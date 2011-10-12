Recap: ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ – ‘Taste the Victory’

Normally I’ve been waiting until Pacific Time to recap “Survivor” this season, but with baseball postponing FOX’s “The X Factor,” I get to dispatch “Survivor” on the early side tonight.
Pre-credit sequence. Stacey arrives at Redemption Island and greets her old pal. “What the hell is going on?” a confused Christine asks Stacey. It’s here that Stacey reveals to her buddy that Coach is the one running things back at camp. Why does this surprise anybody? In particular, why does this surprise Christine? Who the heck did Christine and Stacey *think* was running things at their camp and might that have played some role in their being voted out? Yeah, I agree. In any case, Stacey declares that all is not “hunkadory” with Team Coach. “Tribal was so fake. It was so fake,” Stacey rants to us. She calls Coach a joke and says that when she reveals what she knows to the other players, it’s going to upset the balance. And when will she have that opportunity? Perhaps at a little Duel that’s just moments away. Good times!
The pot calling the kettle Hantz. We’re up to Day 12 over with Team Coach, where Brandon is waking everybody up for Tree-Mail. Brandon’s still irked at people judging him as a Hantz and calls such judgement “prejudiced.” Because clearly when it comes to judging people equally and without preconceived insanity, Brandon Hantz is an expert. He breaks down crying. Because that’s what he does. Sigh. It’s time for another Duel and Coach is worried that either Stacey or Christine is going to use the Duel as an opportunity for showboating and bean-spelling. Good call, Coach!
Balls: How Well Can You Handle ‘Em? It’s Duel Time. Christine and Stacey arrive in the arena and with almost no prompting, Stacey points at Albert and Mikayla and calls them liars and tells Dawn and Whitney that “Benjamin” is running things. Jeff Probst has never heard of this “Benjamin.” “Adults call him ‘Benjamin,'” states Stacey, who has the temerity to assume that Coach’s momma didn’t name him “Coach.” Stacey also doesn’t appreciate Coach’s storytelling, or how how much her fellow castaways seem to appreciate Coach’s storytelling. If I weren’t watching this on Slingbox, I’d list some of the stories Coach tells, according to Stacey. Alas, this rant is going by much too quickly for me. After it finally ends, Albert mutters “sour grapes.” It’s the familiar game with the Rube Goldbergian contraptions where you drop a series of balls down a chute and try to keep said balls from hitting the ground. “Concentration! That is the key to this challenge,” Probst tells them helpfully. One ball is easy, Jeff informs us, but warns that two-balling it is a real challenge. Albert is really unimpressed with Stacey’s ball-juggling strategy. “There are no tomorrows for the loser,” Probst warns with an ominous tone. Christine fumbles a couple balls, but it’s Stacey who drops a ball first, giving Christine her third straight Redemption Island win. She’s like Matt, only the challenges she keeps winning are almost all based on luck or randomness. “I challenged myself,” Stacey declares, calling herself a diva in her outside life, saying that she had fun and was proud of herself. Stacey offers encouraging words in Dawn’s direction and throws her buff on the fire. Albert is pissed off at Stacey’s truth-telling and worries that Coach is going to be even more pissed.
Benjamin Wade’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. We’re staying with Team Coach, because Team Ozzy is excruciatingly boring. Albert and Mikayla pull Coach aside and they tell him about Stacey’s accusation. Coach isn’t especially annoyed to be outed as his tribe’s ringleader. He’s VERY annoyed to be outed as “Benjamin” and cautions, “If anybody calls me Benjamin to my face, I’m gonna go nuts.” For the record, this Coach we’ve seen for three seasons? This is sane Coach. And yes, his momma does, indeed, call him “Coach.” “It just ruins my day. It sucks. Could this day get any worse?” Coach wonders.
