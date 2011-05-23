Recap: ‘The Event’ Finale – ‘Arrival’

The final shot of “Arrival,” the season (and seemingly series) finale of “The Event,” calls back to the same imagery that made the show”s pilot a hit last year. Back then we didn”t know what the nature of this show would be, and as the episodes rolled by, we continued waiting to find that out. Around mid-season it became clear that whatever the nature of “The Event” may be, we were already seeing it, and that it is perhaps best characterized by ‘waiting” itself. At that point it just became a question of what we were waiting for. If the execution of the show was going to be so dull, we could at least hope for a solid payoff. Now, with the series coming to a close this week, I was left, sadly, almost as disappointed in the payoff as I was in everything leading up to it.
While I was not a fan of the pilot, it nonetheless generated a lot of excitement among viewers, and it seemed to promise that something ‘big” was on its way. Personally, I didn”t appreciate the promise, because I did not find the episode itself compelling on its own. But I still wanted to see that promise fulfilled. Somehow I was cheering for something decent to shine through during the finale, for some sign of the path the show was meant to follow. The fact that “Arrival” reuses the pilot”s imagery is appropriate, in that the fulfilment of the show”s promise is nothing more than another promise. We”re given a glimpse of something ‘cool,” after which I surmise we were to wait some more, hoping that something interesting would come of this latest promise. Only now there”s no more waiting to be had, and “The Event” must stand as it is, which, sadly, is a failure on almost every level.
The actual plot of the episode is so frustratingly dull and executed in such a rote manner it comes across as a distraction or an afterthought that the writers had to begrudgingly settle.
Last week Sean and company acquired a computer they hoped would contain clues regarding Sophia”s evil plot to murder the entire human race. As it turns out they discover everything they need to know from the goofy, pointless John-King graphic we saw playing on repeat behind Sophia as she explained her plan last week. Now, because Sophia required a computer generated amorphous red blob blotting out an outline of the United States to somehow explain her otherwise straightforward plan, Blake is able to pinpoint the exact three locations where Sophia will release her killer flu.
Blake contacts Martinez with this information, but Martinez, though recovering from multiple strokes with remarkable speed, still lacks the power of the POTUS. With the help of Chief of Staff Peel, Martinez is able to launch strikes on two of the three locations of release, but for some reason is unable to do anything about the airport where, as it turns out, Sophia will be unleashing the flu herself. Government forces quickly take down Sophia”s men at the food processing plant and the engraving bureau, but Sean, Vicky, Blake, and Simon are left having to neutralize Sophia at the airport themselves.
The following chase scene is remarkable only for the ability of both good guys and bad to bypass airport security seemingly at will. Blake gets an assist from Vicky in gunning down Sophia”s henchman, while Sean engages Sophia in a climactic talk-down. A weak but strong-willed Martinez is able to wrest the presidency away from Jarvis by tricking Jarvis to admit his misdeeds on tape, in a scene that only further confirms how much the writers wished for Jarvis to be Charles Logan in the fifth season of “24.” Martinez then locks down the airport, and Sean convinces an emotionally fragile Sophia to give up the ghost and turn herself in.
During every tedious moment of the flu plot, the writing and the acting make it painfully clear that this is all nothing more than going through the motions until the perfunctory season arc comes to a merciful end. Each turn is less surprising than the last; after a full season of build-up, the good guys do nothing more beyond finding out where the bad guys are, and then running off to shoot them. Even Martinez” tape-recording take down of Jarvis is obviously telegraphed. Sophia, true to form for the character, completes her arc with the quietest of whimpers, without ever once showing a sign of the leadership and strength that were supposed to make her a compelling character.
Obviously the plot of the episode itself is only half the story, and what I imagine more viewers were interested in is what, if anything, is revealed about the show”s greater mythology, and maybe even what that whole ‘event” thing was in the first place.
We all expected the super-flu to be contained, but for Sophia to succeed in warping her people to Earth. It wasn”t a particularly bold prediction considering the final episode is titled “Arrival.” But to its credit “The Event” was able to throw one wrench into our predictions: Sophia doesn”t only bring her people to Earth, she brings her entire world to Earth. Literally! The final scene features the same sort of wormhole we saw in the pilot opening up, only on a much lager scale, and instead of swallowing up a plane it deposits a planet, its bottom half scorched, into orbit alongside Earth. It can be seen, hundreds of times larger than the moon, in the sky from every place on Earth. It”s entirely ridiculous and silly, but at least it”s something a little out of the ordinary, standing out starkly from the rest of the very bland series. It”s a pity that we had to wait until the final scene of the season to see it.
