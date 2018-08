Just like our current Congress, Bruce Willis and company have no use for commonsense gun control – at least not when it comes to their characters in “RED 2.”

The “Die Hard” star and co-stars Helen Mirren, John Malkovich, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Byung Hun Lee and Anthony Hopkins are prepped and ready for battle in six brand-new character posters for the Dean Parisot-directed sequel, which is slated for release on July 19. Check ’em all out in the gallery below.