The love blanket is a little old place where, we can get together. Love blanket, baby! Finally, we’re spending time with Team Ozzy, where Ozzy and Elyse are lounging, cuddling and talking about their bond. “We’re pals,” Elyse says coyly. Meanwhile, The Little Cochran That Could is going around camp doing chores. Cochran is resentful of Ozzy, Elyse and “their love blanket.” Dawn and Whitney return from the Duel and reveal that “Benjamin” is running the show. Ozzy for some reason says that Coach should get rid of Albert, which sets off Jim’s paranoia radar. “Nothing sells like fear and I’m gonna put that fear in Keith, help me get Elyse gone next,” Jim plots.
Benjamin Wade’s Sweet, Awesome, All Good, Very Nifty Day. Suddenly Albert is mighty chatty. This is a guy who hasn’t said a word worth featuring outside of Tribal Council all season, but now he smartly realizes that he’s going to be a target either after the merge or before. So Albert goes off looking for the Immunity Idol. In no time, he finds the clue, because everybody knows that if there’s a hole in a tree, there’s sure to be an Idol or a clue because “Survivor” producers just aren’t any more creative than that. With the clue in hand, Albert pulls Sophie and Coach aside and decides to use them as worker bees. Coach goes off on his own. First he’s searching aggressively. Then he’s praying. And finally he finds the Idol. And yes, I believe it’s in a hole in a tree. He’s very proud of himself. “Are the stars aligning for Coach, or what?” he says, calling this the most exciting moment in his 67 days in “Survivor.” Albert’s all smiles. Sophie’s so pleased she’s practically in tears. “I’m not running the show, but at the moment, pretty close,” Coach gloats. Hubris doesn’t look good on anybody, but it looks particularly awful on Benjamin Wade.
The Jungle Boob. The Education of Cochran continues with Ozzy taking Cochran out on the water for a lesson in fishing. But really, this segment has nothing to do with Cochran or with Ozzy teaching. It has to do with Ozzy thinking Ozzy’s the best. “Fishing’s not easy. It might look easy to somebody watching at home, but it’s very difficult,” Ozzy tells us, comparing it to underwater yoga. “I’m totally happy to play the provider role,” says Ozzy, who thinks this is truly becoming his tribe. I’ve been calling this Ozzy’s tribe since the first week. Cochran, though, is unimpressed. He recalls originally watching Ozzy on “Survivor” and being astounded by his Mowali-esque instincts and athleticism. But now Cochran calls Ozzy “the arrogant fisher-boy, jungle-boy” and also dubs him a “lazy ass.” Ouch. That’s pretty coch-y, Cochran.
Emeril was right. Pork fat rules. It’s challenge time. Immunity is up for grabs and each tribe has a roasted pig on a spit. Their hands are tied behind their backs. In 10 minutes, they have to bite off as much pork as they can and spit it into a basket. They’re also playing for reward, specifically vegetables, spices and a loaf of bread. The challenge is rather astoundingly gross, but it also makes me just a bit hungry. There’s flesh and saliva everywhere, one glistening ooze blending into the next. “Coach’s face covered in sauce,” Probst says enthusiastically. Keith gets a piece of meat stuck in his teeth and Dawn has to pull it out with her mouth. Coach does the same for a piece of meat in Edna’s mouth. This is one of those rare times I’m glad my Slingbox isn’t in HD because, as Probst puts it, “This is a disgusting challenge.” In an awesome moment, Rick drops a piece of meat on the ground and Mikayla actually kneels and picks it up off the dirt with her mouth. [Serious side question: How is it possible that this season includes no vegans, no Jews and no Muslims, that NOBODY had any sort of objection to a challenge of this sort?] Team Ozzy has accumulated 22-pounds, 12-ounces of meat. Team Coach accumulated… 22-pounds, 14-ounces. Dang. That’s mighty close. Team Ozzy is shell-shocked in defeat. Team Coach also gets to take home their 22 pounds of meat. “Spit and all!” Coach cheers.
Mmmm… ABC Meat. They’re washing spit out of meat over at Team Ozzy. They started with 22+ pounds, but I’m wondering how much of that was slobber. Brandon’s in his element with meat and veggies and he thinks that they’re now a team and a family. “We own it now,” says a gleeful Coach, going one-step further. A reminder: This is still Sane Coach.
