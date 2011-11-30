Recap: ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ – ‘Cult Like’

Pre-credit sequence. The Te Tuna tribe arrives back at camp after eliminating the last of the Savaii stragglers (unless you count Cochran). Coach warns that it’s time for his happy little cult (not his words) to begin devouring itself. Edna’s a little worried. Cochran’s a little more worried. “After surviving another night, I am aware that the family could turn on me at any moment,” Cochran says, even dropping a “Helter Skelter” reference.
Sophie’s Choice. Why is Cochran talking about his rambunctious period as a prank caller back in fifth grade? And why is he telling people jokes in which the punchline is “I want to trade sperm with you”? How could he think this is a good idea? It’s not. Sophie’s beginning to be annoyed by Cochran and she’s even started to sympathize with the people who bullied him. We get another Charles Manson reference from Cochran, as we watch the Te Tuna Prayer Circle, led by Brandon, who Cochran calls “obsessively devoted.” Cochran warns that he doesn’t want to be the Sharon Tate in this scenario and drink the poison Kool Aid. Way to mix up your cult metaphors, dude! So Cochran decides to call a Family Meeting, sitting everybody in a circle and reminding them of his sacrifice and requesting their indulgence for one week to repay that debt. He also plays the sympathy card by referencing his upcoming birthday. “I don’t feel indebted to you. Screw you,” Sophie says, saying Cochran should have stuck with his tribe. The speed with which Sophie has turned on Cochran is remarkable. Coach and Albert both feel like they owe Cochran that vote, but as we already know, Sophie disagrees.
If you tapas the small plates, they’re all fall down. Let’s send somebody home! Ozzy, Dawn and Whitney enter the Redemption Island Arena for a Duel. It’s the familiar challenge that involves stacking dishes on a wobbly arm. The last person left standing sticks around, while the two losers will be talking with me on the phone tomorrow morning. This isn’t an Ozzy-centric challenge, is it? The first Duelist to wobble is Dawn, who nearly blows her chance at the million on a yawn. Jeff Probst is impressed by an Ozzy recovery. The first out is Dawn, who swears in pixelated form. Probst spots some wobbling from Whitney and jumps all over it. Soon, Whitney’s self-conscious and Whitney’s tower topples. Ozzy survives. “That anything is possible,” is the lesson that Dawn has learned from this experience. She tells Jeff that she loves him and burns her buff. Whitney’s certain that her family and friends will be proud of her, so she’ll be proud of herself. Jeff Probst is practically glowing as he sends Ozzy back to Redemption Island. “I have to rely on myself winning, but that is what I do best and that’s the way that I want to win this game,” Ozzy says.
“Survivor” bought underwater cameras and DAMNED if we aren’t going to get value. Off to Redemption Island for some more underwater photography with Ozzy. Yes. We know. He’s a survivor. “This is my home, Redemption Island,” Ozzy says, repeating exactly what he said last episode at this exact position. Yes. We know. Nobody’s more suited for Redemption Island than Ozzy is. Blah. Mythologizing Ozzy. Blah blah.
