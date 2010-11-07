Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘I Want to Be in the Circus, That’s Where I Belong’

I’m not really sure what to do with Sunday (November 7) night’s “Amazing Race.”
There was a difficult and intriguing Detour. There was effective use of Russian geography and architecture. There was a dramatic ending.
But the dramatic ending was fueled almost entirely by a trio of rules violations, as two teams both hit the mat with penalties and the “winner” was the team with the fewest penalties.
And looming over the entire episode was a confusing absence that the “Amazing Race” producers somehow felt that they had no responsibility to explain to even faithful and devoted viewers. What the heck, guys?
In the end, Sunday’s “Amazing Race” episode was so full of frustrations and annoyances that I couldn’t enjoy it at all. There are pleasurable ways of tearing your hair out during a TV show. Sunday’s episode was of the unpleasurable sort.
Let’s get this out of the way: As the episode progressed, if you’re like me — or like anybody who actually watches the show with a modicum of dedication — you kept seeing Nick & Vicki clowning their way through St. Petersburg and you kept wondering, “So when is the Speed-Bump going to pop up?” Fans know the rules. If you finish last in a non-elimination leg, you get a Speed-Bump. It’s not complicated and the Speed-Bumps are easy. But Nick & Vicki kept going. They did the Detour. They did the Roadblock. They rushed to Phil Keoghan at the pit stop. He told them they were third and that was that.
Ummm… What?
So I went to the official “Amazing Race” website on CBS.com and a quick search turned up no information. I went to the show’s official Facebook page. Neither basic search gave me any indication at all regarding what had happened to the established structure and rules of the game. Finally I went to the IMDB messageboards and somebody there had posted that Nick had posted on his personal Facebook page that in the Classical Music Detour in the previous leg, there’d been a judging error. Apparently they’d been giving a correct answer, but a judge had been telling them that they were wrong. When was this taking place? Before they quit the Classical Music task the first time and went to the Classic Cinema task and quit that one before returning to Classical Music? I have no idea. Apparently because of the judging error, the producers ruled that rather than give the Speed-Bump penalty, Nick & Vicki would just be allowed to continue with the game as if nothing happened.
But that wasn’t explained to viewers. It would have required literally 10 seconds of voiceover at the beginning of the episode. Less than 10 seconds. “Because of a judging error in the previous leg, Nick & Vicki will no longer face a Speed-Bump.” Wow. Wasn’t that EASY? They would have had to do far more exhaustive explanation if the last leg *hadn’t* been a Non-Elimination Leg and if Nick & Vicki had been eliminated and then randomly reintroduced into the game. So why not do the viewers the courtesy and the respect of giving an explanation in this case, rather than sending countless viewers scurrying to their rewind buttons to see if they somehow missed the lamest Speed-Bump since the last Speed-Bump? Why not let us in on a part of the process that directly impacts our viewership and enjoyment of the game and its particular brand of eccentric rules?
[The “Scenes from last week’s ‘Amazing Race’…” teaser still acknowledged that Nick & Vicki had been saved by the Non-Elimination Leg, but trimmed around Phil mentioning the Speed-Bump. Does that mean that the episode still counted as a Non-Elimination Leg? Probably in terms of the show’s pacing, it has to, even though no team was *actually* saved by a NEL and no team had to face a Speed-Bump penalty. See? It’s all a mess. Plus, because we have no idea how early into the Detour the judging error took place, we have no idea if Nick & Vicki still were headed for last or if we were denied a Speed-Bump/elimination for a different team.]
In this instance, “The Amazing Race” decided to punish and annoy its most passionate viewers, the ones who actually pay attention and remember things from previous legs.
I don’t know if it rises to the level of “irony” that this contempt for the observant audience was displayed in an episode that punished several teams for failure to properly observe Race rules, but it sure stood out.
The Leg was practically designed to make teams screw up, with a somewhat strange back-and-forth policy on when teams had to walk from location to location and when they were allowed to drive. [I know nothing about the layout of St. Petersburg, but I’m guessing that the entire leg took place in a contained mile or two of the city?] Of the seven teams, three of them made some sort of error involving when they could or couldn’t take taxis.
