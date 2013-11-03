Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Choir Boy at Heart’

A couple minor ethical and strategic wrinkles entered the game in Sunday (November 3) night’s episode of “The Amazing Race,” livening up an episode that probably would have been disappointingly flat otherwise.
And you could sense the “Amazing Race” producers feeling the same way, because there’s no way this was how this particular Leg was structurally designed to work. Human drama is fine, but trumped up human drama can only go so far to redeem a Leg that featured an anti-climax of a Fast-Forward, a dud of a Detour and a Roadblock in which the local mentors worked hard to upstage the contestants.
I’m not sure I have much to say about the Leg, even with the ethical and strategic wrinkles included, but whatever I have to say is after the break…
Sunday’s Leg began with a travel Equalizer, as the teams made their way from Gdansk, Poland to Vienna, Austria. The 640 miles between the cities was a relatively short distance by this season’s standards and with over 90 minutes separating the first and last place teams, you might have thought there were opportunities for some travel variation, but you’d have been wrong. There were two different initial trains transporting teams, but they both went through Warsaw, leaving the front pack disappointed by the arrival of the Afghanimals, both because people seem to hate Leo & Jamal, but also because this meant everybody would be clumped together.
Everybody continued to be clumped together because of the rare Detour in which a single choice pitched a shutout. The choice? Light Brigade or Masquerade. In Light Brigade, teams would dress up and assemble an elaborate crystal chandelier to the approval of a funny dude in costume. In Masquerade, teams had to put on masks and then wander through a costumed party trying to find people with the same masks. Nobody even hesitated. The teams all chose Masquerade, a task that required some attention to detail, but absolutely nothing else. They didn’t have to participate in the dancing. They weren’t restricted by any time limitation. They didn’t have to address their mask-doppelgangers in German. Nothing. Yes, the masks had some variations that made it a little cumbersome to make the required matches, but nobody struggled, because it was a simple task and, therefore, it was a failure. And it looked like the Light Brigade Detour had potential, because it seemed to indicate that if the chandeliers weren’t assembled to the expert’s satisfaction, they’d be dropped to the ground, shattering. The Masquerade Detour was the more photogenic choice, but it offered no opportunity for drama, because there were no stakes to the occasional miss. I don’t know what the producers do to themselves when they conceive of a Detour that ends up being this one-sided and this skill-free, but I hope it involved flogging.
I guess they were hoping that the Fast-Forward might inject some urgency, but they already knew there was a flaw to the Fast-Forward. The clue sent teams to a tall tower, but it noted that the task was “weather-dependent” and we had teams discussing the wind early on. Well, Fast-Forwards are an idea the show probably needs to adjust or reconsider. As it stands now, teams are so terrified by the disadvantage that comes from blowing a Fast-Forward that they almost never attempt to go head-to-head, so it becomes a potential reward for the first team to approach a clue-box and nothing else. So Jason & Amy got to the clue-box first, decided they were going to the Fast-Forward and only Travis & Nicole gave any consideration to trying to chase them down and after a brief cab ride, the ER Docs turned around and went to the Detour, barely losing any time, since they were driving to the Detour and other teams chose to walk.
As for the Detour, Jason & Amy reached the tower and saw that they’d have to bungee jump 500 feet. They were both nervous, but prepared. They got to the top of the tower and a guy told them that due to the wind, they could either wait to see if things calmed down, or leave. Jason wanted to go back. Amy wanted to stay and wait. Jason pouted. Amy gave in. They blew maybe 10 or 15 minutes, which was only enough to put them in last for the Detour, because the Detour obviously didn’t take any time for anybody. But Jason & Amy were back with the pack for the Roadblock, meaning that they lost nothing for trying and failing the Fast-Forward. Fast-Forwards have to be structured as a high-risk/high-reward activity. This Fast-Forward didn’t yield a reward, but it offered no eventual risk either. And although there was that strategic choice about waiting out the wind, the deliberation lasted barely any time. Yawn.
It’s too bad the Detour and Fast-Forward were so bad, because I liked the Roadblock a lot. Participants had to learn a German passage from Schubert’s “Die Forelle” and then perform it with some subset of the Vienna Boy’s Choir. They had to achieve some level of proficiency with both the lyrics and the melody and then they had to sing with little smirking Germanic wunderkinds mocking them and with their partners and the competition watching and listening and laughing. It was definitely a tough task.
Unfortunately, the editors didn’t do a great job of demonstrating distinctions between the singers and the criteria on which they were being judged. Everybody failed the first time. The second time through, Travis lowered the piece an octave and sounded like Cookie Monster and while I’d argue that lowering the octave seems like cheating, he sounded good enough and passed. Nicky also passed, though, and she sounded like she had no clue what the tune was, though she claimed her Czech father’s use of German helped her with the language. Shrug. Jamal also passed on his second time through and he seemed to have plenty of spirit, of nothing else.
