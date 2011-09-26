Recap: ‘Terra Nova’ Premiere – ‘Genesis’

Few shows debuting this Fall have gotten more ink than “Terra Nova.” Its production problems? Legendary. Its proposed scale? Immense. The impulse towards schadenfreude? Even greater. But now, the time for analysis shifts away from everything behind the scenes towards what”s actually onscreen. And what”s there is…well, it”s more simplistic than many would like, yet offers some glimmers of potential promise underneath the Spielbergian gloss.
So much of the difficulty in analyzing the pilot comes from the fact that it offers little in the way of what a typical episode of “Terra Nova” might actually be. There”s a ridiculous amount of heavy lifting in tonight”s two-hour premiere to set the stage for events to come. Sure, there are hints of an overall mythology laid out that could form the narrative backbone of the series. But the majority of tonight”s two hours lays the groundwork for the dystopian future in which the show starts, the introduction of “fracture” technology that gets us 85 million years in the past, the various factions that exist there, and the interpersonal dynamics of the family that will serve as our view into this brave new/old world. That”s a lot of ground to cover, and there are only so many sweeping, computer-generated shots to cover said events that the show could produce in order to actually air this episode before 2149 in our own time stream.
So, what should be a two-hour pilot often feels like a two-hour film that will eventually have a television series produced in the same fictional universe. All of the “Blade Runner”/”Minority Report” shots look fantastic, and are rich with visual detail. But it”s unclear how often we”ll actually return to that world in the show”s future. Maybe the show will employ flashbacks that flesh out certain relationships, or maybe we”ll learn that the trip to Terra Nova isn”t as one-way as thought. But while all of those scenes in 2149 give us context, it also feels like a LOT of hand holding. It”s a future full of as much exposition as smog, with the audience often choking down scene after scene in which characters explain things to each other for the sake of the audience watching at home. (When Elisabeth Shannon says that she hasn”t seen an orange for ages, it”s not as if her family wouldn”t already know that.)
Setting the first quarter of this pilot might have been the most direct way to integrate the audience into the show, but it”s also the least interesting way to do so. This pilot has been reshaped many times, with vast sections being altered, recut, and re-arranged. I haven”t seen all of these versions, but I imagine there”s a far more interesting one in which we don”t know about Zoe Shannon until she emerges from a backpack in the jungle after going through the fracture. Laying things out in a linear fashion (from the perspective of the Shannon family) feels like it emerged from either focus groups or network interference, and robs the show of the central thing that will sustain it going forth: a sense of mystery.
Knowing about Zoe when Elisabeth visits her husband Jim in prison robs the entire endeavor of vital intrigue, which places the audience”s focus less on the mystery backpack and more on the incredibly bad security surrounding what should be the most heavily fortified place on the entire planet. Had the show started with Elisabeth meeting Jim in prison, everything changes about audience perspective as the show starts. Instead of starting on equal footing with the protagonists, we start slightly behind, forcing ourselves to try and catch up. But here”s the problem with the Shannon family, and it”s one that plagued another Steven Spielberg-produced show this year, “Falling Skies.” Both shows feature some really smart sci-fi ideas, but also feature families that are dumbed down for the sake of “family entertainment.”
It”s obviously impossible to accurately judge, without being in the room, how much direct involvement Spielberg had with creating the Shannons (“Terra Nova”) and the Masons (“Falling Skies). Putting a family at the heart of some potentially horrific situation can obviously create emotional stakes that link onscreen action with the empathies of the audience. But when done incorrectly, it can also create 1) situations in which normally rational people act out to spite a family member, or 2) create a false sense of security that is unearned within the context of the show. “Terra Nova” managed to tick off both boxes in the negative column: it”s got a son that makes Elizabeth Mitchell”s son in the late, not-so-great “V” look like an smart, obedient boy, and it has the type of pat, “hey, everything will be alright so long as we have each other, a really large moon, and some sonic cannons on the periphery of our camp” vibe that absolutely neutered the threat in “Falling Skies”.
