Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 17 Finale – The winners are…

I said it on the very first week of this “Amazing Race” season: When you start with a watermelon in the face, there’s really nowhere to go but down. I didn’t expect that prediction to be *quite* so prescient, but indeed it was.
“The Amazing Race” wrapped up its 17th installment on Sunday (Dec. 12) night with a finale that only continued the prolonged fizzle of recent weeks.
Yes, “The Amazing Race” made “history” (I’m hesitant to call anything that happens on a reality show “historic”) on Sunday night, but at what cost? Drama, alas.
The first thing I want to say is this: Nat & Kat were deserving “Amazing Race” winners. They were worthy in every possible way, becoming the first all-female team to win America’s “Amazing Race” with a combination of intelligence, positivity and acceptable physicality. More than anything, they avoided ever making any sort of major mistakes along the way and that’s a sign of a champion at a game that penalizes even the smallest of errors harshly. Nat & Kat seemed friendly and likable and other than possible criticisms that they were *too* amiable, it’s doubtful that anybody anywhere had a reason to root against Nat & Kat.
Congratulations to your “Amazing Race” champions!
But when you get right down it, leaving aside their performances thought the first 11 legs of the Race, Nat & Kat won the million dollar prize on Sunday night for one reason and one reason only: Somehow they got out of LAX and into a cab faster than Team Watermelon (Brook & Claire) and Team Last Penis Standing (Jill & Thomas).
And for that reason, Sunday’s “Amazing Race” finale was a fittingly disappointing end to a largely disappointing season. When it comes down to giving out a check for a million bucks, I want to give it to somebody who performed some task with excellence. I want to see three teams going head to head and I want the performance on one task or two tasks to tangibly impact the win. That wasn’t the case on Sunday.
Nat & Kat got off the plane from Seoul in first and they were in first at the LAX cab-stand.
They were in first getting to Long Beach, where the teams had to do a 150 foot bungee swing. This was where I immediately knew that the leg was in trouble. We spent between 10 and 15 minutes on a mandatory task performed by both players on each team and there were only two possible excuses for that distribution of time: Either somebody’s fear of heights caused delays and directly impacted the progress of the Race, or nothing else interesting happened and the editors were forced to cobble together drama where none really existed. Yes, Nat was really nervous about the bungee swing, but for all of the tears and eyes-closing, she never hesitated. She grabbed Kat’s hand and they plunged. You don’t get points for style or for keeping your eyes open, but so what? As soon as Nat & Kat took their plunge, lead preserved, I knew both that the Race was over and that nothing interesting could happen from there. Because if there had been tension elsewhere, that bungee task could have been on-screen for two minutes.
So Nat & Kat were the first team to the LAX cabstand, the first team to the bungee and then they were the first team on the helicopter to the Rose Bowl, where they faced the episode’s only established challenge, a Roadblock. In the Roadblock, a player had to decorate three segments of a Road Parade float. Nat did it. She made a minor mistake. It didn’t matter. Nat & Kat were the first team to the LAX cabstand, the first team to the bungee, the first team to the Roadblock and the first team through.
Team Last Penis Standing, in second at the cabstand and then at the bungee and then at the Rose Bowl, looked like they might be in trouble. They’d been planning all season so that when it reached the last Roadblock, Thomas would be able to do it, because he’s a man and he went to Notre Dame. Little did they realize that in this Pre-Ordained Season of the Woman, the last Roadblock would be one requiring neither strength or brains, but floral decorating skills. Thomas wailed that he wasn’t crafty! Jill wailed that this was a task she should have done, because she didn’t have a penis! Brook & Claire, in third at the cabstand and third at the Rose Bowl, arrived at the Roadblock and everybody celebrated Brook’s pageant background and her lack of penis, as if the Rose Parade Queen and Princesses construct the floats themselves. Would Brook’s femininity triumph over Thomas’ penis? Well, no. Thomas started the Roadblock in second and ended the Roadblock in second and even if he lost a few minutes on Brook, it hardly mattered.
