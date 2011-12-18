Recap: ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ Finale – ‘Loyalties Will Be Broken’

Blind melon. We begin on Redemption Island, where Brandon arrives to greet the predictably snoozy Ozzy. “I got blindsided,” Brandon explains, admitting that it hurt to get stabbed in the back by his closest friend. Then Brandon gives Ozzy a partial explanation for that alleged blindsiding. “He wasn’t blindsided. He gave up the freakin’ Immunity necklace,” Ozzy says aptly, calling Brandon’s strategy “a blind faith game.” This is the smartest and most analytical Ozzy has ever seemed.
Coach’s dyspeptic pep talk. “Brandon made one of the stupidest moves ever to be made,” Sophie gloats, also noting that Albert not returning the necklace to Brandon won’t play well with the jury. She’s overjoyed. Coach, however, is pissed off, claiming that Albert knew Brandon was going home. Did he? Unless Coach revealed the results of his conversation with God, that’s not true. Coach’s sick of people lying to him. “I’m not going to be made a fool out of out here,” Coach rants. Albert knows he’s in a precarious position and that he may be in trouble. That’s a lot of Coach speechifying that we’re missing.
Pole position. It’s the last day on Redemption Island. It’s Final Duel time. Ozzy is ready. “Don’t underestimate the little man,” Brandon says. “I’ve found out things about myself that I never would have imagined,” Ozzy teases. Duel time. They have to hold onto a pole for as long as they can. On one hand, this is the sort of thing Ozzy’s usually unbeatable at, but will Brandon’s faith keep him aloft? Jeff Probst tells them that this is sheer willpower, in case they didn’t know. He also tells us that while it’s a familiar task, they’ve never done it with this thin a foothold. After 20 minutes, Ozzy changes his position dramatically. Everybody’s rooting for Brandon (or, rather, against Ozzy). Ozzy shifts again after 40 minutes and he looks entirely uncomfortable. Brandon loses his entire foothold and clings by his arms. Probst was right. This is an insane piece of willpower. Brandon’s almost at the bottom of the pole. Ozzy’s wobbling at the top. Down goes Brandon. Ozzy wins and the two men share a hug. “I may have lost the game of ‘Survivor,’ but I’ve won,” Brandon says, adding that he’s leaving holding his head up proud. Ozzy thanks the remaining Upolus for sending him to Redemption Island and vows to return stronger than ever before. Sophie’s worried that if Ozzy keeps winning, her fate is no longer in her hands.
Return to Oz. The Upolus welcome Ozzy back with minimal enthusiasm. “We all know we want him out. He must know we want him out,” Albert says, clearly somewhat relieved not to have a target on his back quite as much. “I don’t think you’re going anywhere,” Coach reassures Ozzy and he even vows to give him his Hidden Idol, but only if he thinks he’s in trouble. We all know what that means. “Who in his right mind would want to take me?” says a skeptical Ozzy, who at least tells Coach to his face that he wants to take him to the end. “I think that my alignments in this game are so secure with so many different people,” says Coach, thinking this is his game to lose, believing everybody remaining wants to take him to the Final Three.
House of Cads. Immunity? It’s back up for grabs. Once again. In the challenge, players have to build a house of cards to a certain level. Easy, right? Wrong. The catch: The building has to be done with one hand, because the other hand is holding a balancing board steady with a handle. Sophie admits that she has a book about how to make houses of cards. Nice. It turns out that Sophie’s strategy is flawless in terms of structural integrity, but highly flawed in terms of utilization of available resources. Coach’s tower topples. Ozzy gets nearly to the top, but runs out of tiles. “Hey Albert, drop your stack and come pick up my pieces!” Sophie says. It’s a brilliant gambit, but Jeff Probst shoots down any thought of teamwork. After many more topples, Ozzy and Coach are close. Coach’s strategy is architectural. Ozzy’s strategy is flawless balance, with a teetering tower that would collapse under the pressure of even a minute muscle spasm. OZZY WINS. That was darned impressive. “I should have won that,” Sophie grumbles. So another member of the Upolu alliance is doomed.
