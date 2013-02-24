Red Carpet Oscar Rewind: Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Adele and more

02.24.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

For every event, there are different rules. At the Grammys, it’s best to be wild. At the Golden Globes, it’s best to get drunk. And at the Oscars, all anyone needs to do is look dress up and look nice. Not too hard, right? I guess it is, because this year was definitely in the less-than-stunning category. While some celebrities did bring the glamor, others tried too hard, went too bland or brought the Klingon (Halle Berry, how could you)? Here’s a look at what worked and what didn’t from Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, Amanda Seyfried, Helen Hunt, Naomi Watts and more. 

