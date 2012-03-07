Recap: ‘Top Chef: Texas’ – ‘Reunion’

Given how fractious and tearful this season of “Top Chef” was, I had high hopes for the reunion show. Surely the big issue of how the mean girls behaved themselves would be covered in depth, right? And Bev would have her moment to call out all the haters and disbelievers, right? Um, well, sort of, but not really. Sadly, this reunion show was more about joking around, cute clip montages and some tears over things that viewers weren’t fully aware of, which left me with more questions than when I began. Not as bad as a dish made with frozen shrimp, but not great.
We kicked things off with Paul recounting his winnings ($185,000, a Prius and a trip to Costa Rica) and then moved right on to an accusation made by someone in production that Sarah had told a judge to F off after she came in second place. Wow, that’s news. Sarah at first denies that it happened, then denies that she meant it if she did, then starts crying that it’s a bleepy thing for Andy to even bring up, then says that she loves Emeril. Okay, simple math leads me to believe Sarah told Emeril to F off. But why? Just because she was eliminated? Because he made a bam joke?
Emeril isn’t saying, because he’s taking this opportunity to talk slowly and carefully to Sarah as if she’s a mental patient and let her know he thinks she makes great food. Somehow calling Sarah out for being a prissy little brat after Paul won has become all about reassuring her that she’s fabulous. Seriously? Hey, this seems like a good time to bring up the fact that Sarah (especially when combined with Heather and Lindsay) was consistently bitchy throughout the season. Where’s my montage of THAT?
Well, it’s not coming. Instead, we see a fake-funny promo for “Mediocre Chef,” Grayson being foul-mouthed, discover that Ty-lor posed for beefcake shots with his pants down, Malibu Chris lost 70 pounds to become a hotty and he’s still single, and Lindsay had to get drunk on Wednesday nights to get through the show. It’s all very cute and has very little to do with the core issues this season of “Top Chef” brought to the fore — bullying, why women can’t be supportive of one another, that sort of thing.
Oh, wait! Bev is finally the topic du jour. Do the women feel badly about being ruthlessly mean to her? Lindsay explains that she was TIRED. That’s all, just TIRED. Bev admits that watching her clip reel made her a little sad, because some people were mean, but she loved how others (read: Grayson) had her back. What really bothered her? Being criticized about her work ethic. And who did that? Bev won’t name names, but Andy will – Heather. In fact, we get to watch Heather criticizing Bev’s work ethic. Ah, now we’re getting somewhere. It’s Heather’s chance to admit that maybe she was too rough on Bev, or that being a woman in a male dominated field has forced her to be hard and critical, or really, anything other than what we get…
… which is that she stands by what she said. She’s just honest, and she thought Bev should have tried harder. Sure, attacking a fellow teammate for no reason in front of the judges (a decision that to this day still seems to offend Tom) was dumb, but she’s not apologizing. Heather just smiles and laughs, as if to convince us that she isn’t pretty much pure evil.
The judges look horrified, and Gail goes so far as to compliment Bev for being graceful under pressure, which is her way of saying, “So glad you didn’t bring a boning knife with you to the reunion show.” Briefly, Andy tosses out the fact that the mean girls got plenty of guff online (and Heather got a death threat), as if we’re all supposed to feel for Sarah, Lindsay and Heather. Their feelings were hurt, too! Boo hoo.
So, after a few short minutes, the issue of Bev and the Mean Girls is briefly examined, tossed aside, and we move on to reveal that Gail has written a book. There are a few other noteworthy moments, such as Padma seemingly hitting on Charlize Theron, but otherwise, that’s the end. I said it wasn’t a particularly satisfying reunion.
Do you think the Mean Girls should have had to answer for their answers? What do you really think happened between Sarah and Emeril? Was there anyone you really wanted to hear from who didn’t speak?
Sarah and Heather both just piss me off. Sarah was SUCH a fake ass drama queen. Heather will definitely end up facing the pointy end of a knife, she will mouth off and bully the wrong person. The reunion just sucked rotten eggs.
I vowed that I wasn’t going to watch this, but here I am; I suck at willpower.
What I liked: Grayson, continuing to be upstanding and outstanding throughout; Ed, admitting that yep, he was a dick when Sarah was carted off for medical reasons; Lindsay and Sarah at least owning some of their bad behavior towards Beverly (I particularly liked Lindsay admitting to having to drink herself through the show each week, that was nicely played); and, yes, I am likely lame, but the Mediocre Chef clip made me laugh.
What I can’t fathom is how Heather has not developed a moment of self-awareness enough to say, yep, I took it too far and I want to apologize for some of the things I said to Bev. Everyone in that room, including the judges, wanted her to acknowledge her crossing of the line…everyone in my house watching on tv wanted her to do it (okay, it was just me, but I’m loud). Rather, she went the route of “I only speak the truth as I know it to be, but also, if that isn’t enough, I was hurt on the “internets” more than I hurt Beverly, so I win, and thus I shan’t apologize”.
At a minimum, that seems like a bad business decision on her part.
But, alas and alack, we’ve come to the end of this endless season.
It’s funny — so many of the other players seemed to be at least partly aware of how they’d come across on television and did try to make amends (whether or not that was sincere). But Heather didn’t give a flip. I guess she has job security. But I think the smart cookies (or cookers) usually see appearing on the show as a way to perpetuate their personal brand — and she missed an opportunity. Twice.
First I would like to say that Liane Bonin Starr did a great job documenting this season. She was witty and entertaining.
I thought Paul was sincerely humble and I hope he has a great future.
Does anybody think that Ty-lor’s hairy ass was attractive?
But I will say that I appreciated that Heather stayed true to her assholeness. It kind of validates that the Top Chef series is more real and less intentionally edited to force the bad guy/gal label on someone. But that being said, this Top Chef appearance can’t make people want to hire her.
Also, I watched “Watch What Happens Live” to see who got the fan favorite cash. Martha Stewart was pretty good on the show until she was asked to open the card and reveal the winner, but she must have been too drunk by the end of the show to not care about showing the name on the card towards a camera. I completely disagree with the fan fav choice, I would have picked Grayson.
No comment on Ty-lor’s ass (I’m sure it appealed to some people). But I’m absolutely stunned by who won Fan Favorite — I’d almost forgotten that particular chef was on the show! I was actually surprised by the rankings overall — some people may have stronger Twitter or Facebook presences, I guess.
What Bev should have said is that her work ethic was good enough to beat the fat cow (Heather, I know I have to be specific this season) twice in the same season!
Part of me really wished she’d said something — and part of me thinks, hey, classy move to take the high road. The good news is, even though she didn’t take a swipe at Heather, we ALL remember how she beat her twice!
Remember, some of the mean girl stuff may have seemed worse due to editing. It was a lackluster season, and they didn’t have much to work with. Also, on one of the aftershows, Andy asked Ed (who had just been cut) what he thought about all of the “bullying”. Ed mentioned that although the guys didn’t have as much contact with Bev, she tended to play the victim card a lot, which could get pretty annoying to everyone. It was also pretty amazing how oblivious Bev could be about getting in the way and using up all the space in the kitchen. Ed didn’t seem to think that all the so-called bullying was unwarranted.
How exactly did they edit Heather throwing Bev under the bus in a challenge where they were partners and were no losing? Oh please, Heather is a digraceful human being inside and out.
Even Ed on the show said that Bev was getting pushed around- Ed can’t keep a story straight, and can be a bit of a jerk himself.
They can’t edit nothing- that was all vitrol and insanity made by those girls themselves.
And it wasn’t just Grayson who defended Bev- before they got eliminated- Dakota and Nyesha said Heather was awful and Dakota told Heather off in front of the Judge’s table.
I wish the other girls didn’t get eliminated so early- they didn’t like the mean girls either and would have also been calling B.S.
Ed said on one of the earlier shows that he didn’t understand why the other women were so mean to Bev and he thought Bev was a good chef. (he might have even said he respected her … can’t remember now, it was too painful to see a jerk prevailed over one of the most forgiving, graceful, and CONFIDENT person I have seen, even only little clips of her; or she is the best actor in the world.)
I scoffed at people who judged Bev to lack confidence. Only someone with the utmost inner strength could have handled those aggressively negative situations without resulting in carpal-tunnel for the bleeper of the production or all out brawls. If she had, many of the competitions would have been lost.
Furthermore, I’m surprised no one brought up the incident when Sarah gave credits to Lindsay for Bev’s win in restaurant war. Lindsay didn’t deny the accolades Sarah was “generously” showering her though Lindsay didn’t initiate the claim. Let’s not forget that Lindsay and Sarah poo-pooed on Bev’s short-rib idea during the menu brain-storm session. The audacity! (I knew that episode well because I was planning to make arincino for a dinner party … But I can’t bring myself to make Sarah’s recipe out of how much I despise most of her behavior on TC. It probably would have tasted like feet because the contempt I would have filled it with!)
Nyesha said Bev’s emotions made other judged her as weak. Letting your opponents underestimate you based on superficial facts is recognized, in general, as a good strategy. Let them think what they think! How wonderful Bev get to have a semi-last laugh when she won last chance kitchen started with defeating Nyesha. The “controversy” of that win (N was stuck with unfamiliar Asian ingredients) also baffles me. This is Top Chef, not Top Non-Asian Cuisine Chef. Last time I checked Bev wasn’t a Mediterranean cook and Asian cuisines were more common than Mediterranean.
I swear this is the last thought :) if Sarah didn’t remember saying Foff at all, then how did she know it was Emeril?