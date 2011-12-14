Recap: ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ – ‘Then There Were Five’

Pre-credit sequence. Te Tuna returns to camp. They’re down to five. For some reason, everybody is feeling good, even though the cannibalization is coming. At Brandon’s urging, the Upolu Prayer Circle is convened to thank the person who did this for them. Yup. Good ol’ JC. John Cochran! What? this was GOD’S doing? “The alliances within the alliances are going to be revealed. The real game begins tonight,” Coach declares. Albert has plans. He seems to be sharing those plans with Sophie, but in reality, he’s hoping to pull off “the biggest blindside of the game.” Albert’s next target? Sophie.
Sky Captain Mustache and the Alliance of Tomorrow. It’s Day 33. Coach and Sophie are having a quiet conversation, which is part of what scares Albert, who doesn’t like Sophie’s in-game resume. Albert’s adapting to the people around him and he reassures Rick that he’s hoping to go to the end with him. Albert doesn’t particularly like Captain Mustache, but he knows that Captain Mustache hasn’t done much to justify his position. Albert’s ideal situation would be going to the end with Coach, the Cult Leader, and Rick, the Cult Follower. His reasoning is faulty.
A plan is hatchet Let’s have a Duel. It’s Ozzy vs. Edna. First, players have to do a slide puzzle to get a hatchet, then they have to use the hatchet to free puzzle pieces and solve a puzzle. Somewhere, Cochran is watching this episode going, “A double puzzle Duel? Really? NOW?” If ever there were a Duel Edna seemed to be designed for, it’s this one. But Ozzy frees his hatchet first and gets to the color-cubes with a huge lead. Edna looks frustrated, as Albert starts coaching her from the peanut gallery. Her hatchet is free. Her puzzle pieces are out. It’s anybody’s game. Suddenly Ozzy is stymied, while Edna has Sophie and the rest of Te Tuna cheering her on. Jeff Probst finds it impressive that the people who just voted Edna out want to help her. It’s not as weird as Probst is making it out to be. Edna thinks she has it. Sophie thinks Edna has it. But no! And just like that… Ozzy has the puzzle completed and OZZY wins the Duel. The members of Te Tuna look miserable. Edna cries and says that this will show her family that she’s a survivor.
He’s got the whole tribe in His hands. Albert doesn’t care about honor and integrity. Brandon’s convinced that he’s going to the Final Three with Albert and Coach, so he’s receptive when Albert tells him that Sophie’s next. “This is fate, man. We’re in God’s hands,” Brandon says, believing his agreement with Albert to be 100 percent. Sophie, though, is more concerned about Ozzy and the fact that every player has gone through Ozzy’s Pleasure Dome before going to Jury. Her proposal is to send Brandon to Redemption, since she views him as the second most dangerous player in the game. Sophie fears Brandon’s “Godliness” and they have Rick ready to join them in booting Brandon. Albert comes to Coach and says that Sophie is a bigger threat than Brandon, which Coach doesn’t want to hear. “I think it’s because Sophie’s smarter than Albert,” Coach diagnoses to us, telling Albert that he [Albert] doesn’t understand the way the Jury works. [Is Brandon getting shorter as the game goes along? He was never a big man. Now he’s a hobbit.] Brandon comes over and meekly asks about the conversation and Coach shoots back that he’s becoming a bully and becoming a Russell. [Yes, “bullying” is Coach’s Word of the Season.] Brandon’s tiny feelings are hurt. This is a mighty languid confrontation that’s going down. Coach has become convinced that Little Russell needs to go, but as he’s telling us that, Brandon comes over and offers him a piece of coconut.
Mentsch tracht, Gott lacht. Once again, Immunity is up for grabs. Players have to climb a wall and collect puzzle pieces. You make the puzzle. Three pieces won’t fit. Those pieces will make a code. Yada yada. The winner will also receive a pizza, a soft drink and some garlic bread. Jeff Probst doesn’t mention the brand of the pizza. Were they in the process of negotiating with Dominos, Papa Johns and Pizza Hut as the episode was filmed? Brandon, Rick and Coach get out to a big lead after the wall. Why is Albert so weak? How could Albert be weaker than Rick? Brandon thinks he’s finished the puzzle. Coach thinks he’s finished the puzzle. Who has the numbers first? Brandon wins Immunity. “Thank you JESUS!” Brandon bellows into the air, pumping his chest with his fist over and over and over again. The “Survivor” sound editors even add a bell, as if from heaven. Brandon gets to choose one person to join him for pizza and he picks Rick. Wow. Didn’t Brandon and his dad vow to cut Coach in on any food rewards? Dead-eyed, Coach decides this was divine intervention. “I’m pissed, but I’m at peace with that,” Coach reflects.
