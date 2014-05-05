Recap: ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars’ – ‘Bull Down’

I spent my day on the set of FOX's “Broadchurch” remake “Gracepoint” up in beautiful Victoria, BC, so I'm on my own race not-exactly-around-the-world, a race that left me unable to watch Sunday's (May 5) “The Amazing Race” until late, meaning that it's already after midnight as I start on this recap.
Fortunately, this is a really easy episode to recap.
In fact, there are really only two things to discuss about Sunday's episode, which doesn't mean it was a bad episode. In fact, thanks to one utterly bonkers Detour, it was quite fun. But Sunday's Leg was darned straight-forward and, once again, all came down to an over-reliance on the U-Turn for drama.
On to the recap after the break.
So let's just get straight to the two major points of discussion, one of which was the sole determining factor in the Leg and the other of which was totally irrelevant to anything in the Leg.
DISCUSSION POINT, THE FIRST: PROPER USE OF THE U-TURN:
Cutting to the chase: Jet & Cord are out of the Race and they're out of the Race because they were U-Turned by the Afghanimals and they were U-Turned by the Afghanimals because Leo & Jamal determined that they wanted to use the U-Turn to target the strongest remaining team, but also hoping that somebody behind them would also U-Turn Brendon & Rachel.
The second part there is BS. If you're the first team to the U-Turn mat and you say you're targeting a team because they're the strongest team? Well that's the team you want out. So if you're Leo & Jamal and you U-Turn the Cowboys, when you had every opportunity to U-Turn Brendon & Rachel and you know with complete certainty that Brendon & Rachel are behind you and you'd promised you were going to U-Turn Brendon & Rachel if you had the chance, you're saying something clear: You're saying I'd rather race against Brendon & Rachel longterm than race against the Cowboys. That's fine. We'll get there in a second. But what's the point in saying you hope another later team U-Turns Brendon & Rachel? You already said you want the Cowboys out, so you're saying you want the Cowboys out, but you want Brendon & Rachel punished just a little for purely vituperative reasons? Ick. Come on. If you want vengeance for a slight that wasn't inflicted upon you but you don't want to enact the vengeance yourself? Maybe you just want to move on and grow up. You made a decision! Don't be wishy-washy about it after you were decisive.
And was the decision the right decision? Would you really rather go to the end with Brendon & Rachel rather than the Cowboys? Well… Probably? For the season, Brendon & Rachel have three Leg wins, while the Cowboys only had one. But Brendon & Rachel also had four Legs finishing fifth or worse, while the cowboys only had one. So, at least for this season, the Brendon & Rachel have greater upside, but they also have a better chance at flaming out. But the Cowboys always seem to eventually find a way to flame out, almost never on challenges, but always getting from point-to-point. You could have waited for them to have that flame-out, while targeting Brendon & Rachel for personal, mean, alliance-based reasons.
In the end, it was a combination of those things that allowed the Cowboys to go out in the first place. The U-Turn and the need to do the extra part of the Detour? Well, that was the nail in the Cowboy coffin, but the only reason it worked was because the Cowboys did what they do and they got lost. I feel like a lot of people will overlook the second part in analyzing the Cowboys' demise, but you shouldn't. The reason why Jet & Cord went home is because they overshot the Detour clue area when they were ahead of Brendon & Rachel. Because Brendon & Rachel got to the Detour area in third, with the Cowboys in fourth and the Country Blondes in fifth meant that Brendon & Rachel got to the U-Turn mat in third, Rachel squealed in excitement and declared, “They did the smart thing, not the popular thing.”
If the Cowboys get to the Detour clue in third, they finish the Detour in third. They get to the U-Turn and, in that circumstance, because of the stupid utilization of the Double U-Turn, they would have been able to U-Turn another team before completing the other half of the Detour. In that circumstance, they would have been able to choose between Brendon & Rachel and the Cowboys, they probably would have chosen Brendon & Rachel and Brendon & Rachel would have gone home. In that case, the Afghanimals would have wasted the U-Turn on the Cowboys, but they could have been pleased that a team they disliked went home, even if it wasn't the team they really wanted out.