The final shot of the episode even manages to pack in one last reveal, as Christina Martinez stands on the White House lawn with her son, who looks up in the sky at the new planet and asks, “what”s that?” Christina looks up in shock and awe and says, “home!” So yes, she is an alien after all, though ostensibly one not working with Sophia. (Why she says her prayers in Spanish, we”re still not quite sure.)
As for what the ‘event” is, Simon tells Sean that his people once inhabited Earth, but had to leave because any further time on this planet would have caused their species to evolve into some new form of life in a transformation their people refer to only as the “Event.” Simon doesn”t know what this transformation is, but he does know that humans can”t survive it. It”s all hopelessly vague, and I couldn”t help but think that the writers should have considering transforming their villains into something “greater” far, far earlier in the series run. But, again, at least it”s something.
“The Event” would have served itself well by jettisoning the entire ridiculous plot about killing off the human race with the flu, and instead accelerated the telling of that this series was evidently supposed to be about: a dying alien planet being warped in its entirety into Earth”s orbit, containing a seemingly human population harboring some mystic secret. Of course, the science of it all doesn”t make sense, but at least it would have given the show an image to put on a poster, and given fans of the show something to tell their friends beyond, “er, well…it”s about aliens, but they”re like us!”
There was no reason for the contents of this season to be 22 episodes long. If the writers wanted to create a show on the scale of new planets showing up in our sky, then they shouldn”t have wasted so much time with god-awfully dull chase scenes and dry political intrigue. Whatever advantage gained from structuring the series as a mystery and pacing the reveals as they were was not worth the time spent not knowing what the show was even about.
This is a series that began with an episode lacking coherent plot and drawing its only power from a promise that big things were to come. It ends with an episode that seems to view its own plot as an inconvenience, something to be tied up almost as an afterthought, before moving on to what”s truly important: another promise that big things are to come. Both the pilot and the finale end with everyone looking into the sky at some confusing phenomenon, and with Sophia saying something smugly knowing and cryptic. This is what the “event” is, and this is all “The Event” will ever be: an idea for an image meant to excite viewers. Everything between those two moments is filler.
It was a nice idea for something that bookends a season (and, as it turns out, a series), but next time they should try figuring out the rest, as well.
Perhaps had they made this season finale the mid-season finale, the show would have pulled more people in. Oh well, my Mondays are free once again.
Also, I’d like to thank everyone who stuck through this with me, and who read and commented on my reviews. This was an oddly difficult show to write about; I had less to say after the finale than I did after the pilot, which is never a good sign, and I don’t think I’d have made my way through the season were I not receiving feedback.
I don’t think I could have written half as much as you did for the finale.
Your reviews were the only good thing about this whole silly show. And it was nice to see the laws of gravity violated by that planet resting comfortably in our orbit.
I can’t help but think about the “Smallville” finale, only here there was no Superman to push the planet away. In this case, funny how a planet can come between Earth and the moon and not destroy everything. They should have cut in a few scenes from a Michael Bay or Roland Emmerich movie at the end!
If the creators knew the show was being cancelled anyway, they should have given their entire viewing audience the bird and had the earth destroyed. And if the aliens’ planet was half-charred, why even bring it into earth’s orbit? Is it simply a case that they don’t have enough spaceships to export two billion people through a wormhole?
I agree, The Event was poor, wooden. As predictable as a capital letter after a full stop. i was impressed by the ending, it’s as if the writers are begging for another season. I’m glad it’s over.
I can’t believe I watched this whole series. 22 episodes and only about 10 minutes of anything actually happening.
God I wish Thomas would have killed Sophia when he had the chance.
One other thing: How in the hell did Sean ever get from the cruise ship to the plane in the first episode? How did he even know what was going to happen?
This bothered me the WHOLE time.
Guestman…did you watch the premiere. Watch it again its all explained easily.
I think this was an experiment in making sci fi for dumb people. Which failed badly because it was dumb. Its a pity all people are interested in these days is absolute crap tv.
