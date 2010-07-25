Recap: ‘True Blood’ – ‘I Got a Right to Sing the Blues’

Welcome to this very special recap of “True Blood”s” season three, episode six — powered by the blue electricity from Sookie Stackhouse”s Southern workin” girl hands.
The Roy Orbison Vampire King of Mississippi is thrilled to discover Sookie”s latent abilities, but is none too pleased with Vampire Bill for hiding it from him. Bill tries to off Orbison, but he”s nearly 3,000 years old, so, no dice.
Bill begs Eric Northman to get Sookie out of there, but Eric declines. Talbot, of all people, is outraged at this incivility and spits out his disappointment through his designer fangs.
Compton is ordered out to the Slave Quarters where he will be killed by Lorena. Everybody barks orders and entreaties at everybody else. Eric becomes even sexier than usual when he claps a hand over Sookie”s yapping mouth and leads her out of the frame.
Undead Roy Orbison wants to know what Sookie is, but of course she has no idea. Sookie”s talents are all about, like, talkin”, not knowin”.
Back at Merlotte”s, LaFayette is still flirting with Jesus when a snooty lady puts in a food order. Jessica orders the snooty lady away from her table so that she can drink her snooty blood in the ladies room. Jessica also makes sure the snooty lady leaves a tip for Arlene, which is kind, given that Arlene is Arlene.
Jason is still gittin” it on with with the blond woodsy mystery girl when she gets offended by his flirtatious remarks. She starts crying — again — and then smells something out in the trees. She Must Go, of course, but not before ordering Jason to forget about her. That ALWAYS works in television.
Oh, great. Jesus is the child of a rape and doesn”t know who his Papi is, which means Jesus is a shapeshifter, or a were-skin-walker, or maybe a ghost. Place y”all bets, y”all. Anyway, Jesus tells LaFayette all this and then wants to make out. They kiss, but Jesus doesn”t turn into anything forthwith.
Sookie has bunches of questions for the Mississippi Vampire King. He deigns to confirm that he is not king of all vampires. Sookie, in turn, informs Mr. Orbison that she can read the thoughts of every type critter except the undead variety. Then she begs the king to spare Vampire Bill. Orbison repartees by informing her that Vampire Bill has been keeping a dossier on Sookie”s family.
Lorena is supposed to torture Vampire Bill to death now. King”s orders. That means laying out all her torture instruments like Dexter and catwalking around in a bunches of diamonds. Both she and Bill have their fangs out, on account of how it”s such an important occasion. Just as Vampire Bill proclaims he welcomes death, Cooter and Debbie blast in there to feast themselves on some of Bill”s blood.
Franklin has shaved in celebration of his presumed upcoming vampire nuptials to Tara, who is tied up and imprisoned in one of the Mississippi mansion rooms. Franklin offers to let Tara feed off of him, and she rips a giant hole in his neck.
Down in the foyer or thereabouts, Eric and Talbot are flirting over cards when the King hands over Sookie to a guard and announces he”s taking off for a while. Russell then asks Eric to accompany him, which sends Talbot trotting off in a fresh European-flavored snit. Sookie is thrown into a room to despair, when Tara sends her a message: She plans to make a break in the morning.
In the back of the king”s fabulous royal car, Eric hisses and spits about how vile werewolves are. Orbison reveals that he feeds the werewolves his own blood. And oh: He wants to use his vampire/werewolf alliance to, you know, conquer the human race. They go to visit the Vampire Queen of Louisiana, who overacts her way into another rejection. Eric throws her around after that, but he doesn”t kill her. He just says he”s leaving. So it appears there will be a wedding after all.
Oh: Eric”s plan for Viking revenge also involves flirting with Russell.
Jesus is taken back to LaFayette”s V Emporium, where they check out LaFayette”s trippy multi-god shrine. Jesus warns that some of the gods on the shrine are “fuckin” hard-core, dude” and that they need to appeased. You know, with tequila, or by watching Jesus and LaFayette get it on. Their coitus is interrupted by some hayseeds who try to destroy LaFayette”s sweet V-dealer ride. Jesus does not want to engage in coitus with a V-dealer; their romance appears doomed.
Shape Shiftin” Sam is still trying to drill Tommy about the family dynamic. They are interrupted when his mom enters, offers corn fritters and asks if she can have some alone time with Tommy. Then she and Tommy have a seriously country argument about how she can”t work no more and Joe Lee ain”t never left no matter what even though he sees Tommy as his meal ticket and it may not be right but the world ain”t right, son. The next day, Sam discovers that his kin done cleared out.