I will deliver/ You know I’m a forgiver/ Reach out and touch faith. A dude arrives on a jet-ski with Delicious Unbranded Pizza. Sophie is unhappy with the turn of events and she and Coach seem to agree that Albert should go home. Sophie is also hungry and she goes over to inhale the pizza with Brandon and Rick. Albert immediately knows that Sophie is scheming against him. And she is! Brandon isn’t sure if he can trust Albert and he decides to put Albert to the test, calling everybody together and asking point-blank if Albert has ever spoken against him. Rick narcs on Albert immediately. Captain Mustache is not happy. Fingers are pointed. Lips are pixelated. This is the most animated Rick has been all season, correctly calling Albert out for contemplating getting rid of him earlier. Sophie, side-boob heavily pixelated, is giddy that she doesn’t even need to blindside Albert anymore. “It’s like he’s in the toilet bowl,” Sophie cackles. “I think Brandon took the lid off of Pandora’s Box on me today,” Albert sighs, though he still has designs on swinging Brandon to his side. Brandon, not the most forgiving of dudes when it comes to women, finds it in his heart to forgive Albert. Why is Brandon changing his mind? Because he can see into Albert’s soul or something. And how committed is Brandon? [No, not “How much should Brandon be committed?”] He’s so committed he’s willing to give Albert his Immunity Necklace. Brandon goes to Coach and says that God wants him to keep Albert and that this sign of forgiveness is why they’re in the game. Coach, choked up, is now torn. Coach tells Brandon that he has to go pray and he vows to do whatever God tells him. And he does. “I prayed and there was a name in my head over and over and over again,” Coach claims. But he also claims that his soul is grieving or something.
Tribal Council. Before anything else happens, Brandon says he’s giving his Immunity necklace to Albert. The Jury is perplexed. And amused. Jeff Probst is merely perplexed. “I started something and I’m gonna finish it,” Brandon says. Coach clarifies that it was only after prayer that Brandon made this decision. “It’s really hard to explain, because my loyalty is a little different,” Brandon says, recalling his time rolling with gangs in his youth. Brandon talks about times he’d stand up for something and none of his gang chums would join him. Probst sneers, “So it wasn’t really a gang?” Probst tries reminding Brandon that this is a million dollar game. Whitney giggles on the Jury. Guess who doesn’t think Brandon’s choice is insane? That’s right. Albert. Probst asks if Albert wants to remove the necklace and give it back to Brandon and Albert says he’d do it if he believed Brandon was in jeopardy. Rick outs Coach’s Hidden Immunity Idol, the worst-kept secret in “Survivor”-dom. After a lot of talk, suddenly Brandon isn’t so confident anymore. Albert’s not giving the necklace back. Heh. Heh. Heh.
The Vote. Rick writes Brandon’s name down and mutters, “Dumb move.” Brandon writes Sophie’s name. And Albert also writes Sophie’s name. This is all gonna be up to Coach and God, isn’t it? The votes are tallied: Brandon. Sophie. Brandon. Sophie. BRANDON! “It’s God’s will. Go win Redemption,” Coach tells Brandon. From the Jury, Jim’s jaw has dropped so far it’s practically unhinged. Brandon says he doesn’t care what critics say about his move. “This game’s not made for me, bro,” Brandon tells Ozzy.