Kevin & Michael were this week’s eliminated team because not only did they get a cab to lead them from one Route Marker to the next, but they then took that cab from an observation tower to the Church on Spilled Blood. Chad & Stephanie took a 30 minute penalty for taking a cab to the church, but since the teams were so bunched up at the end, it was as simple as 60 minutes trumping 30 minutes, penalty-wise.
The third team to make a mistake was Team Watermelon, Brook & Claire, who took the cab from the tower to the church and were on their way from the church to the next route marker when they realized their error, had the cab turn around, did the proper walking and continued on their way. In many/most “Amazing Race” legs, I’m pretty sure that Team Watermelon did the wrong thing in backtracking and fixing their mistake. If you don’t know how far away you’re headed, how difficult the next task will be and how close the pit stop is, it almost *has* to be smarter to keep moving forward, accept the penalty and hope that it doesn’t cost you the leg. “Amazing Race” logic says don’t backtrack if you aren’t required to backtrack. But in this one instance, Brook & Claire made the right choice, because the walk was so short and the various distances were so small. Thanks to Brook’s excellent performance in the Roadblock, Team Watermelon finished second behind only Nat & Kat. Yay, Team Watermelon!
[Recap Detour: I can’t be the only one now rooting fairly heavily for both Nat & Kat and Brook & Claire, can I? They’re the teams I like best and it’s also well-past-time for “The Amazing Race” to have an all-female team win.]
I was distracted and annoyed by the absent Speed-Bump.
I was distracted and annoyed by trying to keep track in my notes of which team were clearly breaking rules, which teams might have been breaking rules and which teams appeared to be cleverly observing the letter of the law.
But I *did* enjoy the episode-opening (and equalizing) Detour, which offered the choice between Circus Clowns and Circus Band.
In Circus Band, the teams had to learn to play the Russian folk song “Korobeiniki” on the accordion, which not a single team excitedly identified as Musical Option #1 from Tetris. What’s wrong with these people?
In Circus Clowns, teams had to learn plate-spinning and had to get 10 plates simultaneously spinning for 10 seconds.
Both tasks were photogenic. Both tasks were difficult. Neither task presented a clear advantage or disadvantage for any sort of contestant. They were both just hard challenges. Nat & Kat succeeded at Circus Band quickly because of a numeric substitution system, the equivalent of the Suzuki Method for Accordions, which worked out well, since they weren’t required to play “Korobeiniki” well, just hit the general notes. The Circus Clowns task, meanwhile, just required teams to have the patience to figure out the mechanics of the plate spinning, which must not have been that hard. Either way, there were circus performers juggling and bending all around them, plus a dude in a bear suit being driven around in a motorcycle sidecar. The whole thing looked fun.
As for the Roadblock? It was just a Russian form of bowling with contestants throwing sticks at other sticks in different formations. It was less telegenic, even with a demonstration that featured Phil falling on his butt and several angles where the pins came smashing into the camera. Michael was really the only contestant to struggle at the Roadblock, but with the teams bunched the way they were, I doubt his failures would have been dramatic enough to overcome that extra 30 minute penalty.
Other thoughts on this week’s episode:
*** I wonder if the leg architecture was rearranged when the producers realized they had to push Nick & Vicki, surely quite far behind otherwise, back to the field. The opening of the Circus was surely arbitrary and allowed all seven teams to be back on equal footing. You’ll notice that we weren’t told what time the last four teams left, nor the time the circus was opened. I’ll call shenanigans on the whole thing.
*** On one hand, I guess Chad deserves credit for not verbally abusing Stephanie when she initially had trouble with the Roadblock. On the other hand, he was predictably Chad-ian when she was unable to pull off the Tower task — contestants had to notice a tiny model of the church and figure out that was where they were supposed to go. “It was right in front of your freakin’ face,” he bellowed. To which Stephanie told the camera, “God, I love it when he rubs it in.” I really, really, really hope this Race has convinced her that she can do better.
*** I liked Jill & Thomas giving up on Circus Clowns and then bailing on Circus Band when they realized how much music they had to learn. A frustrated Thomas, he of the weekly boasts about his college degree, whined “There was way too much to learn.” I hope Notre Dame uses that as a new motto.
*** Kevin was just a pill this week, making it so that nobody is likely to feel bad about his elimination. I was confused by his self-righteousness at Nick’s attempt to trick him and then irked by his impatience with his father at the Roadblock. Regarding Nick, surely Kevin should have been impressed that Nick was even capable of attempted subterfuge.