Tara is ready to make her break! There”s a wall full of weapons left over from the floor show at Excalibur and she takes one and bashes Franklin”s head in. That should buy her some time, I guess. She blusters her way into Sookie”s bedroom and they flee. They argue over whether they need to save Bill before Sookie”s whining eventually wears Tara down and they part ways. Naked hot Alcide intercepts Tara”s flight path and offers to help.
Jason, having been told to give up on Crystal, of course arrives at her shack with white roses. One of the hicks who attacked LaFayette”s car answers the door; turns out Crystal and the bigot are engaged. On his way home, Jason spots two people gittin” it on in their car. Turns out it”s the arrogant grommet from Merlotte”s the other night. Jason throws the grommet around a little bit and enjoys it greatly; he has lasted a record three whole days as a southern cop before going corrupt.
Shape Shiftin” Sam has a suspicion: Joe Lee may be using Tommy in local illegal dogfighting. It sure would explain the scars. On a tip from Andy Bellefleur, he heads to the Dog Fighting Place.
Sookie finds Bill all tore up, but then Lorena steps in and chomps on her neck. It doesn”t shut Sookie up; she whines louder than ever. Does that count as a new super power?
Please get someone else to do these recaps. I, like most people I would assume, come to Hitfix to see in-depth thoughts and observations about shows and movies that I love, not to read a droll, tongue-in-cheek feed of every single minute of the show with absolutely no critical analysis whatsoever.
I agree completely. This guy sucks, obviously hates the show and has no respect for anyone who enjoys it. Also, what the hell is the point of this column anyway? It offers up no critical analysis and just does a recap of what we just watched. This is the most worthless feature on this site. Could we PLEASE get someone to do these fucking things that actually LIKES the show they’re commenting on?
This writer is giving the show the kind of review that it deserves. “In-depth thoughts”?! You are joking, right? Even Buffy the Vampire Slayer was more thought-provoking than this, despite the fact that it was aimed at 13 year old girls.
^
Please shut up. Every other fucking show on this site gets some sort of honest review that doesn’t go out of it’s way to insult the fans and I don’t think that’s too fucking much to ask for.
I agreee. Also – let’s be clear that this was definitely the strongest episode of what is turning out to be an underwhelming season so far.
Agree – this isn’t even completely accurate as far as what happened, let alone does it give any perspective. Sam’s kin didn’t “clear out” – they just weren’t there when he looked for them.(presumably having left for the dog fighting) The Jessica/Arlene tip thing wasn’t a random act of kindness… it was Jessica’s guilt over glamouring all the other customers that night to do the opposite. You “wedding” without actually saying that Russel proposed to the queen in the first place, let alone the political machinations behind it all. Tara bashing Franklin’s head in deserves more mention too – she obviously thought she’d killed him and gotten him out of the way, but that’s only because she’s never actually seen a dead vampire. Pretty sure he’s still kicking, since he didn’t dissolve into goo like the dude Bill killed earlier in the ep. So he’s not goiing to be happy when he wakes up with half his head bashed in… but Tara doesn’t know that yet.
Maybe HitFix has no True Blood fans….
I also agree. I dont wanna read a simple ironic recap. I’d like do read a opinion about the events that took place in the show.
How do you recap this entire episode and not mention Eric’s charm? Hell I was blushing and looked away from the screen when he turned it on Talbot and then Russell.
Where are your thoughts on the revenge aspect that is going forward? Any thoughts on how Eric is proceeding and who will feel the brunt of his rage? Can you tell us thoughts on anything besides how you clearly don’t like Sookie?
Write a comment…
This is a terrible recap. Lose the attitude and write something worth reading.
Go stick a pickle up your cunt, whore.
That was very constructive!
Douchebag.
Dear writer: either be funny, analytical, or both. Don’t be dumb and boring please.
I thought this recap was amusing! We have all seen the episode – it wasn’t that complicated, so why not make it funny?
but it *was* complicated.
I love the books, I love the show and I like the recaps. Yea they are sarcastic and droll, but they also makes me laugh…
Ps for anyone who takes the show serious… WHY would look up Recapping Television’s Hottest Shows with Monkeys as Critics? Just saying…
I missed a couple of episodes – read these recaps and had no problem watching en ENJOYING the episodes I had previously missed.
How does Roy Orbison figure into this series?
It’s a great show but the reviewer apparently doesn’t like his job because his reviews are snarky. I’m hoping the show will follow some of the books and that Sookie has some fairy blood in her that make her the way she is. If they do I can’y wait to see who they cast as her great great grandfather Niall.
Maybe some of the fans should start posting sites that can offer a better review. Obviously after weeks of complaints nothing is being done to rectify this. I agree with the poster that said every other show here gets a fair analysis. This one does not. If anyone else here knows of a better place please post it.