Do you have Prince Albert in a can? BETTER LET THE POOR GUY OUT! Edna’s doing laundry. Albert’s not impressed. “The players in my alliance think that it’s not ‘Outwit, Outplay, Outlast.’ They think it’s ‘Outclean, Outgather, Outorganize,'” Oh snap! Albert’s been thinking that one up and memorizing it for exactly this moment for 28 days. In a hammock. Not working. For Albert, the game is about challenges, strategy and a social game, but he has no interest in “housework.” Out in the water, Brandon has caught a fish with fangs and Cochran is holding onto it with great trepidation. “I didn’t physically catch it, but I am physically holding it,” Cochran says accurately. Confusingly, Albert suddenly decides that he wants to help dry Edna’s laundry, though his interpretation of the chore leads to accidentally dousing the fire. Edna is irked. Coach is also unimpressed with the sheltered Albert. We’re crafting an alternate narrative here, as Edna and Rick giggle about Albert. Rick goes so far as to call Albert “precious” and “a little Barbie doll.” Heh. Rick calls him Prince Albert. After a pause, Edna goes to Coach and asks for confirmation that she’s next to go after Cochran. Coach doesn’t hesitate and agrees. “Why?” Edna asks plainly. This makes Edna feel like she’s low on the totem pole. Perhaps because she is. “Sixth or seventh is not acceptable for me,” Edna says, vowing to shake things up. “Keeping Edna and Cochran would be the best thing for me to do, because they’re never going to vote me out,” Coach muses. He reassures us that nothing is for sure in this game,
Coach E Chis. Cochran and Coach are out doing Early Morning Pretentious Yoga. Didn’t we see this last episode? Coach tells Cochran that this exercise is to center him, so that one of them can win Immunity. Coach may not grant Cochran immunity, but he’s willing to grant him hope and confidence. But “Coach Chi” has cleared Cochran’s mind and suddenly he’s convinced that the is, indeed, ready to go out and win something. For the first time in the game. Now, let’s go watch him lose. Quickly.
LCD: Lazy Challenge Design. Sophie relinquishes her Immunity necklace as we settle in for what Jeff Probst calls “‘Survivor: South Pacific’ Deja Vu” and I call “Reheated Leftovers, Challenge-Style.” It’s little bits and pieces from a couple other challenges, including beanbag tossing and slingshotting. Cochran doesn’t have a chance. They’re also playing for Reward, including a “Survivor” spa treatment. Advancing out of beanbags are Albert, Sophie and… Rick. RICK? Seriously? Anyway, Cochran just sucks at stuff. There’s no getting past that, is there? At the slingshots, they have to take out three targets, with Rick getting out to an early lead. Albert ties things up and nails his third target, winning Immunity and Reward. He gets to take one chum with him and Albert selects Coach. Albert asks Jeff if he can take a second person. Probst says no. Albert then asks if he can give up his Reward. Probst says it’s OK and Albert gives Cochran his massage as an early birthday present. Cochran isn’t sure if this was a sweet farewell gift or Albert’s attempt to curry favor with him. Mostly, this just feels like Albert realizing that a massage and a shower, without additional food and beverage, is a hollow reward.
No happy endings. It’s Shower-and-Massage Time for Cochran and Coach. It turns out that Cochran’s birthday was actually six months ago. Talk about a worthless lie, though the “island girls” massaging them are attractive enough. Coach vows to fight for Cochran’s life “with my last dying breath.” Coach also calls Cochran a warrior. Yeah, this is a weak reward. Not even a cookie and milk to go with the massage?
There is a tide in the affairs of men/ Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. Upon returning to camp, a cleansed Cochran pulls Albert aside. Albert explains to Cochran that Coach is on-board to protect him, but only if it requires no effort or compromise on his part. It’s that time of episode again. Can we get a big move? Big move! Big move! Cochran tells Albert that Coach would turn on Rick, which makes Albert happy. Albert tells Cochran that if Coach is willing to vote out Rick, he’ll jump on that bandwagon as well. Also perfectly happy with this plan? Edna, who figures that this leapfrogs at least one person ahead of her in the elimination order. So Cochran goes to Coach and makes his anti-Rick pitch. But Coach wasn’t as happy to turn on Rick as Cochran hoped. Integrity causes Coach to squirm. “There is a tide that is coming. I either take it and go with a new alliance or stay with my first five,” Coach says, coming very close to properly quoting a little “Julius Caesar.”