As for the people who stunk? Well, everybody mocked Tim from Team Oklahoma for having a grasp on neither the words nor the melody, so he kept failing over and over and kept going back to a teacher whose advice suggested more of a desire to be on TV himself than to help his charge. And Ally of the Ice Queens kept failing and I thought she had hints of a decent voice, but I don’t know what she was doing to the words. Ally passed on her fifth attempt and, shortly thereafter, Tim also finished, though I’m thinking he got a pity pass.
When all was said and done, Travis & Nicole won the Leg. They’ve now finished first twice and, in six Legs, they’ve never finished worse than fourth. In addition, they have the lone remaining Express Pass, so they’re the team to beat for the foreseeable future.
And Tim & Danny finished last, which was just a tiny bit sad, because Team Oklahoma was perfectly amiable and it’s perhaps a minor drag for them that after nearly going home last week because they couldn’t do the polka, they went home this week because Tim couldn’t sing opera in German. I’m sure these oil-riggers weren’t pleased at consecutive artsy-fartsy Legs, though that’s what comes from getting bogged down in Europe. It’s a tiny bit notable that we’ve eliminated for straight groups of male buddies, while both groups of female buddies — The Ice Queens and The Baseball Wives — remain. I have no way of explaining that, or of drawing significance from it. But it’s a “thing” and I like noting “things.” Leo & Jamal are the only remaining all-male team, in fact.
The results weren’t even interesting to the producers in the home-stretch. They were much more invested in the High Drama of Marie’s taxi theft, which got a more methodically laid-out narrative than anything else in the episode. The Baseball Wives finished the Roadblock in second and came out. They walked to the cab that had transported Jason & Amy, saw their bags in the backseat and moved on. Then, for unexplained reasons, the cabbie decided to remove the bags and leave them next to the cab. When Tim finished the Roadblock, Marie brazenly announced “Alright. Let’s go steal somebody’s cab” and they went outside and, seeing that Jason & Amy’s bags were no longer in the cab, the proceeded to take the taxi, which was initially fine with the driver, who figured all male-female groups of Americans are the same. Marie explained that their cab had parked in a less advantageous spot. Well, OK. And the show took great pains to show that the bags were removed before Tim & Marie came out, so that we knew that if Tim & Marie had removed the bags from the cab, that would have been a violation of Race Rules. The point was obvious: Marie & Tim did nothing technically wrong and the advantage they gained from the theft? Well, it was just enough for them to take fourth, with Jason & Amy coming up right behind them in fifth. “You guys snuck up on us,” Phil Keoghan observed. “Sneaky, that’s a good word, Phil,” said Jason, who initially requested a penalty, which wasn’t gonna happen because of the pre-removal of the bags. Amy, who said she was prepared to bring out “Providence Amy,” instead mostly cried. Marie kept reminding anyone who would listen that this is a game. Jason puffed himself up and pouted and vowed, “We’re gonna kick their ass. You know we’re a better team.” And Time did and said nothing. The whole saga was slightly amusing, but totally meaningless.
Was there anything else of note in this episode? Hmmm…
*** Tim & Marie may have been more willing to jettison ethics and steal the cab because, after finishing the Detour in first, they slipped to fourth because other teams kept getting cabs ahead of them. Or something.
*** Team Oklahoma showed a bit of spine with their use of the U-Turn last week, but perhaps this week’s struggles were karmic payback for using that broken Race device? Probably not, no.
*** The line of the episode probably came from Oklahoma Tim’s camera-hungry teacher telling him to, “Try to imagine you are Justin Timberlake.”
*** I want to see Providence Amy.
*** The Hedge Labyrinth to get to the last clue before the Pit Stop was another thing with potential that went nowhere.
Yeah. I’ve talked too much about what was clearly, as I thought back over it, not a very good episode. Will you miss Team Oklahoma?
Marie really is the devil. However, she’s completely unapologetic about being awful, which for some strange reason means I’m starting to actually like her and root for her. I feel bad having typed that, but there you go. But, oh, poor miserable Tim. You poor tortured soul, having to put up with that. I about died laughing when she was coming up with the plan to blame the Afghanimals for the cab debacle and he wasn’t even remotely on the same page. But the ER docs have certainly cemented their status as the team to beat, and if they were to win I would be perfectly happy with that outcome.
I thought the roadblock was kind of cruel even by TAR standards — some people just can’t sing, and it seems rather odd to build a whole thing around humiliating those that can’t. But I suppose it’s no different fundamentally than a task that requires dancing, busking, begging, driving stick, puzzling, etc. The race will surely find something that you can’t do and make you look like a fool for failing at it. I will miss the Okies, but they always seemed like a long shot to win.
I agree that Marie is the devil, but her awareness of her awfulness doesn’t make me like her or root for her (except when I’m rooting for her to fail). I felt really bad for the poor greeter and Phil at the mat having to watch her and Jason argue like that.
The roadblock was excrutiating. Is Nicky tone deaf? I think Time was tripped up more by the words than the tune. Please, for the love of God, no more singing tasks, Race producers!
Phil just stood there like a turd while the two teams were arguing. He really needs to take a lesson from Jeff Probst on how to capitalize on drama between contestants.
