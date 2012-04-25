Recap: ‘Survivor: One World’ – ‘Never Say Die’

Pre-credit sequence. The Tribe returns. “Now we’re in a hopeless situation unless the boys win Immunity,” says Muscular Mark Twain, who’s prepared to go with the women, rather than being seen to be on Troyzan’s side. Kim’s a bit surprised that her name has been discussed in a leadership role, sooner than she might have hoped. Troyzan, for his part, feels alone and he repeats, once again, that it’s one man against all of the women (and Muscular Mark Twain) and he has to keep winning Immunity. Isn’t that exactly where we left the pre-credit sequence last week?
The doors of perception. It’s Day 28 for Tikiano. Tree-Mail indicates that powers of perception will lead to reward. Kat and Kim agree that if either of them wins Reward, they’ll take the other along. They also agree (or Kim does) that Troyzan, Alicia and Christina can’t be allowed to go back to camp alone together. That smells like foreshadowing to me.
Child’s Play. Reward Challenge time and there are freaky dolls that vaguely resemble the contestants. It’s that old “Big Brother” challenge where they’re asked questions about each other and have to guess what the group might say. For each one they get right, they get to cut one of the three ropes in front of each of their names. After three chops, the freaky dolls will fall into the fire, leaving only their eerie-ass skeletons. Want to know what they’re playing for? A helicopter ride and a full picnic. Everybody agrees it’s worth playing for. The group says that Christina does not deserve to be there. Duh. “I don’t know why,” Christina says. Double-duh. The group would trust Kim with their life. Troyzan’s doll is the first in the fire. “Awww… my ass!” Troyzan says. “This is my island!” Alicia responds. Everybody agrees that Kat “most needs a wake-up call in life.” Kat takes no offense and bows. Muscular Mark Twain is second out of the challenge, followed by Chelsea. The group says Troyzan is the biggest poseur and that Sabrina does the least for the tribe. Kat’s doll burns. Sabrina’s doll burns. The group wants to be stranded with Kim. Alicia’s doll burns. The group doesn’t want to see Troyzan after the game. Kim wins! She gets to choose one person to join her. She picks Alicia. She gets another choice. Surely it’s Kat, right? NO. It’s Chelsea. Kat’s eyes go wide and sad. “It shows exactly where everybody stands,” Troyzan says helpfully. Kat is so sad. Kim tries apologizing and Kat’s all, “Whatever.”
Winner’s remorse. The ghetto bird transports the three winners to their picnic. Naturally, they’re all really thrilled to be on a helicopter, which Chelsea compares to a roller-coaster. “The reward was awesome, but I can’t decide if I’m enjoying it or not,” Kim says, while admitting that they’re going to have damage control when they go back and that Troyzan is probably back at camp pouring poison in everybody’s ears.
Kat-astrophe. Kat is still unhappy. And hungry. Troyzan is giddy at the chance to pow-wow and poke at Kat’s insecure scabs. “Kat, you’ve gotta grasp what’s going on. You think that you’re in the know when you’re actually not,” Troyzan says, urging Kat to wake up and smell the coffee. “I’m pissed because Kim didn’t take me,” says a sad, puffy-eyed Kat. Sabrina tries to coach her crying chum, while Kat is saying that if she has to vote Kim out to prove her value, she will. Uh-oh. “Kat needs to be soothed. She’s a hot mess right now,” Sabrina says, before urging Troyzan to explain his master plan. Sabrina hears Troyzan and suggests that they just need one girl to turn, easily smoking out Christina’s swaying tendency. The three women return from their picnic. Kat’s insecure and she doesn’t know if it’s her own insecurity, or the insecurity that Troyzan planted. “I was devastated and I didn’t have anything to say to her,” Kat says, before Kim takes her aside to let her vent. Kat, having blurry side-boob issues, shares her sadness. Kim apologizes and says this is her worst day out there, that it’s better to be picked than to pick. Kim confesses that not taking Kat was her first non-strategic decision in the game and she’s paying for it.