Tribal Council. The Jury enters. Whitney has cleaned up very nicely and sits very close to Keith. Coach tells Jeff that from here, the possibilities are endless. “I’m sure it’s gonna fill the Jury with glee to discover that I’m probably in great danger tonight and I feel like an idiot kind of,” Cochran says. The Jury smiles in agreement. Then Cochran brings up The Debt again, speaking of what he’s “entitled” to. Albert agrees and Coach somewhat agrees, but neither agrees in any concrete way. Rick says his bag is packed, but he doesn’t want to go. Edna’s a bit emotional, figuring that if Cochran is seventh, she’s sixth. Edna claims she was deceived. Jeff Probst has a smart point, that probably Edna and Cochran should have found the people in fifth and fourth and worked on a deal. Brandon’s all about transparency: He tells everybody that there is black-and-white and he’s voting Cochran out now and Edna next Tribal. Coach has his patented, “There Goes Crazy Brandon” look. Probst is really sick of the predictable direction things are going and he goes to Coach and asks if Brandon’s rigidness is a concern, but he can only get Coach to call it “a blessing and a curse.” Head in his hands, Brandon cries about his human fallibility. “Talking strategy with Brandon is like talking to you about shirts that aren’t blue,” Cochran tells the azure-shirted Probst in what is clearly the line of the night. Even Jim laughs. Albert agrees with Cochran, but in his typically wishy-washy way. Sophie agrees and calls Brandon’s lack of strategy “unsettling,” but this doesn’t make her rethink anything. Probst practically throws his hands in the air in surrender. Cochran describes the possibility of going home as “extremely humiliating,” given his self-described status as a “Survivor” expert.
The Vote. Rick wishes Cochran a happy birthday, but writes his name down. Cochran and Edna both vote for Rick. Coach still has an Immunity Idol that hasn’t been mentioned for a long time, right? Anyway, Probst tallies the votes: Cochran. Rick. Rick. Cochran. Cochran. Cochran. And that’s it for Cochran. Yes, he’s just going to Redemption Island, so he could still return to the game. But let’s get real: Cochran can’t win anything. “I absolutely feel like Upolu used me,” Cochran says, admitting that his big move at the Merge was the wrong move, at least as things stand.
Bottom Line: It’s hard to make any argument that looks kindly on Cochran’s Big Move at this point, isn’t it? I guess he thought he had more security courtesy of Coach, but that wasn’t the case and nobody else really respected him all that much. He rolled the dice that he would be shown more respect by the tribe that hadn’t bullied him, rather than the tribe that had, while he really wasn’t. On his old tribe, people at least saw the wisdom of taking Cochran to the Top 3 as a chump, while nobody on Upolu felt similarly. Ooops. I can’t bring myself to feel any real sympathy, since in neither situation did Cochran have a gameplan that was going to get him a single jury vote and it’s almost impossible to think of any Redemption Island Duel that would favor Cochran, other than competitive sun-burning. Then again, Ozzy’s level of cockiness is through the roof, so maybe Cochran catches him in a moment of complacency? Dunno. Who would even be rooting for that anymore?
Bottom Line, II. Jeff Probst was trying to simultaneously earn his Emmy and save the steady crawl of this season tonight. Some Tribal Councils he subtly asks the questions that the castaways should be asking themselves, but tonight he was pelting one direct and challenging question after another trying to break the status quo. The problem is that while Cochran and Edna were willing to shake things up, there’s no incentive for the Top 5 to move. Rick serves no purpose and has been reticent to budge in the past. Albert doesn’t have a clue that nobody really respects him. Brandon’s a lunatic. Sophie’s stubborn to a fault. Coach has to be looking at the lay of the land thinking that the only way he loses this season is if Ozzy is able to come back and win the closing challenges to retake power, with a Jury weighed in his favor. The tease for next week made it look like Edna might be persuasive enough to throw doubt into the next vote, but I don’t believe it even for a second.
What’d you think of Wednesday’s episode? How are you feeling now about Cochran’s Big Move?
The producers keep trying to play up the whole “Brandon is crazy lets vote him out” but they’re not going to. Unless Ozzie pulls off a miracle I think the only possible winners are Albert, Coach, and Sophie.
DanielCaan – I don’t think it even requires that much of a miracle for Ozzy. He just needs to continue to be strong, calm, well-fed, stupid Ozzy. “Survivor” isn’t gonna ask him to do anything more complicated and as long as his future Redemption Island Duel rivals include Cochran and Edna, his chances of getting back into the game feel pretty solid, don’t they?