May the Oz be ever in your favor. Ozzy thinks everybody wanted to know how he won Immunity. They don’t, but they nod politely. “I am going to be a facilitator in the process,” Ozzy says of the cannibalization of the Upolu remnants. “Loyalties will be broken tonight,” Coach says, before agreeing to Brandon that Rick needs to go next, just in case the Jury looks for a likable person to give the million to. Ozzy starts his conniving by going to Albert and throwing Sophie under the bus. Albert is swayed, at least partially. Rick is worried that he needs to start scrambling, though he doesn’t know if he can trust Coach. For his part, Coach tells Rick he’d vote for Sophie and not against Captain Mustache. Further muddying the waters, Ozzy tells Albert about his own alliance with Coach. Coach then gives Albert an excellent non-denial/denial to that alliance talk.
Tribal Council I. The Savaii representatives on the Jury are overjoyed to see Ozzy back in the game. Coach is wearing the hidden Immunity Idol around his neck. Albert says he’d be good to keep around because he can go toe-to-toe with Ozzy, who rolls his eyes. Sophie claims she’s also a threat to Ozzy and Ozzy rolls his eyes at that. Rick makes the case that he should be kept around because he *won’t* win Immunities, while Sophie flips that and says that’s exactly why he should be voted out. In a random piece of laundry-airing, Ozzy tells everybody about his alliance with Coach, but Sophie says she really wants Ozzy out because Ozzy hasn’t respected her. That’s a new subplot nobody’s mentioned previously this season. Ozzy says that Sophie is a “spoiled brat” and that people say she sleeps all day. “Whatever,” Sophie responds, adding that people don’t usual attack her character. Sophie’s unravelling here, crying and talking about how much this hurts, that she doesn’t feel like her skin is getting thicker. Even Probst is unnaturally sympathetic. People on the Jury are getting emotional with her, but Probst’s sympathies are gone, as he tells her this could be a reason to vote against her. That was VERY weird. I want to believe that this was theater from Sophie, playing for jury sympathy, but I’m not convinced.
The Vote I. Rick writes Sophie’s name. Ozzy also writes Sophie’s name, along with a non-apology/apology. A cocky Coach doesn’t bother playing his Idol and Jeff Probst tallies the votes: Rick. Sophie. Rick. [That’s it already.] Sophie. RICK. Coach gets up to hug Rick and Rick tells him to have a seat. I wish we’d seen that pluckiness earlier from Captain Mustache. “I wish I would have made a bigger move,” Rick says, blaming Coach for misleading him and pledging his vote to Ozzy.
Christian Man in the Mirror. Has Coach somehow played a Russell Hantz game? A game designed to masterfully reach the Jury, but which he can’t possibly win? How weird. Three weeks ago, I’d have thought he was unbeatable if he reached this point (and could get rid of Ozzy). Ozzy can sense victory. “Winning” is both Plan A and Plan B in his very limited playbook. Aiming to get an edge, Ozzy fills up on coconuts and doesn’t share, which is fine by Sophie, who doesn’t want to share plantains with Ozzy either. Coach feels mad and sad with Ozzy, looking for a way to escape from his pact as “a Christian Man.” Ozzy protests that he’s been cheated, been mistreated and he’s curious about when he’ll be loved. Coach, hurt in “Survivor” love before, has his faith in Ozzy rekindled. In their little pow-wow, Coach and Ozzy like the idea of forcing Albert and Sophie to make fire at Tribal Council. “This is the last challenge that I will ever play in this game,” Ozzy promises.
