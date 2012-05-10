‘Red 2’ brings the old gang back along with Catherine Zeta-Jones

05.10.12 6 years ago

Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren and John Malkovich are coming out of retirement – with guns blazing.

The trio is back on board for a sequel to the hit 2010 action-comedy “Red,” based on the comic-book series of the same name about a group of aging black-ops agents who come out of retirement after one of them becomes the target of an assassination attempt. They will be joined by returning co-star Mary-Louise Parker (“Weeds”) as well as series newcomers Catherine Zeta-Jones and Byung-Hun Lee (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”). Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest,” “Fun With Dick and Jane”) is on board to direct from a script by Erich and Jon Hoeber, who also wrote the first entry.

There are no plot specifics available at this time.

The Robert Schwentke-directed first installment became a leggy sleeper hit on release, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide on a budget of $58 million.

Are you happy to see the old gang back together again? Sound off in the comments!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

Around The Web

TAGSBruce WillisCatherine ZetaJonesDEAN PARISOTHelen Mirren MaryLouise ParkerJOHN MALKOVICHredred 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP