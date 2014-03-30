Recap: ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars’ – ‘Down and Dirty’

If you ask me for a preference between Country Blondes Jennifer and Caroline, I'll always go with punchy, pint-sized Caroline, she of the reliable zingers and ace comic timing.
But Jennifer had the smartest observation in Sunday (March 30) night's “Amazing Race.”
Musing on why this season has been difficult, Jennifer noted, “Nobody makes mistakes.”
That's not exactly true. Natalie & Nadiya couldn't find a wedding dress shop in China over several hours and they went home. Mark & Mallory went back to get Mark's bag and they went home. Joey & Meghan didn't tell their driver to stay at a Roadblock and they went home. And last week, Margie & Luke couldn't get tickets for a good flight leaving Kuala Lumpur and they went home. At least in the early-going of this “All-Stars” season, it hasn't been that nobody's been making mistakes, but it's certainly been the case that, generally speaking, it's been nearly impossible to overcome what few mistakes there have been.
One thing to note about the single mistakes that have led to all four of the season's eliminations: None of them have been related to “Amazing Race” Roadblocks or Detours, which are usually the meat of the game. The Twinnies fumbled on a season-opening general task and then we had two self-inflicted eliminations and the airport strangeness that befell Margie & Luke last week. Performances on the Roadblocks and Detours have been almost completely proficient and uniform.
It's possible that Sunday's episode featured the biggest in-task blunder of the season, but once that gaffe proved to be completely and totally meaningless, despite eating up 10 minutes of screentime, it was already very clear where the hour was going.
Yep. Sunday's episode was a Non-Elimination Leg and it was a Non-Elimination Leg that featured two Equalizers. And there isn't much to say about that, even though the Leg also featured a couple reasonably photogenic and amusing tasks.
We began with the first Equalizer, which was inevitable once Dave & Connor left the mat at 2:59 in the morning and were told to go to the Dutch Museum. Dave & Connor had a bit more of an advantage than I'd remembered and the last time we were told was for Leo & Jamal, who left at 3:50. It didn't matter, because the museum didn't open till the time museums open and all seven teams were together for the first time in a while.
“Brenchel is not in the back, we're part of the pack!” observed Rachel. “Good job rhyming,” Brendon congratulated her.
The teams all too the same 90-minute train ride to Alawwa in Sri Lanka, where they came to the week's Roadblock. One player from each pair had to select a colored card and then, from a crowded sea of tuk tusk, they had to find four vehicles with their color card in the window and fill them up with three liters of gas. There were hundreds of three-wheeled cabs, seven players trying to wrangle them and only two gas pumps, so it was an interesting air traffic controller sort of task. You had to choose whether to fill cars one-by-one, or line up four correctly colored tuk tusk and try to fill them at once. You had to navigate the tuk tuks around other cars and outmaneuver your fellow competitors.
There were some better strategies. Big Easy was able to shove aside offending tuk tuks when required, while Cord took his cars way out wide, where there weren't any cars, and then backed them up to the pump. There were better strategies. “I feel like whoever is most insane under those circumstances is most successful,” John said. But it didn't matter.
There was also one lesser strategy, which came courtesy of Rachel, who inevitably chose green and then, like somebody misinterpreting the lyrics of Dishwalla, she began to count only green cars, rather than cars with green tags in the window. Yelling and haranguing with a Rachelian intensity, Rachel finished the task first, except that she finished it all wrong and might never have figured out her error, except that she was chirping annoyingly in front of John, who pointed out her mistake, if only to shut her up. That didn't matter either.
As the first three teams finished the Roadblock, they were sent to the train station and purchased billets for a train that was 12 minutes away. Now the Roadblock was loud and bedlam reigned, so one might have gotten the impression it was taking a lot of time to complete. One would have gotten the wrong impression. The difference between teams doing the Roadblock in the best way possible and the team doing the Roadblock in the Racheliest way possible turns out to have been… 12 minutes. Rachel & Brendon ran across the tracks, purchased tickets and the teams were, again, equalized and the first 25 minutes of the episode were totally negated. It's at that point that I wrote down in my notes, “Sigh. NEL.”
From there, teams had to head to the Millennium Elephant Foundation for the Detour, which offered the choice between Trunks and Sheets.
In Trunks, teams had to actually work with the elephants to chain up three big logs and hoist them onto a truck (while carrying three smaller logs).
In Sheets, teams had to get a wheelbarrow of elephant dung, mix it with scraps of paper to create pulp and then create sheets of new paper from that pulp.
Hmmm… So you're on “The Amazing Race” and you get the choice between playing with elephants or playing with elephant scat. I wonder what choice is the right choice. While putting your trust in the hands of animals on “Amazing Race” is always tough, the “Always choose the most TV-friendly Detour” rule clearly went in favor of Trunks. Also… Elephants! So six of the seven remaining teams immediately decided to do Trunks. The catch: Only four teams at a time could play with the elephants.