Deflowered. The season’s final Immunity Challenge is very elaborate. It’s a giant, flower-shaped obstacle course. They have to collect puzzle pieces and then solve said puzzle. Only puzzle failure can doom Ozzy, right? Certainly Ozzy is the first to collect his first puzzle bag. Albert is first with two bags, but Ozzy moves back into the lead with three bags and then four bags. As expected, Ozzy has all five bags with a solid lead. Only Ozzy’s brain can stop him now. Ozzy flounders as the other competitors catch up at the puzzles. Sophie locks in the first and second pieces and the third piece before Ozzy can lock in his first. Ozzy ties at three, but Sophie goes on a run and she wins the season’s final Immunity. “So close, but so far away. Yet again,” Ozzy says. This is Sophie’s third post-Merge Individual Immunity and I think she won a lot of sympathy at the last Tribal. Suddenly, this feels like Sophie’s game to lose. There was nothing more that Mark Burnett and company could do for Ozzy.
Will Coach start the fire? Ozzy compliments Sophie’s performance in the puzzle and she rubs salt in his wounds by talking about how easy it was once you got started. “Of course. Stupid puzzle. My mind turned inside-out and I couldn’t do it,” Ozzy sighs, expecting Coach will soon be going back on his word. Indeed, Coach is literally kneeling before Sophie and crowning her as the new Dragonslayer. Sophie says that she and Albert will certainly vote for Ozzy, but she worries that Coach may mess things up. Indeed, Ozzy requests the opportunity to prove himself in fire-building and he and Coach go back and forth over whose betrayal invalidates Coach’s word more. So will Coach take the warriors to the end? Or will he cop-out? “I’m sitting here with another anguishing decision,” Coach whines.
Tribal Council II. Jim is disappointed to see Ozzy without Immunity. “It feels absolutely amazing,” Sophie says of her power position. “I’ve gotta let it go, but it’s gonna nag at me for the rest of my life,” Ozzy says, playing straight into Coach’s emotional wheelhouse. Probst reminds Coach about his sense of “honor,” prompting Coach to insist that Albert and Sophie are also strong. “I know how to make fire. It’s like saying you know how to drive, but are you going to beat Jeff Gordon in a race,” Albert says, smartly.
The Vote II. Albert votes for Ozzy, who votes for Albert. Sophie writes Ozzy’s name down, leaving the decision resting on Coach’s shoulders. Probst tallies: Ozzy. Albert. Ozzy. OZZY. Everybody claps for Ozzy, whose torch is snuffed for the third time this season. Ozzy runs off into the jungle screaming. And with that, Coach has surrendered any chance he had of winning. I’d assume that Sophie’s gonna be close to unanimous here, depending on whether Brandon can bring himself to vote for a girl and whether Ozzy can bring himself to vote for his vanquisher. Actually, maybe it won’t be nearly that clear-cut.
Flight of the Phoenix. “At the end of the day, it really was a no-brainer,” Coach says of his vote, quoting somebody or other saying that if this is a dream, he’d rather not wake up. But wake up he does and it’s the Day 39 breakfast. They celebrate by gorging and hugging. But as Albert walks down the beach alone, Coach and Sophie agree that Albert was “squirrelly.” Sophie’s goal is to keep her composure at the final Tribal Council, approaching the Jury logically rather than emotionally. Weirdly, Albert is convinced that he played “a head-and-shoulders better game” than the other two. Hmmm… That has no connection whatsoever to the game we’ve watched this season. Coach tells a weird story in which he compares himself not to a dragon, but to the phoenix. “I see myself rising above everybody, rising above the misery,” Coach says.
Tribal Council III – Opening Statements. Wait. No Rites of Passage? Albert, Coach and Sophie have gone as far as they can go. Albert goes first. Albert is humbled and lectures the Jury on the idea that “Survivor” is a “social experiment,” even evoking a higher power. He says nothing about himself. Sophie felt like she held her own in challenges, like she stuck with her five-person alliance from the beginning and like she made some solid friendships. “I think I fulfill the requirements,” Sophie says. Coach says that he had an uphill battle, but he led with compassion, love and respect. He adds that he opened himself up to the people around him and that he took a piece from each other them. Coach wins the opening statements.
