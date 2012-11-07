Recap: ‘Survivor: Philippines’ – ‘Dead Man Walking’

Pre-credit sequence. Hell hath no fury like a Penner scorned. Jonathan is perplexed and frustrated with Jeff Kent and Man-Dana. Penner doesn’t like secrets and he doesn’t like betrayal. Denise is at least straight-forward and honest with Penner about writing his name, while Jeff Kent talks in widening circles without saying anything. Jeff Kent remains determined to target Penner in the future, though he also knows he’s given up some power and authority. Skupin tells Penner not to quit and that there are cracks in the main alliance and urges his fellow returning player to wait for those cracks to grow. “I have no alliances. I have no allegiances. I don’t care. Everybody’s equal. They are all ready to die,” Penner announces. Damn. If Penner were a ’90s rapper, he’d be talking about his glock and making lewd statements about the sex he had with all of their significant others. He’s gangsta!
Jeff Kent is a questionable judge of people. I found Nemo! He’s off the coast of the Dangrayne camp, along with dolphins and other fish. And Jonathan Penner has decided to find Nemo and eat him. But Blair Warner is hatching a plan. She says she wants to stay with Tandang, but she’s willing to boot the returning players first, strategizing with Jeff Kent. They agree that they’re looking forward to breaking up the Everybody Hates Them alliance of Artis, Abi and Pete. Despite that, Jeff Kent is calling Blair Warner “nice” and “soft” and “naive,” but he sees her as a chance to flip from the bottom of an alliance to the top.
Caught in a fish trap. I can’t walk out. It’s time for Reward. The tribe will split into two teams. They’ll swim out to collect four fish traps. Somebody has to dig up a key, which unlocks puzzle pieces. The puzzle will be solved. Want to know what they’re playing for? A river cruise and ribs and lemonade and apple pie. Everybody agrees it’s worth playing for. We’ve got Skupin, Pete, Artis, Man-Dana and Abi on the Blue Team going against… well… everybody else on the Yellow Team. With Jeff Kent leading the way, Yellow gets out to an early lead, but Man-Dana dominates Blair Warner in the water and pulls Blue ahead. It’s neck-and-neck when we reach the puzzle, which Penner and Jeff Kent performer impressively on, giving the Yellow team Reward. Abi pouts, because that’s what Abi does.
Abi cadaver. The challenge losers return to Dangrayne camp. Artis wanted Reward, but he’s in this for a million dollars. He’s prepared to eat beans-and-rice for as long as it will take to win. They’re trying to talk their way through the current alliances and Pete begins to worry that Abi is becoming insecure, so he reassures her that everything’s OK and that they’re going to target Kalabaw, starting with Penner. “Abi’s kinda immature. She thinks everybody’s out to get her and I wish I could vote her out, but I know if she’s in a Final 3, she’s not getting any votes,” Pete says aptly after yelling at Abi.
Axis of Evil. The winners, meanwhile, are out on the river devouring ribs. Denise is happy to be with this particular optimistic, happy group. Lisa only pities Skupin, stuck with the Negative Nellies or, as Malcolm calls them, The Evil Three. “I hate that kind of bullying,” Penner says, hoping to sway distaste against Artis, Abi and Pete. Penner reassures the rest of the picnickers that he doesn’t think he can win, so he’d like to help one of them take the prize instead. Interesting. Remember “naive” and “soft” Blair Warner? She’s had a revelation: She wants to win and that means maybe going the distance with people she doesn’t like, but who she’d beat with a Jury. “The same rules don’t apply in the game of ‘Survivor’ as they do in real life,” Blair Warner says.
Clan of the Cave Blair. “I anticipate that after Penner goes home, somebody’s going to wake up and realize this is the time to do a 5-4 alliance,” Blair Warner decides the next day. And she’s also decided she wants to go to the end with Skupin, but also Artis, Abi and Pete. She sets things in motion by going to Skupin and revealing the secret of Malcolm’s Immunity Idol, announcing that after Penner is out, blindsiding Malcolm may be the next smart move. “Lisa is now in this game to win it,” notices Skupin. Penner interrupts their conversation and announces that whatever plans they’re making will get thrown out of synch after he wins Individual Immunity, something he’s never done before in “Survivor.”