I think Sophie, Coach, and Ozzy are now the only people with a legit shot to win. Like I said 2 weeks ago, Ozzy is going to keep plowing through everybody on RI. If he can come back and get an individual idol and survive, I bet the Savaii people vote straight down the line for him.
Coach, Albert, and Sophie have been doing a good job of making sure they don’t get voted off and playing a decent short term game, but I don’t think there has been a great deal of long term strategic planning in terms of “how do I actually win this game?” Cochran would have been a great 0 vote person to bring to the finals.
I guess Whitney wasn’t including her husband when she said how proud her family members would be.
Elevation – I give Coach credit for a long-term game plan. Or at least it currently appears that he’s got one. Nobody’s even contemplated voting him out and if they did, he has the Idol for a while. This still could be a depressing few weeks leading to the end of the season…
Yeah Brandon would have to go on a killing spree for Edna to not get voted out next.
Now that Cochran is gone, neither the numbers nor the imagination are there to pull off something big.
Daniel,
I’m shocked that everyone is happy to go along on their merry way through the game with Coach having the idol.
Coach can make the case he was the leader of the alliance, and that he flipped Cochran (the biggest game changer so far).
What would Albert/Sophie’s case be at this point? They stuck with Coach’s alliance, and Sophie has won some challenges that have kept them from having to break up the order of things.
Why wouldn’t Coach at this point turn on Albert/Sophie? That would be my move if I were him.
Or at the very least try to turn one of them against the other.
Enda knows she’s sixth, Rick must know he’s fith. He could use the idol on Edna (or try to explain to Brandon that lying is okay in Survivor, probably not possible), and send Albert or Sophie home.
If Coach has to be worried about Ozzy going on an immunity winning string, he has to be just as worried about Albert and Sophie doing the same thing.
Why WOULD Coach turn on them? He’d lose two jury votes. He may not have them now, but he definitely wouldn’t if he turned on them. These people are always so bitter when someone backstabs them, even if it’s just a game, and that tends to blind them come jury vote time.
Instead, he can dwindle this down to the original 5, say he stayed loyal, take Brandon and Rick with him to the final.
Plus, maybe he needs Albert there to help beat Ozzy in an immunity challenge. If Ozzy makes it to the final 3, have to imagine he wins based on who is on the jury.
Turning on Albert and Sophie last night or next time wouldn’t seem to make much sense in my mind.
Coach should turn on Sophie/Albert because:
1) Sophie/Albert went against him on the Mikayla/Edna vote, he doesn’t control them the way he does Brandon/Edna and probably Rick.
2) Sophie/Albert eventually would want to target Coach correct? They wouldn’t want to sit final 3 with him, because Coach would have controlled the alliances and made it to final with a “target on his back.” They would be seen as just riding in his wake.
3) More to the previous point, Coach is not someone you want with you in a final 3 vote. He would get votes for leading his own tribe, and votes from the Ozzy tribe for leading his team and pulling all the strings as well. Rick, Brandon, Edna are all players that you want to take to the end game with you, because people will have no choice but to vote you the winner. So wouldn’t Albert/Sophie be trying to keep them around in their end games, and thus target Coach?
4) Coach sucks at challenges. The best chance of keeping himself safe in the game is to win immunity challeneges, and/or the use (or the threat of use) of his idol. He would be better off
5) Why would Coach want to go against 3 strong competitors Ozzy/Albert/Sophie who aren’t part of his best possible final 3 end game when they are down to 5 or 6 people? He starts picking them off now, and has to hope that Ozzy doesn’t win out on immunity challenges even against “weaker” players. But even if he keeps Albert/Sophie around, he would still be hoping that Ozzy doesn’t win out.
But this way if he’d at least be protected by having people he could control around and vote them off.
I’m not convinced, despite what’s been said in interviews, that Cochran had a chance to move up in Savaii. Maybe Jim would’ve used Cochran as a goat, but even he admitted he mightve taken Keith and Whitney. And I don’t buy that Keith or Ozzy were thinking of any kind of goat strategy. That’s not how they operate.