It doesn”t help that our central family also represents the compelling moral aspects of “Terra Nova,” but also the show”s refusal to really address the questions it raises. Here”s a family that had a third child in a world in which, “A Family is Four.” They could be perceived, in some light, a distillation of the selfishness that landed Earth 2149 in the predicament it finds itself. People in this show talk all the time about “starting over” and getting a “second chance,” but no one ever asks, “Do we deserve it?” Now, that”s probably too dark a question to ask in a four-quadrant show such as this, but it”s impossible to have a concept such as the one in “Terra Nova” and not look foolish by ignoring the conundrums the concept creates. The show sidesteps any question of paradox by claiming Terra Nova exists in a different time stream. That helps explain why the first nine pilgrimages didn”t alter the future, and means we don”t need a Daniel Faraday-type figure to keep our noses from bleeding. But it also means humans have essentially abused one resource and are rewarded by getting the chance to do it all over again. Fun lesson for the whole family, right?
To be fair, by the end of the pilot, questions do get raised about the nature of the project: who is funding it, who sent The Sixers back, and the meaning of the strange markings left upon the rocks by initial Terra Nova citizen Commander Taylor’s son. All of this creates a satisfactory sense of mystery so lacking in the initial parts of the episode. Unfortunately, any questions of injustice are assigned to an as-of-yet unknown organization. This places the moral blame of the endeavor not only man”s inherent weakness so much as the capitalistic urges of an unseen corporation. Again, this isn”t some indie film: it”s a monstrously expensive piece of entertainment FOX hopes will be a massive success. So pointing out humanity”s shortcomings on a weekly basis may not be the way to financial success. (Plus, they will already have Simon Cowell doing that over on “The X Factor.”) But it”s still disappointing that so many people will come for the dinosaurs and ignore the complex issues that the show tries to hide as much as Taylor tries to hide his son”s equations.
Oh, right: there are dinosaurs in this thing! Almost forgot. Maybe they look different on the big screen, but in terms of the online version sent for review, they looked pretty good. That the beats of the dinosaur reveals play like “Jurassic Park” isn”t unexpected, but the “slashers” make for an interesting replacement for velociraptors. Their long, whipping tails combined with their ability to hunt, track, and trap their prey make them compelling CGI beasts. The long sequence near episode”s end stems from a ridiculous premise (Josh skips out with other teens as an act of defiance), but it”s an effective sequence all the same. If the shots of the brontosauruses owe themselves to “Jurassic Park,” then the slasher sequences owe more to “Jaws,” with the barely-seen beasts all the more effective for being kept off-screen, in the shadows, or simply lit by the guns fired at them.
Still, a show like this can only work long-term if the dinos are icing on the cake, not the main course of the meal. Given how long it took simply to make the pilot, the creature work may be reduced out of necessity in order to produce weekly episodes for FOX. Indeed, if the amount of time spent on dinosaurs and the dystopian future are reduced, then that will certainly be possible. But therein lies the problem outlined at the outset of this review: there”s no way to know what an episode of this show will look like without those “wow” elements to buttress a fairly pedestrian B-movie starring a family filled with familiar archetypes. The idea that the Shannons are living and working with the wrong side is a compelling one. (I can see them living with The Sixers by season”s end, making Taylor the Big Bad for Season Two.) But simply having a compelling idea isn”t enough, especially if the family at the center of the drama isn”t worth investing in.
I don”t want to follow an idea while watching television: I want to watch people about whom I care. As of the end of this pilot, they were few and far between. There”s plenty of time for “Terra Nova” to correct that, so let”s hope they do. Otherwise, it”s sound and fury and FX, signifying nothing.
What did you think of the “Terra Nova” pilot? Are you fully on board, or curious what the fuss was all about? Will the Shannons serve as a good entry into this world, or are they too bland to follow? Sound off below!