Over the Top. Immunity is back up for grabs. And after having two necklaces last week, there’s only one Immunity tonight. The challenge begins with a puzzle-piece-collecting obstacle course, but only the first three finishers will get to attempt to solve the puzzle. Lots of untying of nots and flopping over posts. It’s Pete, Jeff Kent and Penner, diving across the finish line ahead of Skupin, advancing to the puzzle-making. Initially, Pete races ahead and Penner is lagging. “Puzzles take a long time and anything can happen,” Jeff Probst teases. Everybody on the sideline is rooting for Pete or even Jeff, but suddenly Penner starts solving one piece after another. It was a ruse. He was going over-the-top, Lincoln Hawk style! It’s Penner! And things are about to get interesting, or at least confusing. “First time ever,” Penner says. “What a joke,” Jeff Kent observes, though I don’t know what he’s referring to.
By the power of Greyskull, who the heck’s got the power? Penner leads the way back to camp. He’s all smiles. “That was maybe the best thing I ever did in my life,” Penner says. “It just threw everyone’s plans for a loop,” Malcolm says, invoking Murphy’s Law. The initial consensus is that Skupin is out next. “He’s just bought himself another three days of a Dead Man Walking,” says Jeff Kent of Penner. But Blair Warner is going around informing on Malcolm’s Idol, telling Pete that blindsiding Malcolm is the only play. “I actually kinda trusted Malcolm,” a disappointed Pete says. Pete even confronts Malcolm about the Idol, which gets an immediate lie from Malcolm. Pete seems to trust Malcolm and vows to help him by going against Jeff Kent first. Pete interprets Malcolm’s freaked out lying as a sign of genuine shock and, Demi Lovato-style, looks deep into his soul and decides he’s telling the truth. Now thinking that Blair Warner is scheming, Pete tells everybody about the Idol Malcolm doesn’t have and they all agree they’re voting Jeff out. There’s a lot of lying going on as Pete tells Blair Warner that Malcolm knows, but doesn’t tell her that he informed on her. “Everything just hit the fan,” Blair Warner summarizes. “Playing the mastermind is definitely very hard work,” Pete tells us. Jeff overhears some conversation about his name and, at the least second, he proposes to Malcolm that they can get six people going against Pete. Scramble! Scramble! Scramble! “I thought they were sending you home tonight,” dead-eyed Man-Dana tells Jeff Kent. Malcolm packs his Idol and heads off to Tribal Council prepared to vote Pete, but also prepared for insanity. So who’s got the power? We’re about to find out.
Tribal Council. RC arrives as the first member of the Jury and Penner is pleased with how RC cleaned up. Skupin tells Probst that he was initially nervous, but became less nervous when he heard talk around camp. Malcolm laughs and declares, “I put my faith in a little Texas girl and she me under the bus pretty hard today,” Malcolm says of Blair Warner, who agrees that she targeted him. “Every crack is an opportunity,” Denise says. Abi’s annoyed by the mess Blair Warner has made of everything, with Blair Warner trying to articulate her strategy very clear. Malcolm whips his Idol out and says he’s playing the Idol no matter what, because he’s not going home. “Anybody else want to reveal they have an Idol?” Probst asks, rhetorically. “I have it, yes,” Abi says. Everybody looks at Abi like she’s The World’s Biggest Moron, which she kinda is, but you’ve gotta hand it to her: This Tribal Council is all about baffling transparency and… that was pretty much transparent enough that we can see her quivering brain-jelly. Penner is loving this. Probst is loving this. Penner calls time-out, announces that there are six of them ready to go forward as an alliance and requests nods of agreement. Blair Warner pleads that if they go with Plan B, they can stay together. “I feel like they’re coming after me,” Pete agrees. “This is pretty fun, Jeff,” says Jeff Kent to the host, who calls this the most complicated and entertaining Tribal Council in his tenure. “Boom!” says Jonathan Penner.
The vote. Lisa writes Jeff Kent’s name. Denise writes Pete’s name. Probst goes to tally the votes. Is anybody actually gonna play their Idols tonight? Hilarious. Malcolm holds his Idol. Brilliant bluff, but did he read everybody correctly? The votes: Abi. Jeff. Pete. Jeff. Pete. Jeff. Pete. Jeff. Pete. JEFF KENT is done. There are a lot of stunned expressions, particularly from Malcolm and Man-Dana. “That vote may go down as one of the biggest blown opportunities in the history of this game,” Probst says, accurately. Wow. We’re all going to be paying VERY close attention to the reveal of the votes over the closing credits. Jeff Kent rants about the amount that Obama would have taken from his check and closes with, “I’m a Game 7 World Series loser. I played in the biggest games in the world and the worst games in the world, but this just sucks.”
