Recap: ‘The Event’ – ‘The Beginning of the End’

It”s long been nearly a foregone conclusion, but this week NBC made it official that “The Event” will not be returning for a second season. So for those true few of us who have remained with the series through the first season, any satisfaction or payoff that we”ve so dutifully been waiting for must come within the final two episodes.
Well, make that the final episode, as the penultimate (and lazily titled) “The Beginning of the End” offers little in way of either satisfaction or payoff. In fact, while not as routinely terrible as the past few weeks, this episode only added to my frustration as the season”s plot lines started coming together in the most expected and unexciting ways, making it clear how this season (and the series with it) will end, and why satisfaction and meaningful payoff are probably much too far out of reach.
[Full recap of Monday’s (May 16) “The Event” after the break…]
The episode opens on the image of bodies strewn about a street, with Sophia alone making her way through the destruction. A little girl, bloodied and dying, accosts Sophia and begs her for help before blaming everything on her. The imagery could have been interesting were I not too busy grinding my teeth in frustration over the fact that it”s all obviously a cheat: Sophia is dreaming. She wakes up, and like President Martinez with his dream earlier this season, begins to question herself, even questioning Dr. Lu as to whether there”s some way a few humans might be spared.
There isn”t. The super-flu, as explained by some hokey CNN-style graphic that Sophia needs because otherwise we wouldn”t know what the “eastern seaboard” or “the world” are, will wipe out all of humanity, and now Sophia is a little bit closer to releasing it, having placed agents at key locations like airports and food suppliers. They will release the disease, now tempered by Leila”s hybrid immune system, to the public through newly circulated dollar bills and the preservatives sprayed on grocery produce (organic-eating train commuters who pay with debit cards will be mercifully spared from Sophia”s wrath.) Then Sophia leaves to see to her incoming alien arrivals and, well, that”s about it.
Sean and Vicky meet up with Lee and Blake, and together the four of them root through garbage until they find a discarded gas receipt left behind by the alien gunman Sean killed at the mall. Sean then waves a magic wand (I can only assume) at his MacBook and somehow uses the receipt to track the gunman”s car all the way to Sophia”s lair. The foursome make their way to some warehouse where they find Dr. Lu and Leila. Sean and now-infected Leila share a Spock/Kirk moment through the plastic of Leila”s clean room. (Why did Dr. Lu need this? The aliens are immune and they”re already trying to spread the disease worldwide. Why is containment needed beyond allowing for a Sean/Leila sentimental moment?)
President Martinez wakes up and argues with President Jarvis. There is a moment where he thanks Blake for his service that I actually sort of liked, but other than that nothing of note happens. “The Beginning of the End” is yet another placeholder episode wasting time until the series finale arrives next week, at which time something can finally, at long last, happen.
Yet it seems unlikely that even the finale will be exciting, on account of how obvious everything has become. This season”s cliffhanger has long since become obvious: the good guys will stop Sophia from releasing the virus, but Sophia will still bring massive numbers of her people to Earth, leaving the future of both humans and aliens unclear, now that they must cohabitate.
Somewhere buried in all this conceptual mess is a show that I might have been half-interested in keeping up with next season. There”s almost something intriguing about the idea of two billion aliens suddenly occupying a large portion of the planet, not as overlords or even, necessarily, as enemies. They would operate as another faction in a world already full of them, making treaties with some nations while warring with others. I can imagine a show where I”d enjoy watching the characters– maybe even some of these characters– sort through the resulting morass.
But instead “The Event” had to paint itself as a mystery, and reveal a not-particularly-mysterious plot to us in mind-numbingly dull piecemeal, and in execution has cast itself as a poor “24” carbon copy. These glimpses at what this show could have been do not come as satisfying reveals that at all justify the season up to this point. “The Event” was never concealing intriguing secrets or nebulous plot points from us, it was, from the beginning, concealing the entire conceptual framework of the series.