*** Nick had the line of the episode when he recalled his grandmother’s clown room growing up. But then he also got frustrated with Vicki and called her a moron. What did we learn in Ghana, Nick?
*** Lots of cab drama as well, since multiple teams ran out of rubles and had to pay their cabbies in American money. It’s always interesting to see which teams get pissed off when their cabbies are less-than-pleased about being short-changed by spoiled tourists. It’s also always interesting to see which cabbies think that being uber-dramatic is a great way to get television exposure.
Anyway… What’d you think of this week’s episode? Were you as annoyed as I was by the producers and that piece of information they didn’t bother to share? And does an episode determined by penalties lose luster for you?
Its a shame that an episode that could have been the seasons best was just too messy. I kept thinking my DVR skipped 5 minutes of the speed bump before I realized that everyone had missed it. And it was so confusing to figure out who had a penalty and who didn’t so I just got frustrated instead of enjoying an ending that was so crazy (for once). Few other things:
1. When will teams decide to read the clues?
2. Kevin & Michael deserve to go home for getting mad at someone for lying and acting like they murdered another contestant. It’s a race for a million dollars! (And its a million times more fun to watch this show when the teams hate each other than when they “team up” and pretend to be allies)
3. There’s no doubt it my mind that last week was going to be an elimination and they changed it to make up for error. That’s just WAY too early for the second and final non elimination.
They deserve to go home because they were upset they were lied to? I’d be upset but it didn’t take away from the game. They deserved to go because they didn’t read the clue right. I didn’t expect them to go very far because Michael seemed physically weak. I was actually pulling for them and would much prefer to have seen Nick, who lied and wasn’t exactly mild-tempered, and Vicki go home.
I was kidding about them going home because they were upset about that. I just get mad that teams get upset over getting lied to in a game that you are playing for a million dollars.
Grrr. I was annoyed with all of the above, but also by the rule about who was allowed up in the tower. If I heard correctly only one team was allowed up at a time, but twice two teams sent a member each up. But if I heard wrong, and only one team member was allowed up, the rest of the teams broke the rules. What???
garrick – I had *thought* that the rule was just no more than one player per team was allowed up at a time… I rewatched the first few minutes a second time just to see if I somehow missed a Nick/Vicki explanation (or if one was somehow added for the west coast). Now I’m wishing I hadn’t deleted it from my DVR…
-Daniel
The rule was that only 2 teams were allowed to go up at once. So, one person from each of two teams were allowed in the tower at the same time. That is why Kevin and Claire had to wait to go up.
The way Phil read the rule it was that “only two people at a time were allowed up.” I don’t remember anything about how those two people had to be grouped or affiliated.
@Bobman:
Yeah, that’s what I thought I heard as well. This was yet another part of the episode that was unclear and disjointed.
You would be VERY surprised at how many people are upset about Kevin&Michael’s elimination.
Shirley – Can I inquire as to why? They weren’t *bad*. But I grew sick of Kevin whining about all of the tasks he wanted to do, but couldn’t do because of his father and then, in the times they had to do physical tasks, his eye-rolling at his father’s performance. I’m glad they had this time together and they weren’t painful to watch, but they weren’t a very good team at all…
-Daniel
I didn’t find Kevin whiny at all. He stated accurately that he should have done the task and was understandably upset that he made the wrong decision but still seemed quite supportive of his father. To be fair his father was an incredibly weak teammate. They were the last team left I really cared about although Nat and Kat are fine. Chad, Nick, and Thomas are all so horrible to their partners that they are unlikable and I find both Team Watermelon and the blond on the other team to be rather airheaded and annoying.
Nathan- But by that Logic, Kevin should have done *every* task. There hasn’t been a single thing all season long that Michael would have done *better*. The Race used to have a rule that teams had to split the Roadblocks evenly. Nobody mentions that anymore, but it’s pointless to have a situation where only one half of a team is capable of doing any task of any kind, be it physical or even mental (Michael wasn’t able to prevent the Ghana mistake by just finding the decoder wall). Kevin seemed to try to be supportive at every turn, but if you go back and count the number of times he regretfully told the camera something he couldn’t do because of his father, you’d find it was at least a half-dozen… That’s whining, in my book…
-Daniel
I always wondered whether that even challenge rule still applied. You are right about Kevin having to do everything which is why their team was doomed to fail. I will miss them though. Maybe I just think Kevin is supportive because he’s not Chad
Kevin should stick to his youtube videos, because he broke the biggest rule of the race. READ THE RULES.
