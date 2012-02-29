Recap: ‘Survivor: One http://www.hitfix.com/admin/blogs/the-fien-print/posts/recap-survivor-one-world-one-world-is-out-the-window/edit#World’ – ‘One World Is Out the Window’

Pre-credit sequence. The Women are back at camp and Alicia is trying to restore Kat’s self-worth. Chelsea, kinda acknowledging that maybe keeping Kat wasn’t the best of all possible moves, figures that all they need is something positive to happen so that they can gain confidence. A storm is brewing and the men are feeling charitable, inviting the women to come to their shelter. Or at least Colton makes that invitation, but I guess we assume Colton isn’t acting as a complete free agent.. The women are determined to remain autonomous, but the rain starts falling and it starts getting colder and the women have no tarp and a pretty much no roof.
Let me stand next to your fire. Dawn breaks, but the rain continues. “We got zero sleep last night,” Chelsea laments. The women have no shelter, no fire and no food in their bellies. Chelsea asks Troyzan and Colton if they can come stand by their fire. Thankfully, Tarzan is kind and says “Sure.” The women are shivering and bedraggled. “It’s uncomfortable mooching off of them,” Kim says, as Sabrina shows off her pruned fingers. Matt returns to camp after crabbing and he’s not pleased that the women are on his turf.
You must remember this. Last week, Probst skipped the Reward Challenge, but they got him in the rain for a memory test. The goal is to memorize and recreate a tableau of objects — skulls, bottles, other random stuff — in the proper order. Want to know what they’re playing for? A fishing supply kit and a canoe. The women don’t look all that enthusiastic as to whether or not it’s worth playing for. The first to five successfully completed memory sequences wins. Sabrina draws first blood, beating Matt. Soon, it’s a 3-0 lead for the Women and Probst, always a frontrunner, starts calling the Men pathetic. A low-intellect showdown between Troyzan and Kat requires seven attempts for each contestant before Kat wins. Christina seals the deal and the Women actually win something! “The Women now know they can beat you at something,” Probst mocks the Men.
Log Cabin Republican. This is the most bat-filled environment “Survivor” has ever visited, or else the “Survivor” second-unit photographer just has a bat fetish. Do people have bat fetishes? Anyway, the Women return victorious and they’re overjoyed to see their new boat, which does nothing, however, to relieve their lack of fire and their shoddy shelter. The Women can’t even get fire going with their flint, coming over to beg an ember from the Men. The Men are a bit grumpy and say they may want to take the boat out someday, but they also suggest that if they’re going to keep quidding, eventually the women are going to have to pro quo a little bit more. It’s predictable that Matt is leading the charge for reparations, but it’s more surprising (if you didn’t want the teaser for this week’s episode) to see Colton turning on his former besties. “I’m a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I do not believe in handouts.”
The Zombie Survival Guide. More bats. The embers may not have worked. The women are suffering. Chelsea’s hands are practically embalmed they’re so wrinkled and bloated. The Men haven’t stopped their deliberations. Jonas, who compares them to zombies, only wants to help if it’s life-or-death. Alicia and Chelsea stand shivering over the fire and yet Alicia still has the gumption to tell the Men that their request of boat time is unjust. Even the amiable Bill is getting pissed off. “I don’t understand what they’re thinking,” says Colton, who’s suddenly of a like-mind with his manly cohorts. Chelsea is breaking and she starts to cry, even suggesting that in exchange for one night’s sleep the Men can take all of their fishing stuff.
The tip of the spear. The sun comes up the next morning and three of the Women go out and prove that they’re capable of catching very small fish with their speak. “It’s gonna change the way that we feel. The way the guys feel. We need to win again,” says a suddenly cautious Tarzan.
I Don’t Know. It’s time for an Immunity Challenge. It’s a blindfolded task, with a caller leading pairs through an obstacle course in order to accumulate puzzle pieces for a puzzle that the caller then has to solve. Bill and Sabrina are the callers. I like that the puzzle pieces are in buckets of blue and orange colored water. It’s like “You Can’t Do That on Television.” It’s a comedy of errors, especially as far as the women are concerned. I don’t know that Bill’s instructions are good, but Sabrina keeps forgetting people and people keep bumping into things. Bill has a big lead as he starts solving the puzzle. Probst gets frustrating and starts shouting for the Women to move. How the Probst has turned. Sabrina handles the puzzle well, tying the puzzle challenge. Both callers are on their last pieces. Sabrina finishes! The Women win their second consecutive challenge. “I think I just aged 10 years,” an incredibly relieved Sabrina says. “I’ve spent eight days out here kinda creating some power and I want to use it,” says Matt, who’s disturbingly giddy, yet dispassionate about taking somebody out.
