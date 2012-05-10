‘Red 2’ brings the old gang back along with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren and John Malkovich are coming out of retirement – with guns blazing.

The trio is back on board for a sequel to the hit 2010 action-comedy “Red,” based on the comic-book series of the same name about a group of aging black-ops agents who come out of retirement after one of them becomes the target of an assassination attempt. They will be joined by returning co-star Mary-Louise Parker (“Weeds”) as well as series newcomers Catherine Zeta-Jones and Byung-Hun Lee (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”). Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest,” “Fun With Dick and Jane”) is on board to direct from a script by Erich and Jon Hoeber, who also wrote the first entry.

There are no plot specifics available at this time.

The Robert Schwentke-directed first installment became a leggy sleeper hit on release, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide on a budget of $58 million.