Lesson: Nobody appreciates a good mouth herpes joke. “It just came down to team mouth volume size,” laments Jim. Cochran has bigger concerns: He figures the whole tribe now has herpes. As he joyfully tells all the pretty people, “Doesn’t everybody have herpes?” It turns out that none of them are willing to admit to any pork-borne sexually transmitted diseases. Cochran then changes gears and makes coconuts for everybody. “It just sucks. It’s a little too late,” Ozzy says, seeing Cochran’s effort. Ozzy’s a bit sad about sending Cochran away, but he’s sure Cochran is the weakest link. But Dawn, Cochran and Jim think that now is the time to boot Elyse. “I’ve gotta find that fourth vote to get Elyse out,” Jim says, targeting Keith. It’s fear-planting time for Jim, who reminds Keith of Ozzy’s earlier comments about Albert. Keith requires almost no convincing when it comes to booting Elyse, but he’s far more wary when Jim says that the plan is to boot Elyse without telling Ozzy. “Tonight’s vote is going to be really scary,” Keith says, worrying that blindsiding Elyse is also blindsiding Ozzy. Out in the water, Whitney and Keith are the pivot votes and they’re trying to “weasel our way around this,” Whitney admits. Jim reassures Cochran that “100 percent” the next vote is Elyse. “I don’t care if Ozzy thinks we’re all against him. We are all against him,” Cochrane announces.
Tribal Council. Ozzy begins by saying that they’re still at the point in the game where it’s all about keeping the tribe strong. Elyse says that “strength” is about a number of different elements, including physical strength and social strength. “The novelty of attending Tribal Council has long since worn off for me,” Cochran acknowledges. They list mouth injuries from the challenge. They’ve got cut lips and bloody mouths and sore jaws. And Cochran hasn’t been wearing his retainer. “I think Cochran’s endearing,” Dawn says when Probst tries to ask if Cochran’s more annoying than lovable. Now we’re taking Cochran to task for the “mouth herpes” joke, with Keith coming down particularly queasy. Elyse sympathizes with Cochran, but not for any good reason. “I think that people, or at least a good number of people do take to me,” Cochran says. Elyse tries saying that because Cochran loves “Survivor” so much, he’ll even appreciate going to Redemption Island. Cochran doesn’t look at all convinced of this.
The Vote. Jim writes Elyse’s name. Ozzy writes “Coch-Train.” Probst goes to tally the votes: Cochran. Elyse. Cochran. Elyse. Dawn. Dawn. Elyse. That was a decidedly amusing vote. Elyse is sent packing, looking confused, but even Cochran doesn’t look pleased by the lack of solidarity. “It have to admit… it was a total surprise,” says Elyse, who warns that the trust is forever broken.
Bottom Line. I’m not quite sure I get the Whitney/Keith weenie votes against Dawn. I get that it lets Keith and Whitney say, “Oh, but Ozzy… We didn’t betray our alliance!” Except what indication do they have that Ozzy is going to buy that sort of weak-willed logic. It seems to me Team Ozzy is now a three-person alliance, a two-person alliance and a one-person alliance, which makes for good TV, because we’re guaranteed to get some flipping and flopping in upcoming episodes. I liked this episode’s reminder — just in case it hadn’t been reenforced over and over and over again — that Ozzy, like Russell Hantz, is less a “Survivor” contestant than an Ayn Rand character, assuming that repeated proclamations about his own self-importance count as leadership, when they never have and never will. Russell Hantz was always pissed that just being the most conniving person in the game didn’t mean you were the best player in the game. Ozzy has consistently been perplexed that being a physical dominator (even an incomparable physical dominator) didn’t mean you were the best player in the game.
Bottom Line, Pt. II. I think this was the season’s most entertaining episode so far. I laughed at the mouth herpes and Stacey’s determination to call Coach “Benjamin.” I got queasy at the pig-spitting challenge. I gave some serious thought to the strategy afoot over at Team Ozzy. And Brandon didn’t say anything creepy or reprehensible about women. Score!
What’d you think of Wednesday’s “Survivor”?
I also thought Ozzy’s “My jaw is a little dislocated” to be pretty amusing, even if he didn’t mean it that way.
Agree that it was the most entertaining episode of the season. I’m still trying to figure out why Ozzie thought it was a good idea for Coach to vote out Albert. I don’t see any logic to that move at all. Another reason the Keith/Whitney vote was stupid is that it puts the same target on their back Ozzy and Elyse had. Now that Ozzie is isolated, they pose the biggest threat to the three person alliance.
Cesar – Ozzy’s just dumb. Or “not smart.” He’s never had to be The Man strategically before. Or he kinda was in “Fans vs. Favorites,” but it didn’t go very well…

I was surprised they went with Dawn as well, because either way they clearly blindsided Ozzy. I wonder if they told Jim that they would vote that way, or if they surprised even them.
Either way, thank god for the first time in what feels like 2 or 3 seasons, some people look like they are trying to play the game, and not just sleepwalk through it.
MJ – Cochran certainly looked concerned/unprepared for the Dawn votes… But voting for Dawn was the displaced vote that wouldn’t offend anybody. Kinda…

Voting Dawn seems pretty stupid. They still pissed off Ozzy, but now they’ve also pissed off the new alliance of three. I expect one of them to be targeted next.
I don’t really understand the logic behind voting out Elyse because you’re worried about a pair steam rolling their way to the finals. If that was the case, you might as well vote out Ozzy who has a better chance of going on an immunity run once the merge happens anyway. It would be much easier to explain blindsliding ozzy (he has the HII, he’s got the physical skills to go on an immunity run, if he survives Redemption Island nobody from the red tribe is going to want to team up with him anyways) to Elyse than it would be to explain to Ozzy why Elyse had to go.
I think the case for keeping Ozzy is he is far more valuable in challenges at this point. That’s assuming he doesn’t take his ball and go home.
I think the benefit of Ozzy in challenges is outweighed by his danger once the tribes merge. The merge is only a couple episodes away, even if you lose an immunity challenge that just gives you the opportunity to vote out Elyse, where now if they have to vote out someone Ozzy will play the idol and any kind of vote splitting will be too complicated to pull off.
This situation illustrates a common mistake made in Survivor. Tribes often get the timing wrong on when to break up strong pairs or alliances. Tribes must have a numbers advantage at the merge. Nothing else really matters. Voting out arguably the strongest player in challenges would make it far less likely that Savali has numbers at the merge thereby preventing any of them from winning overall. They’ll simply get picked off one-by-one by Upolu. Obviously Cochran had no choice on what to do; same with Dawn. However, none of the other three had to turn on Ozzy yet. By voting the way they did, they have destroyed any alliance they had with Ozzy and probably any chance they had at making the merge with the greater numbers. Additionally, none of them know Ozzy has the idol so that isn’t a factor in the strategy right now. We as viewers know he has it so it looks to us that certain votes should be made.
I highly doubt at this point if any player from Savali can win. Things can change, but that is the way I see it right now.
Keith and Whitney both know Ozzie has the idol because Ozzie stupidly told Keith.
I disagree that Jim timed this move wrong. They rightly kept the stronger person from the Elyce/Ozzie alliance for challenges, but they eliminated a huge long-term threat at one of the only times they could. Had Jim voted out Cochran, he would’ve had zero chance to break up the Elyce/Ozzie pair pre-merge. He has no way of knowing how the merge will go and if he would have a chance to get in good with Upulo. Either way, he’s the bottom rung in a 5 person alliance or a merged tribe. I think the Albert comment alerted him that his place in the Ozzie alliance wasn’t all that secure. Jim made the best move possible to ensure his long-term chances, assuming that Savali can win enough immunity challenges to make it to the merge with at least near even numbers.