So then the move could still be defensible as Cochran essentially agreed to drop from 7th to 8th place for a guarantee that he’d finish in 12th. And in doing so, he made the most controversial, defining move of the season instead of being an invisible, worthless F3 goat.
If he stuck with his tribe, and somehow made it to the final 3, there is no chance that anyone on his team would give him any votes. People on coach’s tribe would have just seem him as a weak floater and not given him any votes.
Since he’s awful at challenges the only thing he could hang his hat on is showing he made big moves, so he had to do it.
I was adamant a few weeks ago here that Cochran’s move was flat-out stupid, and I’m glad I am vindicated now.
I look for next season for the producers to mix things up. Second straight season where one tribe has gone down the line, predictably voting people out. Edna obviously is gone next week, barring an immunity win, despite what the tease shows. I say next season the producers mix up the tribes after the first few episodes like they’ve done every now and then in the past. And please get rid of Redemption Island. It takes so much drama away – the players being shocked at who was voted off; the person voted off coming to tribal as part of the jury feeling scorned; too many second chances and Ozzy is getting too much of a free pass to final 3 if he wins final immunity.
I don’t think it really mattered all that much. He was last place in either alliance. It was basically do you want to finish 7th or 8th?
I don’t think that’s true at all. As I said at the time, if they don’t lose someone at the rock-picking tribal, staying with his original tribe gets him to the final 6, and at the very least, gives him a chance to join up with Dawn, Jim (who previously made a big move and has Survivor smarts), and the 7th member of the other tribe. That would have put him into the Final 4.
OR, as Dan said, he gets taken to the Final 3 by Ozzy or someone else who thinks they can win against him.
Edna knew all along she was on the outside of the 5 person alliance of Coach, Albert, Sophie, Brandon, Rick, when the 5 split votes and almost kept Mikayla over her.
Why did it take her until this week to realize she was 6th? Why didn’t she the writing on the wall when Whitney/Dawn were still available to flip the game around and creat a new alliance from the bottom feeders.
Probably because she couldn’t get enough support from Cochran or Albert. You have to think she tried, but it wasn’t shown to us. She doesn’t appear to be that stupid.
She may be getting the edit, but I highly doubt it. She’s pretty much been riding on coach’s duster the entire time, and there have been a few comments about how she’s up his butt.
Considering they were trying to manufacture suspense, when there likely wasn’t going to be any (and the voting proved that), had Edna been trying to make moves they sure would have showed it to add to the suspense of the final vote.
I still say Cochran made the right move because he left an ASSURED 7th-man spot with Savaii for what was only a POSSIBLE 7th-man spot with Upolu. He knew where he stood with his first tribe better than any of us. At least making the change opened up the door to new possibilities. He had no way of knowing how tight the group was.
If anything, his love of the show was what hurt him. He assumed, and rightly so, that someone on Upolu would be willing to make a play using him as the swing vote and pulling him into a four-man alliance. That’s the logical strategy based on the last hundred years of watching Survivor.
I think this is where the new format of bringing back a Coach/Ozzy/Boston Rob/Hantz has changed things. Before it would be unthinkable to want to go to the end with the guy who’s played arguably one of the best single games, and you could argue that Coach has done that. But now that he’s a pseudo-celeb, and not as likeable as Rob, you might reason he’s better to go up against then your fellow non All-Stars.
Couldn’t agree more.
Cochran made the right move.
Just because other people stupidly didn’t break off and form new alliances to improve their position in the game, doesn’t make it a bad move on Cochran’s part.
You guys couldn’t be more wrong. I said this above, and I’ll say it again. When it gets down to 7, Cochran, Dawn and Jim get the lone Upolo member left.
Dawn knew she was low, as well, and Jim if you recall made the big move earlier in the game to knock off Ozzy’s girl. There’s no way he wouldn’t have made this kind of move – he knew he wouldn’t have been able to win against Ozzy and would have jumped at the chance to get rid of him.
