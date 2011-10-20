Record Store Day hosts Black Friday sale with Tom Petty, Beatles, Kings of Leon

Record Store Day no longer comes around just once a year. Independent retailers will be hocking special edition and first-time vinyl and CD releases on Black Friday this year, on Nov. 25.

So far, more than three dozen special edition drops are planned. Some highlights include contributions from the Beatles, Tom Petty, The Doors and Nirvana.

However, organizers are trying to counter that this is not a second Record Store Day. It’s more to emphasize the importance of indie shops.

“This is a terrific street date of great releases that can only be found at real live record stores. Yes, these pieces are limited, and indeed, some may sell out, and of course, the stores won”t all stock every piece,” reads the website. “Mostly, our goal is to remind folks that locally owned, independent record stores, like those that are listed on the site, are a GREAT place to celebrate the holidays, do a little gift-shopping (for yourself or others), support your community, and maybe pick up something really special. And really, that applies all year-round.”

Check it out: the Beastie Boys’ “Hot Sauce Committee Pt. 2” will be out in a vinyl deluxe edition with a 60-page book, 5.1 version of the set and videos. John Lennon’s “Imagine” gets a 40th anniversary vinyl boxed set makeover. Nirvana’s “Nevermind” singles will be packaged as 10″s in a numbered slip case. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ live vinyl LP “Kiss My Amps (Live)” features 7 tracks, from “Mojo” and a B-Side “Sweet William.”

See the whole — and still-improving list — here.