Tribal Council III – The Jury. Ozzy, rocking great ponytails, tells the Top 3 that nobody wants to vote for any of them. Coach starts by telling Sophie that she’s a privileged brat, Albert that he was lucky and he asks Coach to win or lose. Did Coach play the way he said he would? Coach admits that he compromised and broke his word and hurt people, but that he played it “most of the time honorably.” Jim asks Albert to tell him why Sophie and Coach shouldn’t win. Albert says that he and Sophie brought Coach this far, not vice versa and then says that Sophie played well, but didn’t play well socially. Dawn only wants to talk to Sophie and asks about her strategy. Sophie says that men have an advantage, but he viewed Coach as the equivalent of a young girl she could get to follow her. That’s terrific, actually. Rick tears into Coach. “I apologize,” Coach says. “You just stuck me right in the back,” Rick, then telling Albert that he lied to Brandon and telling Sophie that she’s a liar. Sophie says the only person she feels bad about lying to is Rick. Brandon asks Coach about betraying his word as “a man of God.” Coach thanks Brandon for raising the bar and vows to make it up to him. Brandon forgives Coach. Brandon asks Albert pointblank if he knew he was going home: “Yes or no,” Brandon says multiple times. “I did not know you were going home,” Albert says. “You lie,” Brandon responds. Whitney accuses Albert of being sleazy, Coach of using Christianity as a weapon and Sophie of being condescending. Sophie vows to be better in the future. Edna tells the Jury that they signed up to be duped and tells the Jury that they shouldn’t have hard feelings for being duped. Edna doesn’t say a word to the Top 3. Coach tells Keith that he viewed the hidden Idol as a team Idol. Ha. Sophie tells Brandon the true story of how Coach originally found the Idol and then let Brandon go on a wild goose chase. Cochran accuses Coach of devaluing the word honor. Coach apologizes again for falling short. It’s a pretty good speech as Coach talks about what a poor strategist he is, prompting both Sophie and Albert to claim they were Coach’s true strategist. That was an all-time awful Final Tribal Council. I was definitely wrong that Sophie had this in the bag. Instead, it’s like the current Republican presidential field. Everybody got a chance to win it, nobody did. Instead, all three players jumped at the chance to lose the million dollars. I think Coach won the last Tribal Council, but was he in too deep a hole to win this season?
The Final Vote. Cochran votes for Coach, saying that Coach played the best game and shouldn’t be apologizing. Dawn votes for Sophie for no good reason. That’s all we see. Will Albert get totally shut out? He should be.
The Live Results. Jeff Probst calls this “a worthy season” and tells the Final 3 that they should be proud. Time to read the votes: Coach. Sophie. Coach. Sophie. Coach. Sophie. Sophie. SOPHIE WINS.
Bottom Line: I think Coach deserved to win, but I understand why Sophie won. She offended people by being herself, while Coach offended them by being a made-up character. In the end, when Sophie vowed that she wanted to change, it came across as far more believable. Based on what we saw this season, the man responsible for creating and protecting the alliance that was formed on Day One and lasted until the very end was Coach, but he betrayed too many people while vowing honor and integrity. Coach played the Russell game and you can’t win the Russell game if you’re Russell and you surely can’t win the Russell game if you’re allegedly holding yourself to a higher standard. I’m pleased there were no votes cast in Albert’s direction, because I don’t know what he accomplished. Amazingly, I think Sophie won the million with her Tribal Council tears, because I think it made several people on the Jury see her as human. If she deserved to win — and she probably did — it was less for the tears and more for refusing to buck her alliance and proving to be a surprisingly successful challenge player.
Bottom Line, II: This was a season with some very good moments in it, but I wish I could have watched the finale and actually rooted for somebody as opposed to just trying to figure out whose victory I could stomach. By the end, I could stomach Coach or Sophie winning. But after last season’s rousingly satisfied Boston Rob win, there was no possible result at any point in the season that would have made it work the same way. Oh well.
What’d you think of the finale? What’d you think of the season as a whole?