Like I said at the time, he assured himself a 7th-place exit by jumping. It was not smart and not necessary. He did it “to make a big move” because he wanted to go down in Survivor lore.
Andrew, you’re strategy only works if an Upolu member gets kicked off when they go to the rocks on that first post-merge Tribal. They had the odds thanks to immunities but not by much.
If you’re wrong, then Savaii still gets picked off one-by-one and now Cochran is just the weakling that Upolu keeps around while they eliminate the bigger threats. He winds up in the exact same position as before, only now he’s done nothing to help Upolu and try to earn a way into their trust.
Your strategy also does nothing to help with jury votes. Cochran would still have been the disrespected, worthless guy to his old tribe and would have held the same distinction with Upolu. His move was the only way, no matter how big of a longshot it was, for him to somehow earn some respect and Upolu votes if he’d made it to the end. He was screwed with Savaii either way.
Yes, I made note of that (rock pulling) in my original comment about this strategy toward the top. Remember, though, they had two immunity necklaces at that time so odds were in their favor).
Re: Jury votes. When Cochran switched, he already lost 5 jury votes. Game over. Not a single person on his old tribe that got picked off one by one was going to vote for him. If he stays with the tribe, there are several different ways he could have at least made an argument. Cochran, Ozzy and Brandon in the final 3? Who wants to give Ozzy, a returning player the money? Who wants to give a Hantz the money?
Sure, he seemed like the disrespected, worthless guy, but he didn’t outwardly piss them off before this move. He had a chance to win jury votes at some point.
Andrew,
The problem with your strategy is that JIM would get all the credit for making the big move of refroming a new 4 person alliance. Cochran would still be considered a floater who doesn’t deserve the money.
Cochran would still have been seen as a waste of space, who annoyed people at camp, was awful at challenges, and would never get a vote at the final 3.
If he makes a big move that is his own, he can at least have something to sell at a final 3 vote.
So what if Jim got the credit if he didn’t make it to the final vote. Plus, even if he did… plenty of people in the final 3 have made big moves in the past and still not won the jury vote. Hello Russell Hantz.
Cochran could have argued that he played the best games by making the right moves — not necessarily the biggest. Remember, he was on the chopping block from DAY ONE. And to make it that far? That’s a Survivor. There were plenty of arguments for him to make if he got to the final 3 by not turning on his people.
If Jim doesn’t make the final vote, then by default people just don’t vote for a hanger on like Cochran because he decided to piggyback into Jim’s alliance.
Russell didn’t win because he was a complete prick socially, so no one wanted to vote for him. Because of that, I think people are now underestimating being able to claim “big moves” will ensure you obtain votes.
If Cochran makes it to the final 3, its only because he would be seen as a weak competitor that people wanted to sit with in the end. It wouldn’t be “look I got here, give me credit” they would all view it as “you got there because other players decided to take your worthless game playing self to the end.
Again every Jury member uses different criteria to decide on a winner but its pretty clear its some combo of:
1) Strategically dominate the game (usually through big moves)
2) Dominate challenges
3) Socially be nice to everyone
4) Spite/contempt for whoever caused the jury member from the game
Cochran if he doesnt make the move, would have failed to fill #1, is inept so #2 is out, he annoys everyone in camp so #3 is out as well, and #4 all depends if 2 extremely abraisive people take him to the final 3, and he somehow collects a bunch of spite votes.
Daniel,
How much do you feel that Sophie’s apparent extreme hatred of Cochran made her not make a BIG MOVE (TM) last week?
Her and Albert were seen as level headed players who thought objectively when making the choice of Edna/Mikayla.
But Sophie’s in ability to join up with Cochran/Dawn/Whitney/Albert last week, was a glaring missed opportunity.