Bottom Line. The was simultaneously horrible and awesome, just like the wrath of the Old Testament God. On one hand, that was more crazy that I can reasonably be expected to tolerate in any one episode of “Survivor.” God saves Brandon from eviction by letting him win Immunity. Then God convinces Brandon to give his Immunity to Albert, even though he knows Albert’s a liar. Then God tells Coach to vote Brandon out? Unless Brandon’s God is a wily trickster God — A Loki or a Coyote or Kokopeli or an Anansi or a Hanuman — I can’t help but feel like there was a mixed signal somewhere. On the other hand, you know God had fun with this one! The thing I can’t figure is how this plays for Coach, especially with the Savaii contingent of the Jury. And I can’t figure out if it would have looked better or worse without the “God told me to do it” explanation. If it’s just Coach reaching the Top 5 and becoming cold-blooded, does that seem more strategically worthy if you’re a bitter Savaii? And how did Albert’s decision play? He was true to his word and didn’t write Brandon’s name down, so he didn’t take the necklace and stab the kid in the back. Does he look honorable? Or weak? The amusing thing is that after this turn of events, it’s possible that Ozzy controls his own destiny, as sports watchers say. If Ozzy beats Brandon on Redemption and takes two Individual Immunities, he’s unbeatable with this Jury, right? Regardless of who he goes to the Final Three with? And as a footnote, this doesn’t let Erik Reichenbach off the hook, does it? Erik gave up Immunity because some cute girls made him. Brandon was the victim of a Prankster God. And does anybody else fear this sets up a “Survivor: Brandon vs. Ozzy” season in the future?
So um… What did God tell you to think about Wednesday’s “Survivor”? Do you have a rooting interest going into the finale?
Was it just me or was Brandon a little sympathetic in elimination. He story of his childhood really mirrored the present day situation he was in and it was the story of a desperately lonely and sad human being.
Wow… these editors are brilliant! I totally felt bad for Brandon. I mean, I nearly got emotional for the little nutjob. I have been rooting for Ozzy to get back in the game but if Brandon wins, I won’t be totally unhappy with that.
And as everyone who is not blinded by religion knows, God is a sociopath. How else could you have all the power in the world and STILL want everyone to blindly accept your existence while giving absolute loyalty to you without any proof that you didn’t murder the good guy and take his place.
Anyway, lots of god stuff this season. Wasn’t there a lot of god stuff last season too? Oh well. One thing I am convinced of is that if Ozzy doesn’t return to the game, then the only person who can win this is Sophie. And if she doesn’t make it to the vote, then Rick. The other three have no shot. The jury hates them all. But if it comes down to Coach, Albert, or Brandon, then I think Brandon gets the vote for being the most honest (even if super creepy).
I’m not sure I’ll be able to handle it if Brandon wins…
That could make me really grumpy on Sunday.
I could deal with Sophie, Ozzy or kinda Coach winning… Otherwise? Grumpiness…
-Daniel
As a Christian, it’s very difficult and disappointing to watch (mostly) Coach and (to a lesser extent) Brandon flail away with their “faith” this season. I’ll give Brandon some credit – while he’s clearly struggling and conflicted he’s also truly seeking an intersect of his conscience, actions, and beliefs. Coach, on the other hand, is using his “faith” solely as a strategic ploy – when attempting to “hear from God” the only voice he heard was his own.
Of course, there’s almost zero chance of seeing a disciplined and exemplary Christian on television; instead we’re shown either ridiculous caricatures or lunatics or liars.
Razorback – I suggest you seek out and read “The Case for Faith” by Lee Strobel for some level-headed and academic examination of your particular criticism and other common criticisms of God, Christianity, and the Bible.
I always understood Coach’s prayer to be about meditation, not about actually hearing the Voice of God. Hell, I never thought Coach was even a Christian until this season–just a spiritual guy who has interest in a lot of the world’s religions. I think he’s been playing up that angle to ingratiate himself to Brandon this season. And ignoring the wrath of any devout Christians who might be insulted by Coach’s actions, it’s actually a really smart strategic move.
I agree that Coach was playing up the relgious angle to help go with the mantra of honor/integrity he’s been spewing this season.
But by Coach saying God told him to vote this way, Brandon can’t be mad at Coach for voting him out. Meaning Coach will still have Brandon’s jury vote if it comes to that.
Though I do agree with the wonderful recapper Daniel, that it might have played better to the jury had he said it was strategic to vote out Brandon, instead of “God told me to.”
“And how did Brandon’s decision play? He was true to his word and didn’t write Brandon’s name down”
Think you mean Albert’s decision.