In the pilot episode, Sophia tells Martinez: “I haven”t told you everything,” In fact, she had told him nothing, and the show itself had told us nothing. Then for the first half of the season, it was revealed to us bit by bit why this is a show we should actually care about, but far too slowly to ever build a whole idea that is actually worth caring about. Then even that was abandoned and the show become a conceptually undeveloped terrorist plot in which the characters behave as they do for no good reason beyond the writers saying so. Now the show is awkwardly trying to remind us that, once upon a time, there was supposed to be something more to “The Event.”
At one point this week Simon catches a glimpse of the scrolls, or whatever they are, that were passed on from Dempsey to Sean (just before Dempsey shot himself in the head and spared the show any more time wasted on his character), prompting Sean to admit that he doesn”t know what the heck they are. Simon makes some cryptic comments obviously pertaining to the earlier reveal via Dr. Lu”s ridiculous dialogue that the aliens were Earth”s original inhabitants. Of course, at this point we”ve already forgotten all about evil Mr. Dempsey and his inexplicable experiments on little girls. Hell, for all the relevance it”s had to the show these past few weeks, many viewers may well have forgotten that Sophia and her people are aliens.
The awkward exchange between Simon and Sean is oddly apropos in this circumstance, and their relationship in that moment is similar to that between the show itself and its viewers: we , glance obliquely through the corners of our eyes at all the abandoned plot lines and introduced but undeveloped story elements that were supposed to make “The Event” interesting, and all the show can do in return is shrug awkwardly before returning to the dull reality it has created for itself.
Of course, it”s unlikely that “The Event” would have been a good show under any circumstance, even if the writers had the time to flesh out all of their ideas. The extraterrestrials would have gone from being illegal aliens and Guantanamo detainees to being Israelis returning to their homeland in the Palestine that is Earth. It sounds like a mess in theory, and most certainly would have been in execution. But at least it might not have been so rote and boring. At least it could have been a train wreck.
But what “The Event” is now is all it ever will be, and now there”s nothing left to do but grit our teeth and slog our way through one final episode. It sure seems like that”s what everyone involved with the show is doing.
What are your hopes for the finale?
The virus was mutated in a human-alien host . . . and the mutated virus only afects aliens and not humans. The entire alien population arrives, the virus is spread worldwide, and all the aliens die. Life returns to normal for everyone but the Vice President.
Ah, the old HG Wells setup? No, this show isn’t that smart.
I don’t really like “this show could’ve been ____ but it was about —- so it’s bad” arguments, but I agree with the review because, as I realized around episode 8 or 9, The Event is trying to be about seven different things at once and subsequently is about nothing. It could have been about something, but it tried to be about everything, and so it failed.
If you want to take it as a learning exercise, I guess you could say The Event is an example of the difference between a plot and a story. They had a bunch of stuff happen every week, and it’s totally possible to make that work (see: 24), but for whatever reasons they never told a proper story.
They were beginning to make this show interesting the action has been better and I like Sean Walker now. I think the show was beginning to get a rhythm which it seriously lacked before. The show does have potential.
i loved the event and I am so sad that I will no longer be able to watch it. The story and the plot were great. You never know what was going to happen next. It was great to watch and I am sad that I will only have one more week to enjoy this show. NBC please rethink you decision to cancel this and keep The Event on. My daughter is in college and we spend the hour that The Event is on on skype so that we can watch it together. We enjoy it that much! It is a GREAT SHOW!!!
A.C.
Waldorf, MD
cant believe this show is not comming back. i am in the minority as i enjoed this show. everytime they have something good, it is cancelled. it was interesting and could have been even better. the writers seem to become lazy towards the end. should have been at least a 2 hour finale with the earth comming on top, if you are not bringing it back, why make everyone wonder.
why cancel. this was an exciting show. there should be a 2 hr. finale and have the earth come out on top. if you are not bringing the show back why end it with a bunch of ailiens joining us, dosent make sense. the writers became very lazy as they couldnt come up with a terrific smashing ending. another shame that a show could have been a big winner with a little more concentration by the writers.
A real shame that another show has bit the dust. This to me was a great story, plenty of action and fantastic actors. The writers did become a bit lazy as there was much more down time the last couple of weeks. When you have an hour show with 20 minutes of commercials you canâ€™t have a scene where they are having a love conversation for 5 minutes. Much more could have become of the event. The finale should be a two hr. show, which it wonâ€™t be and the earth should come out on top without the aliens landing.he good part is i watch it on demand without the ads.
To me the show failed because everything happened so fast. From where the show started to where we are now should have taken at least 3 seasons. The audience wasn’t allowed to care about all of the plot that was being thrown at them since, in a few episodes it was all over and swept under the rug. Saving Leila’s sister was a huge deal and now she is just completely forgotten.
The show tried to replicate 24 which could have worked, but 24 saw all of its’ plot lines through to end so that even if you didn’t care about a certain plot at the beginning, towards the end you did. Generally 3 plots occurred simultaneously over the course of 10-12 episodes. For example in The Event, exploring Dempsey and his role with the “Sentinels” or guardians should have been an ongoing plot throughout much of this season, culminating with his suicide at the end. Again way too many plots, culminating and leading to new ones after only a couple episodes. Really sad because as the reviewer hints at, The Event could have been successful for a least a couple of seasons. The idea of aliens existing among us being able to blend in as humans was a good foundation. The execution was just atrocious.
This show failed because the writing is pathetic. The premise has enormous potential, the cast is mostly great, the writing totally failed to deliver the goods. The only thing good about the writing is that it was so predictable, so repetitive that Luke had week after week to hone his critiques into the wondrously amusing product you see above. The one thing I will truly miss about this show is reading Luke’s Tuesday morning commentaries!
I have no hopes for the finale, I do expect that the viral attack will be stopped and The Event, the big transformation the aliens are looking for will not come off quite as planned. There had to have been some reason to have a second season in the minds of the writers. I can only hope that for the sake of Netflix or whoever is naive enough to pick this series up the reason for the second season can be worked into something that will earn them a little money. I won’t be giving them any!!
In comparison to many other shows on TV, this was a fairly good Sci-Fi show and I enjoyed it. Everyone seems to want to pile on and say how bad it was, and I don’t see why. It didn’t go for the obvious insect-toid alien invasion concept. So NBC should have had at least the decency go give the viewers some closure has to what ultimately happened. Hoping another network picks it up, TNT or TBS maybe?
And yet it *was* yet another alien invasion, the fact that they were not insectoid (they hardly ever are in fact) does not rescue it from being yet another alien invasion. It would have been more interesting if the plot had gone in a different direction than an invasion. Here is the real problem in microcosm: two weeks in a row we are expected to believe that Sean and Vicky let Alex go in order to save lives that are in immediate danger. Two weeks in a row exactly the same plot element is the entire justification for putting these two on screen. And think about it, what point is there to saving Sean (I don’t care how much you love him, Vicky) or a mall full of strangers if that means the virus is released a few days later and they all die anyway? To call that poor writing is to do a disservice to poor writers everywhere. That does not even rise to the level of poor writing. And that is why this show failed on NBC. If they don’t fix that this show will fail where ever it may go next.
Of all the network shows cancelled this year, The Event was possibly most deserving. They abandoned way too many storylines (so what was the deal with the kids turning old again?), the story really had nowhere to go, they keep tagging “Do you think you know everything about the event? Well think again” but for all intents and purposes The Event is just a title, not anything relating to the show. Why is she not concerned about speaking to her son with humanity on the brink? Does anyone remember what happened to Agent Collier? Please tell me they’re going to somehow tie in President Martinez FINALLY finding out his wife is an alien because it seems the show just decided to forget about the fact after she last lied to him about it. And another HUGE mistake was casting Sarah Roemer as Leila. She was fine in Disturbia, but she has shown consistently on this show that she doesn’t have the acting chops to carry a recurring TV role. Her acting was horrible, simple as that.