From there, in the episode’s lone nice twist, the teams had to answer three questions to know they were headed to Quixote Studios, Griffith Park, Stage Seven. Nat & Kat solved the questions with some proficiency and headed to the destination where they solved the Season Memory Puzzle, which asked them to identify the season’s 11 greeters from among 48 videos of people with hats. Nat & Kat are smart and they took notes, notes which were useful in what was apparently an open-book test. They arrived at the quiz first, left first and arrived at the Pit Stop first, winning “The Amazing Race,” a just reward for getting the first cab out of the airport and not screwing up.
Yes, there was a shakeup behind Nat & Kat. Although Team Last Penis Standing had been ahead of Team Watermelon through the Roadblock, Team Last Penis Standing was unlucky enough to get a cabbie who not only couldn’t help them answer their questions, but also couldn’t help them find a place with Internet and, in fact, couldn’t distinguish between his car’s GPS and the Internet. Jill & Thomas wasted way too long trying to argue with their cabbie, but even if they’d been speedy and their cabbie had been helpful, they still wouldn’t have moved ahead of Nat & Kat. Before making that big mistake that pushed them into third, they’d already made their fatal mistake: Letting Nat & Kat beat them to the LAX cabstand.
Team Watermelon had the sense to pull over and use a hotel Internet connection. For that degree of sense, they deservedly finished second. If they had somehow won, they too would have been worthy champs, but they’d already made their fatal mistake for this leg: Letting Nat & Kat beat them to the LAX cabstand.
Congratulations to Nat & Kat: First to the cabstand, first to our hearts.
Some other thoughts on Sunday’s “Amazing Race” finale:
*** I didn’t want to spoil the finale with my recap image and I didn’t want to run another Phil Keoghan picture, so I took this one last chance to pay tribute to Team Watermelon. I think the finale should have had a watermelon component to see if Claire was ready to face her fears. It didn’t. Oh well.
*** You figure Francis Ford Coppola ever regrets using “Flight of the Valkyries” for the helicopter scene in “Apocalypse Now”? Or, rather, that he ever tires at the homages?
*** Sancho Panza’s identity is NOT a piece of obscure trivia. With six people, several of them college educated — one of them a Notre Dame grad! — you’d think ONE person would say, “Don Quixote.” I don’t care if that piece of information is totally useless to you out of context. It’s not hard. Also not hard? “Seven Year Itch.” So that leaves the middle question — the Griffith Park answer — as the one which could justifiably have flummoxed each team. But finding one piece of information is always easier than finding three.
*** As Embalmed Replicas of Famous People go, the Embalmed Corpse of Bob Eubanks was far less creepy than the Embalmed Corpse of Wayne Newton two seasons ago. [Note: PLEASE don’t tell me in the comments that this was really Bob Eubanks and that was really Wayne Newton. I know that.]
*** An All-Star season is next. There are several places online that have spoiler lists for the competing teams and a few of the teams featured in the closing montage weren’t on that list. I don’t know if the montage was meant as “These are the types of teams that will be competing” or if the spoiler lists were missing a couple names. Either way, Team Quitter wasn’t on the list I saw and if Nick & Vicki are in an All-Star season, I’m gonna be wicked irked. I liked the last “Amazing Race” all-star season, at least up until the finale, when the fabricated team that never should have been competing ended up winning. After this somewhat personality-lite season, I’m really looking forward to next season. I’m hopeful!
*** The game show style representation of the greeters for the final challenge was actually a good one. However, with no teams ever at the board simultaneously (and no evidence that either team that got there made any mistakes), it accomplished nothing. It was just another minor delay.
*** Leaving aside the overall lameness of the season, I still want to end this recap by repeating that I’m content with Nat & Kat winning. They were a good team and they’re good winners. Huzzah, I guess!
What’d you think of the finale?
There are definitely red herrings in the montage of teams for “All-Stars 2: Electric Boogaloo”. I actually rather like that they’re positioning it as “Unfinished Business”.
Alamble – I sure hope so. I may get stabby if Nick & Vicki are returned. He has unfinished business alright… In anger management therapy…
-Daniel
I went back over the montage – there is at least one team competing in “Unfinished Business” that is featured so briefly that if you blink, you’ll miss them.
