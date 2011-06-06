Red Hot Chili Peppers confirm release date of new album

Red Hot Chili Peppers are preparing the release of their first studio set since 2006’s double-album “Stadium Arcadium”: “I’m With You” will be out on Aug. 30 in the U.S.

The band announced the record on their website, adding that it was produced by superstar industry vet and frequent go-to Rick Rubin. Some outlets are reporting the first single will be titled “The Adventures of Raindance Maggie,” with an estimated drop date of July 18. [Update: Though “Adventures” is widely reported as being the first single, a spokesperson for RHCP said that a first single has not been confirmed.]

The rock group also confirmed its first show in Hong Kong over the weekend, slated for Aug. 9 at AsiaWorld Arena; previously announced gigs include headlining Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka on Aug. 13 and in Tokyo on August 14th, plus Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 24. They have yet to schedule any North American tour stops.

The last single from “Stadium Arcadium” was “Hump de Bump,” which topped out in 2007; the set topped the Billboard 200 album chart and yielded three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album.