Mike – Yup! I did that throughout the recap and caught most of ’em… Off to fix this one… Thanks!
-Daniel
Brandon vs. Erik on the next redemption island!
Season with a Redemption Island, that is.
Russell is probably going to have a heart attack after watching tonight.
I’m distressed by Coach’s moves from the last 2 episodes.
Why would he think bringing Ozzy to the Final 3 is a good idea, and why the hell would he think Brandon was more likely to win a vote than Sophie? Anybody with a brain cell can tell that Brandon would get 0 votes in a jury.
Elevation – Remember that none of the savaii members on the jury saw Brandon lie about Stacey/Christine or saw his paranoia and insanity over Mikayla or any of the other really weird things he did before the Merge. For most of them, if Brandon is the choice instead of Coach, they’ll probably take Brandon. Or they *may* take Brandon. I can see him getting votes for sure…
-Daniel
Just seems like the producers spent a lot of time focusing on him. To only see him lose to Ozzy?
Dan- I guess Brandon’s main moments of crazy have been pre merge and after all of Savaii was dumped.
They are aware of Brandon’s Stacey/Christine lie because Edna brought it up during last week’s tribal.
But they aren’t aware of his crazy outbursts first hand.
I can’t see Brandon being able to coherently explain to a jury why he should win a million dollars.
After Brandon used the idol, I can’t blame Coach for voting him out. By voting Brandon out, the jury sees Brandon as a complete fool, and then could be a better RI duel match with Ozzy, than Rick/Sophie would.
If Coach keeps Brandon, then Brandon gets points for some strategic move that it looks like he masterminded. Then Coach pisses of either Rick/Sophie (who he has in his pocket), by sending them to RI.
I’m honestly not sure of Coach’s Ozzy final 2 bid is legit, or if he was just covering his bases in case Ozzy made it back into the game. I’m hoping it was just BS to ensure that Ozzy took Coach to the end if he came back (and they couldn’t vote out Ozzy).
All season I thought the sound strategy should be taking Brandon to the final 3 as he upset so many people. Not sure if it’s the editing but in just this episode I’ve totally flipped and think he could pull it off. I guess that’s why coach voted for him.
“Why is Albert so weak? How could Albert be weaker than Rick?”
Albert was weaker than Rick in this challenge because Rick is probably holding up very well in the environment. He’s a rancher and an outdoorsman, he’s used to this. Albert is faster than Rick and more athletic than Rick but he’s probably not tougher, and that was probably more of a factor in a challenge like today’s.
Also, man. I never thought I would say this but Rick Nelson is actually really good at Survivor. I didn’t notice it until tonight but he’s positioned himself very, very well.
More to the point, that was a purely mass divided by arm strength challenge. When you have the torso and arms of a normal human male and the stubby little Hantz legs, it is made for you.
It also seems like Albert’s muscles have atrophied a lot more than we usually see from the athletic males. Totally speculation, but maybe he was taking supplements to get bigger prior to Survivor and is now suffering from withdrawl?
Maybe because he spends too much time in malls shooting bad audition tapes?
[www.youtube.com]
I’m sad I won’t be able to see Jim’s reactions in Tribal for very much longer. His facial expressions are priceless. It’s like every week he keeps asking himself “How am I still not in this game?” Immediately after Brandon’s decision to give up the idol, the producers had a lot of fun showing everyone’s reaction for a split second. Fantastic.
The editors are doing a great job. I loved the ghost faces popping up as Coach was asking God who to vote for. Also, Brandon coming into frame as Coach is bad-mouthing him.
If I were on Survivor this season, I would constantly be complaining to Probst that I couldn’t vote god out.
Coach let his Hantz hate overrule his logic tonight and made his first real mistake of the season. The incident with Brandon’s dad wigged him out and brought back all of the issues he had with Russell. I don’t think he betrays Brandon without the strong-arming from Sprint week. Now he’s eliminating the two least-liked remaining players and potentially going to the end with some combination of Rick/Sophie/Ozzy. He won’t beat Sophie or Ozzy in front of the jury.
That said, I love the potential now for Brandon to come back and win this game. He probably won jury votes last night and has a great shot at beating Ozzy in a duel. If he returns, I believe he’ll have automatic immunity for that first Tribal. All he has to do is win the challenge after that (and not give away his idol) and he’s in a good position.