The breakdown: The Jeff Votes: Artis, Skupin, Pete, Abi, Lisa. The Peter Votes: Man-Dana, Malcolm, Jeff, Denise. The Abi Vote: Penner.
Bottom Line: That was pretty wacky, eh? It was like playing an open-handed game of poker, only with absurdly high stakes. Who does that? Nobody. It’s hard to break down all of the winners and losers of this episode, but I guess I’ll try?
Bottom Line – Winners: That was a pretty great episode for Jonathan Penner. Even if he goes home next week, he made an absolutely mess of everything with that slow-play Immunity win. He also ate ribs and he got rid of the guy with the pathological need to get rid of him. I’d be lying if I said I knew with certainty what he was going for with the vote against Abi. Was it to get Jeff Kent out in the most passive-aggressive way possible? I mean, if all he wanted was Kent out, he could have just voted for Jeff Kent, right? I guess Mike Skupin was also a winner, since he dodged a bullet that should have been heading directly at him and redirected it in a way that settles his position with a theoretically strong alliance of his choosing (though he could have done the same thing with the other side by voting against Pete). We’re sorta confused by Skupin’s motives at this point, aren’t we? Because his vote last week was semi-inexplicable as well. So did Penner vote Abi because he assumed Skupin was voting Pete and therefore… Something? Oh, I don’t know.
Bottom Line – Losers: Well, Jeff Kent. He made a move he didn’t have to make last week and he paid for it this week. There was no target anywhere near him last week and he threw everything akimbo. [Jeff Kent’s actually a two-time Game 7 loser, if you include the 2004 NLCS. In his two Game 7 loses, Jeff Kent went 0-6, though he reached base twice in the NLCS game.] I feel like Pete’s probably also a loser, even though he survived this vote, because he seems to be increasingly aware that his closest tie is to an unpredictable lunatic, while he also now knows that he’s pretty much been misreading Malcolm and Lisa and EVERYTHING. And Abi’s always a loser.
Bottom Line: Winners/Losers: Blair Warner went from off-the-radar sweetie to game-studying mastermind in very short time. Any of us who doubted her fortitude? Well, we’ve been proven wrong, at least to some degree. But she can’t go back under-the-radar. She can no longer be trusted to keep a secret and her alliance plans are basically on the table. I could be wrong, but I think the element of surprise was going to be a not-insignificant part of her strategy and that’s gone. As a “Survivor” character, this was a great episode for Blair Warner, but I don’t think it was a great episode for her long-term fate. Malcolm’s obviously a winner for the spectacular Idol bluff at Tribal Council. He could have kept quiet or continued to lie or heaven knows what, but by whipping that tile out, it spun the Tribal Council in a new direction and then he was smart enough to read the rest of the tribe and not play it. However, he misread either Penner or Skupin or something in the vote, which produced a heck of a let-down. And not only is his Idol common knowledge now, but Pete’s man-crush on him may be irreparably harmed.
Yup. A second straight week with TONS to gnaw on in the aftermath… So let the gnawing begin!
What the H was that?
I was glad to see Lisa make a major move. I originally thought she was just along for the ride, but she caused anarchy tonight.
Penner now joins the Pantheon of The Undertaker, Mariano Rivera, and Joe Montana of clutch athletes.
Jeff had that coming for throwing such an idiotic wrench into things last week.
I don’t understand why Skupin survived. Lisa forcing Malcolm into revealing his idol shouldn’t have caused that plan to change.
Abi is clearly just trying to finish in the Top 3 with absolutely no desire to win. Her Tribal Council performance was shocking.
Jeff Kent has the thickest hair I’ve ever seen on a human being. It’s like he skinned a bear and put the hide on his head.
The game is wide open right now.
I don’t know, but it seems the evidence supports that Skupin is clearly aligned with Pete/Abi/et al. He has voted with them twice now and may just be playing both sides of the fence for information. He’s clearly in the bottom of either alliance and maybe he decided to play the “woe is me-victim card” in order to gain the trust of the others.