Oh well. That meant that the Cowboys, Afghanimals, John & Jessica and Dave & Connor got to play with elephants and, not surprisingly, they are finished in the Top 4 for the Leg, though whether they finished there because Trunks was a faster Detour or because they got to do the Detour they initially wanted to do and other teams had to waste at least a couple minutes going to the other task is unclear.
Sheets wasn't hard and offered ample opportunity for poo-based mirth.
Flight Time dove into the dung-gathering so aggressively, for example, that Big Easy observed, “If he's gonna put his hand in some doo-doo, I'm gonna put my hands in some doo-doo.”
And later, when it came to scooping the dung-paper-pulp, Caroline got to note, “You have to have the perfect amount of dung. As usual.”
The paper creation was an elaborate process and it wasn't a hard process, but all three of the Sheets teams missed the step where they were supposed to squeeze the extra water from your pulp screen, which eliminated air-bubbles and wrinkles. That caused minor delays, but whatever.
As with the Roadblock, it's my guess that the difference in time between the fasted and slowest completion of the Detour wasn't more than 15 or 20 minutes. Possibly less. The Country Blondes said they were two minutes behind Brendon & Rachel when they left in last and the Country Blondes didn't do anything more incorrect than the other teams doing Sheets, while other than Dave & Connor having temporary difficulties with their chain-tying, nobody made blunders on Trunks either.
We were heading towards a hypothetical elimination in which nobody had really done anything wrong, which always makes for a tough exit interview, because there's only so much you can say beyond, “Oh well. So… Fate?”
But I knew nobody was going home when we had 15 minutes left in the episode and all seven teams were in cabs heading toward the Pit Stop. The pacing was just off in every way.
We did get more than the usual amount of drama running to the Pit Stop.
The Afghanimals and Cowboys were going back-and-forth with their cabs passing each other and then the two teams sprinted to the mat, providing that very rare example of a near-dead-heat to Phil Keoghan. The Afghanimals won and gloated and said nonsensical things about Cowboys and Indians. Jet looked like if he ever loses to Leo & Jamal again, he may suffocate himself inside his black hat. Then you had John & Jessica rushing by Dave & Connor, with Dave grumbling, “Yeah. You'll beat an old man, guys.” John was giddy at beating them, saying they'd been running behind Dave & Connor for both of their seasons. I wanted Phil to remind John that actually they beat Dave & Connor in their very first Leg and got an Express Pass for their trouble. Phil did not.
Because of taxi confusion, the Globetrotters slipped down to sixth. Brendon & Rachel moved up to fifth. And Jennifer & Caroline, despite not making any mistakes on the Leg, were last, but once Phil kicked things off with a conversational gambit — “Not a bad place to end your race” — rather than an elimination, they should have known they were safe.
The Country Blondes promised to dig their way out or die trying.
“Promise?” Phil asked.
“Promise it's gonna kill us?” Caroline replied sharply.
And that's why I like Caroline.
Anyway, though… Non-Elimination Leg. Not much else to say. I have to go get ready for the “Walking Dead” finale.
A few other thoughts on Sunday's Leg:
*** We definitely had more than the usual amount of transportation terror this Leg. I liked Dave & Connor's banter with the Globetrotters and the amusement that their drivers were brothers. And I liked Cord's blanched-faced “Be careful man. We don't have life insurance.” You could tell that he'd just as soon finish second rather than die on the road. Jet may have been willing to die on the road to avoid finishing behind the Afghanimals.
*** Flight Time rocking out with the Route Marker musician was excellent. I am, as always, very strongly pro-Globetrotter. Unless you're a Generals fan, there's no excuse not to be.
*** Lots of adorable dogs in this episode.
*** Elephants are strong.
OK. Enough of this. I'm gonna watch “Bob's Burgers” before “Walking Dead.” Any thoughts on Sunday's Leg?
Not sure why john told Rachel about her mistake. If she keeps doing it the wrong way for 5-10 more minutes, they miss the train and the whole leg is different
AM7 – I suspect the car she was poaching was actually his color and he was annoyed? Maybe?
And it still would have been an NEL…
-Daniel
That would’ve been sweet to see Brachel miss the train. Even though it was a NEL, it would’ve been good to see them sweat it out for a few hours. Especially for such a stupid mistake.
I didn’t rewatch, but yeah it completely looked to me like she was trying to fill a car that had his color tag.
Yeah it definitely came across as “What the hell are you doing? This is MY car, can’t you see the red tag?” rather than him being helpful.
I saw it again. He wasn’t helping, she got his red-tagged cab so he pointed out the color of the tag in the front, not of the whole cab. “Rachel, is not green look is red. Is mine!” the end.
And I’ll rather tell her that instead of going to look for another cab a block down, so I don’t consider it a deliberate mistake from John
Cheers to the CBS marketing Dept. for placing the Ford Hybrid commercial directly after the tuk-tuk fillup task.
Well I’m glad it was a NEL because I’d hate to see the Country Singers go out that way. They did everything right.