And let’s be honest, Brandon answering jury questions might be the greatest moment of the entire series.
I couldn’t be more disappointed in Sophie between this week and last.
Why wouldn’t she try to keep around weak players like Cochran and crazy Brandon who I can’t see how would score any final jury votes?
Why does she think crazy Brandon has somehow looked good infront of the jury?
Has Coach really been unlikeable to everyone in the game this season that she wants to go final 3 with him?
I’m wondering why she’s seemingly made a final 2 type deal with Coach. Isn’t it always going to be more impressive that a returning player made it to the final vote, than someone new in the eyes of the jury?
Has she made ANY moves that prove she should win the money? All she’s done is won a few immunity challenges.
I don’t think the producers have let the viewers get a very good sense of what has really been going on with Upolu this season. I was under the impression Albert and Sophie were tied at the hip, but then last night that turned out to not be the case at all. And where were there any signs of a Coach/Sophie connection before last night?
Agree with you Elevation, I was completely dumbfounded that Sophie and Coach were tight.
When they are making them cut their personal interviews out in the woods, sitting in a tree, they should have all the contestants state what their final 3 plans are, who they are afraid of and why, etc.
Either roughly no one is thinking this deeply about strategy, which wouldn’t be shocking based on the moves and non-moves to date.
Honestly we’ve known that baring a major shakeup, this alliance of 5 was going to be the final 5, but we have no idea (or are mislead) by who has final 2/3 agreements within the alliance.
For a show that is largely constantly casuing players to reevaluate their strategy, we rarely have seen any forward thinking strategy discussed since the merge. Unless of course it was used to hint at the possiblity of player of the week on the chopping block attempting to shake things up.
Best episode all season. I’m a bit perplexed why Coach and Rick think they will fare better in the jury against Sophie than against Brandon though. I thought Albert’s assessment of Sophie was spot-on. She’s smart and a good talker with persuasive ability. Brandon, on the other hand, has alienated jury members (Dawn, Whitney, Edna) and should be easily beatable, no?
Agree Jonathan.
Coach’s whole breakdown that Albert was afraid of Sophie looking smarter than him infront of a jury because she is well spoken is exactly true.
But if Coach sees those qualities in Sophie, then why isn’t he trying to get her out?
Can someone please explain to me why there has not been a single discussion about voting Coach out? Why do they think he’s good to take to Final 3? I don’t get it.
Andrew,
I don’t get it either, but:
1) It appears that people don’t see him as a threat in potential final jury vote.
2) He has the idol.
3) He has enough people in his alliance tight with him, that any mention of getting Coach out, would get back to him, and he’d likely take that person out.
A… Freaking… Men. Hve these yoyo’s EVER watched Survivor? Or at least LAST season? WTF?!?! The only person in play that could beat Coach at the final vote is Ozzy. These people are pathelogically stupid.
It does not make any sense! And it’s not like we have the three blonde nitwits from last season who cuddled up with Boston Rob.
Albert and Sophie have been portrayed as smart people, yet not one peep from them about losing Coach.
When Coach said there was a name in his head again and again and again, that name was clearly Russell Hantz.
I think it’s funny that when Wade accuses others of bullying, he does it in a bullying manner.
Coach doesn’t get talked about for votes because he has the idol, clearly.
Not sure Ozzy is a shoe-in if in the final three. I’m not sure Cochran would give his vote to Ozzy. Maybe some lingering resentment/anger for Ozzy’s desire early on to vote out Cochran.
Ozzy can win with four votes if the other two were to split the remaining votes 3-2. That could happen depending on who the other two are.
Ozzy definitely has a great chance. He only has to win two challenges.
His biggest advantage is that he’s been able to keep himself well fed. The non RI players seem to be struggling to keep their strength, especially since only Brandon/Rick have been able to eat pizza, and everyone else has been living on whatever non-fish they are able to scronge up for the last 6+ days.
I still think Ozzy would win, since he would have survived RI twice, and is still there in the end. It’s enough of a good story, and there is enough people from his tribe on the jury that I would be surprised if he lost in a final jury vote.
Rooting for Coach as much as I hate it. Just not Ozzy really…