Kind of like all those magnitude 10.4 earthquake movies and other four-hour miniseries that used to air on NBC. Only difference here was that the Peacock made the mistake of stretching this miniseries out over 22 episodes.
I was so mad the way it ended! I feel like I invested so many hours into watching this only to get to the finale and still not get any answers. What’s worse is that we’ll probably never get any either. It ended like they had more episodes to go. :(
Special effects & very good actors cannot compensate for a poor plotline and lukewarm writing. When Hal Holbrooke put a gun to his head, you knew he was thinking: “At last, I’m out of this dumb series. I deserve better.” And he did deserve better. We all did.
I disagree with author Luke De Smet. The series was cancelled without a chance for the writers to draw out more intriguing aspects of the storyline. The author is almost upset the story didn’t start out with more of the finales dynamics (alien race) as if the writers were psychic as to the series end date. ….Actually much of the show was about the dynamics of the alien race. Did he watch the show? Also, the writers had to jam their concept into one season. There is talk yet that the series will be picked up by a smaller network. I’m not too hard on The Event since it is pure entertainment, and not trying to be anything else. It doesn’t need to answer all questions, but gives you enough to speculate. Remember LOST ended with over 100 plot devices that led to as many unanswered questions, yet people loved it. Thus, most of LOST was filler. The finale in The Event was one of the most profound scenes in a movie since I saw 2001 Space Odyssey with the second sun appearing in the sky. It should be recognized for this big idea.
“as if the writers were psychic as to the series end date”
the writers knew exactly when the SEASON would end; they had 22 hour-long episodes to fill and they did nothing with most of them. Why do they deserve 22 more?
“Actually much of the show was about the dynamics of the alien race.”
the aliens on this show were even less “alien” than the Vs and that’s saying something.
“There is talk yet that the series will be picked up by a smaller network. ”
As SyFy once famously said, “It’s not our job to pick up other networks’ failed shows.”
“It should be recognized for this big idea.”
If you think that was original you never watched Dr. Who. This show plagiarized left and right. The whole plot with Jarvis poisoning the president was lifted verbatim from 24.
I agree with THEMEMM. The Event really does deserve more credit and for those of us who were devoted to the show and kept up with the story line, we are in the know of what great entertainment this show turned out to be. The actors were wonderful and yes, one can dream that maybe a 2 hour TV movie could tie this all up for us in an even neater package than LOST did. I am sad we are only left to speculate but sometimes that is what we are left with in situations in real life too. My husband and I do not regret spending Monday’s watching The Event. We just wish others, including network execs, would’ve felt the same.
I agree. I liked the show. Yes, it had it’s flaws but sometimes I come here and feel like people are trying to earn their chops as writers as they bash the show. Makes them feel smart..lol.
Fair enough if you liked it. Apart from the characters having no internal consistency, just doing whatever the plot needed them to do, the worst aspect of the show was its utter, banal, inane predictability. At least let some virus out somewhere, so there’s a race to contain it. Or show the new planet sending super laser blow-up machines to earth to eradicate everyone. Or have all the aliens rise up in the sky & zoom off to their own planet, rapture-style. Something, anything, that wasn’t exactly what we expected to happen. Yawn.
T-H-E MOST IMPLAUSIBLE SCRIPT EVER!! THE USA LEADERSHIP WOULD NEVER BELIEVE WHAT A TERRORIST SAYS — WE WOULD HAVE NUKED THEM EARLY ON — GAME OVER.
Comparisons to LOST are moot. LOST endured and was beloved because it told character stories and we became invested in these characters. Yes, we would have all loved to know why the statue only had three toes.. and most would would have preferred a less metaphysical resolution of a limbo timeline… But like all good Sci-Fi the investment was in the characters. No such investment in The Event as character motivations changed with the wind to serve plot devices or provide set up for the chase of the week. I don’t think the writers failed because they were forced to wrap things up quickly. They failed because they wasted an entire season on plot devices that got re set every three/four episodes while never taking a moment to get to the heart of these characters. LOST proved you could test an audiences patience as long as you gave emotional pay off. But you can’t jerk people around for 22 episodes without it. This finale should have happened mid season.. Which would have actually given sup plots like Hal Holbrook’s nuance and depth instead of ominous one liners at the conclusion of every other episode. On all levels, they should never have stalled the big reveal.
