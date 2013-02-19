Red Hot Chili Peppers and Tom Petty to headline Delaware’s Firefly Music Fest

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are set to headline this summer’s Firefly Festival, Delaware’s answer to Coachella, Bonnaroo and other big name festivals, now in its second year.

Other top tier acts scheduled to make the trek include Vampire Weekend, Foster the People, Calvin Harris, The Lumineers, Passion Pit, Ellie Goulding, Kendrick Lamar, Grizzly Bear, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Alabama Shakes, The Avett Brotehrs, and dozens more.

The Firefly Fest takes place June 21-23 in Dover, Delaware.

See the full lineup here.

Petty is also playing the recently announced Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee, while the Chili Peppers are slated to headline April’s Coachella Festival in Southern California for the third time in just over ten years.