I loved it. It did feel like I was watching a move and I found that to be great. I do hope the storyline and characters create a great show. I will definitely continue to watch it. I just hope it stays clean!
I personally thought the show was interesting enough and I will follow the series every Monday! I like how it already has created two big questions about the ” sixers” and the secret equations, also I’d like to know who is good or bad. The sixers or taylor?
I was disappointed. This was like something I’d expect on ABCFamily because they had the dumbest kids on tv this season. Speaking of which, who did the casting because the older child is far too white to have come from either of those parents.
I was thinking the same thing as you about the casting… However it seems obvious the Kids all have a disconnect of some sort… One of those kids are bound to be from some sort of previous relationship. Other than that I love the series and can’t wait for next Monday to come!
Indeed! Lets go picnicing where man eating dinosaurs and who knows what kind of poisonous plants and insects might be! What a bunch of dopes!And Taylor and Shannon go out on a hike with only one weapon and no other guards? I guess Taylor is either superman or is not that important to Terra Nova community. The jury is still out on this one. They all look like they will be eaten eventually. Oh and how did they get the rovers and other equipment there if the entry point is in the deep jungle where there are no roads? Do the rovers fly?
dinosaurs looked pretty good? More like “terrible”
I haven’t read a review that well spoken and spot on in a long time. Well written, I’m interested in seeing what you have to say next week.
Totally agree Tristan. Spot on review Ryan. I felt it had the same weaknesses as Falling Skies as well.
One hell of a TV series, nu-BSG, started out by asking that question — whether the Colonials deserved to survive. Of course, the final answer was, um, well…. but a SF series, *BY FRAKKING DEFINITION*, is a vehicle for answering questions. Jeezum crow, why not capture a four-quadrant audience by not being afraid of asking the questions — like why they turned Earth into a sewer, and how have they changed their mores so as not to turn TN into another? What have they taught their children about respecting laws, when they break them all the time? And why hasn’t Earth innundated the past with colonists? Why not pad it with only the very best people? Why these dregs/norms?
y’see, those are INTERESTING QUESTIONS. People tune in every week to see plots with lots of them them, I heard tell….
The beginning sounds like it was written by Al Gore and the Global Warming crowd. Bunch of nonsense. The dinos looked OK, I guess, but the kids in this family are the dumbest I have ever seen. Zoe almost gets carried off, the son whines all the time and runs off into the jungle with the hot girl but gets no action. The older daugher is hot for some strange guy she just met. The mom is cute but won’t let her husband in her bedroom because I don’t know why. Sixers? What the hell are they? They just went off and started their own colony? How? Where did they get their stuff? They just stole some from Terra Nova? Not believable! How does Terra Nova communicate with the future? Especially if its a one way trip? Different Time Stream? More bull. I bet they cancel this one within the first year, right after a lot of viewers get into it, just like they did with Flash Forward. Oh, and Falling Skies sucks and is unwatchable.
Good piece of TV watching. My fiancee said it felt like a movie – which I would take as a compliment. The CGI dinosaurs were absolutely dreadful on my HD TV, but that’s expected I suppose. The mystery elements were a nice touch and they’ll keep me interested so long as they follow the equation: Answer one, ask another. Not Lost’s ask, ask, ask, ask, ask as, without any answers. This is an interview, we as an audience expect answers.
i really wasn’t thrilled with the actors. they really don’t pull you in. i think the show would’ve been better off casting someone known in one of the main roles. the over acting by nearly every character was killing me for sure. i really love the idea of this show so i’m still crossing my fingers that they can some how pull it off. oh and the dinosaurs looked terrible on good hd tv..perhaps they looked okay in standard def??
The show was alright, but there was just too much exposition by the characters involved. They are trying to present this mysterious aura, yet they had to give a identify themselves by explaining their backstory. Didn’t they watch Lost and realize one of the great aspects of the show was getting to know the characters (or at least another side of them) through flashbacks? Even if they ripoff the idea and use Flash Forwards (lol) it would be better than all the exposition.