It was that minor bit of directional confusion that meant the difference. Instead, Brendon & Rachel got to the U-Turn first and couldn't U-Turn anybody and went on. And then the Country Girls got there and, knowing that the Afghanimals and Dave & Connor had a big advantage and that the Cowboys had already been U-Turn, they only could U-Turn Brendon & Rachel, even though Brendon & Rachel had already passed by. The Blondes didn't know if they were ahead of Brendon & Rachel or behind, but they had no choice anyway. So they got to have the cruel pleasant of putting Brendon & Rachel on the board and taunting them and it accomplished nothing.
Farewell, Cowboys. You were the team I was rooting for, even if I could have done without Jet quoting Proverbs at the end: “The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but victory rests with the Lord”
That's fine. We always knew the Cowboys were all about their faith, but it very rarely came up on the show.
And in a rare bit of Probstian Alpha Male blather, Phil Keoghan expressed his solidarity with the Cowboys as he eliminated by saying, “Quite frankly, I think everybody was just outright scared of you guys.”
Well, yes. Thanks, Phil. That's what the U-Turns in your game are SUPPOSED to be about. You U-Turn a team you're scared of, either to win a Leg — as Brendon & Rachel did in a move Dave has now started calling “kinda inappropriate” — or a team you're scared of and you want to eliminated. Otherwise, what's it there for? The Afghanimals made a choice. If they had U-Turned Brendon & Rachel, it seems very likely Brendon & Rachel would have gone home. They'd have been powerless to U-Turn anybody themselves and that would have been it.
On to…
DISCUSSION POINT, THE SECOND: RUNNING WITH THE BALLZ:
That was a fun, fun, fun Detour, right?
Seville is much more known for bullfighting than bull-racing, but “Amazing Race” has done a bullfighting Detour before, back in Season 21.
So instead, “Amazing Race” pretended Seville was Pamplona and staged a task in which contestants had to get into inflatable balls with bullhorns and they had to rush through the tight streets of Seville looking for the clues to a quote about… matadors. Talk about mixing your bull.
The alleys required squeezing through and the contestants thought that that was the challenge, until other guys in similar bull costumes attacked them in every square. The caused our contestants to be bounced around like they were in a pinball game. Presumably secure in their inflatable suits, contestants were doing faceplants, flipping head-over-heels and bouncing into and off of walls.
For some Racers, this brought out their best. Jamal was ramming into the opposing bulls and trying to protect Leo, who was so cowed — pun intended, I guess — by the situation that he eventually just resorted to rolling down the street. Brendon and Connor also did well with this task.
For some Racers, this brought out their first. Dave, predictably, played the “I'm old” card with the bulls. Rachel, in turn, played the “I'm a girl” card.
But the image of Rachel flopping and flying through the air while yelling things like “These guys are bullying me. Save me!” and “I'm not a boooooy!” and “You guys are so mean!”? That was just vintage.
I did wonder where, exactly, this was all taking place. They seemed to be occasional knocking over stands selling sunglasses and whatnot and occasionally other people or dogs passed by. But this wasn't something that could be done in a truly public space.
The other Detour option was Flamenco dancing, but there was no doubt which task the “Amazing Race” producers wanted people to choose. The Flamenco task was in a poorly lit tavern or something and the choreography and the instruction were flat and lifeless. In contrast, the bull task had all of the POV camerawork and all of the flair and humor.
The major drawback on the bull task was that it offered no chance for advancement. You ran along and you suffered through your abuse and you collected the matador quote, but there was no way anybody could do it faster. I wish a team had been behind the Cowboys, who missed the first half of the clue and had to backtrack, to see if it might have been possible to capitalize on a clear error. But barring an error, it was a task were teams were only ever going to finish in the order they arrived in.
And that's about all I have to say.