Keith and Whitney are playing their own strategy game, and it will be interesting to see how that pans out.
Numbers are actually much less important than having a strong and trusting alliance. If the only thing that was important was numbers then many survivor seasons would have ended up differently. Just off the top of my head, Borneo, Samoa, Tocantins, Cook Islands all had winners that came from the smaller tribe at the time of the merge, the only reason they made it to the end was because their alliance was rock strong.
What Boston Rob pulled off last season was an aberration, most of the time people at the bottom of a majority alliance realize that they’re destined for 6th place and start doing some scrambling come merge time.
Couple things Lunatic. First of all, in Borneo, the numbers at the merge were 5-5, and Richard’s tribe was the only one with an alliance in it, so they clearly had the de facto numbers. While yes, some seasons are not dictated by numbers, Borneo, Australia (tied at merge, but they had the previous vote rule to basically give them the lead in numbers), Africa, Thailand, Amazon, Pearl Islands, All-Stars, Palau, Panama, Fiji, China, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains (5-5 and Parv had 2 idols?.. I’d call that the numbers) and Redemption Island all had the winner coming from the majority alliance at the merge. That’s 14 out of 22, a significant majority(64%).
Not to mention that, Richard(Richard, Rudy, and Sue), Tina (Tina, Colby, and Keith), Ethan (Lex, Big Tom, and Ethan), Brian (Brian and Clay), Amber (Rob and Amber), Tom (Ian, Tom, and Katie), Aras (Cirie, Danielle, and Aras), Earl (Earl and Yau-Man), Todd (Todd and Amanda), Parvati (Parvati, Cirie, and Amanda), and Boston Rob (just Rob… what a joke of a season) all had their victors come from the top of the hierarchy of the power alliance. 11 out of 22. Half of the total winners of the game came from the top of the hierarchy of the power alliance at the merge. The 3 of the 14 that dropped out were Sandra in Pearl Islands (there was no real hierarchy to that alliance because of Fairplay’s constant swerves) and Jenna in Amazon (she was in the majority alliance, but Rob and Deena were what I would call the hierarchy) and Sandra (Russell and Parvati were the hierarchy there).
So basically, that is a long and detailed way of saying that if you’re the power in a majority alliance, you’ll win at least half the time, and if you’re just in the power alliance, you win 64% of the time. So while there are obviously victories from the true minority alliance at the merge (Vecepia, Chris, Danni, Yul, Bob, JT, Natalie, and Fabio) you still have a 28% better chance to win by being in the majority alliance at the merge.
I found it curious that Ozzy branded Cochran’s efforts a little too late. Hasn’t Cochran been increasing his work load ever since their first tribal council?
Ozzy is pretty dumb.
Stacey acted like a petulant child, but I have to agree with her about adults calling another grown adult “Coach”. An interesting social more that is especially prevalent among actual coaches. “Hello, Coach.” “How are you, Coach?” “Coach, have you met Coach yet?” etc.
I will never look at Christmas ham the same way again.
I like how the Dragon Slayer basically threatened to commit bodily harm against anyone who called him Ben. He must have been named after a relative named Ben who did bad things to him.
I’m not sure how you come to the conclusion that he is threatening bodily harm. He said he’d have a problem with that but didn’t come close to suggesting he’d physically hurt someone. That’s a stretch, Elevation.
I didn’t get Keith and Whitney splitting their vote and going with Dawn at tribal. Keith said that he didn’t want to lose Ozzy’s trust. Well wouldn’t going against Ozzy’s plan and not voting for Cochran violate Ozzy’s trust?
Plus, Jim, Cochran, and Dawn would probably be hesitant to be in their alliance, because they voted AGAINST Dawn. The conditions were ripe for Ozzy to play a really solid game, but he screwed it up.
Coach is in it to win. Coach 3.0 is like Mitt Romney 3.0 this time he knows what the hell he is doing.
Very odd reasoning there.