-alyson
I saw at least 20 teams in the preview montage. So there were definitely teams shown that won’t be competing.
Of the teams shown, I’d like Jet and Cord, Flight Time and Big Easy, Kynt and Vyxsin, Gary and Mallory, Zev and Justin, Gary and Matt, Toni and Dallas, Mel and Mike, and Kisha and Jen to show up. I imagine Margie and Luke will be back, too.
Jet and Cord and Kynt and Vyxsin i know for sure are in it. Watched them film in Sydney, Australia the other week. :)
Wow Megan… What was that like? I’d just die to actually see filming. Did you follow them? Was it like everyone wlse knew too? Even the worst season of AR is better than anything else reality or competition driven games.
I hope in the future they put people on the show that would really benefit by winning these kinds of shows. People who’s lives would really benefit from the pay off, not rich educated greedy people.
Jon – Who this season came across as rich and greedy? And they did a show where everybody was unemployed and struggling and needed to win. It was this season of “The Apprentice.” Nobody watched.
-Daniel
Two people who have chosen to spend their lives healing others are now going to be able to pay off their $100,000+ in student loans? That’s just terrible! Mao tried to warn us about those evil educated people.
I really wasn’t even sure that Jill and Thomas’s cabbie spoke English. How could he possibly not no what a computer was? Also I never saw him respond with anything more than a monosyllabic answer to any of the teams questions. I hated Thomas because like seemingly all the guys (with female partners) on this season he was an over competitive misogynist but they did get screwed by that.
It did kind of seem that if the montage was accurate half of the teams from this season are going to be back next season.
I would dearly love to see Jet and Cord come back as in my opinion they were by far the best team in their own season and insanely likable.
I really truly hope that Gary and Mallory are not in the All-star season I can’t take even one more second of Mallory being overly excited about completely ordinary and unspectacular parts of challenges and the race in general. I wouldn’t mind having Gary back though
Dan, I appreciate you “Amazing Race” recaps, as well as your amazing dry-wit. Please return next season. Please never change.
Shane- Thanks! And don’t worry, I wouldn’t miss an All-Star season of “The Amazing Race”!
-Daniel
I’m with you, I like to come here and read Dan’s thoughts on the legs.
At least referred to the result as “Amazing Race history” which is the proper context.
Meant to type Phil referred…
Dan, You didn’t mention an important point. After the Rose Bowl challenge, Nat and Kat went through several, if not all of the, cabs waiting at the stadium until they found one with a phone and the cabbie understood they needed to use it. This gave them a fairly decent advantage, I thought. Consequently, they figured out the next destination a lot quicker than the other two teams. It also seems to me that Thomas had a chance to make up for the LAX cab stand disadvantage due to Nat’s mistake. She had to redo a third of her task. She didn’t seem to have that big of a lead when Notre Dame boy arrived. He wasn’t as good at the task as she admitting as much. They made a tactical mistake and paid a price for it. Probably more significant than getting the 2nd cab out of LAX.
Also, it appeared to me, and it may just have been the edit, that Team Watermelon got through the final puzzle quicker than Nat & Kat. Time could have been made up there. So, I think the tasks were fine albeit there appeared to be some curious editing.
We’ve seen other final legs where a team makes a mistake in direction or picking a cab similar to this one.
Overall, I agree that the season was poor. Maybe the least entertaining of all seasons. I was thinking of taking it out of my rotation until the announced all-star edition.
Speaking of all-star. I think an interesting format would be to bring back former teams that are no longer together and team them with other “divorced” teams. Can you imagine the fun if Jonathan came back to compete AGAINST Victoria? (I’m guessing they are no longer together but I don’t have any idea)
Or another fun twist would be for the all-star teams to assemble at the start and then Phil announces that they won’t be racing with their partners and then they form new teams by blind drawing out of a hat. Let’s mix things up Van Munster and company!
Rich – I definitely agree that the editing made it look as if Team Watermelon completed the final task faster than Nat & Kat and also like Brook made up *some* time on Thomas. Unfortunately, we’ll never really know if that was fact or editing.