A few other comments on Sunday's Race:
*** The balloon-shaving Roadblock was stupid. Something else had to have fallen through. I get the Barber of Seville thing, but it showcased no skill and didn't seem to take anybody more than five minutes. Rejected.
*** The Speed-Bump for Jennifer & Caroline wasn't much better. They had to deliver ham to a shop. It required only one trip. Caroline said they smelled like hamhocks. Rejected.
*** I'm not sure how concerned to be about Jamal's knee. It was hurt during Running with the Ballz — amazing that was the only injury — and he initially was talking about his knee-cap being out of joint. He was able to jog to the end of the task and they were able to walk to the Pit Stop, so you know it was only SOMEWHAT serious, but Leo & Jamal are such peppy guys, it was wrong to see them serious and drained of energy at the end. And by walking to the Pit Stop, they let Rachel & Brendon take second. Ouch, indeed.
*** Boy, I hate when “Amazing Race” has a sponsorship-heavy Leg one week and then the following Leg begins by extending that sponsorship by showing the winning team still reveling in their win by looking at what they won online on a computer we know just had a blank screen.
*** I'm not sure I liked Jet & Cord being bitter about being U-Turned and calling Leo & Jamal dirty players and saying this showed the kind of people they truly are. Really? Yes. It showed they want to win a million bucks. Strange.
Yawn. Sleep time.
I dunno, I thought the Aphganimals made the right choice. They promised to u-turn Brenchel, but rationalized that u-turning the Cowboys was a better move for them. They knew the Cowboys were a strong team and that they weren’t in their alliance. I’d say that a team that consistently ends up in the middle of the pack or higher is a strong team. The down side of that move would be pissing off the other teams in your alliance. U-turning Brenchel was purely a vindictive move. It wasn’t discussed as being strategic. So I agree with their decision, even though it means dealing with Brenchel for another week.
I was happy for Jen and Caroline. They did the tasks and speed bump and didn’t get eliminated. People complain they always get help, but I think they work well together and don’t get too down on themselves. It was hard to tell from the edit if they took much longer on the flamenco task than the bull task, and maybe the u-turn saved them. But I like them and glad their still racing.
The only real disappointment for me is that Brenchel is still in the race. Again, they are not bad people, I’ve just had my fill of them on my reality shows.
Agreed, the Afghanimals made the right choice, in the end do you think you can beat Brendan and Rachel or do you think you can beat the Cowboys.
Right now I’m rooting for the Afghanimals to win, which is really odd as I couldn’t stand them last season. The Cowboys are my favorite team but with them getting lost all the time, in a race about getting from point a to point b, do they really deserve to win the race?
I just hope the next time they do an all star race they don’t invite the teams that have had three chances to win already. I like the Cowboys and the globetrotters but enough with them already.
I also agree that the Afghanimals made the correct choice. I have a feeling that they will be the winners. This season reminds me of the season where the Battaglias (Hockey Brothers) won. The editing did not focus on them much in the weeks leading up to the finale. I think the same has been going on with Leo and Jamal.
I do think it would be fun to hang out with Leo and Jamal. They would keep the laughs coming.
Agree that the “ham hocks” Speed Bump was weak.
The bull thing was fun. More challenges and detours like that would be welcome. I was rooting for the Cowboys but thought it was a matter of time before they lost due to their inexplicable trouble getting from point to point. Anybody but Brenchel at this point.
Jet and Cord’s missing the first matador sign did cost them though, because it meant Caroline and Jennifer, who did the other detour, were able to get to the U-turn ahead of them.
If they hadn’t, Jet and Cord would have been able to U-turn them and give themselves a chance to stay alive.
It was just an all around miserable leg for the cowboys, who were neck and neck with Dave and Connor for the best team this year.
Normally I’d be ok with a team I like getting eliminated (it’s the name of the game), but this season has really pissed me off in that every time the Country Blondes come in last place, it’s magically a non-elimination leg. I’m furious that they’re still in the race. I actually like them as people, but come on…..they’ve come in last twice now and have gotten help on almost every leg. It’s time to let them go.
