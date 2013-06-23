‘RED 2’: Helen Mirren aims for Bruce Willis in 6 brand-new clips

06.23.13 5 years ago

Helen Mirren has Bruce Willis in her sights – literally.

The “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” star goes on the run – from former ally/master assassin Victoria (Mirren), no less – in the forthcoming action-comedy sequel “RED 2,” and now six explosive new clips for the film have hit the web. Co-starring Mary-Louise Parker, John Malkovich, Anthony Hopkins, Lee Byung-hun and Catherine Zeta-Jones, the Dean Parisot-directed effort is slated to hit theaters on July 19.

Check out all six clips above and below and let us know what you think in the comments.

“Show Me Something”:

 “Enjoy Life”:

 “Emotional Safety”:

 “Having Fun Yet?”:

 “No Safety”:

 “The One Place They Wouldn’t Look”:

Around The Web

TAGSAnthony HopkinsBruce WillisByunghun LeeHELEN MIRRENJOHN MALKOVICHLee ByungHunMaryLouise Parkerred 2

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP