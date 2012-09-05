‘Red Dawn’ world premiere to close Fantastic Fest

The long-delayed “Red Dawn” is finally seeing the light of day, and will have its world premiere at the genre film mecca known as Fantastic Fest.

The world premiere of the FilmDistrict movie will close the festival on Thursday, September 27, with stars Josh Peck and Adrianne Palicki in attendance.

A themed party will follow the premiere screening to celebrate the end of this year’s festival.

“Red Dawn” stars Chris Hemsworth (“Thor,” “The Avengers”), Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”), Peck (“Drake & Josh”) and Palicki (“Friday Night Lights”) as high schoolers who defend their Washington community from a surprise North Korean invasion. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“Watchmen”) also stars.

The film is a remake of the 1984 cult hit in which Charlie Sheen, Patrick Swayze and Lea Thompson faced down Soviet attackers. The new version marks the directorial debut of stunt guru Dan Bradley.

MGM’s financial troubles kept the completed “Red Dawn” on the shelf for over two years, but since then both Hemsworth and Hutcherson’s popularity have grown due to their work in “The Avengers” and “The Hunger Games,” respectively.

For the after-party, the Austin American Legion will be transformed into a maximum-security prison where “prisoners” can enjoy free prison tattoos, head-shaving, fusion food from chef John Bullington and a musical performance by Future Folk.

Fantastic Fest takes place September 20-27 in Austin, Texas at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar. The event will hold dozens of other world premieres, special screenings and surprises. See the lineup here.

“Red Dawn” opens nationwide November 21.