Dan – I think the rule still exists. If it were an option for Kevin to do them all, I think they would have done that. That’s why I took Kevin specifically mentioning how many roadblocks he had already done to mean he *had* to let his Dad do a few more now or he wouldn’t be able to do any of them in the last few legs.
Even though not explicitly stated by Phil, Michael and Kevin’s decision to have Dad to the Roadblock seems to indicate that the even-split requirement still exists.
I found Kevin’s constant belittling of his father’s abilities more than a little off-putting too. He frames it in a way that APPEARS to be supportive, but it always comes down “It’s too bad my dad sucks so much at everything and is practically on death’s door, but he’s my dad and I love him”.
It’s always annoying when the more average member of a team complaints about the physical weakness of the other member, when it’s probably the other member’s unique qualities that got them on the show to begin with (i.e., Kevin only gets on TAR because competing with his dad makes him interesting. They wouldn’t have cast him otherwise. The classic example of this is Mirna and Charla).
yeh.. i totally agree that Kevin was esp. rude to his father andw hiney. He kept going on and on like Oh Come on Dad.. like 20 times.. and DAMN like 20 times when he missed and how other teams were leaving. That wasn’t helping the morale or being supportive.
Thank you so much for clarifying an absolutely confusing episode. I couldn’t figure out what was going on with Nick and Vicki and no speed bump. I, too, was annoyed throughout the whole episode because of this and also by the terrible editing. It was impossible to keep track of the positioning of the teams, except for the subtitles. This episode was a mess and after reading your discoveries I understand why. Thanks. I’ll sleep better tonight knowing I didn’t miss something from the show. P.S. I hope Nick and Vicki win.
Entertaining as usual. I especially liked: ‘he of the weekly boasts about his college degree, whined “There was way too much to learn.” I hope Notre Dame uses that as a new motto.’
I too wondered about the tower. It wasn’t a roadblock, so theoretically both team members could have gone up, right? But then Chad and Stephanie went up one at a time, which put them at a real disadvantage since you can’t look out across the rooftops and search around for a figurine you don’t know to look for at the same time.
I liked the episode but it was really shoddy workmanship from the editing crew. If, as you say Dan, the Nick and Vicki judging error was so key, we definitely should have known about it. I was talking to my roommate for the first 30 seconds of the show, although was keeping an eye on start times. (As we all recall, Nick and Vicki were so far back it was dark when they checked in on the last leg.) In that 30 seconds, I missed start times (which apparently were never shown) and I missed the bunching at the circus gates. My roommate and I were constantly wondering how they caught up so quickly, where the hell was their speed bump, etc etc. Really poor effort from the producers. They could have even had Nick and Vicki explain it in an interview clip.
That being said, Michael and Kevin, who I’d liked up until now, deserved to go home. You can’t make that many fundamental errors (especially when you’re racing with somebody who might slow you down in any physical or endurance challenges) and still have my sympathies.
Along those lines, though, Gary and Mallory are fast becoming my favorites along with Nat and Kat. Gary is the most competitive of the fathers who’ve been on the seasons I’ve seen, Mallory attacks everything with gusto, and the two of them don’t get sidetracked with unproductive bickering.
Chris – On the tower, there was definitely a “one person from each team” limit in the clue, hence Chad and Stephanie switching up. Of course, if I were Stephanie, I would never have come down without the answer for fear of facing (and reenforcing) Chad’s superiority complex…
And I agree with you on Gary, who’s absolutely a force on challenges. I think I called him the Anti-Michael a couple weeks ago as a father who insists upon doing every physical task himself. I *like* Mallory, but I’m not not a fan of reality contestants who assume that divine forces have so little on their plate that they want to take an interest in unscripted TV results. Saying a little prayer every once in a while it totally fine. Yelling to the heavens for help whenever you struggle? That’s just not my favorite approach. But that’s just me…
-Daniel
Ah, thanks for the clarification! And I hear you on Mallory. One of my favorite moments in Amazing Race history was when Mel White (a reverend himself) refused to pray for help while he waited for the wind to die down so he could glide down the mountain, he being another older father who had some trouble with physical challenges. As he put it, God’s got other things to do than help me win a competition.