That’ll do, pig. The rain is coming down. And… PIG! No. Stop huddling, castaways. PIG! Nobody has a clue how to catch the pig, but they’re all very enthusiastic about the idea. It’s not a small pig. And they have nothing other than a rope and, somewhere, an axe. I love Sabrina’s excited, jumping confessional as everybody is scurrying around excitedly. “I join in for fun’s sake just to give myself a laugh,” Troyzan says, aware that nobody would know what to do with the pig if they catch it. They run around the beach, chasing poor Babe with ropes, sticks and an axe. PETA’s not going to be pleased with this segment. Kim’s overjoyed that the tension has been broken and she decides that the pig is too cute to eat, but might make a good pet. The segment resolves with no captured pig.
Grease is the word. Immunity is back up for grabs. The challenge involves sliding across a mat — lots of lubing — and tossing rings at a post. There’s a lot of jiggling and greasiness. Chelsea eliminates Alicia and they hug. Kat eliminates Sabrina and does a happy, glistening dance. Muscular Mark Twain eliminates Troyzan and the women go crazy. From there, the pressure is pretty much entirely off. Kim beats Christina, as Troyzan stares out at the Ocean, mentally packing his bags. Chelsea beats Kat, but not before Kat does a funny comedy walk on the slick surface. Kim beats Muscular Mark Twain to set up a showdown against pal Chelsea. Kim wins an entirely anti-climactic Immunity.
If I had words to make a day for you/I’d sing you a morning golden and new. The pig is just sitting on the ground as Tikiano returns. Troyzan is bummed out, but he refuses to believe that it’s over. “You know what the odds are,” Sabrina says. Kim tells the alliance to split the vote and send two votes Christina’s way. “Nobody thinks that I’m the one running the show,” says a frustrated Kat, who is sick of being told what to do. Sabrina tells Christina that the stray votes are going against her, which may not have been a great idea, except that Christina is totally docile and doesn’t even seem to realize that if Troyzan plays an Idol, she’d be done. “I’m a special ed teach, so I handle Christina as one of my students,” Alicia says. Ick, Alicia. Ick. Troyzan approaches Christina and lets her ramble and talk herself into paranoia. “If you vote Chelsea, I’ll vote Chelsea,” Christina tells Troyzan, who hasn’t figured out who’s getting the stray votes. In her uncertainty, Christina let’s her identity slip as the spill-over option. Troyzan sees a ray of life, wooing Muscular Mark Twain and also Kat. But we don’t see enough indications of receptiveness to suspect this could work for him.
Tribal Council. The all-male Jury enters. Troyzan tells Jeff that he’s in trouble. Sabrina says that among the six women there hasn’t been a full reckoning of the whole pecking order. Christina says nobody knows who the top people are, but Chelsea disagrees. “Christina. Why are you here?” Probst asks, point-blank. “Because I’m one lucky girl,” Christina says. We have to sit around while Jeff Probst explains “Survivor” game strategy to Christina. It’s painful. She swears she’s been strategizing, insisting she just doesn’t talk about it. “Everyone knows Christina’s on the bottom,” Troyzan laughs. Kat’s still sad about missing out on the picnic and Troyzan’s comment that she’s not in the Top 3. “I thought, ‘Am I weak player? Am I a follower? Am I so far up Chelsea and Kim’s ass I can’t even see if I’m making the right decision for myself?’ I don’t want to go down as a weak player in ‘Survivor’ or a follower,” Chelsea vents. Troyzan’s feeling “pretty good” that he’s wormed his way in.
The vote. Troyzan writes Christina’s name. Christina writes Chelsea’s name. Kim writes Troyzan’s name. Probst goes to tally. Troyzan doesn’t play the Idol he doesn’t have. The votes: Chelsea. Troy. Troy. Troy. Christina. Christina. Christina. TROY. Oh well. Troy’s voted out. Before leaving, he says, “Do it” to Kat. He does the Nixon peace-signs as he departs. “Mission accomplished… now what?” Probst asks. In his exit, Troyzan talks about how this was an 11-year dream of his. “I played exactly who I am,” Troyzan says, certain that the fans will love his game.
