tape and it was something you wanted to do for years, you don’t just quit with 10 days or so left and stick your hand out to accept the Last African American Woman Standing prize (my memory fails me, was there another AAW on the show this season? Didn’t she win this prize on day 1?)
For not putting in full effort, there is no way they deserve to get a full vote on who wins the money 10 days from now.
Adam and Patrick – Nope. Worst. Flying under-the-radar is only an acceptable long-term strategy if you can argue that you were participating in the game and just doing it in a way so as to avoid alienating people. As Purple Kelly proved last week, she was such a non-factor that even with her life on the line, Brenda didn’t bother telling her an alternative way to vote. “Survivor” is a TV show, so even people who are bad at challenges are contributing to the dramatic ebb and flow of the game, but Purple Kelly wasn’t bad enough at challenges for her ineptitude to fit into the narrative, hence her being worse that the members of Stephenie’s tribe. Osten had a personality, as noxious as it was. And Erik who gave up the Idol at “Tribal” council? Sure. He made one of the biggest blunders in “Survivor” history, but he was consistently quotable, very strong in challenges and he had participated in a couple big strategic moves before being bulldozered by the game.
“Survivor” is a TV show. It needs Heroes and Villains. A contestant who makes it 28 days, doesn’t add anything to a season and then only becomes “good TV” by quitting? That’s as bad as it gets.
-Daniel
That makes you a bad tv character; it doesn’t necessarily make you a bad player of the game. Sandra was a lousy tv character her first time around, and certainly wasn’t helpful in challenges — but a great player of the game.
And Brenda didn’t tell PK another way to vote because Brenda wasn’t a great player; it had nothing to do with PK.
NaOnka was just awful, glad to see her gone. I don’t recall ever seeing a person with less class on tv in general, let alone survivor.
So that jackass finally is off the show by quitting eh! Please send her my disregards when you interview her. I’m talking about Naonka of course – Kelly never bothered me.
I’m looking forward to rejoining Survivor in the new year.
I agree with a few of the comments above.
The producers should have told Probst to convey the message to NaOnka and Purple Kelly that by quitting, they relinquish their opportunity to be on the jury and vote for the winner. Perhaps a new â€œquitters ruleâ€ needs to added to the Survivor manual.
Also, was the weather *really* that bad? If it was, the editors havenâ€™t shown much footage of it or make a big deal of it. Heck, it didn’t look anything like what the Samoa players had to endureâ€¦ and if little Natalie made it through endless days of cold rain, you’d think just about anyone could handle the few storms we’ve seen in Nicaragua this season.
How could two gen Ys quitting like that come as any surprise to anyone who has had experience with trying to get them do work in a work place.
Thanks for posting this, nowhere could I find a link to this episode. Although I wish I could see that lying, thieving, ignorant, painfully dumb bitch Naonka leave the game. She couldn’t have left in a better way, being the spineless cunt she is.