Ghetto Fabulous. The Women are happy, especially that they won a challenge based on communication. “Now they’re probably just running around like chickens with their heads cut off,” Chelsea says. Most of the men are supportive of Bill and try to reassure him he did the best he could. To Hell with that. Colton thinks Bill blew the challenge and he’s also irked the Bill keeps calling everybody “bro.” Colton sagely observes, “Shut up. Go kill yourself.” But that’s not all. Of Bill, Colton says, “You’re ghetto trash. That’s all you are.” Wait. In what way is the standup comedy hipster from Venice Beach “ghetto trash”? So Colton calls together his Misfits alliance and tells them that Bill is out first. But Muscular Mark Twain thinks Matt needs to leave, what with him being the ringleader of a hypothetically powerful alliance and all. Jay doesn’t like people chatting with him and he approaches the Misfits and expresses willingness to vote with them against Bill. Matt also peeks in on the strategy meeting, gets the temperature of the room and decides that Troyzan is the head of the Average Joes alliance and pulls him aside and proposes an alliance of roosters with Troyzan and Jay. “It ain’t ‘Survivor’ unless you’re lying,” says Troyzan after nodding to Matt’s face and then exposing his new plot behind his back. This leaves true power-player Colton with a choice: Vote out Bill, because Colton’s an easily annoyed twit, or vote out Matt, because he’s the most dangerous player in the game. “Either one makes me perfectly happy,” says Colton.
Tribal Council. This is weird. Is Colton even going to need to use his Idol? Right now, it doesn’t feel that way. The Men all agree that there are fractions in the tribe, though Muscular Mark Twain says that he feels comfortable with his alliance of five. Colton feels more than comfortable. He smiles smugly, tells Jeff he knows he isn’t going home and tells everybody who didn’t already know it that he has an Idol. Colton adds that he’s ready to play his Idol so that he doesn’t become another James. At Mike’s instigation, Colton gloats about how close he’s become with the Women, which renders Probst nearly speechless, as Colton seems not to care that just because he’s only friends with women in the Real World doesn’t mean he should only be hobnobbing with them in a game for a million bucks. Colton says it’s “Duh” that he’d be hanging out with the Women and Probst, earning that Emmy, says, “It’s more like a reverse-‘Duh,’ double-dare on you.” The Men are very pleased with Probst, who just decides to beat up on Colton for a while. Muscular Mark Twain insists that Colton is invaluable and necessary, both for his knowledge of the game and his alliances with the Women. Matt’s pissed off at Muscular Mark Twain and Probst notes Matt’s annoyance. “This is intense, man. This is emotion, right here!” says Bill, who describes himself as “so jacked-up.” Colton rolls his eyes aggressively, as we all get a sense of why he wants Bill out so badly.
The Vote. “You pissed off the wrong queen,” Colton whispers, but we don’t see his vote. Colton chooses not to play his Idol, which is the most ballsy thing he’s done so far. I like it. Probst reads the votes: Colton. Bill. Matt. Matt. Matt. Matt. Matt. And that’s it for Matt. Colton smiles smugly. Interesting. Jeff tells the Men to leave and Muscular Mark Twain asks to see the last two votes. Probst declines the request and Colton hisses, “Save those questions for me.” Matt isn’t happy.
Bottom Line: Colton’s transition from Annoying Victim to Malevolent Villain may be the fastest and more unexpected/intriguing in “Survivor” history. And I get the impression that Colton, the proverbial “student of the game” has savored this as an intentional twist. Part of me thinks he revealed that he was Kaiser Soze a little early, but he also was smart enough to suppress his hatred for Bill to make the right vote and to bluff his way into not needing to play his Idol. Colton even got nearly everybody in Matt’s alliance to either vote against Matt or at least not to write his name down. It remains to be seen if that was really “brilliant” or if the Men are just very stupid and malleable. I suspect the latter. Meanwhile, Matt wasn’t the first castaway to think he was running the show and be the first person voted out of his tribe and he won’t be the last, but he may be the most sullen. Has anybody ever seemed to be having less fun taking on the mantle of “Survivor” leader? I’m looking forward to my interview with Matt tomorrow because I really don’t have a clue what he thought was happening when he said he’d been building up his power base for eight days. Was he referring to his alliance of four people in a nine-person tribe? His math skills need work.
Bottom Line, Part II. Do we make anything at all of the Women and their sudden resurgence? Have they genuinely gotten their act together? Or does it just happen that, as mentioned above, the Men are stupid and malleable and the Women gained momentum by winning a memory challenge and then a puzzle challenge? Certainly nobody was more confused by the turn of events than Jeff Probst, who’s probably going to make it his life mission to goad Colton into acts of deeper and deeper depravity.
How are you feeling about Colton this week? Do you admire him? Or are you just waiting for him to get his comeuppance? And are the women really back in the game or was this week an aberration?
That moment in Tribal Council where we realized that Colton was right about Bill..
Colton ran to the girls, sought their comfort, and didn’t do anything around camp, while accepting the BIGGEST get-out-of-jail card in the game… and he doesn’t believe in handouts?
Plus, he called Bill “ghetto” when the dude has a total surfer affect. He’s not only a hypocritical bigot, but he’s also deaf!
So, obviously, he’s the most interesting thing this season.
Which one’s Matt again?? One of the guys from the men’s tribe I guess. They’re all pretty interchangeable.
Old man Probst should stop yelling at people in challenges all the time.
What’s he supposed to do? Mime it, it is for competitor and viewer benefit.. learn2watchb4commenting
Um. He should stop yelling at the survivors like I said.