.First off I liked this show. It made big promises, and while it took a LONG time to deliver them I think warping another planet into orbit around our sun near the eath is a big plotline delivery for a network show.
BUTâ€¦and this is a BIG butâ€¦I have lots of problems with the storylineâ€¦
If they were the original people of this planet there would be SOME evidence they were here beforeâ€¦.a civilization advanced enough to go to a new planet would have made a gigantic footprint on our world.
A civilization advanced enough to travel to another planet thousands of years away (never mind warping an entire planet back with them) would have a way to improve food production and yield enough to allow our planet to support an extra couple billion people. That was one of the concerns of their people coming to our worldâ€¦there wasnâ€™t enough resources to support a population growth of that magnitude. But Iâ€™d like to believe that a people as technologically superior as they are would have some pretty neat science to improve if not create food supplies or supplements. Our own scientists have bioengineered crops that develop an extra 25% yield to fill the global need for basic grains, fruits and vegetables.
The arrival of another spatial body the size of a small planet (it looked somewhere between earth-size and moon-size) that sat closer to the earth than the moon isâ€¦.would simply be catastrophic. The moon affects our planet is such a HUGE way alreadyâ€¦.the tidal system of the oceans alone is because of the moonâ€™s orbit pulling the water and then releasing it. Tossing another planet in such proximity to the earth would cause natural disasters and atmospheric changes so radical I doubt weâ€™d survive them. At the very least it is going to change the moonâ€™s orbit around the earth and the earthâ€™s orbit around the sunâ€¦.now a simple tilting of our axis as we rotate around the sun causes seasonal variations from warm summer to cold winterâ€¦you canâ€™t tell me that a large gravitational influence like another planet appearing wouldnâ€™t alter our orbit so greatly that climate change alone would be drastic enough to end most life on earth.
They had big sci-fi ideas, but I really think they forgot to consult some scientific types (nasa, like a lot of other shows do) to make sure that the concept is at least plausable. Instead it comes across as way too ambitious and completely unresearched. I guarantee that upon mentioning the plotline of warping another planet next to the earth, the nasa big brain people would have told the writers in about 2 minutes why that would mean the destruction of life on both worlds.
.
In response to Keith: Who is to say that this entire catastrophe was not going to happen? Yea, maybe it would happen more instantly in “real life,” but Sophia did say that the way her people were going to arrive (i.e. without the virus) was a lot more inhumane than her original plan and we did see evidence of earth beginning to crumble (e.g. earth quakes, volcanoes, fires, etc.). So maybe the new planet being thrown into earthâ€™s orbit would have destroyed virtually all of life on earth, we just did not get to see it because the writers wanted to leave it ambiguous, perhaps for style purposes or maybe to try and get the series picked up for a second season.
Also, you say the aliens would have left a giant footprintâ€¦ watch History Channel. They are always talking about ancient aliens, especially with regard to the pyramids. I am half kidding, but it is not necessarily an absolute fact that they would have left such a huge footprint. Maybe they just did a really good job covering their tracks (they are very technologically advanced after all), or maybe they did leave a footprint we just have not noticed (i.e. just taken for granted certain earthly elements and events as having always been here because of us).
To everyone else: Overall I thought The Event was pretty good. Of course it had shortcomings, but even the best shows do. If the show had not been cancelled there would have been a very different outcome. The writers knew NBC had cancelled the show while they were still writing, thus there is going to be an affect on the plot and â€œintegrityâ€ of the series based on changed circumstances (i.e. cramming a huge plot into a few final episodes). If NBC had resigned The Event for a second season then there is a good chance the writing staff would have developed the plot more fully and explained a lot of the unknowns, especially with regard to the scroll and the whole alien back-story in the subsequent seasons rather than an abrupt wrap-up.
Even after explaining (1) where the aliens are from, (2) why they had to leave, (3) who we are in relation to them (maybe humans are the exact same as the aliens but each evolved slightly differently since each lived on a different planet for so many years), etc., the writers could still have easily come up with new exciting plot twists and story lines for subsequent seasons. 24 did it every season and within each season. I think the show did move a little too slow in terms of divulging critical plot information that viewers were obviously interested in knowing, but part of the reason is because the writers likely did not plan for one single season (What writer would?). Most if not every show drags things out a little in order to keep the show runningâ€¦ Itâ€™s called self-preservation, and it is not always a bad thing if people continue to enjoy watching every week.
First while I found the final episode action packed enough to be entertaining I once again can hardly find anything to disagree with in Luke’s critique. People who love this show should look at the ratings. You are in a minority and there are plenty of us who do not like this show who are cerebral enough to appreciate an intellectually challenging/rewarding show. The Event was not such a show.
Typically, Keith, the show was of two minds about killing off the human population of Earth. Sometimes the aliens would say that their mere coming here would destroy us. Most of the time though Sophia talked about “making room” and your analysis correctly debunks that justification. Now in the last episode Sophia again is saying that their coming will destroy us anyway and that her virus plan was the humane option. Yeah, why did she not mention that before then?
Do a web search on “Pak Protector” which should get you to a Wikipedia article about Larry Niven’s Pak species (assumig Wiki is up now, it was down earlier today). The Pak are the origin of the human species and several other human appearing species in his “universe”. They have three stages of life: child, adult (aka, breeder) and protector. Protectors are exceedingly tough, strong, intelligent, and ferociously territorial in a way that extends even to their blood lines. They instantly try to kill anyone that does not “smell right”. If Nick Wauters is borrowing this concept for his aliens as it appears that he may be, then the connection between us and the aliens goes back to our “Pak” ancestors. If The Event they speak of is a transformation into anything like a Pak protector then they will try to kill us off without any thought for being humane. In Niven’s writings the humans always manage to survive though and sometimes even to cooperate with Pak protectors. It is a potentially very good way to take the show but of course that presupposes that it is backed up with good writing which was totally absent this season.
Ken
KEN …I suspect that if you watched the full series of The Event that you enjoyed it more that you are leading us on. Plus, the fact that it was rated low only proves that people want more character study. I don’t think the series had time for that. It may have been too soon to get people to invest right after Lost ended. Ratings of course are meaningless to judge . I liked the new Battlestar Galactica series, but I’m in the minority. I enjoyed it for it’s action and hi concept. Kinda like enjoying a sci fi saturday morn cartoon.
No, I loved the basic premise and what a decent writing team could have done with it. I hated almost everything I saw on screen, but it was so bad that I could not tear my gaze away. There were good moments and some episodes (like the last) were so action packed they managed to distract me from the writing until I came here and Luke pointed it out. This was a show that could have gone in many directions. They chose to turn it into a remake of War Of The Worlds and a bad one at that. Having done that it would appear that next season would have been another remake of the same basic plot once the aliens undergo their transformation into “something greater”. How great is it if the transformation makes them want to kill us? How is that any different from what they are now? Scottsmen reportedly joke that “Golf is a good walk spoiled”. This show is a good SF concept spoiled and that is no joke.
The show has kept me hooked up until the end, probably because i was one of those with the patience to let it play out despite some serious annoyances with plot gaps. This last episode had me tearing my hair out for about 30 minutes to be honest the shaun and leila story just needed to end…period; Its been a total pointless waste of valuable storytime that could have been used to fill us in more about the aliens.
However, the last 10 minutes were the best of the series by far; the way they kept the portal hanging there ominously throughout the whole episode was genius, as it allowed for a more than intriguing ending, and the way they re ignited the presidents wife story was also a masterstroke. You can only wish it had been this good in the earlier episodes. Personally i’m Praying for some kind of second series or mini series so that all the questions left unanswered about the aliens, how they plan to invade, Mrs Martinez, etc. At least flashforward had an ending that acted as a satisfying closer; This ending just created even more interesting stories. Absolutely infuriating that it got so good after being cancelled to be honest.
I want to thank the writer of these recaps, Luke. Every week, you made some really accurate points about what was wrong with this show and I think you have nailed it again: the show was all premise and promise but they executed it poorly. I kept watching, (on-demand so I could fast forward) because I liked so many of the actors. I think though, it ended up just a textbook example of some writers who just couldn’t deliever the goods consistently.
In fact one thing I wish you had actually brought up more was how almost every episode was reliant on really, really clunky “writers convenience”– the exact info they needed just “happened” to be in the pile of burned documents, in the mound of trash, on the TV just as they looked at it, on the computer screen (your recap of the red blob got an LOL from me) etc.
Also, so frustrating how lame so many of the plot elements were: “let’s look through garbage” “let’s analyze coffee stains”. This is what we’re supposed to be watching on the edge of our seats, a scene from a 2004 episode of CSI? What? And all that stuff about the little girls was just soooo pointlesss. plenty of shows are asked to do a midseason revamp and handle it. This show didnt. It changed course and left a lot of stuff unresolved. Like what the heck sentinals were, what was Sean supposed to be doing as a new one, etc. “Wait til next season…to have any idea what’s going on.”
And they reversed course on a dime, like killing off thomas and making sophia pretty much take his “us or them” place. What was the point of their having different philosophies if one was just going to take over for the other? And how could she ask “thnmas deserved to die?” – UH, yeah, he like mass murdered a bunch of your own guys…
Worst perhaps was what you pointed out- the gigantically vaugue hackeneyed description of “the event” which to me, simon knew about but just didnt feel like telling sean. As far as I could tell, it went something like this – an undisclosed amount of time ago, sophia’s people figured out an undescribed thing called “the event” would, for unknown reasons do undescribed things to them to make them vauguely “greater” in undescribed ways. But for an unknown reason, the event would also do unknown damage to the human population. So, sophia’s people, at an ungiven time decide to leave because apparently, the event was only going to occur whereever they were. And now, even though all Sophia has EVER talked about was clearing space for her people, we’re supposed to believe the real issue is this thing is going to happen.
That clears it all up.
Maybe the worst thing was that the show had painted itself into a corner for any future seasons: where a race of super-sophisticated human-types were going to face off against regular old humans. Seems to me like pitting superman against a regular guy. All that seemed plausible for next season was some kind of Sean vs. Would-Be-Alien-Overlords in a battle he wouldnt reasonably be able win (unless he re-gives them all his ‘there’s been enough pain’ speech…) Meanwhile that leaves Sterling and Martinez where? Acting out old 24 subplots in disconnected storylines would be increasingly difficult in a totally “sci fi” world.
Anyhow, thanks for all the analysis so I didnt spend the season thinking I was going crazy. Im glad these actors are now free to go elsewhere. It is sad what The Event ultimately turned out to be.
I was so confused through out the whole season. I kept watching it every week waiting for something to happen but nohting really did. It didn’t make a lot of logical sense but somehow I came back every week to watch it hoping it would get better. Not sad to see it go though.
Took too long to get to the point of the end. It would of been better off getting to the end game and exploring what effects of The Event eventually means to the native earth population
I was doubly disappointed. I was looking forward to the predicted rapture and the final Event episode. So much so that I cancelled all my plans for the 18th and left early from church Monday night to find out exactly what The Event was, but neither one materializeded. Well I’ve learned my lesson. I’m not watching “It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” this year and get diappointed again. I’m no ordinary fool.
bob R.
Whew! Thought I was the only one. Let’s watch Miracle on 34th Street this xmas, though. I hear Santa Claus really does come through for us in that one.
first of all i loved the event and i loved the plot of the story i think they need to make one more episode about what the event really is and show a huge world conflict or war going on between the 2 races
They won’t so get over it.
I liked the show for the most part. It had good production values. I am glad they got away from the back and forth in time storytelling. As a show they hoped would go on for years I’m sure that contributed to the slow burn. They should have shot for a mini series or a couple of mini series to speed up the pacing for those not willing to get lost in a long mythos. At this point, I’m only sorry that I don’t know the end script from the writers. Oh well, it’s cancellation purgatory for the Event.
It always amazes me that so many people continue to watch a show that they supposedly hate. If there was so little compelling about “The Event,” then why did all of y’all sit through 22 episodes? At least the author had an excuse – he had to do it for his job.
Yes, there was a plethora of inane things that took place in the world of “The Event.” Did anyone here watch 24? That was probably the most ridiculous and implausible show in the history of TV, yet it was compelling almost every season. Now, Jason Ritter is certainly no Kiefer Sutherland, and Sean is no Jack Bauer, but let’s stop contemplating the scientific accuracy of whether a huge uninhabitable planet could REALLY be teleported into the Earth’s orbit. It’s entertainment, folks. It ain’t meant to be scientifically sound. The writing and character development could have been stronger at times, but who knows how or if that would have improved over the next few seasons? Why doesn’t everyone just focus their energy reading blogs about shows they actually like, rather than bitching about the way the writers ended one they don’t. It’s over, so you don’t need to worry about it anymore. Go back to watching “Dancing With the Stars.”