Coach killed himself the last three tribal councils. I get you can’t always tell people you are voting them out, but at the end there are nice ways to vote people out and mean ways. Russell killed himself in Season 19 in a lot of ways, but one of the biggest was telling people he might flip or that he may keep them in and then just vote them out. Sophie and Natalie just went about their business and voted the person out. Rick, Edna, Ozzy and/or Brandon would have been more accepting of Coach if he didn’t say he might save them. They are more likely to remember you as the one that screwed them even though Sophie or Albert’s vote were just as damning.
that’s what I was thinking… a good lesson to all future survivors!! Coach could have easily said to Rick , for example, that Sophia and Albert is voting for you , so I might end up voting for you as well,because I don’t want Sophia to go , man!” or smth :D . cuz it didnt seem that Rick was going to do anything about it , Sophias and Alberts vote was pretty set… And Rick himself said, I have a bad feeling that I am going, so why not admit , yes you might be going ?… And Coach would have had Ricks vote rather than Sophies..
Coach did a fantastic job in the beginning of the game when he survived in the beginning and created the alliance, despite having a giant target on his back, but he just didn’t think enough about how he was actually going to win the million dollars. Its like he thought it was going to be a Final 5.
Voting for Brandon last week instead of Sophie was such an idiotic move.
Coach should have moved against Sophie earlier, he had multiple chances to, especially when he had Rick/Edna/Brandon around to do whatever he wanted.
Cochran was right, if he was less on the honor/integrity mantra, he should have just owned up to the moves he made instead of apologizing for it, because (other than keeping Sophie around) he played a fantastic game. Especially for a returning player, and especially for a returning player who was awful at challenges.
I didn’t watch. But what I want to know is – what is the format for next season?
Both tribes live on the same beach. No mention of Redemption or returning contestants
According to RealityBlurred, the same beach “One World” twist is the only big twist. No returning contestants or Redemption Island. Thankfully…
Hopefully it’ll return back to basics.
I like the set up for next season:
It should lead to more pre-merge secret alliances between teams
It also opens up the possibility that pre-merge they will mix the teams up along the way, since they all be living together.
I wish they would get rid of the hidden immunity idols altogether or else make them much harder to find. They use to bury them at the campsite.
I doubt they would get rid of hidden immunity idols.
Think of all the “who has an idol” paranoia that will be going on with both teams searching for idol(s) in the same camp location.
But they do need to make them MUCH harder to find.
It would be interesting if they made finding the idol impossible if you didn’t have all or a majority of the clues.
I suspect Sophie played an obviously better game but this show’s tendency to edit based on gender hurt her. Other than one largely meaningless vote (Mikayla vs. Edna) she won the argument and was controlling the votes, even though Coach or more frequently Albert kept going squirrelly. Spaz wrangling is hard work and why I also never begrudged Amber her win.
What ever happened to the big announcement that Keith and Whitney said they were going to make at the reunion show when they did their press tour after they were evicted?
I also noticed Russell got more airtime than over half of the cast. I was more interested in hearing what Brandon and Mikayla had to say about their conflict.
Anybody else see Yul in the crowd?
Sandra – You assume it wasn’t just the grand “revelation” that they’re a couple? Russell got more airtime than MOST of the cast. Jeff Probst loves him some Russell…
Sigh…
By the time both of them did their exit interviews, it was already revealed their were dating. They would have had to known revealing they were dating at the reunion show isn’t any sort of surprise to the audience. I thought they would announce their engagement.
I also found it ironic Whitney said Albert was sleazy during the jury Q+A considering she started a relationship with Keith when she was still married.
I hope we don’t see Russell vs. Brandon in Season 25 but I’m convinced Probst won’t get rid of Russell until he wins the whole thing like Boston Rob.
Sandra, i.e. Whitney’s sleazy comment: Bingo!
I had no idea Whitney was married (I really didn’t care enough about any of these contestants to read up on their backgrounds). Very interesting that during the reunion show, Jeff said she had a *boyfriend* when she met Keith and not a *husband*!