Totally agree with you! Also their extra challenges seem pretty easy compared to others in the past. I would rather the Cowboys have gotten a non-elimination pit stop…
Also, don’t forget the Cowboys made a wrong turn as soon as they started which meant they missed out on the flight with Dave & Conner. That would have at leave given them a good half-hour start in front of the Brenchel’s and Country Singers.
Slightly bad navigation seemed to plague them.
The Cowboys did win two legs this season, not one. And I agree with mturnerdu that missing the exit to the airport is what did them in. If they’d been on the first flight, they’d still be in the race. I’ll miss you (and your theme music) Jet and Cord. You will always be my favorite team.
I don’t know if I’ve ever felt less of a rooting interest in the home stretch. I suppose I’m rooting for the cousins by default.
One small thing I can say for this season; at least there’s minimal fighting between team members. Other than a little understandable bickering, the successful teams are all pretty supportive of each other and not prone to tearing each other down.
If everyone had been at the bull task at the same time and they could have targeted each other I do see a way in which a team might have been able to make up some ground but not much.
“The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but victory rests with the Lord”
Wow, a little bit of God just ruined it for you. Really? Give me a break.
And as we say in the South – “Bless your heart.”
Agreed, I’m not a fan of religion in general, but I respect people’s beliefs, at least when they aren’t begging god to help them win a reality contest…
NCCowboy – It does not say anywhere that it “just ruined for it for me.” I mean, that’s a 100 percent fabrication and misreading.
I said I could have done without it, but also said I was still rooting for them and then specifically said “That’s fine. We always knew the Cowboys were all about their faith, but it very rarely came up on the show.”
You know the part where I said “That’s fine”? That’s the part where I *didn’t* said “just ruined it for me.” And it is, in fact, the part where I effectively said exactly what you said, Roger.
PLEASE don’t read any anti-religion message into two sentences that explicitly say the opposite of what you’re implying.
-Daniel
I apologize Dan that is exactly what you said, I’m going to chalk it up to my level of alertness on a Monday morning. Thank you for replying.
Yes, Leo & Jamal used the U-turn correctly, but I still hate them and I hate that they knocked out the last team I was truly rooting for.
Also: SHUT UP, RACHEL! Blech!
This season blows.
I liked how the Cowboys aptly called themselves Switzerland… But, can’t say I like the U-turn at all, just a lousy way to go home. For that reason, I like the 2x format, cuz it gives teams more of a fighting chance. But the Cowboys had dug themselves too deep to rebound. So oh well. Even though it was time for the blondes to go, who remind me of cats – w/ how many lives they’ve got.
The bouncing bull ballz were fantastic! Loved the sound effects when the players were um, bulldozed. I’m seriously not a fan of tasks that only require players to just go thru the motions — but this was an exception, cuz those motions were *so* very amusing!
The Afghanimals justified U-turning the Cowboys cuz of injury — but I bet they’d have made that move, irrespectively. It’s a bummer to get a bum knee though, but hopefully it’s just temporary.
The only team I’ve actively liked or disliked this race is Marge & Luke (dislike!). But I like the way the Afghanimals are racing. So go Afghanimals? Nah. Go whoever does the best, going forward.
The double u-turn doesn’t really give more teams a fighting chance it just pushes the punishment from one team to a team behind them. I’m a huge fan of the cowboys but in a race about getting from point A to point B it’s hard to justify them winning when they get lost several times in one episode.
Roger – but in the pushing of punishment along – that makes two teams swimming upstream, so to speak. It distributes the cost by approx. half and is expected to spur a competition that yes, does allow a greater fighting chance…
Oh, and just for clarity — I didn’t say that the U-turn gives *more* teams a fighting chance, but that it gives teams *more* of a fighting chance…
At least we have a juicy epic Brenchel meltdown awaiting us next week, at least if the preview is to be believed, which it probably should not be.