Thanks for that explanation! I was hoping that speedbump would be the sinker for Nick and Vicki, especially after his attitude in tonight’s episode. I get it he doesn’t like clowns, but he was yelling at them. And then yelling at Vicki. Definitely didn’t learn from his experience in Ghana.
Anyway, I really wish they had given an explanation. Thanks again and I enjoyed your recap!
Wow. You are so right! Thanks for this great review/rant – you said everything I was thinking!
Thanks for posting the explanation as to what happened to the road block. Yes, this episode lost luster for us; because of the road block question.
I am so glad other people were just as confused as I was with the lack of a speed bump. Remember when they did teams a few years back and the cameras kept draining the batteries in the RVs. It was pretty annoying but at least they were honest about it.
I agree the men in the dating relationships are particularly lacking in the compassion and generosity of spirit this season.
I just assumed that Portions Of The Program Not Affecting The Competition Had Been Edited. The Speed Bump didn’t change anything in terms of placement and so it wasn’t dealt with. I wondered about its omission briefly, but was enjoying the episode too much to become obsessed by it.
David D. – I know we often don’t hear about minor penalties and the like, but when have you ever know the show to
just decide not to feature a major component like a Speed Bump? And you didn’t wonder how not Nick & Vicki had not only completed that extra task (without it impacting placement), but had somehow also managed to go from DISTANT last in last episode to third? OK, I guess…
-Daniel
@dan:
No, not okay. If there was a judging error on the previous leg, fine. Acknowledge it, apologize to the team, have Phil make a comment about it at the start of the race and move on to the next leg WITH the Speed Bump rule in effect.
This was the weirdest, most confusing episode of TAR I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen most of them.
I’m beginning to think the entire production team is now on cruise control and is just going through the motions without making much of an effort. The lack of well designed legs and challenges/tasks, plus the lax rules, really have me wondering if the producers actually care about the show any more.
Thank you for the recap, and the explanations!!! I lost the last few minutes of the show and was dying to know who got eliminated and why.
Thank you so much for the explanation about The Missing Speed Bump!! This plus the fact that my DVR is set to record extra minutes and we STILL MISSED THE ENDING led to quite the frustrating episode. :) Thanks again!
We went back and watched the end of last week’s episode on our DVR (west coast) and Phil NEVER mentioned the need for a Speed Bump to Nick and Vicki after telling them this was a NEL. Possibly, due to the judging error they edited it out or didn’t say it in the first place? They should definitely have made some mention of the lapse.
Susan – *Interesting*…
Obviously when they edited last week’s show, they knew how this week’s episode had gone, so they could trim what he said accordingly, so even if he did mention a Speed-Bump at the time, that’s a pretty easy tweak to do…
I just feel like whatever happened in last episode and however it flowed into this week’s episode, there was a smooth way to handle it and a clunky way. And they took the clunky way…
-Daniel
My guess is that the judging error was in the first grouping, which is why none of the contestants were able to complete the task. The producers probably realized their error, fixed it in the interim (explaining why Nick and Vikki had a relatively easier time with it the second time around), then decided on the spot to make it a non-elimination leg.
Since so many teams were screwed by the judging error, they not only eliminated the speed bump (that in my theory was never a designed portion of the next leg), but also forced the bunch. Which in their minds led to no harm, no foul. But they still should’ve explained it to the viewers in some way.
The whole speed bump fiasco illustrates that the producers are and have been taking their viewers for granted. Several seasons now have produced below par quality for this show. Uninteresting and often indistinguishable contestants, boring tasks, etc. The show is in desperate need of some creativity.
The accordion song was “Kalinka”, not “Korobeiniki”. An easy mistake since they have similar beginnings and we never really got a good listen during the show.
Looking back, Phil did not mention the speed bump last week. It would have been nice to know that they would not need to perform a speed bump, but do you know how many tasks go un-aired? This being a speed bump would not fit into this category but over the 17 seasons, numerous tasks are performed but go un-aired as long as they do not affect the outcome and time does not allow them to be shown. At least 2 performed tasks per season go un-aired.
