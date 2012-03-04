Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Bust Me Right In the Head with It’

We’re moving into an awkward portion of this “Amazing Race” season, wherein I watch a really good Leg, featuring difficult challenges and intriguing strategic decisions, and all I can think is this:
Any “Amazing Race” Leg that doesn’t end with the elimination of Rachel & Brendon is going to be a disappointment to me.
Rooting against awful teams and jeering their awfulness is part of the fun of “The Amazing Race” (and any competition reality show), but the level of visceral annoyance caused by the mere presence of Rachel and, to a slightly lesser degree, Brendon is sucking a lot of the pleasure from this season. They aren’t a team I love to hate. They’re just a team I don’t want to have around anymore and I especially don’t want to see them, relatively speaking, succeeding.
The longer they last, the more central Brendon & Rachel are going to be to each week’s storyline and that can’t possibly be a good thing. Putting these two retreads on the show was a huge mistake and I’m having trouble getting past it.
But anyway… Ugly “Big Brother” contestants aside…
Sunday (March 4) night’s “Amazing Race” episode was definitely the season’s strongest and one of the better episodes in recent installments. People did hard things, made hard choices, staged exciting comebacks, experienced nail-biting suspense and even made determined moral stands. It was a good episode. And yet all I have emblazoned in my mind is Rachel’s butt and Rachel hacking and crying her way across the mat.
Sigh…
We began the Leg with what could have been an equalizer as all of the teams had to catch a flight from Buenos Aires to Paraguay. Instead, four teams — Rachel & Dave, Art & JJ, Mark & Bopper and Nary & Jamie — got on an earlier flight, seemingly establishing an impressive two-hour cushion over the other five teams, though that ended up being negated by a time-consuming Detour and a potentially time-consuming Roadblock in Paraguay.
The Detour was the choice between Stacked Up and Strung Up.
In Stacked Up, teams had to collect loads of watermelons and create precarious pyramids with a 10X10 base.
In Strung Up, teams had to untangle a mass of harp strings — The harp is the national instrument of Paraguay, we now all know — and then properly string 36 strings on the harp.
In this instance, Detour Logic 101 says “Stacked Up,” since the watermelons would logically be the most photogenic of the two Detour options. “Amazing Race” has a strong history with watermelon-based hijinks and the producers doubtlessly wanted more hijinks to ensue.
I have to guess that’s why the only team to opt for Strung Up initially was the Twins, Andrew & Elliott. Remember that.
We now know that there was a very, very, very strong chance that Strung Up was the smarter, safer and better Detour option. Stacking the watermelons required the acquisition of watermelons and then the careful assembly of the watermelon pyramid. Under the best of circumstances, that would be hard. No matter how close you get to the top, one misplaced melon can cause the entire structure to erode, forcing a complete restart. Add in the excessive heat outdoors and it becomes a task that requires physicality and precision.
While Art & JJ finished Stacked Up in a hurry as part of a rather triumphant Leg, the quitting began almost immediately, with Nary & Jamie and then Team Kentucky and finally Rachel & Dave all quitting. The amount of time wasted on Stacking Up was sufficient that none of the three teams from the first flight who failed with the melons made it to Strung Up before Elliott & Andrew, eliminating the earlier flight advantage for 75 percent of the teams lucky enough to get on standby. But even from the second flight, four of the teams decided to stack and the key became who acknowledged their failure first. Rachel & Brendon knew they were in trouble instantly and so, carping about their utterly inexplicable hatred for Vanessa, they went to Strung Up without even, if memory serves, starting their pyramid, which was a smart move.
As for Strung Up? It wasn’t very hard. Or at least it wasn’t very hard for five of the six teams that decided to do it. Only Elliott and Andrew had difficulties, even going so far as to briefly quit and contemplate stacking before returning.
Having failed at Stacked Up and looking at all of the teams at Strung Up, Rachel & Dave made what could best be described as the questionable decision to squander their Express Pass, which rather than sending them along to the Pit Stop, only got them as far as the Roadblock.
In the Roadblock, one player had to do a bottle dance, balancing a breakaway bottle on their head. There were a set number of bottles on each table for each team and if you failed to complete the choreography, you had to take a two-hour penalty.
Art & JJ, having finished Stacked Up far ahead of any other team, got to the Roadblock quickly and Art aced it almost immediately. Depending on whether or not we have an equalizer to start the next Leg, there’s a chance that Art & JJ could have both a prohibitive lead on the entire field, but also an almost insurmountable lead over the team at the back of the pack.
Dave & Rachel were less lucky. Dave did the Roadblock and, as edited, he crashed all of his available bottles with great speed, as Rachel shook her head and counted down to zero, forcing them to sit up and wait with Phil Keoghan and The Smoking Hot Paraguayan Greeter as one team after another — Rachel & Brendon [Ugh], Dan & Joey “Fitness,” Mark & Bopper and Nary & Jamie — reached the mat.
