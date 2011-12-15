Recap: ‘The X Factor’ Semifinals Results Live-Blog – Who went home?

It never fails. Every week we gather together on Thursday and I say that we’re on the verge of saying farewell to Marcus Canty and every week something gets in the way and Marcus Canty survives.
But tonight, we’re TOTALLY on the verge of saying farewell to Marcus Canty, aren’t we?
Let’s find out…
8:03 p.m. Only three acts are advancing to next week’s finale. But first, we’ll have performances by Florence and/or The Machine, plus Nicole Scherzinger, who must already be planning her post-judging career.
8:04 p.m. Nicole is very much The White Swan tonight. Sad. Because we needed a Black Swan.
8:04 p.m. Without a Final Showdown, how are we going to fill this hour? Ugh. 30 million votes last night. I appreciate Steve Jones not lying by telling us that 30 million people voted.
8:05 p.m. Group Lip Synch! On the “X Factor” stage, it’s New Jack Swing/Depeche Mode mash-up. It’s bizarre, though it’s also bringing out peppier versions of both Melanie Amaro and Burrito Josh. On my other screen, I have the Chris Paul Press Conference! That’s what I call a mash-up.
8:07 p.m. Shout!
8:08 p.m. “Oh, wonderfully, wonderful talented people,” gushes Steve Jones, who would kiss up to a Stop sign if it did a reasonable job of halting traffic.
8:09 p.m. Oooh. It’s time to audition for next season. During this commercial break, I’ll be recording my video. And learning how the Clippers plan on playing four point guards at once this season.
8:13 p.m. Last night was really memorable. But if you’ve forgotten… Recap time. Hold me closer, zombie dancers.
8:15 p.m. This prolonged recap is turning all of my major chords to minor. If you know what I mean.
8:16 p.m. Why doesn’t Marcus go home? He loves his mom so much! Quality time, yo!
8:18 p.m. “It was good,” Simon says of last night’s show. That’s a big drop from Steve Jones’ claim that it was “remarkable.” Paula impartially praises Josh and Chris Rene. Nicole, who isn’t impartial, also raves about Josh and Chris. For the first time, L.A. Reid is “a little bit nervous.”
8:24 p.m. “The crucial results are coming up,” Steve teases. But first, we must torture the Top 4. Steve asks L.A. Reid four times about whether or not he’s smug. After the fourth time, L.A. Reid says that he’s “a little bit nervous.” TIME LOOP!
8:26 p.m. It’s time for Florence & The Machine. I’m only waiting around to see what superlative Steve Jones uses when the performance is over.
8:30 p.m. “Wow. Remarkable voice,” Steve Jones gushes. That was nearly understated.
8:34 p.m. I don’t know what Steve means when he says that we’re going to see how the contestants measure up against each other. Marcus tries hard. Chris has grown a lot. Burrito Josh has a mainstream voice. Melanie can sing. “The four semifinalists, they’re all completely different,” L.A. Reid says helpfully. “We all could win,” Burrito Josh observed.
8:37 p.m. “The time has come. 30 million of you voted,” Steve Jones lies, before introducing the night’s “Carmina Burana” entrances.
8:38 p.m. The first act in the Finals is… Chris Rene. That’s not surprising.
8:39 p.m. The second act in the Finals is… Melanie Amaro. That’s also not hugely surprising.
8:44 p.m. Marcus Canty and Burrito Josh are waiting still. “I’ve got a lot of hope,” insists Burrito Josh. “I just want America to give me a chance,” Marcus says. Marcus does not understand the purpose of this competition.
8:45 p.m. NICOLE TIME! Why is Nicole so overdressed? Why isn’t she dancing? Why is she covered in fog? And how will Steve Jones be able to come up with enough superlatives when she’s finished?
8:48 p.m. I will never hear this song ever again.
8:49 p.m. “Bravo. That was amazing,” Steve says. Simon does a very fine job of lampooning Nicole’s judging style.
8:54 p.m. Results. Bring them on. Now. Please.
8:54 p.m. Melanie thanks her supporters. Chris thanks his supporters.
8:55 p.m. “These are not necessarily the Bottom Two,” Steve carefully emphasizes.
8:56 p.m. The third act going into the finals is… Burrito Josh.