Is it his job to motivate players? We can see what’s going on from the video and play by play.
Last week they had a challenge without Probst, and that bombed… it just goes to show that without him yelling (whether motivating or not) it just isn’t the same. That is all!
They definitely need someone to run the challenge but they don’t need a marine drill sergeant to scream at them if a team is falling behind.
Pretty sure they can all handle the real-time enthusiasm. I’m sure his yelling that’s been routine for 24 seasons isn’t the reason for Russel never winning or Ozzie getting booted from All-Stars. It was a petty complaint, we all have ’em, no need to be embarrassed
Point the first: it continues to depress me that it took a HII for any of the men to realize that 5 > 4, based on what they’ve shown us.
Point the second: Colton hasn’t done anything smart yet, Troy somehow made the smartest play. But Colton is self-aggrandizing, a walking stereotype, and a bigoted asshole, so he gets all the air time, and thus the credit in the edit.
I suspect Colton is toast, soon, unless his alliance decides he’s a goat in which case he will be finishing in third place and driving me nuts all season. In a season I am mostly otherwise liking, as it seems like 4/5 members of the dominant male alliance don’t suck (and frankly, 2/3 non-dominant males might not suck either), and 3/5 of the dominant female alliance are fine.
Completely agree with everything here.
Tarzan is also driving me nuts.
When does boasting about being in control pre-merge ever end well? There is no jury to play to at this point. All it does is get the anger aimed at you of those not in the alliance directed, and likely some on your own alliance to get annoyed by your “i’m running things” attitude.
Right now I’d be happy if Troy, Jay, Leif, and Jonas were able to get far in the game. But so far Troy’s the only one who’s had any screen time showing off his strategic ability to at least read Matt (which was pretty easy to do).
Love the Muscular Mark Twain moniker!
It was funny the first time then annoying the rest of the recap.
Dan – were we watching different episodes? Your shock at Colton not playing the idol is awfully surprising. At no point was he ever in danger, and at no point did it seem that way through editing. Once Troyzan told his alliance and us at home how stupid Matt was for trying to make a new alliance, we knew it’d be Matt or Bill.
Why were you so surprised by Colton holding the idol? Seemed pretty routine… No?
I agree with you Andrew.
Honestly I thought it was idiotic that Colton announced that he had the idol to the entire tribe. Why provide that information to everyone in the group, when at some point (likely pre-merge) the teams are going to be mixed and he might need others to be unaware he has the idol outside of his alliance of 5. He already had everyone in his 5 solid together when he told them about the idol.
Colton and Tarzan are going to go down for the same reason that Matt did, an extreme hubris to every other player. Eventually that is going to get tiresome.
The only people on the guys teams who made smart moves were Jay, for making sure he would be the last of the Frat boy alliance to go home by joining the group, and Troy for reading through the BS, but also letting Colton/Tarzan be the pompus figureheads for the alliance.
Jobin – I’d be willing to bet that somehow everyone on the men’s tribe knew Colton had an idol, we were just never shown the process of that. There really wasn’t much surprise when he announced that.
Just like we were never shown how Matt knew the other 5 had an alliance. I was also surprised to hear Matt say that Troyzan was the Misfits Alliance leader. We were never shown any signs of that the first two weeks.
You are probably correct about everyone knowing Colton had it. But I just know the whole “well I know I’m not going home tonight” might come off differently in person, but it comes off as being a complete prick to everyone else watching it.
I just wish people would be more secretive about their Idols, and only tell people they had an Idol when it helps you in some way. As Colton used his idol to help form the Average Joe alliance bond.
I don’t think Matt saw Troy as the Average Joe’s alliance leader per se. I just think he saw Troy as the person most likely he could flip to his side. Matt said that he had approached him because they had been somewhat friendly towards each other so far. It’s entirely possible Matt barely spoke, or showed the same disdain to the non-Frat Boy alliance members as he does for the women’s tribe.
Note: I’ll be sticking to calling them to Average Joe’s, since its a reminder of the short lived NBC reality show Average Joe, that was pretty funny in its awful kinda of way.
I think Matt could have turned the tables and saved himself and formed some sort of new alliance with Troy and others, but his speech was pathetic.
Matt should have said that Colton/Tarzan are targeting the athletic males, and once the Frat Boy alliance is gone, Troy would be the first one out.
Furthermore, no one would want to create a sub-alliance in the 5 with him, because he’s the most athletic, and he would then become the remaining 4s biggest target. And if he did get to the merge, eventually the women would also target him for that same reason.
Troy likely still would have stuck with the 5, but its at least a sound argument that Troy has to think about. Rather than Matt’s “I’m going home, lets create a new alliance, which hurts you and helps me.”
Two guesses why Colton referred to Bill as “ghetto.”
It should be noted that we have no idea if the women actually performed well in the puzzle or if the men performed poorly. Since they both had the same shaped puzzle, and nothing to impede the vision of their tribemates, the women were basically able to catch up by looking at where the pieces fit in the men’s partially completed puzzle, without the puzzle-doer losing any time by looking for herself.
Badly designed challenge IMO.