That was good television. I was at the edge of my seat at TC.
So many things happened! Penner winning immunity by a hair, the idols getting flushed out, then Malcom doesn’t play it, and then it comes down to one tie breaker vote to send Jeff home. You couldn’t write that better! This season is so umpredictable and there are actually a few people really plying the game. Good stuff.
I couldn’t believe what Blair Warner was doing in telling people Malcolm had the idol. She could have still pulled Skupin with the terrible 3 and gotten rid of Jeff Kent without all these shenanigans. Then she would still have knowledge of Malcolms idol and it would be much easier to blindside him later. What a marroon. Now she’s untrustworthy with everyone.
This is setting up to be a Malcolm or Denise win. Malcolm’s no dummy and apparently Pete let Abi hold the idol. Whoops. With all this collateral damage and Abi being a complete nut case I think Artis goes home next week to thin the crowd (not a spoiler, I have no clie. Just a complete guess). Sorry Artis. You were great doing that thing that that you did that one time that I forgot about.
Would love to see Penner make some epic run here too.
I don’t think it was a bad idea to go after Malcolm so early. He clearly wasn’t expecting it, and it would of worked if Pete hadn’t told anyone. I would want to get rid of someone who has a HII right away if I could. Plus the later he gets into the game the more Malcolm will probably become paranoid and wanting to play it if he doesn’t have regular immunity.
I think Pete had no choice but to let Abi hold the HII. She was the one that found it, and if she didn’t have it she would probably start going all crazy, and think Pete only wants it because he will blindside her. Too bad for him that the worst case scenario of her revealing it, happened.
Hoping for a Penner run as well, but sadly unlikely.
Malcolm and Denise made their bed and lost last night. They voted AGAINST the majority alliance and unless something changes to shake up the status quo, they clearly sided wrong.
Malcolm and Denise made their bed and lost last night. They voted AGAINST the majority alliance and unless something changes to shake up the status quo, they clearly sided wrong.
BBQ,
It seems pretty clear that there aren’t really 2 big alliances, just a bunch of small alliances that seem to be open to doing anything based on what they think is best for them for that vote.
1) Abi, Pete, Artis
2) Skupin, Blair Warner
3) Malcolm, Denise
Then Penner is a complete wildcard after last week, and Carter is going to be told what to do by someone now that Jeff is gone because he clearly doesn’t think for himself.
I still think Malcolm/Denise are in good shape, because oddly it doesn’t seem that anyone believes they are strongly paired together with each other. They still references them as being from team Skupin and team Penner. So odd.
Agree with Jobin. Malcolm can now use the idol to his advantage to flip people. The tribe is very malleable. there’s no total 5 against total 4. Lisa and Skupin can be easily flipped. Hell Lisa and Skupin flipped in this one episode. Also Malcolm doesn’t seem to be the person that’ll get blindsided meaning if he uses it and they do vote against him the vote then pings back to someone else. Which would even up the game again. Lots of room for maneuver. Maybe that’s giving him too much credit, but from everything we’ve seen he’s done the right thing and gotten unlucky with the whole Lisa outing his idol thing.
Oddly I think Penner is in good (not great) shape now. If Skupin/Lisa flip again then he’s the swing vote. But besides all of that last night was a really fun episode of Survivor.
Duncan,
I also think Abi’s dumb idea to tell everyone she had the idol helped Malcolm big time too.
Everyone is going to want to flush the idol from the 3 person alliance, rather than from Malcolm who is at most in a 2 person alliance with Denise (yet it doesn’t appear everyone realized this since the tribe merged).
That was absolutely fantastic! I hope this gets some heat off Penner at least and he can stay for a few more episodes.
Also this was the best Tribal Council since the very first TC during Redemption Island, when Philip revealed Kristina’s HII. The only major difference here was that Philip did it for strategic reasons, because he was fed up with his early alliance and wanted out, and to prove to Rob he could be trusted(and it got him all the way to 2nd place). But what Abi did here? Plain stupid. There was no rumors about her having it(or at least what they showed on TV). She could of flew under the radar and guaranteed her a spot down the line, but to just out it like this? WOW! This season keeps getting better and better!