8:57 p.m. That means that Marcus Canty is finally going home. “Why you lookin’ sad, Steve?” Marcus asks. Marcus is convinced that this is not the last we’ve seen of him. Marcus’ is all smiles. After the past few weeks of disastrous elimination reactions, it’s great to see Marcus’ composure. L.A. Reid vows his support.
8:59 p.m. “It ain’t over yet,” Marcus swears. “You’d better not stop singing,” Steve implores.
So we’re OK with those results, right? Not really all that much to discuss. Nobody cried. Nobody collapsed in pain and misery.
Daniel: From your lips to Tebow’s ears….Vegas Marcus must go home.
PuterBoi – And in honor of Tim Tebow, I’m going to take the next 40 minutes off, before giving my field goal kicker a chance to end this recap with style…
-Daniel
Oh sure…..NOW they show me I’m not the only one who yells at my TV. At least I am smart enough not to film myself doing it…..most of the time I don’t….ummmmmm…never-mind…
Daniel: The only question I have tonight…..will Vegas Marcus cry and kiss his mother on camera tonight? I say……yes.
“No” and “Maybe”…
-Daniel
Nicole and her Zombie Dancers….
Can we get some judging on Nicole here?
Nicole’s XF season was Jennifer Lopez’ AI bizarro season .
J-Lo turned people on with her hotness and sweetness and premiered a catchy song that became a big hit, Nicole turned people off by being Nicole and she premiered a godawful song that will not lead any charts.
Shout is by tears for fears. what is new jack swing/depeche mode mash-up?
The No Diggity/Shout mash-up was a straight copy of Cher Lloyd on the UK X-Factor last year. I liked her performance better.
[www.youtube.com]
People should check out some of her other performances. She is one of my all time faves on any singing show. She was a little tiny 16 white girl, half-rapper, half-singer. Did an awesome job doing both Rhianna and Eminem parts on “Love the Way You Lie”.
And speaking of the UK show. Daniel, you might want to know that the current season just ended with a girl group winning the entire thing. And it was one of the franken groups, at that. Just pointing this out so you don’t mistakenly say again that groups always do bad on all versions of the show like you did before. ;)
I really hope they get some better groups/are able to franken-group some better acts next season. Having a good group make a long run makes for a good story on this type of show. Watching the 4 girls on the UK show become friends, grow together, and go from gritty underdogs to eventual champs was really fun.
As for this show. I’m cool with the final 3. Melanie should totally win. But I’d be fine with Chris, as you can’t argue with the story or him as a person. That and when he’s been on, he’s really come through. Burrito Josh, while still a talented singer, has slowly become off-putting to me as the season progressed. I think ice-queen Nicole rubbed off on him (or sucked his soul dry) a bit.
Steve says ‘These are not necessarily the bottom two’. Huh? One of them was, certainly? Wasn’t it Marcus. Hellloooo X Factor….did they slip up and give something away about questionable accounting practices, ie, sending home someone who was not in the bottom two? I thought it was the viewers’ votes that determined it. What am I missing?
DK – What’s the confusion? As I just said to RMH below – We know that Marcus had the fewest votes, but we don’t know that Josh had the second fewest. As a result, it wasn’t necessarily the Bottom Two, just the Last Two Names Called. So it says nothing about the accounting practices or about sending somebody home who wasn’t in the bottom two. America voted Marcus out. They just didn’t necessarily vote Josh as second-to-last. He was just standing there.
-Daniel
8.55pm “These are not necessarily the Bottom Two,” Steve carefully emphasizes. can somebody explain what this means
RMH – The finalists were announced in no particular order. So Marcus got the fewest votes, but Burrito Josh didn’t necessarily get the second fewest. They were the LAST two names Steve called, but not necessarily the Bottom Two. Josh could have had the most votes. Conceivably.
-Daniel
Good grief. How dense are people on this site? What is so confusing about that comment? American Idol and other show’s have been using this tactic for over a decade now. Jeezuz. I really miss the level of comments over on Sepinwall’s old blog. Following him over to this site and having to read the avg user comment here has taken off points from my IQ. Daniel, my suggestion. LESS pictures in your articles. LESS articles made up strictly of pictures. You will draw a more informed, with it crowd. ;)