Jobin – Sophie is really the mystery player in the game for me. She’s laying low and not making Big Moves and at least currently, there’s no indication that this is going to hurt her at all. Nobody’s mentioned voting her out and she’s coasting along. She also proved last week that she’s capable of winning challenges under the right circumstances, which is more than a number of players remaining can say. But at some people, she has to be smart enough to realize that she probably can’t beat Coach at a Jury vote. So… What does she have as an End Game? I don’t know…
-Daniel
I think there are a couple of problems with this season:
1. The majority of people on the cast are simply not good at strategy, period. Ozzie: never has had any kind of strategy beyond winning immunity. Coach: typically shows very bad decision making when he tries to play strategically. The new players who might have been good strategically were voted out early (Christine showed promise in that respect), and the ones we’ve had the majority of the game are either horrendously BAD at strategy (Cochran, Edna), or content with coasting along with their alliance.
Character flaws aside, Jim might have been decent at strategy, but his extremely stupid treatment of Cochran assured his downfall.
2. As Survivor has gone on, I’ve noticed a trend of increasing complacency and conservativeness (not the political kind!) on the parts of the players. It’s like people are afraid to make big moves. They glom onto a few players in the beginning of the game, and ride that alliance to the end. If they chose well, like Sophie and Albert, they might make it to the final 3. If they chose poorly, like Mikayla, they’re voted out one by one.
I’d like to see Survivor switch up the format all together. Maybe try a season where the game is an individual game from the start. There is no tribal immunity, only individual immunity. Maybe there aren’t even 2 tribes — there is just one giant group of 18 people from the very beginning. Or, go back to the tribe swap they did on Penner’s first season — that led to a fantastic season of Survivor. But something needs to be built in to shake things up radically.
The best part about last night’s episode was Sophie being so over everything at tribal. The way she completely dismissed out of hand the possibility of Edna winning an immunity challenge was great.
The way this season is being edited, it really does appear that the only possible winners are Coach or Sophie, and I would really hope that someone who is left would realize that you shouldn’t bring the veteran along with you to the end, although the window for knocking him out of the game is disappearing with each episode as you figure he still has sole control of the HII.
Lunatic96 – I wouldn’t rule out Ozzy, simply because of the way the jury will be composed and what he’d have to do to make a Top Three. I’m not saying he’d *deserve* to win, but I think he certainly could, since he’d be facing a jury that was Savaii majority, including Cochran who could be coaxed into feeling that he was betrayed by Upolu w/out any serious problems.
-Daniel
My final pitch to Cochran would be we gave you a chance to shape your own destiny, and yes I stuck to my core alliance, kept my promises, and never broke any promises with you. I think you deserved to survive that tribal, but I couldn’t break my promises just to dump Rick who has been there the whole time. The important thing is we gave you a chance. Ozzy is the whole reason you felt like you had to take that chance. Of course it wasn’t going to be easy, but we took a risk too, because you could have caused a break, and then I might not be standing here. But I took that risk, I didn’t try to convince you, as Ozzy did, that you should love the chance to be sent to Redemption Island. At least I helped you get a real chance.
I said it when he did it and he has proven me right, Cochran’s move was idiotic. The turncoat almost ALWAYS gets voted off the second he is the last of his former tribe left.
Also, the fact that Ozzy said Cochran had no chance to win in the upcoming challenge means he will win. Why would the producers show that otherwise?
This is all but impossible, wouldn’t it be an excellent conclusion to ozzy’s arc if he loses to Cochran of all people in the redemption island challenge?
I still say that Cochran’s Big Move was the only reasonable move for him at that point in the game. The fact that he was able to do nothing with it is irrelevant. There’s no way his original tribe would have taken him any farther than they absolutely had to. He’s still sixth at best, though I wouldn’t have been shocked to see them get rid of him even before that. Cochran would have gone out even before some Upolu.
Cochran’s problem after his Big Move was two-fold. One, he did absolutely nothing to change his postion afterward. The smart play once you start swing is to keep at it. See where the weak points are in both groups, and gather the bottom of the barrel folk. RIck, Edna, Dawn … maybe even bring in Jim and Albert. Assemble pieces of both tribes. Cochran didn’t even hint at trying that. He tried instead to carve a spot out of Coach’s team that just didn’t exist.