Abi was never going under the radar. She can’t go twenty seconds without starting a brush fire.
I meant going under the radar with the idol. If we didn’t see her find it, would we really think that she was actually able to get it?
Agree with you Matt.
Based on last tribal, with the HII clue discussion between Abi/RC, I’m sure everyone was thinking that someone from the Abi/Pete/Artis set had the idol (and not Blair Warner or Skupin).
But because Abi has it, everyone KNOWS she isn’t going to give that idol up to Pete/Artis in her alliance for them to save themselves for the better, because that’s just not in her personality.
The only thing I learned was that Jeff was probably disappointed with the vote the previous night.
HA! His comment was so out of left field (pardon the bad baseball pun).
entertaining episode. Lots of interesting moves, but it’s odd how everyone seems just a little worse off from their respective moves.
What I think Penner was doing:
There are four guaranteed votes against his six, if he has them: Lisa, Artis, Abi, Pete, they’re, to the best of his knowledge, voting for Jeff.
Jeff and Carter are voting for Pete to the best of his knowledge. Malcolm and Denise are either doing that or voting for Jeff. If it’s Jeff your vote doesn’t really matter, so go wherever. If it’s for Pete, now it’s 4-4. So now it’s on Skupin and you. If Skupin’s with you then it’s 5-4 and your vote isn’t necessary. If Skupin isn’t with you, then you’re forcing a tie and that’s no good as you have a low probability of hitting Artis or Abi.
So the logical thing to do is to just blow your vote. Especially because you know you can’t trust Jeff and it’d be a nice bit of revenge Skupin goes against you.
And if Skupin IS against you, you can work on him and still get a five person alliance to take out the Lisa/Abi/Artis/Pete group, as eventually he has to see the writing on the wall.
As an extra special bonus, throwing a vote at Abi specifically, if you play it right, you can get her to explode in spectacular fashion, imploding that entire alliance.
At least that’s my theory.
I think Penner voted for Abi because there was a chance she might have given Pete the idol
I think Sam hit the nail on the head. That was my thought as well, especially when she actually said “I will use this idol to protect my alliance.” The scrambling from camp was continuing right up through the vote, with no ability to really communicate with each other. He overthought things and make an assumption.
So either way, Abi’s crazy revelation saved the day. It would be a 5-5 tie if Penner had voted for Pete.
I came here to post exactly what Sam said. Penner is too smart a player to just randomly throw a vote out there, so he must’ve had a reason. Protecting against Pete giving away the idol is the only logical reason.
While I’d like to give Penner the credit Andrew gives him for some smart play, do you think it is possible that he simply misread the group and thought they were going for Abi and not Pete and therefore he voted for the wrong person b/c he was on the wrong page?
Another Theory:
Could it really depend on the tiebreaker rules for this season? I know these sometimes change depending on the season.
Wasn’t one year, if the votes are deadlocked between say Pete/Jeff at 5-5, they go to a revote, then everyone sticks with 5-5, then Pete/Jeff are then made safe, and the remaining players had to draw rocks?
Penner still would have been safe either way, but maybe he was looking to keep the safe the majority of the people who would have been drawing rocks.
I think Andrew may be closer. If Abi gave Pete the idol, then Jeff goes home, as Abi would have 1 vote to his 4 guaranteed (and 5 as it turned out). Penner voting for Abi doesn’t do anything to her if the idol is played for Pete.
I think the Abi vote was that there was still a chance that votes could have gone to Pete/Malcolm who had access to idols and then would have used them, and then Abi would have gone home.
Or it could just be that Penner is trying to make Abi go to another level of CRAZY, when she comes back to camp and starts yelling at everyone going “who voted for me! my name is my name!”
I like your “inducing Abi’s mental breakdown” theory, Jobin. It actually would make sense for Penner to do that to weaken the “evil” alliance, if he was genuine about wanting to go to the end with the other folks.
Jess,
I don’t think it would break apart Pete/Abi/Artis trio, but I think it will just cause choas in the tribe and shake things up with Abi likely going lunatic on everyone.
Penner knows he safe this week because of the idol, so trying to shake things up, in anyway, is always the best move for someone at the very bottom (which Penner seems to be).
I’d like to highlight my comments! Haha.