And definitely Nat & Kat made a better move in cab selection leaving the Rose Bowl, but I didn’t get the impression they made a spectacularly good choice, so much as that Last Penis Standing made a spectacularly *bad* choice and then took far too long to realize their mistake and pull aside and figure things out. If Jill hadn’t been equally complicit, I’d say this was one of those “Men refuse to stop and ask directions” things.
-Daniel
Fun episode and fun recap, but you shouldn’t be allowed to google things to get answers in this game. It was a joke that the final leg came down to a search for an internet connection.
Team watermelon were the most likable team I’ve seen on this series and while it’s a shame they didn’t win, at least they didn’t get eliminated early as often happens on reality shows with teams I like.
Dan’s weekly summaries for this and Survivor are great reads. Perhaps after the “Survivor” finale you guys could revisit the reality TV wrap-up on your podcast?
This wasn’t the most thrilling finale, but unlike the previous season, at least it was satisfying to see the best team win. I recall that last season didn’t even come down to a cab stand – it was won before that when one team negotiated with a flight attendant to get seats near the front of the plane.
One aspect I’ve found interesting in comparing this season’s TAR and Survivor is that in TAR, the format really is the star of the show, whereas despite Jeff Probst’s insistence, Survivor depends much more on the contestants. Neither season is overflowing with intriguing personalities, but at least on TAR we get to see people do fun tasks in exotic destinations. Without contestants that are fun to root for or against, Survivor is basically people complaining on a beach and playing sandbox games for immunity.
Oh, and an added bonues was that this season’s finale didn’t have any poor sport competitors throwing temper tantrums at the finish line. What a bummer it would be if Brandy and whatever-her-partner’s-name-was landed in next season’s all-star lineup…
Brandy & Carol are not together anymore, so nothing to worry about there. I won’t list specific spoilers, but there’s no indication that a Frankenteam along the lines of Eric & Danielle were spliced together for TAR18. Thankfully.
“…notes which were useful in what was apparently an open-book test”
Dan, didn’t this bother you? When in past seasons have they allowed the memory challenge to be an “open book” test? It really bothered me. I know Nat & Kat would have likely still won, but the task provided little resistance.
Congrats to an all female team finally winning, but this was really a disappointing season. It felt like a lot the challenges were dumbed down this season.
Hopefully the return of re-treads, and the show being shot in HD will breath new life into it.
Kujo – It absolutely would have bothered me is Nat & Kat hadn’t clearly been WAY ahead at that point. You’re right that the final memory task is always particularly hard because you see people so worn down by the Race that they can’t keep track of what they’ve been doing for the past three weeks. That part of the equation was removed by letting them use their notes… But since they were so far ahead and the show so clearly wanted them to win, I decided I didn’t much care…
Daniel
Oops! Too quick on the click. What I wanted to say was I think the producers reduced the note-taking advantage a bit by making the needed info the hats that the greeters were wearing. That probably wasn’t in any teams’ notes.
Perhaps it would have been more amazing if the racers got to actually drive a car once in LA instead of taking taxi cabs everywhere.
I have never been a fan of forcing teams to use a taxi in country that is driver friendly (even more so for the final leg in the U.S.). What’s the worst that could happen… a team gets lost? Jill & Thomas were lost and they were in a cab.
Please TAR, no more taxis once back in the US.
This is my complaint of almost every season finale of TAR. It always seems like the winner is decided by who got the best cab, when the easiest fix for producers would be to leave rental cars at the airport, and force teams to self-navigate their way around the final city. It’s such an easy fix that I can’t understand why they don’t do it? Is it that they want the teams to be in the same two-shot in the backseat for the finale? Is it that they fear teams would drive too dangerously this close to the million?
“Sancho Panza’s identity is NOT a piece of obscure trivia. With six people, several of them college educated — one of them a Notre Dame grad!”
I thought that too, specially after Thomas said “I hope I can use my knowledge of spanish in LA” when they found out the final destination, so much for his knowledge.