The bleeding finally stopped and Dave & Rachel got to check in in sixth. Phil congratulated them on being the first team to fail to complete a task and still finish a Leg without elimination. I need to get Phil’s EXACT words here so that we can launch a semantic discussion on this topic: Boston Rob, in the infamous Meatblock, determined he’d be unable to eat four pounds of meat and took a penalty. Rob was devious enough that he convinced two (right?) additional teams to quit the task and take the penalty, guaranteeing that he and Amber wouldn’t be eliminated. In that situation, at least two teams didn’t complete the task and yet still survived the leg. Is Phil drawing a distinction between *choosing* not to complete a task and being *unable* to complete a task? Certainly Boston Rob & Amber decided to quit only after Rob realized they wouldn’t be able to finish. Regardless, I’m sure there’s a way to parse Phil’s words so that he was correct, but I’m skeptical. [See comments for an explanation of Phil’s exact wording…]
I’m also skeptical that Rachel & Dave made the right choice in using the Express Pass. Based on the timing, Rachel & Dave had a clear sense of where the teams from the second flight were and how hard the Stacked Up Detour was. We can also be pretty confident that if they’d done Strung Up with reasonable speed, even if Dave had still been forced to take the Roadblock penalty, they still would have outlasted the two teams that were dueling for last. But maybe I’m just making that assumption based on the position of the sun and my sense of dusk is false.
In any case, Sunday’s episode came down to two teams struggling at two different Detours.
Vanessa & Ralph refused to quit Stacked Up. Or, rather, Vanessa refused to quit Stacked Up. I don’t know if it was just ornery stubbornness or if she was completely in earnest that she stuck with the task to prove to Ralph’s 13-year-old daughter that you should never quit. Either way, she was stubborn and pouty and they kept building that pyramid until it finally help together, well after dark.
Elliott & Andrew just couldn’t get Strung Up correctly. And I don’t know what they were doing wrong. There was an intimation that Elliott was doing something wrong after initially claiming his background with the guitar might help him string things, but I we didn’t see enough to be sure that was really the case. It wasn’t like they kept failing and being told they were doing something specific wrong. Instead, a task that five teams aced in seemingly no time, became traumatic for them.
At this point, the episode was down to two teams and yet 15 minutes remained, which is really unusual for “The Amazing Race,” but not unwelcome.
The Twins got to the Roadblock ahead of Vanessa & Ralph, but again Elliott struggled. Several times it seemed like he was nearly done when the bottle teetered and smashed on him. Ralph, meanwhile, has a ginormous head and finished first, but only barely. That meant that Ralph & Vanessa were running for the mat, slowed by Vanessa’s exhaustion, while the two more athletic brothers sprinted. I didn’t want Vanessa to go, so I was mighty agitated, but Vanessa & Ralph finished first and the Twins were VERY close behind.
It was a good ending. And came after a decent Roadblock, which came after a solid Detour.
Yeah. Not a bad Leg at all.
Other thoughts on the leg:
*** I have no idea what Rachel & Brendon have against Vanessa & Ralph except that Rachel & Brendon are just bad people. Vanessa was making a joke about how parts of Rachel’s nether-regions were exposed? Grow up, Rachel. You spent two summers exposing every inch of yourself to America three nights a week. You have less modest than you should. We get it. And as for the insult, “Her disgusting smile is painted on just like her overdone makeup,” well that doesn’t even make any sense. *And* there are elements of black pots and black kettles that come into play.
*** I think I’ve been confusing Dan and Joey “Fitness” for the entire season. Or maybe the difference between them is irrelevant?
*** It was another good week for Team Kentucky, highlighted by
Mark Bopper singing “Folsom Prison Blues” during the Detour. I’m still not sure Mark can read, but I’m rooting for these two.
*** JJ, of Art & JJ, is too aggressive a personality for me to tolerate. I think I like Art. But JJ seems like a horrible meltdown just waiting to happen and when that meltdown comes, I hope nobody gets hurt.
*** Vanessa & Ralph both call each other “Angel.” Is that because they didn’t want to be a “babe” or “honey” couple? It seems weird, regardless. But I like them. Or at least I like Vanessa.
*** More of Rachel crying next week. Ugh.
Did you enjoy this episode? Is anybody rooting for Rachel & Brendon? And will anybody care that Elliott & Andrew are gone?
Someone on Twop pointed out that Rachel and Dave failed to complete either the roadblock or the detour. So I think A task meant Either task
Marquis – Ohhhhhh. I think I can *somewhat* see what Phil may have kinda been getting at? Kinda? Sorta?