I am desperate for a season free of all Hantzes.
Keith and Whitney seem like they deserve each other. I’m sure they’ll have many douchey children covered in idiotic tattoos.
@Sandra
That’s what I’m afraid of too. I don’t want to see Hantz or a relative of his any more.
I really wish Probst would retire. He extorts too much control over the show and casting. He must be sick of it by now. I imagine a former player will eventually become the new host.
Time for some new blood.
The logical replacement would be Rob or Colby, but they now have shows on History CH. Colby’s does well I believe, Rob’s Ive only seen on late late at night.
I’d vote for Colby. He’d be good for the job and could probably do two gigs at once.
I thought Sophie made a great case for the million when she beat Ozzy in the last challenge. No way any other contestant wins if that doesn’t happen.
When Wade said it was his to lose, he’d already lost. I give him credit for seizing the moment on the beach the first night. I give him credit for handling Brandon better than anyone else could have. But, he made too many promises to too many people. Tough to win that way.
I don’t think he played a game that was superior to Sophie’s; just different and more overt. She let him make the closer connections. When those close connections get broken, it hurts more. More bitterness leads to losing a vote. I think this is what happened with Rick and maybe Brandon and likely Ozzy.
I wonder if the women went with Sophie because Wade was just a touch chauvinistic. The cynic in me says he used religion to manipulate the others and I don’t think most people appreciate that. I think he was lucky to have received the three votes he did. I wish we knew how everybody voted in the end.
The idea of a Hantz v. Hantz edition would cause me to give up on the show. NO MORE HANTZ FAMILY, PLEASE.
I think Sophie’s line at tribal about how she had to figure out a way to play within the allaince built on honor/integrity was a HUGE reason she won. It was her admitting that she wasn’t really about honor/integrity (and all that coach BS), she just played along because that was what was needed.
Overall she made the case at tribal that Coach should have made. Being that, I voted all of you out because I had to to be final 3, some of you I was close with (and it wasn’t fun voting you out, but it had to be done) and some of you thought I was a bitch (hence me crying about how I unfortunately come off that way).
I think Sophie’s crying at the 2nd to last tribal, was a GREAT move. I think she played it up to show that she was sorry she came off like a bitch, but she doesn’t intend to.
I think all the crying was fake. Though its not exactly hard to bring on the tears when you are clearly stressed/burnt out, I think she let the water works flow on purpose.
If wikipedia isn’t lying then Edna, Cochran and Jim voted for Coach.
That would make sense. They showed Cochran voting for Coach.
Edna was duped hardest by Coach, and her speech then pointed to her voting for him.
Jim was always going to base his vote on strategy (and probably gave Coach credit for flipping Cochran). Also, his question was all about humiliating Albert infront of the jury, probably to try to ensure that he didn’t get any votes.
Wikipedia claims it was BRANDON, Cochran, and Jim, not Edna
Sophie was the only logical winner based on what was shown. Coach made the bed he had to sleep in by claiming honor and integrity while not having the guts to stand up to the votes he made. Albert was shown to be an attempted strategist that couldn’t ever get anyone to actually go his way. Everything Sophie wanted to happen in the game happened with the sole exception of the Mikayla vote, which didn’t end up being that important in the grand scheme of things. If Brandon & Cochran’s antics hadn’t taken so much screentime this season we probably would have seen more of her strategic play.
Lunatic,
I’m not sure how much of Sophie’s stategic play we missed because of editing. She was part of the alliance the entire time, and it was usually Coach, Albert, and her deciding who was going home next, then telling Rick/Brandon/Edna.
I don’t see how her strategy could stand out from Coach/Albert when they were all working together the entire game.
Ulimately Sophie won because she was the least fake person in the final 3. Everyone saw though Albert’s BS pandering for final votes, and everyone hated Coach’s fake honor/integrity BS.