I think Penner threw a vote in for Abi, to one, get Abi upset so that she makes a mistake, and two because since he’s at the bottom of the tribe he wanted to create as much seperation in the tribe as possible. By voting for Abi, I think he was assuming Skupin to vote for Pete, making a tie in votes and even more drama in the tribe. Penner was in the perfect position to shake things up so that he can make a play to get back into the game. A lot of very smart players this year makes for a very exciting season. Well done Survivor.
The biggest winners this week were Malcolm and Denise, who in my mind now have the strongest bond, the idol, and now may be the most stable known element in camp. They can easily pull in Penner and Carter, needing just one swing vote which shouldn’t be hard to get from either Skupin or Blair Warner.
If I were Malcolm and Denise, I’d make an immediate pact to go to the end with Penner. He’d be a non-factor in the vote, meaning they can guarantee that it comes down to the two of them and how they sway the jury. They’re both likeable, they both dominate challenges, and they have no enemies. That may intimidate Malcolm if he’s genuinely afraid of Denise’s jury-swaying skills, but it’s his best chance to actually get to the end.
We’ve seen very little evidence that Malcolm and Denise are still that tight. Malcolm told Denise that Lisa found his idol, but other than that, I’ve only seen Malcolm strategizing with the Evil Three. That could be editing or that could be a deliberate move by Malcolm and Denise to make sure no one sees them as a pair. But Malcolm has also said in confessionals that he knows Denise would be a huge threat in a Final Tribal. I think Malcolm likes Denise but I don’t think they will necessarily pick each other to go to the end.
To me it seemed obvious that Malcolm/Denise were still together. However, the rest of the tribe doesn’t seem to think so (I recall last week no one mentioning that they were together when counting votes). It’s just strange. Maybe they told people they weren’t together and Malcolm saved himself by playing the idol and sending Russ home. That’d explain why no one thought he had the idol and why they weren’t counting their votes together last week and this week.
Also I think Malcolm and Denise were huge losers after today.
I think Penner voted for Abi thinking he had the votes to take out Pete already. He must have thought that it could have been a Pete / Malcolm vote with both of them using the idol so he wanted to have Abi as the next person with votes.
Wow…pretty epic episode. As much as I hate it since Abi, Artis, and Pete are so unlikable, Lisa is making the smart choice by sticking with her original tribe. I think what they haven’t made totally clear is that Lisa and Skupin have been together more of less the whole time. We were questioning Skupin’s vote last week, but I think it shows he and Lisa are together here.
Much less clear is the Penner situation. I get the impression that maybe Skupin clued in Penner that he was going along with his old tribe, not the plan to vote out Pete. I am just confused about Penner’s speech right before the boat about moving forward with 6 people. As frustrating as it is to not understand, it makes it that much better going forward, not knowing where everyone stands.
I guess Penner just wanted to create more chaos, but if Abi’s shocking revelation is the purpose behind Penner’s vote, she is (somehow) an unintentionally winner, right?
The champions of the night, for me, were Lisa and Malcolm. Lisa’s moves were awesome. She has definetely emerged as a major player and a contender for the title. I guess Malcolm will never call her “the church lady” again. She and Malcolm would be unstoppable together. They’re both very articulate during tribal councils and always know exactly what they’re doing. Malcolm’s bluff was pretty terrific. Another observation I made is that nobody sees Denise or Man-dana as targets, which is crazy since they’re both huge treats.
The biggest loser, however, has to be Pete. Man-crush definetely defines his feelings for Malcolm. He had a great opportunity by allying himself with Lisa and Skupin but wasted it. It’s funny that the exaclty same thing he said about Abi, Lisa could have said about him.
Over all, it was a fantastic hour of Survivor. Can’t wait until next week to find out how the Evil Three will annoy Lisa and lose another opportunity to be part of the majority alliance…
I realize that the whole season could go to hell if it ends up Abi/Pete/Artis who go to the Final Three, but so far this has been one of the most entertaining Survivor seasons in a long time. We’ve got a lot of people who are really and truly playing the game, and we don’t even have any really awful people. I don’t LIKE Abi or Pete (Artis is just there), but they are certainly not a Colton or a crazy special ed teacher (can’t remember her name) or even a Hantz. Genuinely interesting people who are creating interesting situations and dang, last night was one of the most entertaining hours of Survivor ever. I’ve like Penner since his first season, so I was tickled he won immunity, but even more tickled at the utter chaos it caused. Did no one think that maybe they should have a plan B BEFORE the challenge??