-Daniel
Dan yes I think Phil was trying to say they failed to complete a single task this leg. If he had said a single task or either task there wouldn’t be any confusion
I’m beginning to understand why so many were disgusted by Rachel’s presence,,,UGH.
Great episode. BRUTAL challenges. Maybe it’s just me, but the second I saw the watermenon pyramid, I did the math (10×10 + 9×9 etc.), counted 385 melons, and started screaming for teams to choose Strung Up. On the other hand, I thought for sure we’d see multiple 2 hour penalties, and we only got one. Hats off to everyone who completed that one; if it were me, I would’ve broken all my bottles even faster than Dave.
I was convinced that Vanessa’s stubbornness would cost them the leg, and this would be the latest instance of Phil having to come down and eliminate a team mid-challenge. Instead, we’re treated to another exciting finish. Keep it up, Race.
Yeah he said without completing either task…they basicly coasted by without doing anything and were still in the race. Without having a fast forward of course
~Tiff~ : )
Watching Dave break the first few bottles and realizing, if I were in his place, that I’d have close to zero chance of completing the task, I kept thinking I would have simply overturned the table and taken the 2 hr penalty. Especially with the big lead they had by getting on the first flight. If he’d done that, he’d have been at least two places higher in the standings right now. Not that that really matters very much. Just don’t finish last.
Was it actually a requirement to try the task or could the table just have been knocked over immediately?
As someone who has no previous Big Brother experience, I can say that while I do find Rachel annoying, in no way have I yet found her more annoying than Vanessa. I assume this will be a blessing in terms of my overall enjoyment of the season. That all being said, I thought this was one of the most suspenseful and fun episode of TAR in some time. Good stuff.
Totally agree. My initial leanings were towards Vanessa and away from Rachel, but the more I watch the more I think that is just because of how much better looking Vanessa is. At least Rachel is useful, she killed it in both the detour and the roadblock, while all Vanessa did was whine and nearly got her team eliminated with her refusal to switch challenges. I also gotta say that Ralph has grown on me, he seems very patient (he’d have to be to deal with Vanessa) and always stays calm and pretty positive.
I don’t watch ‘Big Brother’ so I’m not sure why Brendon & Rachel are so disliked. Well, other than it seems every contestant from that show is a rotten human being. However, I think I understand her disdain for Vanessa. I don’t think I’d appreciate another racer harping on my butt. Vanessa made at least three comments about it where one would have sufficed. Also, I don’t think she was limiting it to Rachel’s butt but rather using the crude term for the end of the digestive tract. Not exactly a class move by Vanessa. But, I would rather not see Team BB win.
Thank goodness for The Smoking Hot Paraguayan Greeter.
Hottest greeter ever. She must be a beauty queen or model or something.
Her name is Fiorella Migliore, and she is, indeed, a beauty queen. She was Miss Italia del Mundo 2009.
I thought the Express Pass sent you all the way to the Pit Stop, no?
That’s a Fast Forward. Express Pass just allows you to skip any task.
Ah, I see I confused the two. Thx
TrooperMSU – I think I’d kinda thought the same thing? If memory serves, this is only the third season we’ve had the Express Pass and it’s possible that the two times it was used previously, it was a coincidence that it was used on a pre-Pit Stop challenge? But, in reality, it only allows you to leave the task you’re struggling with? Apparently?
-Daniel
According to various wikis, this is the fourth season, but yup, looks like every other team used it to skip the last task before a Pit Stop. I wouldn’t have used it in this leg at all, but given how disastrous each task was for at least one team, it wasn’t the worst use of a Pass.
I was confused by that, too. Thanks, JC, for clearing it up.
Dan, isn’t it entirely possible that Vanessa has been rude or unpleasant to Rachel and Brendon in scenes we haven’t seen either
a) because they were off-camera
b) didn’t fit into the story of an episode
c) they wanted the audience’s sympathies with Vanessa
d) some combination of the above?
I know you can’t stand Rachel, but Vanessa could easily be worthy of her scorn and you would have no real idea because you are only seeing 44 minutes of a two day period.
NOHOGREG – Of COURSE it’s possible.
Heck, it’s even likely.
But based on two full seasons of watching Brendon & Rachel on “Big Brother,” I can say with absolutely certainty that no matter what Vanessa may have said to or about them? I’m taking Vanessa’s side.
But yes. It’s quite possible.
Then again, Rachel has a well-established history of embellishing personal slights and experiencing random paranoia.
So… who knows?
-Daniel
Entirely possible NoHoGret, I’m guessing friendships or lack their of between the teams were forged during long nights in the airports, or other random places where they have to wait out time equalizers.