Well seeing how every vote basically went the way Sophie wanted them to, and from the way she acted at Tribal councils she never even felt like she was in danger I think she played more strategically than Albert or Coach. Starting at the final 7, it was never in the Coach’s best interests to keep Sophie, but never once did he seriously consider taking her out.
I think she won for her social game, well more for Coach/Albert’s lack of social game, than her strategic game.
I agree with you though, I thought it was crazy for Sophie to want to take Coach to the end, but she read the jury better than I was able to at home.
Coach’s worst move was making the promise to Ozzy. That was the one that just made him just look awful and he should have known Ozzy was going to throw it back at him. It’s not like Coach had any shot of beating him with the jury, so why make the promise to begin with?
His best response to people’s accusations of his sleaziness, which he left unsaid, was that he was sitting there with two people he’d been allied with from Day One. He could have tried to dump them for Cochran and Edna, or he could have let Ozzy and Albert make fire. But he actually stayed true to his first and more important promises. He should have made that point.
Sophie is a much worthier winner than some in the past (see “Diaz, Sandra”), but ultimately she and everyone else in the alliance was riding Coach. Coach was the one who sealed the deal with Cochran, which was really the MVP moment of the season. He was also the only one who seemed to make an effort with Edna and kept her loyal. She could have easily pulled her own Cochran move at the merge if not for her relationship with Coach.
Decent season. Really looking forward to next year’s format with both tribes living together. That could be awesome!
Haynie,
Coach made the promise to ensure that if Ozzy did win two straight immunities, Ozzy would take Coach to the final 3. I think everyone saw through that, I mean even OZZY did (!?!) and he’s usually clueless.
I think Coach’s worst move was his constant hugging or trying to hug people after voting them off. It was just such a sham, that he wasn’t even owning up to being the ring leader.
Ultimately Coach’s not owning up to being ring leader of the many decisions that bounced people, gave Sophie the win (because she did own up to it).
I agree with you, Coach SHOULD HAVE WON. But he FAILED at the final 3 to convince the jury.
If I was Coach I would have made flipping Cochran my biggest reason why the jury should vote Coach to win.
Jim, Keith, Whitney, Dawn, Ozzy, Cochran were all sitting on the jury because of that. Why wouldn’t you play that up? I’m sure some bitter jury members (looking at you Jim) would have seen it as Cochran being dumb more than Coach being a great persuader but even so.
Seriously, how does the biggest move in the game, not make it into Coach’s speech for why he should win?
Agree that Sophie deserves credit, she had a better read on the jury than I did watching all season. Other than a few individual immunity challenge wins, she was really in the same situtation that Albert was, where they couldn’t make any claims to making any big moves.
See I don’t really think Coach had that much to do with Cochran flipping.
Cochran was looking to make a “big move” at some point in the game just so he could be remembered. I don’t really think it mattered who the other participants were.
Elevation,
Cochran said he was duped into believing he had a final 3 deal with Coach. I’m pretty sure it was Coach who helped flip Cochran in some way.
I think the whole big move to be remembered is unfair to Cochran. He had a 0% chance of winning in the final 3 vote if he stuck with his tribe, this is what everyone always neglects to mention. Making the big flip improved his chances of winning slightly, which is what every week a player should be trying to do. Cochran explained it just so in his exit interview, which I agree with.
Obviously it could be argued that Cochcran would have flipped even if someone like Rick would have talked to him, but if you are Coach, why wouldn’t you take credit for it? It isn’t like Sophie/Albert could make a better case that they were the ones that flipped Cochran.
I guess you’re right Jobin. Cochran was in a pretty dire circumstance with his group. I need to watch the episodes again, because I was distracted with the football game. I hate the Sunday night finales.
Season as a whole was pretty weak, hopefully the next one is an improvement. I thought Coach deserved to win but sometimes you just can’t discount the bitterness of the jury. Keith had zero reason to vote Sophie other than bitterness. I was surprised Edna voted for her too, and even Ozzy. Jim and Cochran seemed to be the only people that voted based on who played the best game…
This episode should be intitled “A New Slayer is Born” or “The New Dragon Slayer”!!!!