So bravo to the casting people this year. Ya’ll did good.
Is Man-Dana just going to write “present” on all his ballots now that Jeff is gone!
He’ll find somebody to tell him who to vote for, I think.
This episode, along with the last one, were two of the best I can remember in quite sometime from this year. Absolutely loving this season.
Couple thoughts:
1) Everyone seems to be thinking that Malcolm/Denise are winners. How? They played their hand and lost. They lied and voted against the majority alliance. I would imagine that Malcolm/Denise are likely to be targeted next. Everyone seems to think they won. I don’t see it at all.
2) Skupin appears to be sticking with original yellow and playing both sides of the aisle. He’s playing the victim card and getting information from the other side and clearly using it to inform Pete.
3) Jeff Kent, although I liked him, had something like this coming after screwing up last week. I did get a good chuckle out of his comments though!
4) I hate Abi. She’s stupid, envious, immature, and unstable. God I hate her.
“… from this show.”
and “he (jeff kent) had this coming…”
For #2, I don’t think Skupin is playing double agent, he seems to be being led by Linda (Blair) more than anything.
I suppose that is possible, but why would he get rid of his ally RC (who would have been open to jumping to Blair/Skupin) then?
Maybe Skupin wasn’t as close to RC as we were led to believe, or he decided to jump from the sinking ship because he knew his days were numbered if he went tried to stick with RC.
I just think he was/is closer with Lisa than we were led to believe, since the only bond we saw them form was when he gave her a pep talk on like day 6 or something.
Happy to see Lisa (Blair) shaking things up and trying to make moves, but I don’t get her logic.
She wants to go sit at the end Pete/Abi/Artis because they are unlikeable, but how does she plan on getting to the end?
Doesn’t she realize they are going to vote her and Skupin out as 4th/5th because they aren’t going to want her to be around for the final 3 because she is likeable? And she isn’t a challenge threat to win those final all important immunity challenges.
Making a 5 person alliance, where you are going to be on the wrong side of the 3 vs 2 inner alliance split is NOT a smart play.
Why wouldn’t she want to make a 6-person alliance instead with 3 distinct “pairs” Jeff/Carter, Malcolm/Denise, and herself/Skupin? Then everyone is on more equal footing.
As you said, “she isn’t a challenge threat to win those final all important immunity challenges” anyway so it doesn’t matter the alliance. The logical choice is to go against the unlikeable contestantes (Artis/Abi/Pete).
If she goes with Jeff/Man-Dana + Malcolm/Denise, she may not be at the bottom of the alliance, but the entire tribe she betrayed will be in the jury and WON’T vote for her.
How does she get from 5 to 3 in the Artis/Abi/Pete alliance?
There is NO logical explination that Artis/Abi/Pete are going to want to bring her anywhere near the final 3.
If she goes with option 2, the “entire tribe” you are talking about her “betraying” is 3 people, Artis/Abi/Pete….that’s it.
And there is zero ABSOLUTES that those 3 will WON’T vote her, there would still be WAY to much game left.
Also, if she goes with option 2, everyone is likelable in the group, and she wouldn’t be anyone’s obvious target to get out at 4/5/6 left as she would in the other alliance.
Seriously, we just complained that Jeff make a DUMB move because he decided to take the Carter/himself pair and join Abi/Artis/Pete. Why is the 2 joining a 3 person alliance a smart move for Linda, but a dumb move for Jeff?
It’s because they are both dumb moves.
Special thanks to Daniel for the Lincoln Hawk reference, made my day.
I’ve been watching Survivor for about 5/6 seasons now and that is definitely the best episode I have seen to date…
The absolute madcap final 15 minutes were so on the edge of your seat. Had no clue what was going to happen. Loved it.
That was definitely one of my fave TCs ever. Everyone is playing this game hard (except maybe Abi because of her crazy), and it’s fun to watch.
I hope Penner is around a few more eps at least (if not to the end) because he’s definitely the smartest guy out there and a way better agent of chaos than Pete.
Kent proved as unlikeable here as he did as a ballplayer. What a jerk. As for the rest of them? None of them seem to know what the heck they are doing.