I’m back to hating the Aphganimals. They were good at the beginning of the season but the last few eps they are back to their obnoxious selves and they are doing that #*% yell of theirs again.
All in all, a pretty lacklustre episode. Maybe the rumours are true and the show did have its budget cut. The whole detour of listening to the flute player was just so much filler.
A lower budget might explain why this was the 6th episode, yet there’s only been 3 legs with air travel.
I could have sworn I saw a Fast Forward envelope at the museum. Did it get edited out because no one even attempted it?
I can totally understand Rachel making that mistake if she was isolated from the other competitors, but didn’t she notice that all the other people were filling up cars of various colors, and most to all of them filled up a green car at some point? Seems like she would have caught on sooner.
I’m also starting to dislike Dave. His quip about “Yeah, you’ll beat an old man”, like Jessica and John (who I also don’t like, for what it’s worth) are going to slow down and let Dave finish ahead of them because he’s an “old man”, like they’re coworkers going for the last slice of pizza in the lunchroom.
I really didn’t like either Dave at all this episode, I couldn’t tell if it was him or his son who said the “old man” line. He was also incredibly pushy at the roadblock, it was a little ridiculous.
But of course, there *were* purple and brown color choices instead. But NO purple or brown rickshaws, anywhere in sight…
Forget that she didn’t read the clue – she didn’t look at options available and make 1 + 1 = 2.
Green, green, green. Is all she seen…
No excuse. It should’ve been obvious from the very moment there was a color choice… b/w colors that didn’t exist at all from rickshaw point.
I love the Afghanimals. They seem to be having fun with it and are smart alecs (like I would be.) But the Trotters are having the most fun so I hope they win.
With two of the last three legs being NEL and no show next week, that means we’re only getting one elimination in a month’s time. While I’m sure Dan appreciates the break from post-elimination interviews, it makes the show boring IMO.
Renton – Agreed on both counts. And I would have preferred an NEL in two weeks when I’ll be preparing for a Passover Seder!
-Daniel
I really thought this was going to be a 2-part leg. I was really hoping it was anyway after the Afghanimals snarky behavior. This is about the point in the race where they start getting crazy annoying and not in a funny way. And seriously, Cowboys and Indians? Whatever.
Yes, Dave was also snarky this leg but at least we didn’t have to hear about his torn Achilles Tendon for another 40 minutes.
Question: what’s up with the Cowboys’ Express Pass? They didn’t use it yet, right? How many more legs do they get until they must use it or lose it? I’m assuming Phil will say if it gets that late in the game.
I’d like to see the Cowboys, Globetrotters and J&J in the final 3. Not sure what order for the win yet.
XSTaylor – They had to give away the second Express Pass by the end of the 5th Leg, which they obviously did. I don’t remember when their Express Pass had to be used by, but I suspect they have at least a couple more Legs?
-Daniel
Yeah, my opinion of Dave and Connor really went down this episode. First with Dave’s old man comment, then with them telling their cabbie to purposely get the Globetrotters lost. That was a straight up dirty trick. Not cool at all.
And I really wish the Amazing Race would stop doing things involving elephants that are clearly being abused. They try to hide it with editing, but you can see the elephant handlers holding a sharp bullhook, which they use to stab the elephants to make them do what they want – including supposedly “innocent” elephant rides. There’s a reason bullhooks have been mostly banned now in U.S. zoos: because it’s abuse! Come on, TAR, stop supporting this.
Sara – I meant to say something about the weirdness of doing consecutive episodes in a sweatshop and then in an elephant sweatshop, but I apparently forgot. Definitely a bit iffy.
-Daniel
Daniel – Oh yes, I totally agree: the sweatshop challenge last week was really iffy. Seriously, what are the producers thinking?
Elephant-human conflict kills over 70 people and 200 elephants each year in Sri Lanka. It’s really war and it’s not pretty – people even *bomb* them and they get trampled. African elephants have developed a specific alarm call for “human”, it’d not be surprising if Asian ones have too.
As for ‘domesticated’ ones – that’s a few thousand year old tradition and more. And it’s time to stop. Pain is a powerful motivator as well as social isolation, chains & immobilization, starvation & dehydration, and um, trampling the beasts’ spirit. Even elephants that paint are abused… So think twice before buying into that too. I always cheer for the elephants that say enough is enough and kill their owners. Any captivity of these highly intelligent & sentient beings is heart-breakingly cruel, other than the very rare real sanctuaries that let them roam free in groups and just be the elephants they are meant to be. Instead of more routine tourist traps w/ all the trappings of inhumanity.
And wrt sewing ‘sweatshop’ – we have no indication that the workers are treated w/ any cruelty there. So it’s a factory setting w/ (presumably) low pay – I myself am working on a kind of assembly line w/ below minimum wage and my only complaint is that I can’t do it more often! Seriously! I am so very *grateful* to be working at all, and the only way I got in, was to work for *free* initially. I’m sure the Sri Lankans also appreciate any form of a regular paycheck… That’s not slavery! But opportunity…