I mean, now… since it’s no longer some kind of spoiler.
For me Sophie won the million dollar prize when she beated Ozzy! That was the best moment of the season IMO!!!
Dan, Ozzy was rocking pigtails, not ponytails. Well, he was wearing pigtails, at any rate :-D
Wanted to add that I was disappointed how the live show continued to get mileage out of Brandon’s instability mentally.
If Probst/CBS knows Brandon’s family have been complete dicks to Brandon since he’s returned home, why make it a segment? Why make him feel awkward and pile on to humiliating him in a sense…during a LIVE show?
In my mind CBS/Probst/Russell just came off looking awful during the live show, and I was even more sympathetic for Brandon.
It is clear that there was NO WAY that CBS should have let Brandon be cast on Survivor with all the physciological issues he very openly battles with on a daily basis.
Probst then floating the idea of sending Brandon back on Survivor in some sort of family feud with Russell was all the more disgusting.
Who knows though, maybe I was the only one.
nope , you are right! …although it did do one thing, it made Brandon more sympathetic , and Russel more scary than ever… But it was just , not fun to watch, more like Oprah :P
Yea that was brutal to watch. I mean, Brandon did come off like a nut job throughout the season and his family may or may not be justified in being embarrassed of his play. But come on, to do that to the poor kid, he looked like he wanted to cry.
I’m curious to what everyone’s thoughts were on the season as a whole. I tend to agree with a couple of Dan F.s thoughts above about “coach winning the last tribal.” And that “coach should win, but Sophie likely will.” Coach was Russell while pretending he wasn’t Russell and telling the whole world he wasn’t, not even to mention to the disgusting abuse of religion.
Edna and Cochran kind of summed up my thoughts in the end. I thought they both came off well, but being two of the most educated probably affords them that opportunity.
I’m curious to thoughts on the whole season. I found it kind of boring and predictable. I mean there is always going to be some suspense in the final 2/3 episodes, but the whole season was kind of a bore. I don’t like bringing back two veterans for each team, nor do I really like redemption Island. I think they just need to keep mixing things up so the contestants don’t get so complacent and predictable. Perhaps a tribe of returning vets and a tribe of noobs, or mix things up midway before the merge, something.
Lasting thoughts, I never thought Coach worked as hard to maintain control as Rob did. It always seemed like Rob was solely focused on winning, whereas Coach couldn’t handle it and used honor/religion as a crutch for his lack of skill. I never thought Coach as a pantheon player (like Ozzy, Rob, Russell), rather a very memorable character.
I also wish that Edna got more air time. I liked what I saw of her towards the end.
And thanks to Cochran for at least giving us something to talk about/keep us interested.
And WHY WONT THEY SHOW US WHO VOTED FOR WHO AT THE END? Is it so Probst and crew can damper with the votes?
It was all in all a very boring season.
RI was again proven to be a completely pointless excerise, all be it, totally helping a returning player like Ozzy stay in the game.
When the majority of the season was focused on:
– Brandon acting irrational
– Cochran being emasculated by his tribe and Probst
– The 5 person alliance created on the first day, lasing until the end.
– Most of the players were idiotically unaware of their position of the game/alliance, and thus made zero attempts to make a move.
– Too many players who aren’t strategic enough to create an exciting game, which I blame on poor casting.
It must speak to the un-likeability of most of the cast that Ozzy was recognized as the most popular player. I thought he was insufferable and blatantly cocky during the game, and then somehow even WORSE during the live reunion. I couldn’t believe the way he was going on and on and on and on and on… I kept jumping ahead 30 seconds the DVR and he was STILL talking every time!
When I watch a guy like Boston Rob I root for his calculated genius, but Ozzy’s physical dominance does nothing to make me cheer for him. Then again, Rob does his bragging away from the tribe, while Ozzy is telling everyone to their face about how awesome he is.
Anyone else see Ozzy that way?