I agree that they should have judged the singers on the pronunciation and timing of the singing, but not the pitch. Some people just can’t sing, period. It’s like expecting a blind contestant to do the mask-matching challenge.
The Okies were my favorite team, so I’m bummed. Guess I’ll root for the ER docs now. Having to actually hit the notes seemed like too much; getting the melody and the pronunciation would have been tough without leaving some teams with almost no chance.
Has TAR ever had a season where they only let a certain number of teams do each detour? I wanted to see that chandelier task, but the difficulty was obviously so uneven that no one would choose it willingly.
I surprised myself by being squarely on Marie’s side tonight. Of course you take a cab. I’m surprised more people don’t play a little bit dirty. Steal cabs, give people the wrong directions. It’s a game, and alliances are boring.
I’m not sure if there’s ever been an absolute limit to the amount of teams who can perform a detour, but there have been times where there was a limit on the number of teams who could perform one side of a Detour simultaneously.
In leg 11 of season 21, there was a limit of two teams at a time for both the Plow (Trey & Lexi + Chippendales) and Chow (Natalie & Nadiya + Josh & Brent) detours.
Leg 10 of season 10 had a limit of three teams at a time for the Throw It or Grind It detour. All the teams chose the latter option so when one team arrived after the others they had to consider whether it would be faster to stay or leave and do the other Detour.
And in leg 8 of season 5, the Detour choice was Off Plane or Off Road. Off Plane was a first-come, first-served tandem skydive where teams could wait a significant amount of time for the plane to return or go to the other Detour.
I agree that taking the cab was a good “bad-guy” move, but the one thing that makes me think it was maybe a little over the top, is the fact that they (or the cabdriver) actually took Jason and Amy’s bags out of the cab and left them on the ground, ripe for the stealing. Remember what happened to the “metal” guys last year? They had their bags stolen and couldn’t progress without their passports. So it’s more of a big deal than just making them find another cab.
That’s on the cabbie, though, right? I couldn’t figure out what he was about. He is completely ok with ditching his fare for the bunnies; he takes the bags out without being asked and leaves them out. Then, a bit later, another couple with bags comes out and he takes them. Then partway into the trip he realizes it’s a different team? That almost felt staged, or that guy was an extremely confused dude.
Thank you for linking to the song, it is lovely.
Maybe I’m wrong but I thought Oklahoma Tim’s singing teacher was just trying to pump the guy up and ease his anxiety with his antics. You,could see he was getting very frustrated
That’s probably a singing technique for beginners to get over stage fright – play a silly “character” who’s singing the song.
It was clear (or at least, clearly implied) that the cab driver removed Jason and Amy’s bags because he understood why the Baseball Wives took a different cab. And oh, boy, yes, did Tim ever get a pity pass for his lieder (not opera, Dan) singing.
Jason loses a lot of points for telling Amy to shut up on the mat.
It’s not like he hit her. To suggest that men and women can’t treat each other as equals in a verbal argument is pretty old fashioned.
TAR seems to have a penchant for punishing viewers’ ears. Hey, we don’t have squealers, screechers or screamers – so… it’s opera time! I thought it might be an NEL and was prepared to get pissed for pointless pain — so no offense to Okies — but I’m glad they’re sent packing.
Personally, I’d have waited for the weather some. They are already there – and wind can be highly variable. It is a direct trip to the mat, which eliminates the random lost taxi grab amongst other variables, plus there is lots of spare time on the line…
Jason sure shuts-down Amy – clearly her words are less important than him beating his chest for dominance display. Go go gorilla – that’ll sure teach those thieves!
And Marie continues to crack me up. Take the taxi, blame the Afghanimals — and it’s *almost* a free ride. Almost…
Mr. ER leapt ahead using his brains once more — that’s a good win. Nice to see some smarts actually affect outcome. They’ve come a long way from not reading the clue.
I’m not sorry to see the Okies go ,they were boring . Also the camera had to blur out his low rider pants so his butt wouldn’t show several times . They were easy going ,and nice but boring .
I think Fast Forwards were only interesting in the first few seasons of TAR when they had one almost every leg instead of just two throughout the race, so each team had to put in way more thought as to when to go for it, besides being the first team (and thus most likely to get it), because they can only use it once through the whole race.
I guess they scrapped it for time? or money?, having to make a FF every week which might not even be used at all, and/or having to waste time to feature it each week when it is used, but I don’t really see a purpose with FF anymore after they changed it.
The producers need to try harder to place a Fast Forward at a time when the teams aren’t all bunched up (what Dan calls an “equalizer” leg), so when each team arrives at the clue box, they don’t know whether the team(s) that got there 15 minutes before them are headed to the Fast Forward or not, adding a layer of indecision.
I think the way to make the fast forwards more interesting is simple: make it a time consuming task that multiple teams can do at one time, rather than a task that all that matters is getting their first. It would be great drama to see multiple teams competing side by side on a task with the winning team getting to go straight to the finish and the losing team(s) having to hustle back to the detour, having lost a ton of time.