Personally, I like it when cliched family children have the daugther as the rebel, and the son as the geeky one.
Alan, I couldn’t agree more about the opening you describe would have been INFINITELY better.
Given the amount of foundation work needed to establish things I thought it was very solid and certainly among the strongest of new shows I’ve seen this season.
Other shows would have paid much less attention to the old world setting than this one did. It was important for them to do that. There are lots of good ideas that can be spun out from this. The snark I’m seeing so far (not here) has almost all been of the reflexive variety.
“Maybe the show will employ flashbacks that flesh out certain relationships”
“robs the show of the central thing that will sustain it going forth: a sense of mystery.”
“means we don’t need a Daniel Faraday-type figure to keep our noses from bleeding”
You’re really missing “Lost”, aren’t ya Ryan? I’m all for Lang becoming an adversary down the line so he can bring some of that fire he had in “Avatar” to his performance here.
This whole premiere was awful. The first scene was interesting but after that, oh goodness. I’m all for suspension of disbelief for the sake of telling a story but the story was incredibly disjointed. The CGI was godawful. It appears the show is just a re-imagining of Avatar and LOST put together and the cookie-cutter personalities made the show fall flat. Thank goodness for Breaking Bad, Sons of Anarchy and Game of Thrones.
Totally with you!! Thanks God for BB and GoT (oh and TWD too :D)
Loved it and i thought the characters were great. I’ll be watching definitely next week.
I think we need a rule that a show can have an obnoxiously bratty (and stupid) teenager OR an obnoxiously adorable (and stupid) moppet, but not both.
It was an … interesting start. I’ll be honest, as other reviewers have stated, I think I would’ve been more intrigued with a look at the dystopian future, or the start of Terra Nova, or both, than where they set things up from.
Now, with the way they set things up, the mysterious son and his writings could provide a backchannel into how the future came about, and how Terra Nova started.
As others have noted, the characters are a bit thin right now. Lang is great in his role, but it’s going to be hard to peel layers on the character. I do love Shelley Conn (thought she was great in Mistresses), and I like Jason O’Mara enough (although his facial expressions leave a lot to be desired – he does macho well, but everything else is … eh).
Not too intrigued with the kids. The lead young girl, name is slipping me, was a mildly intriguing character. If they are going to focus on these kids, they’ve got to develop the supporting characters, the non-Shannon kids, a bit more.
Guzman and the female soldier seem like characters that may get developed.
An interesting enough start that will likely keep me around.
I thought the acting was very bad. I wanted to like at least one of the family members but just couldn’t. When you watch shows like LOST, Sopranos, Breaking Bad, SONS, you start to expect more from the acting and characters and it just wasn’t there with this show.
The plot was pretty good so I will hang in there. Hoping…
Horrible show. One of the worst I’ve ever seen (and that’s saying something after watching the pilot ot the new Hawaii 5-0 last season). Jurassic Park meets 90210. Can’t believe it didn’t make your list of 10 Worst.
Anyone know the manufacture that makes the packs for the cast?
well it sucks,, just saw episode 2, and the show is trying to please everyone, as family show it might succeed for those groups.. or if they go hardcore sci-fi it would work, but if they straddle the line trying to be family cool, cancel it now and save the pain…
It just doesn’t have any mind blowing story…. it’s just something like we had in the 1970’s except Tatooo misssed the plane..
we had SG1, and SGA, and Farscape and more,, they were cancelled even though they were excellent… so this has no chance..
Write a comment…this is sort of like the elections we have, stupid people voting for stupid people… stupid people watching a show that stupid teenagers ruin…
maybe the dinos wil eat the stupid kids and the next batch will be screened for stupidity before they are allowed to star gate into TN…
see the movie Idiocrosy,,, that’s what is happening..