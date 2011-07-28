Jay-Z and Kanye West’s condemned for iTunes and Best Buy exclusives

We wondered how long that would take. Retailers are expressing their severe dismay that “Watch The Throne,” the August album from Jay-Z and Kanye West (as The Throne), will be offered first through iTunes and that Best Buy will have an exclusivity on a deluxe version.

More than 100 independent retailers have signed an open letter to the two, asking the pair to reconsider. The retailers, in a letter that appeared in Billboard, call the exclusivity decision “a short-sighted strategy…Your decisions will be doing great damage to over 1,700 independent record stores–stores that have supported you and your music for years.” The album will be available at iTunes starting Aug. 8, and at physical retail on Aug. 12. Best Buy’s exclusive on the deluxe version would last until Aug. 23. Billboard estimates that a deluxe version can amount to 70% of sales for the first weeks of a superstar release.

The news comes as Live Nation announced this morning that The Throne tour will add more dates, due to “overwhelming demand” (we’re not sure how that can happen before tickets even go on sale). The new tour schedule will be released Aug. 1 and the presale has been move to Aug. 2. The public on-sale date remains Aug. 8.

Below is the letter from retailers to the two rap superstars. We’ve reached out to Island Def Jam to see if they have any response to the retailers’ letter.



Dear Jay-Z and Kanye West,â€¨â€¨

Independent record stores serve our communities. Our passion is music, and we convey this to the millions of customers who come to our stores. That’s what we do.â€¨â€¨

Four years ago independent music stores across the country banded together to create Record Store Day. Our goal was to counter the negative media coverage about the supposed demise of record stores brought on by the closing of the Tower stores and to respond to the music business practices that fans deemed to be manipulative and onerous.â€¨â€¨

We reached out to the artist community to see if they would join us, and the response was overwhelming, with words of support coming in from Paul McCartney, Erykah Badu, Tom Waits, Chuck D, the Foo Fighters and countless others. Working with their label partners, many of these musicians created limited edition works of art, including vinyl and CDs made especially for music-specialty retail. Hundreds of these artists took the opportunity to perform, DJ, and interact with their fans in our record stores. Here in the U.S., Record Store Day lifted the entire music business by 8% and contributed to the growth in music sales. Record Store Day is now one of the biggest music events in history, with millions of people participating worldwide. We also continue to work throughout the year with labels, artists and managers and run regular promotions via physical independent retail and recordstoreday.com.â€¨â€¨

We are responding to the bad news that your new album will not be available to independent record stores until after iTunes gets a window of exclusivity. We also learned that the deluxe version (which is what the true music fans who shop our stores will want, by an overwhelming majority) will only be available at Best Buy exclusively for a period of time. We believe this is a short-sighted strategy, and that your decisions will be doing great damage to over 1,700 independent record stores — stores that have supported you and your music for years.â€¨â€¨

We know that you are busy, and that you put most of your energies into creating great music, but we are writing to you in the hope that you will hear us and take the time to rectify this matter. As representatives of the independent record store music community, we are asking you to allow record stores and music fans equal access to your new album.â€¨â€¨

With the utmost respect,

Dedry Jones, The Music Experience

Mike Dreese, Newbury Comics

Judy Negley, Independent Records

Rachelle Friedman, J&R Music World

Mike Batt, Silver Platters

John Kunz, Waterloo Records

Tobago Benito, DBS Sounds

Brian Faber, Zia Records

Karen Pearson, Amoeba Music

Bryan Burkert, The Sound Garden

Paul Epstein, Twist and Shout

Mike Wise, Monster

Rob Roth, Vintage Vinyl

Karl Groeger, Looney Tunes

Joe Nardone, Jr., Gallery of Sound

Jonathan Fernandez, Rasputin Music

Mike Fratt, Homers

Dilyn Radakovitz, Dimple Records

Lisa Teger-Zhen, Uncle Sam’s Music

Dustin Hansen, Graywhale Entertainment

Bill Kennedy, BK Music

Jim Bland and Bob Schick, Plan Nine

Steve Wilson, Kiefs

Tom King, Central Square Records

Alayna Hill Alderman, Richard Storms, Record Archive

Nancy Salzer, Salzer’s Records

Rick Ziegler, Indy CD

Laura, Finders Records

Deon Borchard, Nic Fritze, The Long Ear

Chuck Oken, Rhino /Mad Platter

Allan Miller, John Bevis, Disc Exchange

Charlotte Kubat, Magnolia Thunderpussy

Chris Avino, Rainbow Records

Rich Koch, Off the Record

Skip Hermans, Skip’s Record and CD World

Jason Patton, Oz Music

Quinn Bishop, Cactus Records

John Timmons, ear X tacy

Lou Russell, Lou’s Records

Roger Weiss, Streetlight Records

Terry Currier, Music Millenium

Andrew Chinnici, Lakeshore Record Exchange

Michael Bunnell, The Record Exchange

Mike White, Boo Boo Records

Steve Baron, CD Central

Eric Levin, Criminal Records

Pat O’connor, Culture Clash

Dan Plunkett, End Of An Ear

Paula Kret, Exile On Main St

Chris Penn, Good Records

Doyle Davis, Grimey’s

Travis Searle, Guestroom Records

Jim Mcguinn, Hot Poop

Isaac Slusarenko, Jackpot Records

Jason Nickey & Heath Byers, Landlocked Music

Todd Robinson, Luna Music

Darren & Jim Blase, Shake It

Anna & Chris Brozek, Slowtrain

Kimber Lanning, Stinkweeds

Tom “Papa” Ray, Vintage Vinyl

Jack Dennis and Christopher Ashely, Earshot

Lisa Tiger-Zhen, Uncle Sams

Dave Zero, Mad City Music Exchange

Sarah Hefte, Everyday Music

Mike Madrigale, Mr. Suit Records

Lance Price, CD Source

Bruce Carlock, Cats Music

Thomas “Toonz” Predovich, Vinyl Solution Records

Neal Becton, Som Records

Marc Lasky, Music Box

Ryan Shoemaker, Galaxy CDs

John Thominet, Rainbow Records

Rick Linie, Creative Leisure

Chris, Young Ones

Morrison Agen, Neat Neat Neat Records and Music

Peter Gianakopoulos, The Old School Records

Reid Robinson, Co-Op Records, Moline

Carol Copfer, Movie Trading Company, Vintage Stock

John Anderson, Reverberation Vinyl

Rob Kimple, Ramalama Records

Randy Wagner, Radio KAOS Records

Sam Lock, CD.Game Exchange

Rob Bourqu, Music Matters

Steve Hyland, Down In the Valley

Melanie Cade, Mojo Books and Music

Tony Cicalese, We Got The Beats

Andy Schneidkraut, Albums on the Hill

Robert Stapleton, Southwest Sound

Sharon & Shirley Bechor, Rock and Soul Records

Rich and Sue Graves, Budget Tapes & Records

Todd Fundaro, Flipside Records

Adam Hirzel, Saki Records

Kelly, Patrick and Robby, Back Door Records

Stacey Pepper, Vertigo Music

Josh Castleberry, Toxic Beauty Records