Even had he tried it, though, he would have run into the other wall: tribal loyalty enhanced by the star factor. Both tribes instantly coalesced around their Survivor celebrity, and both tribes turned cultlike in their admiration. These were people who from day 1 wanted to be led by the guy they’d seen on TV before, and none of them ever questioned that. More, they were afraid to question it, even if they knew exactly where they were in the pecking order. They were content to let the random whims of Survivor civilization dictate their position, and they acted as if it were the ultimate taboo to even hint at taking steps to alter that.
Like Robin said above, survivor contestants have become more and more complacent. They have arbitrarily adopted certain rules for themselves that aren’t actually written down anywhere. The celebrity contestants have only made that worse. Until the show does something to change that up, this is what we’ll get.
I agree. Cochran needed a game plan to work/create cracks in Upolu one way or another, and would have been served to demand value in return for his flip, before he flipped.
I don’t agree that Upolu is just blindly following the star that is Coach. Coach’s past experiences have helped him do the smart thing, build a core alliance early and invest in it and keep it together. But I don’t think it’s his star power that keeps his alliance together. It’s smart to stick with your alliance unless you make or find a better option. You always want to stay viable and jockey for position one way or another (the lack of which is why Rick isn’t going to win no matter what). Give Edna her due on that level. But just swapping out Rick for Cochran doesn’t make much sense either, except for Edna.
What I see is that Savaii was too individualistic early on and slow to the alliance building, while Upolu was fast on alliance building but is slow to the individual play. You can argue that it’s like shifting gears and many of them are inexperienced with stick-shift.
What’s tantalizing is how Cochran was right in the middle, perfect to be used as leverage or to leverage himself, and that perfect lever wasn’t used or sold as a lever, just sold as a replacement part (for Rick).
There was no reason to break the alliance to jump to random, untrustworthy Savaii partnerships, but you do need to start setting up sub-alliances. Coach didn’t need Cochran because he’s been setting up sub-alliances all along. But I don’t think Albert and Sophie’s failures so far on this front have to do with blind star worship as much as not being up to the task, onot being quick enough to shift and grab an opportunity at the crucial point where it switches to individual play. I am most impressed with Edna using her fate but trying to jockey against it anyway, though seemingly unsuccessfully. For the moment, I think Sophie is making the biggest mistake in this regard, though I think half of that is she probably rightly doesn’t find Albert the right person to make a break with.
This is why it is just not math, but also personalities. Yes, x y or z is a great move, but with him, with her!?
I forgot to add my predictions.
I think final three are Coach, Sophie, and Ozzie, and, to my extreme annoyance, Ozzie gets the win.
Without the stupid Redemption factor messing things up, it would have been Coach, Sophie and Albert, with the win probably going to Sophie. Contrary to the opinion of others, I think there’s no chance anyone in the Ozzie cult would vote for the leader of the Coach cult. This is a sanctimonious, bitter bunch who will take out their loss on whoever they think handed it to them.
Just leaving aside various complicating factors for the moment…
If either Coach and Sophie split the votes, with either of them getting two votes (not just one, which would risk a tie), then Ozzy wins.
If Coach or Sophie don’t split votes, Ozzy’s win depends on Cochran. Which would be right about the time that Ozzy learns the error of his ways…
I’m late to the party again. I usually don’t have time to watch on wednesday.
If the producers really want to be fair to Ozzy and John (I refuse to call him by his self appointed nickname) they will make the challenge a trivia or puzzle. I’m sick of the things getting tilted to Ozzy’s favour. A totally stacked deck.
No suspense or surprises as usual. The voting went off as planned.
Survivor is just limping along on auto-pilot. I wish they would just go back to basics like on season 2. Two tribes surviving. No redemption island. No exile island. No hidden immunity idols. No returning players. No food gifts every day. No flint until the tribe wins a reward challenge.
There’s your winning formula. Screen the contestants carefully to avoid getting a bunch of lame ducks.