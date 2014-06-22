Recap: ‘True Blood’ Premiere – ‘Jesus Gonna Be Here’

Welcome to the seventh and final season of “True Blood”! When a great, long-running show comes to the end of its run, it feels like the end of an era, and this is a great show. Or at least it was. It peaked around the time Russell Edgington pulled the news anchor”s spine out on live TV, then sat down to address the camera. and proceeded to show Howard Beale how it”s done. And the last couple of seasons were real off-road torture tests, raising troubling questions about the motives and abilities of almost everyone involved, starting with Rutger Hauer”s agent.
Ultimately, the big question faithful viewers were left asking was, as Richard Pryor once so eloquently put it, “How long will this bullsh*** go on?” Now we know: whether the show rallies and pulls out of its tailspin or continues to spiral toward the Earth like a piece of flaming space flotsam, it will go on for another six weeks. And then that”s it-none of that “first half of season seven, to be continued next year” nonsense that”s so popular with your high-profile cable shows nowadays. So much of life, like so much of late “True Blood,” is about being grateful for small favors.
The previous season ended with Sam Merlotte, now the recently elected Mayor of Bon Temps, convening a human-vampire social at the renamed Bellefleur”s Bar and Grill. A massive outbreak of hepatitis-V is threatening the entire community, with doomed, hungry vampires running amok during the nighttime hours, and Sam has proposed an innovative solution: every human being should pair off with an uninfected vampire, who can protect them from the infected vamps, in exchange for a safe, monogamous feeding arrangement. You may remember that Sam”s mixer went to hell when it was invaded by a swarm of infected vampires, killing people and tearing the place apart.
Or, like me, you may have been so confused by the episode”s last-minute time jump (“SIX MONTHS LATER”) that you completely forgot what happened in the last few minutes of last season, and sat through tonight”s chaotic opening scene waiting for the news that this was a flash-forward, after which the show would return to the present day and reveal the build-up to all this bloody, screaming craziness. It”s meant to be a grabber of an opening, but even though most of the major characters are on the scene, nobody manages to really distinguish himself, least of all the editor. It”s a loud, confusing jumble. Finally, the bad vampires decamp, taking Holly, Arlene, and several Bon Temps Redshirts with them.
Lettie Mae, last seen urging her daughter to chomp down on her as a first step toward mending their relationship, screams, “They”ve killed my Tara!” But have they really killed her, like, dead dead? It”s something to root for. Lafayette, still the character most likely to speak for the audience, sums up the enormity of the event when he says, “I feel relieved.” If this really is the last we see of Tara, the show”s graceless way of disposing of her will just be the final indignity visited upon a character who, back at the start, seemed intended to be the audience representative-the only stable, normal, down-to-earth person in a town full of monsters, shape shifters, pervs, and Southern Gothic crackers-on a show whose defining characteristic came to be its contempt for stability and normalcy. Anyway, here”s hoping that this isn”t the set-up for one more freaky plot twist. As Lafayette says, she”s already died once. How many trips back from the other side does anybody get? It”s a little late for this show to turn into Supernatural.
Bill and Andy set out to find the rogue vamps and rescue Holly, Arlene, and as many Redshirts as they can pull from the jaws of certain death and strap to the roof of the car. In the course of their investigation, they stumble across one of those remote, empty buildings where kids are all the time goin” to make out-always a good place to look for signs of carnage and mayhem, just ask Longmire-and meet a bunch of anti-vampire vigilantes led by a charmer named Vincent, who”s the guy Sam beat in the election for mayor. Earlier this evening, Vincent happened to look out the window just in time to see Sam transmogrify into human form after having changed into a dog. On top of everything else that”s gone wrong today, Vincent is completely bent out of shape over losing an election to a dog, I can sort of see his point.
Vincent and his raiders hate vampires so much that they”re going to waste Bill right there. Andy tells them that he has his own issues with ol” Vampire Bill and asks for their blessings to kill Bill himself, but of course, he”s just faking them out. He points the gun they”ve handed him at the vigilantes and tell them to get on home, now. After they leave, he reminds Bill that they really do have some unhappy history together and he would dearly love to kill him, but he still needs his help to find Holly and Arlene. Holly and Arlene, meanwhile, are in the vampires” lair in Shreveport, working to keep their spirits up while the vampires work their way through the Redshirts, in descending order of how good they can scream.