The ham challenge was disgusting. I can’t believe I am watching CBS at 8:30 in the evening and seeing people vomit chewed off ham into a basket, and than proceeding to take that basket and cook it. I wouldn’t touch that if I was in a Viet Cong prison camp.
Elevation – Giving them their winning meat was a total master-stroke. Because otherwise, you’re going to an economically underdeveloped country in which many villages could probably eat off a pig that sized for a week and you’re basically throwing away hundreds of pounds of meat. This way, you’re having people wash and recook 22 pounds of partially masticated swine on national TV. And that’s just wacky!

I am SO glad I turned on the baseball game during that whole challenge. I definitely wasn’t up for that level of grossness!
Given the complete disarray on Team Ozzy, and the weak strategic thinking of the majority of Coach’s tribe (or insane ramblings of a syphilitic brain in the case of Brandon Hantz), I really don’t see how Coach, Sophie and Albert can screw this one up. And given Coach being Coach, and Albert’s status as an immunity threat possibly getting him voted out slightly before the final tribal, I’m feeling pretty good about my preseason pick of Sophie to win the game.
Mike – I really want Sophie to say or do something intelligent. Her pre-show interviews were all about how people might think she was dangerous because she’s a brainy woman, but so far, she’s drafting off of a delusional egomaniac and a delusional sociopath. That’s not a bad strategy by any means, but it’s not exciting…

To be fair, isn’t part of the game letting the game come to her, especially at this point in it? You don’t always need to assert yourself as ‘the smart one’ early on in the game and make big moves for no other reason than to show people how smart you are. If you’re in the majority alliance (especially in her case where she, Albert and Coach are running it) there’s no reason to make a move at this point. Look at a season like Amazon with Rob C. He just rolled with the male alliance and didn’t become the strategic mastermind we remember from later on until the game dictated he had to. If you want to make the case that she be at least elucidating some stuff in confessionals, that’s a fair point, but even if she was saying interesting things, don’t you think the editors would still prefer to just show us non-stop Brandon + Coach blabbering?
Here’s a thought about Whitney-Keith votes. They both knew that Ozzy had the idol. So maybe they were afraid that Ozzy would someway find out that they are targeting Elyse, give her the idol, and he and Elyse vote out anyone they want. In case that happened, by casting 2 votes Dawn, they know that worst case is a revote
maybe, if that’s the case i would have chosen ozzy though, he’s not gonna trust you aniway and the HII would be gone either way.
if you ask me keith and whitney are just kinda dumb
Bad move by Keith and Whitney. Their best play would have been to go to Ozzy and Elyse and tell them that Jim needs to go. Jim’s proven to be a wild card who could be a huge problem at the merge. You get rid of that now and leave Dawn and Cochran for easy pickings, then worry about Ozzy later. It wouldn’t be difficult at all to find some new folks to ally with post-merge who don’t want pseudo-celebs like Ozzy and Coach to win the money.
Really entertaining episode.. although i was giddy at the start of the challenge and grossed out by the end.. i specially liked the “love blanket” situation and the resulting blindside (even though i think is dumb to gain the animosity of your best and more experienced player) and the “Benjamin” thing.. Coach almost cries in rage because people may start using his real (normal) name ? jajaja.. that guys has deep serious issues.


I am up a couple houses in professional poker myself, and it confounds me that [the pro poker guy] thinks dumping his Ozzy alliance is a suuuper idea.
OTOH, that moron is happy to wave a red flag at the DoJ with the Medical Marijuana Dispenser tag. Just another intelligent fool.
Has there ever BEEN a better pre-merge ally than Ozzy???? Nope.
Has there ever been an easier man to canvass against post-merge? NOPE. Has there ever been a badass less able to counter-scheme? mmmm, not sure, but hey, top frikkin five eh?
Seriously, ditching the Ozzy alliance was one of the dumbest things I’ve EVER seen on Survivor. I think the issue = more and more of the cast are recruited these days.
oops, this was supposed to be a reply to Dan’s first reply in the thread. RTFinternetM Minister.