I am very disappointed at Sundays results and I hope the Cowboys will be invited back in the future…I would like to make a suggestion to the rules…if you chose to help another team in any way, then say a 20 second penalty would be placed on you, that way it would eliminate weak teams who can’t complete a task without help.
Why? Helping a team is a risk in itself because it slows you down. So in a sense it already is a time penalty.
I also really like the Cowboys but I think three chances are enough, I don’t really want them back for another season.
Also I don’t really like all the alliances and helping out in this show, it just boggles my mind that in a show for a million dollars you would give someone an answer, or tell them where to find a clue box.
1. When Jen and Caroline said their U-turn wasn’t personal, I rolled my eyes so hard my eyeballs felt like they fell off.
2. When Dave said he was proud of Conner at the pit stop, I rolled my eyes so hard my eyeballs felt like they fell off.
3. When Jen and Caroline said they can go all the way, I rolled my eyes so hard my eyeballs felt like they fell off.
Basically everytime I see Dave&Conner and Jen&Caroline feeling like my eyeballs are falling off. Except when Dave was getting knocked over by the “bulls”, that was glorious. :)
You forgot Rachel face-planting on her way to the mat! That was actually funny (but looked painful). Her whining, Dave & Connor whining were all annoying but I think even the Cowboys acknowledged that Leo & Jamal were smart to UTurn them and it’s what you do if you want to win a million dollars. I think what they were bitter about is the fact all the other teams were after Brenchel complaining and whining and then they didn’t Uturn them. The cowboys had not way to know Jamal was hurt, so it made no sense to them and they saw it as a dirty play. I love the Cowboys and wish them success and happiness.
Good points in your recap Daniel. The Brenchels noted the Cowboys went the wrong way at the detour. However they did what normal competitors do and didn’t correct them. When leo and Jamal arrived David immediately told them where to find the clue. David (and Conner) still mad at Rachel and |Brendon for U turning them. Still feeling arrogrant and entitled. In my opinion cheating by encouraging other teams to gang up and bully and interfere with another teams race. Very poor role models. Hope they don’t win. … Sorry to see the Cowboys go. Sorry they were bitter. The Afghanimals U turn of same was an obvious move but pointless as the Cowboys still would have been last. If the Blondes speed bump had been a real challenge.; And or the dancing been difficult, then they ould have been last.
Now the Cowboys are out I’m 100% behind the Brenchels for the win (was 50/50) . Rachel and Brendon have run an awesome race. Having to deal with a cheat nasty bitter alliance of three other teams. If the Afghanimals or Blondes win, they should do the decent thing, and split the million dollars with David and Conner.. . Cause that is the only way they got there. (careful as they (D/C) may be bitter and sue)…If David and Conner wn I’ll pout and eat too much ice cream to console myself..lol
I wish that it was the Brenchels who got hurt. I could see Rachel falling during the bull quote thing screaming about her leg or something.
Dan, I knew you’d have something negative to say about the bible verse. I wish you could have left it alone. It’s one thing when people are whine/praying at God in the midst of a race, that bugs I get it, but it doesn’t seem to matter how mild the reference.
I didn’t read the Cowboys as bitter. The “dirty trick” was all the big talk from Leo and Jamal about U turning B&R and changing it up. They didn’t whinge about it in the exit interview, which is what a bitter person does (see Dave).
Leo and Jamal made the right game choice for sure and I am cheering them to the end.
The glitzy girls get so much help from others and the AR programmers with “this is a non-elimination station.” My favorites, the cowboys, got the shaft; but no one should get 3 shots at the race! AR needs to get new contestants!
Very very belated comment that won’t be read because it’s so late; I’m not surprised that Jet and Cord got bitter and ugly about Leo and Jamal U-Turning them, because my least favorite memory of the cowboys is that in their very first confessional of Unfinished Business they made it very very clear that they still thought that Jordan and Dan beat them in TAR16 by cheating and taking shortcuts. They get real unpleasant when someone actually messes with them, I think.