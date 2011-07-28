Jay-Z and Kanye West’s condemned for iTunes and Best Buy exclusives

We wondered how long that would take. Retailers are expressing their severe dismay that “Watch The Throne,” the August album from Jay-Z and Kanye West (as The Throne), will be offered first through iTunes and that Best Buy will have an exclusivity on a deluxe version.
More than 100 independent retailers have signed an open letter to the two, asking the pair to reconsider. The retailers, in a letter that appeared in Billboard, call the exclusivity decision “a short-sighted strategy…Your decisions will be doing great damage to over 1,700 independent record stores–stores that have supported you and your music for years.” The album will be available at iTunes starting Aug. 8, and at physical retail on Aug. 12. Best Buy’s exclusive on the deluxe version would last until Aug. 23. Billboard estimates that a deluxe version can amount to 70% of sales for the first weeks of a superstar release.
The news comes as Live Nation announced this morning that The Throne tour will add more dates, due to “overwhelming demand” (we’re not sure how that can happen before tickets even go on sale). The new tour schedule will be released Aug. 1 and the presale has been move to Aug. 2. The public on-sale date remains Aug. 8.
Below is the letter from retailers to the two rap superstars. We’ve reached out to Island Def Jam to see if they have any response to the retailers’ letter.
Dear Jay-Z and Kanye West,â€¨â€¨
Independent record stores serve our communities. Our passion is music, and we convey this to the millions of customers who come to our stores. That’s what we do.â€¨â€¨
Four years ago independent music stores across the country banded together to create Record Store Day. Our goal was to counter the negative media coverage about the supposed demise of record stores brought on by the closing of the Tower stores and to respond to the music business practices that fans deemed to be manipulative and onerous.â€¨â€¨
We reached out to the artist community to see if they would join us, and the response was overwhelming, with words of support coming in from Paul McCartney, Erykah Badu, Tom Waits, Chuck D, the Foo Fighters and countless others. Working with their label partners, many of these musicians created limited edition works of art, including vinyl and CDs made especially for music-specialty retail. Hundreds of these artists took the opportunity to perform, DJ, and interact with their fans in our record stores. Here in the U.S., Record Store Day lifted the entire music business by 8% and contributed to the growth in music sales. Record Store Day is now one of the biggest music events in history, with millions of people participating worldwide. We also continue to work throughout the year with labels, artists and managers and run regular promotions via physical independent retail and recordstoreday.com.â€¨â€¨
We are responding to the bad news that your new album will not be available to independent record stores until after iTunes gets a window of exclusivity. We also learned that the deluxe version (which is what the true music fans who shop our stores will want, by an overwhelming majority) will only be available at Best Buy exclusively for a period of time. We believe this is a short-sighted strategy, and that your decisions will be doing great damage to over 1,700 independent record stores — stores that have supported you and your music for years.â€¨â€¨
We know that you are busy, and that you put most of your energies into creating great music, but we are writing to you in the hope that you will hear us and take the time to rectify this matter. As representatives of the independent record store music community, we are asking you to allow record stores and music fans equal access to your new album.â€¨â€¨
With the utmost respect,
Dedry Jones, The Music Experience
Mike Dreese, Newbury Comics
Judy Negley, Independent Records
Rachelle Friedman, J&R Music World
Mike Batt, Silver Platters
John Kunz, Waterloo Records
Tobago Benito, DBS Sounds
Brian Faber, Zia Records
Karen Pearson, Amoeba Music
Bryan Burkert, The Sound Garden
Paul Epstein, Twist and Shout
Mike Wise, Monster
Rob Roth, Vintage Vinyl
Karl Groeger, Looney Tunes
Joe Nardone, Jr., Gallery of Sound
Jonathan Fernandez, Rasputin Music
Mike Fratt, Homers
Dilyn Radakovitz, Dimple Records
Lisa Teger-Zhen, Uncle Sam’s Music
Dustin Hansen, Graywhale Entertainment
Bill Kennedy, BK Music
Jim Bland and Bob Schick, Plan Nine
Steve Wilson, Kiefs
Tom King, Central Square Records
Alayna Hill Alderman, Richard Storms, Record Archive
Nancy Salzer, Salzer’s Records
Rick Ziegler, Indy CD
Laura, Finders Records
Deon Borchard, Nic Fritze, The Long Ear
Chuck Oken, Rhino /Mad Platter
Allan Miller, John Bevis, Disc Exchange
Charlotte Kubat, Magnolia Thunderpussy
Chris Avino, Rainbow Records
Rich Koch, Off the Record
Skip Hermans, Skip’s Record and CD World
Jason Patton, Oz Music
Quinn Bishop, Cactus Records
John Timmons, ear X tacy
Lou Russell, Lou’s Records
Roger Weiss, Streetlight Records
Terry Currier, Music Millenium
Andrew Chinnici, Lakeshore Record Exchange
Michael Bunnell, The Record Exchange
Mike White, Boo Boo Records
Steve Baron, CD Central
Eric Levin, Criminal Records
Pat O’connor, Culture Clash
Dan Plunkett, End Of An Ear
Paula Kret, Exile On Main St
Chris Penn, Good Records
Doyle Davis, Grimey’s
Travis Searle, Guestroom Records
Jim Mcguinn, Hot Poop
Isaac Slusarenko, Jackpot Records
Jason Nickey & Heath Byers, Landlocked Music
Todd Robinson, Luna Music
Darren & Jim Blase, Shake It
Anna & Chris Brozek, Slowtrain
Kimber Lanning, Stinkweeds
Tom “Papa” Ray, Vintage Vinyl
Jack Dennis and Christopher Ashely, Earshot
Lisa Tiger-Zhen, Uncle Sams
Dave Zero, Mad City Music Exchange
Sarah Hefte, Everyday Music
Mike Madrigale, Mr. Suit Records
Lance Price, CD Source
Bruce Carlock, Cats Music
Thomas “Toonz” Predovich, Vinyl Solution Records
Neal Becton, Som Records
Marc Lasky, Music Box
Ryan Shoemaker, Galaxy CDs
John Thominet, Rainbow Records
Rick Linie, Creative Leisure
Chris, Young Ones
Morrison Agen, Neat Neat Neat Records and Music
Peter Gianakopoulos, The Old School Records
Reid Robinson, Co-Op Records, Moline
Carol Copfer, Movie Trading Company, Vintage Stock
John Anderson, Reverberation Vinyl
Rob Kimple, Ramalama Records
Randy Wagner, Radio KAOS Records
Sam Lock, CD.Game Exchange
Rob Bourqu, Music Matters
Steve Hyland, Down In the Valley
Melanie Cade, Mojo Books and Music
Tony Cicalese, We Got The Beats
Andy Schneidkraut, Albums on the Hill
Robert Stapleton, Southwest Sound
Sharon & Shirley Bechor, Rock and Soul Records
Rich and Sue Graves, Budget Tapes & Records
Todd Fundaro, Flipside Records
Adam Hirzel, Saki Records
Kelly, Patrick and Robby, Back Door Records
Stacey Pepper, Vertigo Music
Josh Castleberry, Toxic Beauty Records
Join The Discussion: Log In With