Does Andy still have any of those goddamn faerie daughters who amounted to the single most jarringly out-of-left-field plot development on television since Mitch from “Baywatch” started a detective agency? He does! Her name is Adilyn-faeries are real hippies when it comes to things like spelling their names-and she”s stuck alone at home while Andy is out being a lawman. But not quite alone: Jessica, who has taken over Tara”s role as the show”s resident punching bag, apparently now lives on the Bellefluer”s front porch, crying tears of blood and hoping for a chance to redeem herself for eating Andy”s other daughters and making so life so much easier for the writers who, had she not done so, would still have the task of keeping track of all of them.
Jessica would like to come inside, the better to protect Adilyn. Adilyn points out, not inaccurately, that the whole business of untamed, murderous vampires not being able to enter a person”s home without an invitation is “a weird rule,” but chooses to take advantage of it anyway. Jessica spends much of the night staring down a slavering, infected vampire whose voice is so deep that it reminded me of the echo-chamber effect used for the green-tinted bloodsucking title character of Al Adamson”s “Dracula vs. Frankenstein,” 43 years old this year and still the most embarrassing horror movie ever made to have the nerve to invoke the name of the one of the all-time greats. At long last, the sun comes up, and Adilyn, who has at least partly bonded with Jessica, invites her in, just in the nick of time. Jessica scampers up to the attic, while the infected vampire becomes a crispy critter on the Bellefleurs” front porch. When daddy comes home, somebody”s going to have some explaining to do.
If the show has a spark plug left in its utility belt, it”s Pam, who”s first seen in Marrakesh, playing Russian roulette with a man who holds up a gun and announces, “We watched 'The Deer Hunter!'” (Was it thought necessary to explain how the rules of Russian roulette had made their way to Morocco? Surely somebody there has the Internet.) “I”ve survived 27 times!” this guy says with a grin as he places the gun to his temple, demonstrating a serious failure to grasp how the law of averages works. He thinks that Allah is on his side, and asks Pam how things are going between her and her God. ‘Everyone I love leaves,” she says. “Everything I touch dies. So forgive me if I don”t share your feeling for my Lord.” Summing up, she tells the man, “Your God and my God can go to a motel and have a f***ing circle jerk for all I care. I”ll be in Hell, having a three-way with the devil.”
In addition to the ballsy blasphemy of the speech, her pronunciation of the word “Lord”-she slips at least three extra syllables in there-makes for the highlight of this episode in terms of crazy Southern accent-talk, at least until one of the Redshirts goes out with the line “Nae feckin” waey!” on his lips. After the Russian roulette scene ends the way you”d expect, with Pam”s rival making an exit out of Scanners, it is revealed that she has been playing in order to earn information regarding Eric”s whereabouts. When they last saw each other, Eric seemed to be trying to do the “”Tis a far, far better thing I do!” bit, cutting her loose for her own good, and it would be hard at this point to argue that she”s not better off without him. Maybe she just wants to ask him for his password for HBOGO.
That”s about it this week, except for Sookie. You remember Sookie Stackhouse — sweet girl, real cute, kind of a drag on the action these last few years. She spends the entire episode pouting because she can”t turn off her internal NSA-monitoring power, which enables her to hear everyone”s thoughts, thus cursing her, as she puts it, to always know what everybody thinks of her. These days, nobody in Bon Temps thinks all that highly of her; she keeps receiving inter-cranial text messages calling her a slut and a “vampire whore” who brought death and misery down on the whole town by being too nice to the sexy undead. She even hears these kinds of thoughts emanating from the brain of her current squeeze, Alcide, and though he tells her that everyone has harsh, fleeting private thoughts about those they love and that she shouldn”t take it personally when she hears him bellowing in her head that her vampire-mingling sexual history makes her nothing but trouble, how can she not, really?
