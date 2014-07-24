Red Band Trailer: ‘Hot Tub Time Machine 2’ is Warped as Hell

07.24.14 4 years ago

“Hot Tub Time Machine” was a surprise riot in 2010, and it appears the sequel is going to be just irreverent, strange, and uncomfortably funny as the first.

Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, Clark Duke, and Chevy Chase are back, though John Cusack and Lizzy Caplan have been replaced by Adam Scott and Gillian Jacobs. My favorite moment in the NSFW trailer: That oh-so-melancholy cover of “Stay” by Lisa Loeb. Craig Robinson only hears what he wants to!

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” comes out Christmas Day. 