Bottom Line. So basically we’re watching now just waiting for the women to start turning on each other, right? This episode was pretty much filler, lots of Kat’s insecurities, but very little chance that her insecurities were ever going to be strong enough to cause her to make A Big Move. And she didn’t. She blubbered a little, pouted a little, fell out of her bikini top a little, but mostly stayed the course in predictable fashion. Yawn, says I. If Kat eventually turns around and screws up Kim’s run for the million, Kim’ll have only herself to blame. There’s absolutely no excusing Kim taking Chelsea rather than Kat on that Reward. If you know a key part of your alliance is a petulant child, you have to solidify things with that petulant child, not bring your best bud along for no reason, no matter how much Chelsea enjoyed the helicopter ride. Christina’s vacant. Alicia’s icky. And I’m still waiting to see if Sabrina has a play in her back pocket and when she’s going to make it. Wait. And whatever happened with the pig? We spent so much time on that darned pig.
Bottom Line, II. I took Troyzan to task last week for one sexist comment, but overall he kept things semi-entertaining for a couple weeks, which was appreciated. The first thing I want to ask him tomorrow — other than if “Do it” had a specific meaning — is why he was so laid-back in the pre-shuffle portion of the game. The Troyzan we saw the past few episodes doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who would have allowed Colton to run roughshod and send his camp to Tribal despite Immunity. He also doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who would have made it that easy for Kim to manipulate him into voting Mike out. Troyzan has nobody but himself to blame for those two key moves which crippled any chance the men had of surviving this season. There are going to be some people who think Troyzan is a candidate for future All-Star seasons, but I’m not buying it.
What’d you think of Wednesday’s episode?
Dan, I agree with you, Troy started playing hard way too late.
It may not make for unpredictible t.v but Kim deserves to win the whole thing.
I would say deserve, but she has definitely played the best game, and as Troy said in the interview , she played the game! So hats down for that, and I guess that is outwit ,outlast ,outplay.
also… best slip and slide episode of Survivor ever.
Thank you Chelsea’s plastic surgeon.
I hope he comes back in a future season. From this whole cast he is the best choice..
Yeah this season is pretty terrible. I think I’m done. Hopefully they will pick a smarter cast for next season.
“There’s absolutely no excusing Kim taking Chelsea rather than Kat on that Reward.”
Definitely agreed with this, and was unbelievably disappointed with Kim for even winning the challenge in the first place. I know this is Survivor and not Big Brother, but still, learn the lesson of Dr. Will Kirby and don’t win f-ing challenges, particularly rewards. The one small, weak piece of defense I’ll give Kim on picking Chelsea is that Chelsea is extremely adept at putting her foot in her mouth at all times. The girl leaks like a sieve. “Not necessarily” on the woman’s alliance to Jay being my personal favorite. I would be petrified leaving her back at camp (again, this is why you let Chelsea win the challenge and tell her to take Alicia and Kat). I mean, she even admitted she didn’t enjoy the reward because of game concerns, so why even try to win it?!
I pretty much think Chelsea’s just as unstable as Kat. And almost as dumb. That’s a tough choice. The issue is telling Kat you’re going to take her if you win beforehand. Also, if you’re the most popular, it’s very hard to lose that challenge intentionally.
Actually, the person she SHOULD have taken was Troyzan. You should always take the person who is your biggest threat. But nobody ever does.
Ok, I’ve missed something. Why was Christina’s name put down instead of Tarzan? If Troyzan had a HII then Christina would have gone home. Why would she go along with that?
Very predictable episode like you said. Do the editors really think we’re going to see Kat turn on her alliance? Everyone knows that the men are going out and then the women will start to turn on each other.
P.S. Thanks for retiring Poopy Pants.
Yeah – “we are writing your name down but don’t worry, you are not going home” If Troy had a HII just who did she think WAS going home. Unbelievable. Frustrating season.
I think the reason they gave for not using Tarzan over Christina is they didn’t want to scare him and cause him to flip. He’s playing along with them, and they need him to as long as he’s around.
I was surprised they didn’t throw votes Tarzan way too. If Christina is believed to be such a waste of space, wouldn’t she be someone you would want to bring to the end rather than Tarzan?
It’s unlikely but conceivable that Tarzan could get all male votes in a final vote.
But yet with Christina there is really no way she’s getting votes from anyone who’s currenly on the jury or left in the game.
I agree with Jobin, it looks like they might be trying to vote someone else out next week over Christina because she’s easier to beat in a final. Tarzan will have to go because all the men will vote for him out of spite of being eliminated by the women.
Good recap Dan. The comment Alicia made about Christina being like one of her students was really icky, I wonder if she will lose her job. The scared pig running for it’s life while the survivor chase him with an axe to hillbilly music was not okay either.
That’s exactly what I’m thinking.She should loose her job.This idiot can’t be teaching special aid people with this attitude.What a horror!
“It’s that old “Big Brother” challenge where they’re asked questions about each other and have to guess what the group might say.”
Doesn’t this challenge pre-date BB? It’s been a Survivor staple for as long as I can remember.
The thing with Babe was both funny and sad. Funny because they thought they would automatically have bacon by killing the pig (they’re going to cure it with what?), and sad because that poor pig! Glad they didn’t kill it.
Troyzan’s naked plea for the fan favorite vote really turned me off. Then again, I don’t like him.
I am so done with Christina and her stupidity. OTOH, I started liking Kat a whole lot and felt bad for her when Troy messed with her head. It’s like kicking a puppy, Troy, you big meanie!
Dezbot – I don’t know if it pre-dates BB or if they used the challenge contemporaneously or whatever, but it’s a challenge I always think of as a BB challenge because it’s so easy and lazy and it feels like the kind of challenge which, to me, “Survivor” should be better than…
-Daniel
Daniel,
Actually its LAZIER than how BB does it!
BB allows the winner of the first pairing, to pick the next two people to go against each other from a pool of players still left in the game.
Survivor just did their pairings and re-pairings by random draw.
Survivor Producers do a great job of removing the possibilyt for any potential strategic decisions to be made by players. Which is a shame, because it would make things infinitely more interesting for us at home, and likely spark actual gameplay from the players.
I liked it because for me it was a naked attempt from production to stir the pot among the women.. not to save the men, just start heating up the women battle royale that is coming.
I wish players would be more observant during reward challenges like this. When players such as Kim last until the end, because no players are going after their 3 ropes, its pretty clear they are the player that the most people in the game feel “close to.”
Players then don’t cut Kim’s ropes, because in their opinion they are tighter with Kim than anyone else in the bigger overall alliance they are in. But if EVERY player is not cutting Kim’s ropes, then EVERY player thinks they are closest with Kim (ie final 3/4 plans etc.). Only if EVERYONE feels close with Kim, then most of those players HAVE to be wrong about their close bond with Kim.
If I was Troyzan I would have harped on that instead of who she took on the reward, stating “sure seems like Kim must has a bunch of final 3/4 deals with everyone in the game, but not all of those can be real.” Then Troyzan needs to reiterate the fact that Jay and himself once had a final 4 deal with Kim/Chelsea that he thought was “real” until of course it wasn’t. Implore people to flip, because they are being duped into believing in Kim’s false alliances, just as he had, and look where he is now.
Troyzan of course took the wrong approach with Kat, clearly she was just going to break down from being scolded about how she should flip on the rest of the girls.
As dumb as Kat appears, at least she is verbalizing what every player in the game should be constantly thinking about. “How are others viewing my current gameplay” because that is how you are going to get final votes in the end.
It’s pretty clear that Alicia still hates Christina with a passion beyond belief (for no apparent reason), which explains why Troyzans plan for the guys to join with both of them, was pretty much doomed no matter how much sense it made.
I was also confused by the game. Did everyone pre-answer the questions or did majority rule in the response?
But you hit on something here. These games usually show the pecking order of the players. The cattle are too afraid to rock the boat so the rest of the season should be pretty much the same. Any chance to take power away from Kim is rapidly disappearing.
Was confused too, but I’m pretty sure it was pre-answered questions.
Mulderism – I think they fill out questionnaires immediately before the challenge. I could be wrong, though…
-Daniel
Well there was a point at the end when Kim/Alicia were the only ones left, and they both answered the same (Christina I believe), only they didn’t know if they had the correct answer. I’m guessing it was in fact pre-answered, and not the majority of those answering.
Yes, Jeff mentioned they each answered the questions privately at the beginning of the challenge.
Jeff clearly states he totaled up their answers before the challenge starts.
The men CHOSE to go to tribal council when they didn’t have to. For that colossally idiotic decision, none of them deserve to win.
i would love to see Kim and Chelsea turned on each other, since i dont know how one of them could be absolutely sure she can beat the other in front of a jury.. aside from that i think that Kim taking the insufferable Alicia, could be in fact foreshadowing that Kim wants Alicia to be on the top 3, since she imagines (probably correctly) that no one will say Alicia deserves to win.
I doubt they turn on each other. They will play the whole “I was true to my two person alliance the entire way” even though I lied to everyone else infront of the final jury. But I think it’s pretty clear that Kim is going to be able to win that head to head battle, because no one believes that Chelsea is making the decisions between the two of them.
Kim could want Alicia in the final 3.
But I think taking her on reward was more to ensure that Alicia didn’t have a Kat like reaction to not being picked. Because while Kat just got all sad, Alicia might have gone crazy and flipped sides.
Given that Kim took Alicia, and Troyzan on his interview he did with Rob C. for his podcast mentioned that Tarzan is wrapped around Alicia’s finger, I definitely got the read that Kim is looking to take Tarzan and Alicia to the final 3, which I hope she does if she’s as good a player as I think she is, because there’s no way she should let Kat (who Troyzan will go to bat for at Ponderosa) or Sabrina (who is competent) or Chelsea (who has a charming Southern drawl that seems to work so well for people on survivor) when you have two exceptional goats in Alicia and Tarzan to bring.
Why couldn’t Kim and Chelsea oil-wrestle for immunity?
Is Christina really as stupid as it appears? Unbelievable.
Amazing.. Is anyone giving props the girls for pulling this kind of finale off? When was the last time this many women compared to men were in the game? Is that boring? I think respect is due for this kind of gender domination, not a loathing and a call to stop watching the show. What else do you expect at this point of the game? There’s always lulls when the controlling powers go through the motions. Look at last season and Coach’s alliance… You’re treating this like it’s new.
Also, I don’t think Kim wants to bring Chelsea because while Kim may have dictated decisions, she’ll come across as the smug, cold-heart person that she is, and Chelsea’s big heart and bond with the guys will sway the all-male jury. Kim is someone who’s never known suffering, kind of girl who was never picked on or threatened because she scared other’s. Chelsea was her best friend who was more approachable and relatable.
If Kim walks straight to the end with this, it’s obvious this will go down as one of the most forgettable seasons, but if she is challenged and Chelsea pulls a Hail Mary or can get to the finals, then at least something can be salvaged from this season.
And I still think it’s a great character study, especially about what someone said with the immunity challenge and treating of Kim’s ropes, for example. Also, 31 comments about a show that is boring kind of contradicts that statement, doesn’t it?
Thank you so much for the Babe reference, one of my favorite movies. Now you have me singing that song,