The only hotness in this episode-except maybe for a moment when Jessica and Adilyn are finally of the same side of the Bellefleurs” front door and Jessica looks at her as if she were dinner-comes from Sookie”s brother, Jason, and the sexy lady vampire who has claimed him, but who won”t permit him to have intercourse with him, until he”s proven himself worthy of the honor. So Jason, who”s used to being the most oversexed man in Bon Temps, has been trudging around with a worn-out tongue and balls as big and blue as the ocean. After she humiliates him by taking charge in a confrontation with the vigilantes, making him fell “unmanly,” he makes a most Jasonly speech-“I”m gon” f*** ya! And you”re gonna f*** me back! We”re gonna f*** together! Let”s f***, for f***”s sake!”-she leers ecstatically, asks him what took him so long, and then they tear off their clothes and go at it like a house on fire. Apparently, she wanted him to prove himself by declaring his intention to force himself on her. Coming so soon after the big incest-rape controversy on “Game of Thrones,” I”m not sure about the sexual politics of this: it just skirts violating the spirit of “no means no.” But at this point, I don”t feel like coming down too hard on the only people on this show who are having fun.
What'd you think of the premiere? Do you think Tara's gone for good?
Tell us how you *really* feel…
Tara is not gone for good!
“whether the show rallies and pulls out of its tailspin or continues to spiral toward the Earth like a piece of flaming space flotsam, it will go on for another six weeks” – you mean it’s only a 7-episode season, instead of the usual 10 weeks?
Also, Pam’s Russian Roulette partner shot himself in the chest, not the head.
“You may remember that Sam’s mixer went to hell when it was invaded by a swarm of infected vampires, killing people and tearing the place apart.” Last season’s finale ended with the H-vamps approaching the town, where we expected (but didn’t see) the ensuing carnage to take place.
So how did you get stuck with recapping True Blood this season? Liane did it last season.
I hope not…especially so early in the final season
I’d rather Tara be gone then Eric I do t want to see him as a spirit in thoughts like Godric. Like Alexander Skarsgard too much. Let Tara be the dream spirit, besides Lafayette can’t take losing her again lol
Tara’s not gone yet, after all they didn’t actually show her die. One last thing, True Blood is such s creative show in which it lets the imagination run wild, which most viewers I’m sure would agree with Mr. I get the feeling you don’t like it and g lad it’s ending, do why watch. Let someone whom can use their imagination give updates on the show, and you go knit a sweater or something ad b o ring ad you must be. Just saying….
I don’t think Tara is dead….as Pam had no reaction. In the past, if someone’s vampire ‘child’ died, they could sense it.
That’s a VERY good point! Didn’t think of that. I think you’re right.
I hate it when bitter fanboys write articles that they think are cute.
Look, I’m not saying this episode didn’t have its problems, but this recap is so full of inaccuracies about the episode that it loses even more of the barely-there credibility of the monkey that wrote it. It wasn’t terribly witty, and it got so many of the facts wrong that perhaps taking better notes or rewatching, instead of trying to come up with amusing repartee, would be a better use of this particular monkey’s time. I also think that recappers should only write about shows they can at least stomach.
thanks for saying that Meg….I am that pissed off at this review but am still looking forward to seeing this episode……I agree with you anyway on all counts…This person REALLY is not funny or even close to witty…
WOW. This was a terribly written review. I never, ever thought I’d say this but … … I miss Liane Bonin Starr
Despite your ”blistering” review(because its ”cool” to hate TB now isnt it?)I am really looking forward to this first episode…..In fact, because I disagree with everything you say I am REALLY looking forward to it…..
No
I love the show but hated this episode. Author wasn’t that far off with his review. It was a muddy episode.
It was a big let down, hopefully it gets better. I quit watching a show before due to it getting just silly but i have stuck with this one. Last season, good or bad i will sit through it, i just love lafayette, bill, pam, jessica.
I dont think so i believe with all the mess that was occuring around her tara actually killed the vamp that she was fighting then fled for safety and her mom just confused that pile of goo for tara she will resurface soon as a twist in this season episodes
I think Tara is sadly gone but my thought is she was weakened by the fight with the vamp and it was her wack job of a mother who staked her to set her free and send her to Jebus
OMG…this is the VERY best re-cap ever…..I’m at my desk dying laughing……Thank You for my Monday morning laughter……
What happened to warlow? And no Tara’s not dead!
Warlow died last season Jason killed him with a stake while Nial held his arms back from inside the portal to the other world
He got staked last season.
Awful. Actually painful to watch. The show jumped and ate the shark two years ago.
Yes!
Fantastic synopsis on the show! I also am very disappointed…After watching the first show of the final season I was disappointed, confused and made very aware that, god forbid, this last entire season might suck and also might kill off the entire cast! Besides being VERY disappointed in not being able to see my favorite Eric, I honestly thought the show sucked….and I don’t mean it in a good way.
PLEASE give me my Eric back and can we at least have a kinda happy ending?
First of all I think u couldn’t be more wrong about the show having lost its luster!!!! I think the last 6 seasons have been extremely kick ass, I love this show and it does vampire lovers proud!!! But you could not be more right about the fact that if Tara is really gone then her exit was horriblely undignified!!!! She is a main character and to just ” get rid” of her in the first few minutes of the last seasons first episode is no way to treat a veteran and a character that fans have loved for 7 years by not even letting us have a moment to process wtf is going on before springing on us ” oh ya and btw Tara’s dead” Bullshit complete BULLSHIT!!! I hope she is not really gone and they let us know that very soon because right now I’m very pissed and am ready to write a strongly worded letter to Allen Ball!!!
I know I’m trolling, but this was never a great show. It was fun…it was interesting and influential….but it was not great. TB gets huge ratings and makes tons of cash for HBO, yet this is akin to HBO selling crack cocaine out of the trunk of its car for big money.
I love this series. I’m so hoping they do it justice and make it great and exciting for the last season. I don’t think I’m the only one thinking wtf? On the Sookie and Alcide love scenes from the end of last season and the start of this one. What happened to the fire they had way back? So disappointing….don’t know if it’s because she had twins and don’t want to do a good love scene or if it’s him and he doesn’t want to do them any more.
Has a show every gotten this bad after starting so well? One can reasonably assume that after spending so much time crying over the war vet last season that the writers wouldn’t kill Tara off screen.
This isn’t a twist. It’s just annoying. Good review. It’s comical how bad this show is at this point and I’m just hanging on to see how it ends.
“Has a show every gotten this bad after starting so well?”
Yes there was, it was called Dexter.
wow, I will have to catch up, kinda confused. I hope that Tara isn’t dead in the real sense of the word, because she needs to come back with one of her one liners that leave you pondering on WTF. I dig this show, and am excited on how the writers will close it out .
well first off no after watching trueblood over last night i do not think tara is dead.but whom ever wrote this review .Its plain to see you my not friend dont know what in the hell your saying.Did you even watch the show.they made 10 episodes not 7.We have 9 more weeks left of TRUEBLOOD.Andalso the man with pam in the gun scene didnt have it pointed at his head.it was his chest.you need to go back to what the hell it was you was doing before you got this job.To write abought TB.GET THE FACTS STRAIGHT.AND I LOVE TRUEBLOOD.TO ME ITS BEEN THE BEST SHOW HBO HAS HAD.NOTHING WILL TOP IT.HOPEFULLY THEY WILL HAVE SOMEONE TO WRITE ABOUGHT OUR SHOW THAT KNOWS WHAT IN THE HELL WENT ON.INSTEAD OF JUST TO MAKE YOUR MONEY SET DOWN AND WRITE WHAT U CAUGHT ON THE SHOW.AND THAT WASNT EVEN RIGHT.REALLY.GET SOMEONE ELSE WHO WATCHES TB.
If tara died, don’t you think Pam would come running? they can sense when their progeny dies!
She left Tara before, why would she come back now?
I was so happy when Tara, one of the most useless characters in all of television and a character that has dragged this show down with horrible storylines for 4 seasons, was killed.
However, I then remembered that we never saw her die and as per TV rules, she’s not actually dead. Also, the only person who proclaimed her death was her Looney tunes mom, who we know to never trust concerning anything.
Otherwise, it was a decent premier. I hope they kill off at least 75% of the cast by midseason, starting with everyone associated with the bar (except for Lafayette and Sookie). Too many characters have hurt this show throughout it’s run and seeing them offed would make me very happy with the final season.
6 weeks? Elsewhere they’ve reported that there will be 10 episodes this season.
This premier stunk! I agree with the reviewer that Pam & her quest were the only good moments. Where is Eric…we need him. After all the time the writers had and knowing it was the last season, why was it so boringly awful….I’d rather walk my dog than watch that caliber of crap again. Oh, and I don’t need to see Sookie’s post twin body ant more….. please!