Entirely possible, but I like Vanessa because
a. The Big Brother team needs to get off the show.
b. Shallowly, Vanessa sort of looks like Inara in Firefly, and that always helps.
c. Vanessa and Ralph didn’t really fight with each other even though they had a terrible leg.
Yeah, I totally agree, this was the best ep in years. Tough roadblocks/detours have been M.I.A. in recent seasons. Seems maybe the powers that be listened to the complaints.
I was really disappointed when I heard months ago that Brenchal was cast this season. I haven’t bothered to check to see if the ratings are up a result. Rachel is just unbearable. Next week’s preview looks like she has a total meltdown.
Pretty sure next week is a non-elim leg. We have 3 elims in a row. I don’t even think that happened last season.
Rooting for team Kentucky. Those guys are impossible not to like.
I too can’t stand Rachel to the point that I came up with a coping mechanism to make the race more enjoyable for anyone who is a fan of Justified. Just imagine Bopper is Dewey Crowe’s father and honestly it becomes the best hour of television.
THAT is wonderful.
Thought it was a bit odd they didn’t have Andrew the soccer star attempt the bottle challenge.
I’m not really sure I have a rooting interest yet. Team Kentucky is fun, and likable, and the Mississippi sisters seem nice, nut I’m not cheering for one team yet. As a fellow Big Brother watcher, get B and R off my screen. It’s not so much the annoyance, well maybe it is, but they just get so much face time, even in the freaking 30 second scenes from next week Rachel is always having a break down.
I tweeted Phil immediately after the claim about Rachel and Dave with the Rob situation. Unsurprisingly, no response. I can’t imagine he didn’t get dozens of similar tweets.
I can’t help but wonder if Elliott and Andrew actually went to the watermelon challenge, tried it and failed, and then went back to the harp challenge. Yeah, I know, I’m sure the producers would have shown this, but still – how in the world did they arrive at the spend hours and hours stringing that harp (they left in total darkness)?
JimD – I’m definitely gonna ask Elliott and Andrew about this when I talk to them today…
-Daniel
I think they said they missed a hole “back there” so they probably had to unstring the entire harp to go back and get a string in the missed hole. I could see how that could take a long while.
“Mark singing “Folsom Prison Blues” during the Detour”
thats_racist.gif :)
It was Bopper singing!
Oliver – True dat! Fixed…
-Dan
Vanessa clearly shows that mean girls grow up to be mean women…
How does she clearly show this?
-Daniel
How doesn’t she show that? Dan, your hatred of Rachel is clouding your judgment here.
Vanessa, for no reason whatsoever, started harassing and mocking Brendon & Rachel. The repeated comments about seeing her ass, said in a deliberately mean-spirited and childish way, were in no way a response to anything Rachel had been shown to do.
This is in no way a defense of Rachel who seems completely unstable and not at all enjoyable to see on TAR. That doesn’t, however, change the fact that Vanessa’s behavior was actually far, far worse than anything Rachel did.
You really need to rewatch the scene. Upon doing so you would see the error of your ways and realize that both of them need to leave the show ASAP.
The error of my ways? Hmmm… Probably not. And there’s every bit the chance — possibly more, given precedent — that just as Rachel’s hatred for Vanessa may not have come out of nowhere that Vanessa’s mockery of Rachel didn’t come out of nowhere…
-Daniel
I don’t watch Big Brother, and I do dislike Rachel, but my rooting interest in Vanessa and Ralph was diminished quite a bit by her behavior at the detour. It was like watching a 5 year old on a playground, and for someone who supposedly wants to set a “good example” for Ralph’s kid, she failed pretty miserably. So I was kind of sad to see the twins go.
Does Rachel cry at EVERYTHING?
Yes she does. I suffered through two seasons of her on BB which is why I’m taking a pass this season on TAR. I feel sorry for people that are getting exposed to that couple.
I suffered through the entire season of Victoria and he-who-shan’t-be-named, so Rachel will have to get ALOT worse for me to not watch. But I’m rooting for a Philimination really quickly.
While it was a great episode, I’m having real trouble finding a team that I like. Most of the contestants this season are just obnoxious. Mark and Bopper are pretty much the only likable ones and I don’t find them that likable. We haven’t seen enough of the MIssissippi women to make a judgement though, they might come through for me!
I’ve been watching TAR for years, but Big Brother has been my ultimate guilty pleasure for even longer. (I’m not proud)
Brendon and Rachel are a hilarious train wreck in my opinion, but I’m telling you, they are getting a GOOD edit on TAR. They seem tame and absolutely likeable compared to how they behaved on Big Brother. No doubt in my mind they’re going to be around for awhile…I’m not sure if I think that’s a good or bad thing at this point.
In related news, that was one of the best legs the race has had in several seasons.