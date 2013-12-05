Recap: ‘The X Factor’ Season 3 Results – Down to the Final 4, plus Emblem3 performs

It’s time for another “X Factor” double elimination episode.
Tonight’s results had better be darned exciting, because at least so far, FOX has only teased performances from Emblem3 and Little Mix, which may not be enough to hold my attention through the pregnant pauses and awkward in-show commercials.
Click through to follow the fun…
8:00 p.m. ET. Oh. Little Mix is from “X Factor UK.” If you say so.
8:01 p.m. Simon Cowell begins the show by paying tribute to the passing of Nelson Mandela. The crowd claps, because that’s apparently appropriate. Or because they clap for everything, usually out-of-synch.
8:03 p.m. Simon also called last night’s show “great,” or some other superlative. That’s an overstatement. Wednesday’s show was boring, but it wasn’t glutted with awful performances, so there’s that. Lots of people cried. And now we’re watching clips of every single tear.
8:06 p.m. Alex & Sierra are at No.1 on the iTunes Singles Chart. Yay, Alex & Sierra. They may be the only reason I still care about this season.
8:09 p.m. “One ‘X Factor’ dream is coming to an end,” A.C. Slater teases. But not now. First, we have to watch an elaborate clip package that will shockingly be revealed to be a commercial for deodorant or laxative or something. “Performing on ‘X Factor’ is a challenge, but it’s even harder if you’re not staying regular. Paid For By The Prune Council of America.”
8:11 p.m. “The night before the show, I can’t get to sleep… Paid for by Ambien, The Office Sleep Aid of ‘The X Factor.'”
8:12 p.m. Nope. Secret. Again. That stinks. Get it?
8:12 p.m. “One ‘X Factor’ dream is about to end,” A.C. Slater says again, but this time he means it. “One ‘X Factor’ dream is about to end, but your dreams will never end if you use Lunesta, The Official Sleep Aid of ‘The X Factor.'”
8:13 p.m. The first act going home is… ELLONA SANTIAGO. The judges are shocked. The crowd is shocked. They knew somebody was going home, right? “A lot’s going through my mind and I don’t know, I guess I didn’t give the strongest performance last night,” Ellona says. Demi is disappointed by America. She thinks that a lot of good people went home before their time. That’s what happens when you have a low-rated competition show with a strange voting base. I don’t think Ellona deserved to go home tonight, but I’m only going to be disappointed if Rion Paige or Alex & Sierra go home and I’m only going to be shocked by a Restless Road elimination.
8:16 p.m. “At this stage of the competition, all of the results are a shock,” A.C. Slater says.
8:20 p.m. A.C. Slater tells Rion that she’s the only girl left in the competition, even though she’s standing next to a suddenly gender-confused Sierra.
8:21 p.m. Time for The Musical Equivalent of Axe Body Spray. Welcome back, Emblem3. Other than their inherent smarminess, I never hated Emblem3 and this is a relatively tight single. Emblem3 has some great news, but they don’t know what it is. Oh. They’re touring the country next year. Lots of American Apparel in-store appearances, I’ll bet.
8:29 p.m. Let’s make some people safe. The first act through to the Semi-Final is… Restless Road. I knew I’d made a safe choice on my recap image. The next act in the Top 4 is… Alex & Sierra. Simon Cowell is chuffed. The last act that won’t have to Sing For Survival is… Jeff Gutt. Sigh. Carlito looks like he wants to barf. Rion has a big smile and tells Carlito that she loves him. Carlito loves Rion and also God.
8:35 p.m. So this is Little Mix? OK. I’ll keep my own generation’s Spice Girls. I like Baby Mix and Sporty Mix, but Posh Mix needs some work.
8:42 p.m. Demi Lovato introduces Rion Paige, by saying she’s a great role model. Rion does an emotional and tremulous version of a song that Google tells me is Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me.” I’d say Rion’s a bit too nervous/worked up on this performance and it leads to wavering, especially in the second half. It doesn’t matter. There’s still zero chance I’d keep Carlito over her.
8:49 p.m. I like hearing Paulina Rubio say “Chicago.” It’s Carlito time. He’s doing “You Make Me Wanna” and he isn’t really singing and he isn’t dancing. He’s doing a great job of making the girls in the audience squeal. I mean, he’s either singing in the wrong key or he starting in the wrong octave. I don’t know which. This is both boring and unpleasant if you aren’t a breathless Carlito fan. I’m not wrong. When Usher does this actually dances and he sings in tune. Shame on Simon if he keeps Carlito. Wait. Was it really Demi’s sister Carlito was serenading in the crowd? If so, that’s awesome.
8:53 p.m. Rion says she’s just here to share her story and share God. Carlito insists he’s shown more growth than anybody.
8:53 p.m. The Judges are on the spot. Demi says this is difficult and that they both deserve a place in the Finals. This isn’t possible, Demi. Somebody has to go home. Demi, on the verge of tears, says she’s sending Carlito home. Duh. Paulina blathers for a bit about how hard this is before voting to send Rion home. Duh. So it’s Kelly and Simon time. Kelly congratulates both of them. Kelly doesn’t think it was the best performance for either of them tonight, but she votes to send Rion home. BOO, Kelly. BOO.