I was fascinated by the cab fiasco. I often wonder if teams negotiate prices ahead of time when they have their cabs for an entire day. It appears this time, they did not. I believe one cab driver was asking for 10,000 rubles, which is equivalent to $324. That seems…steep, no? Although I can see why he would be frustrated to get $80 American if the ride was really worth that much. But. I can’t imagine any cab ride in Russia really being $324. But perhaps I heard him wrong (or am an idiot — I admit this is a possibility, considering I’ve never traveled to Russia).
I was also fascinated by (I think it was) Chad’s plan to leave their bags behind and just run to the Pit Stop, as if Phil WASN’T going to say “go get your damn bags, lunkheads.” Have people ever even watched this show before they go on it?
Once the teams check in at the Pit Stop, I don’t think they are allowed to return to get their belongings. I think Chad and Stephanie believed that they had a chance to escape being in last place, and chose to ditch their bags to save time. In a previous season, Dan and Andrew left their belongings at a place somewhere along the leg and weren’t allowed to return for them once checked in. But it was a boneheaded move on Chad and Stephanie’s part to think that they could completely shaft their cab driver.
As far as the geography, the route markers and tasks that required the teams to walk from one to the other were all located fairly close together in the center of the city along Nevskiy Prospekt. The circus and the Peter & Paul Fortress are located further away, so taxi or metro are the only ways to get to the circus and back, and taxi or ferry are the only ways to get to the Fortress.
Here’s a quick map I put together of the locations in this leg:
[maps.google.com]
Of all the TAR legs in Russia, teams have never been sent on the Metro, right? That’s a shame, especially in Moscow, where the Metro is both beautiful, but also could be especially confusing for the teams who can’t read Cyrillic. I suppose there’s a good logistical reason, but I’m sure that sending the teams on public transportation in Russia could make for good television.
Andrew: Thanks for the map!
I wonder why “The Amazing Race” has never made any sort of Google Maps partnerships to allow for official maps just like this one. I know that I’m often interested in exactly how much space is being coverage on one of these single-city legs…
Daniel
Andrew, they did use the Moscow subway in season 13. If I recall correctly, it did cause some confusion.
Thanks for the explanation. This has been a pretty good season of AR so far but this is one of the worst episodes ever, only because the producers did such a poor job putting it together.
I totally forgot about the speed bump. Wow. I think I subconsciously thought shouldn’t there be a speed bump this week? but just brushed it off.
It’s pretty inexcusable for them not to explain why there’s no speed bump.
I remember 2 teams backing such bad mistakes in the same episodes with regards to clue reading. Read the damn clues.
Meant to say “I can’t remember 2 teams making such bad mistakes with regards to clue reading”.
Is it just me, or isn’t it strange how often the teams leave their bags with the cab drivers? Perhaps I’m just not that trustworthy, but I would be terrified they’d drive off with them. Not to mention, if a clue ever had me going somewhere completely different without them, wouldn’t you be screwed? Why risk leaving them? Hm, I don’t know but its always bothered me.
It’s not a matter of trust: you can be relatively sure that the cab driver isn’t going to leave with your bags when you have yet to PAY the cab driver. The cabbie is going to wait to receive payment, particularly since the tab is running the entire time said cabbie is waiting.
Wait, they’re Team Watermelon? I’ve been calling them Team Failblog.
SS – I know it makes me superficial, but I have a policy: If you take just *one* watermelon in the face? That makes you Team Watermelon in my book…
-Daniel
On top of everything else that was funky in this leg, I didn’t understand the rules to the stick bowling.
Did you have to knock ALL the small sticks (pins) out of the squared area or only scatter them from the original pile/formation?
Did all the sticks/pins have to be outside of the squared area in order to score a point or only one or two?
It seemed like some teams scored a point even though they left one stick/pin in the squared area while other teams did not.
What gives?
Great comments. I was lost about the whole speed bump too… i guess they hoped we wouldnt notice!
I was sad to see Kevin and dad leave but i agree, Kevin was SUCH A PILL that it was annoying how unkind he was to his dad!!! Its like…. really? it went that way. and YES I LOVE NAT AND KAT.. they are my favorite…. have been from the start
I am so thankful that you typed the reason behind the absent speedbump. My 7 year old asked why it was missing. Thanks for the hard research, the producers were 100% wrong on this one.