I agree with what you’re saying to an extent. Its only entertainment so it shouldn’t have to be based on scientific fact. But theres a limit to how ridiculous these things should be. Like in space shows where you’ll hear sounds in space. Shouldn’t happen but no biggie, its a tv show, it needs sound. But when another planet Teleports beside Earth, I mean that is just ridiculous. I know very little if anything about Astrophysics but I know that would cause a serious problem.
I just find this rush to dumb everything down to be insane. I like my Sci-Fi to be at least slightly realistic, I don’t expect it to be made for people with an I.Q of 180 but nor do I expect it to be targetted towards people who idolise Jersey Shore.
“Why doesn’t everyone just focus their energy reading blogs about shows they actually like, rather than bitching about the way the writers ended one they don’t.”
Because we deeply care about the genre and shows like The Event savage it so thoroughly that it becomes harder and harder to produce decent SF on TV or in movies. SF fans always obsess over the science, it is part of the game so take your own advice and get over it.
At some point during this episode, President Martinez should have hit either Jarvis or Sophia with his cane.
Good grief! It left a ton of unanswered questions for me! Was Lela sister ever found? What was the deal with the whole “extract youth from these little girls so we stay looking young”. and why was there that one episode showing Dempsey looking in a mirror and going from old to young – opposite of the girls. Speaking of Dempsey, thre was never any clear answer to what the “Sentinals” or guardian angels are. Was Dempsy passing the torch to Sean? Are we to believe that Lela will recover? So, is her baby now 1/4 alien? Puuhhh-leeeze! Crappy writers – maybe the same ones from Flashforward – another one I liked that never went anywhere!
Well said. It’s like everyone wants to be LOST. Mystery. Intrigue. Supernatural. But what made LOST great was that the mystery, intrigue and supernatural were all built upon characters we CARED about and strong storytelling. These other shows like The Event and Flash Forward are all mystery with no real character development.
I bailed after it was just transforming into Plot Convenience Playhouse…somewhere around when Thomas was able to casually waltz into the hospital and switch Simon’s blood sample while some henchman was able to frame some other agent as the mole. All of this done spur of the moment and without any suspense or chance of failure. Everything went perfectly. Deus ex machina.
But that is only half of it. Everything the Earthlings tried to do “missed me by that much”. The aliens could make no mistakes, the Earthlings could not even tie their shoes correctly. Deus ex machina in reverse. Except for Sean and even with Sean once he makes a mistake he makes it over and over in every succeeding episode. The writing on this show was so bad….
I DIDN’T EVEN KNOW THAT WAS A FINALE
Honestly, same here. The last 2 weeks I checked to see if it was on @ 9, and since NBC hasn’t promoted it one bit, and the schedule has taken random 2-3 week vacations….letalone a 4 month hiatus, I didn’t realize this was a “finale”
And since it wrapped up no previous plotlines, and only opened up more, I assumed there would be a final wrap-up episode. Obvious desperate attempt by the writers to get picked back up for Season 2. But by frustrating the few people who actually did stick with it, they sealed their fate.
Shame, this show seemed to have promise. NBC hyped the concept enough to get people interested, then opened up enough plotlines to keep people coming back for resolution. Well, probably about 5% actually did stick with it, hence the dwindling ratings. Then, blam, season over, show over. NO RESOLUTION WHATSOEVER! I recall the main focus of the first ads were “What is the Event????” – that would have been a better show title since the question looms.
u know some in esoteric circles are saying this show is a true sign as to what will be happening in 2012 with the possible arrival of planet x/nibiru
I thought the series was really good. I only wish there were more episodes
i felt it didnt matter if they stayed true to what the “event” was, every episode was exciting no matter what was going on and had me waiting to see the next episode. it was definitely a good series to watch, and then the finale had me going “wow” even if the series never continues that in itself is a amazing ending, if you want to know the rest use your imagination.