8:57 p.m. Come on, Simon. Send us to Deadlock! Make them draw rocks! Or make fire! Simon likes them both as people. Simon votes to send Rion home because he thinks this is Carlito’s last chance. That’s a stupid thing to base a vote on at this point on the show, Simon. Rion is amazingly composed and she lets us know how much she loves God.
8:59 p.m. Farewell to Elonna and Rion, neither of whom would have been in my Bottom Two after Wednesday.
Did America choose correctly? Did the judges choose correctly?
Good choices
I liked Emblem3’s performance.
I’m not surprised by either. Elonna was/is a bit to cruise boaty for my taste. Rion, albeit a charming young
young girl as well as a very good singer, according to many people on the internet and some I’ve talked to, think her handicap made some uncomfortable watching her. Not me though, I think she’s a gem!
Since these shows are notoriously voted on by mainly tweens and grandmas. Restless Road probably takes it. My money and heart is with Alex & Sierra. Please God, not the smarmy Carlito. He makes me feel like I’m at some karaoke bar in South Beach.
They made horrible choices. Ellona shouldve stayrd and shouldve WON THE SHOW!!! But Emblem3 was fantastic considering im probably their biggest fan
Hmmmmm, maybe folks out there have taste after all.
I hope Gutt takes it all. He represents what America is all about.
Post a comment…i think no one seems to care ware are the hundreds of posters
Hmmmm, maybe folks out there have some taste after all. Gutt needs to win this! We do not need a contrived boys group. Like Gutt’s natural style, his raw, true, sincere talent. He has a soulfulness that transcends all the glam and hype.
Gutt needed to go home weeks ago along with Carlito!!! But tonight he should have went for sure not Rion Paige
Emblem 3 SUCKS SHIT!
Restless Road is awful! Along with many other acts that are still in the competition. Those girls should NOT have gone home tonight. They deserved to stay in the competition longer.
Now the show has become a joke, and Simon has lost his credibility as a good judge…the judge I admired and adored in American idol on the first few seasons of the show….
This is ridiculous saving carlito who hasn’t performed well in the competition and common he’s not a good singer….nor performed to the least
Bye X factor…. You’re just out of my list now!
Kudos!!!
Jeff Gutt is amazing and pure talent. He doesn’t need all the gimmicks because he can sing. I felt it was time for Elonna to go home, but I felt Rion deserved to stay. My money is on Jeff Gutt if they vote for an iconic voice. He deserves to win if this is a music talent show.
What do you mean “if you say so” regarding Little Mix? Where are you suggesting they’re from?
I get it dude. You’re like me an angry Jew. I can’t imagine life without contempt. We need professional help!
We shouldn’t have listened to our mother’s…
Surprised at Ellona going out after a good second performance last night, but she didn’t really have a big personality off stage and she’s not a WGWAG. Curious to see if she gets picked up, still think she’s worth a shot in the market.
Figure Carlito was kept around for his market potential. Ok but not great performances from both Rion and him on both nights this week.
Liked Little Mix’s performance. One day I had a weird afternoon of going through teen-targeted pop groups live on Youtube (mostly to see how much computer fixing gets used in modern pop) and I think they’re pretty easily the best of the pack vocally. Thought Emblem3 were pretty terrible.
I don’t even watch Xfactor but turned on TV tonight to Emblem 3 and they changed my life – in a positive way – thank you Emblem 3!
This year, everything got worse.
Elona didn’t deserve to get eliminated but it was time for Rion to go. She is a good talented kid who has overcome a lot in her life but her vocals always made it sound like she was crying in her songs.
Carlito is the least talented left in the competition but I agree with Simon’s choice to keep him on. He’s a guy who really wants to be successful and is willing to work his butt off and he could very well end up being a sellout latin pop singer in the latino community but I’m pretty sure he’s gone next week.
Restless Road probably wins the whole thing. The Country singers seem to have an advantage in these contests with voters as evidenced by Tate Stevens winning last year over more talented competition.
That’s kinda funny since, you know, Carlito is still there and RR are gone :p
Well it’s easy to say that now since we already know what happened this week. I mean who knew Carlito would come on really strong while RR would struggle in their performances? But Carlito being the wildcard in the final will make things interesting. Alex and Sierra are the favorites but they’re not heavy favorites and Jeff has gained quite a bit momentum as well.
PERFECT results
Carlito is this year’s Cece (but with likability and a better voice) on the standard that everyone wants him gone. Ellona had her glory in some previous performances, but it wasn’t her best night, so I wasn’t utterly shocked. Rion has a whole life and career ahead, while it’s Carlito’s last chance, so I do believe that they made the right decision. On Jeff, I actually really like him. Kelly made him really corny in some performances, but on his raw self he’s really incredible and if he wins we might end this boyband pop era. As for Restless Road, I like them and I get them, but I can’t say I’d be devastated to see them leave. Andrew is as awkward as hell, and is a weak link if I’m to be honest. Alex and Sierra are my favorite. They can sing, harmonize, they’re cute, they actually mean something and have a point, they’re great humans, they can sell records especially since duos aren’t doing that well nowadays. I hope they win it all, as for the second and third place, I won’t be bothered with anyone who gets them unless it’s Carlito, to be honest. Oh, or Alex and Sierra. Yeah. They should win. Okay.
Ellona definitely SHOULDN’T have gone home tonight. She was amazing, and I have absolutely what the rest of America was thinking. The girl and can sing AND dance, and don’t tell me Carlito can too. Because Ellona can obviously do both MUCH better.