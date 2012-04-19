Red Hot Chili Peppers cover Neil Young, Ramones and Bowie on upcoming EP

Whether you’re a Red Hot Chili Peppers fan or not, you gotta admit they have some exquisite taste in rock music.

The L.A. band’s upcoming EP,  “We Salute You,” compiles six covers the band has released over the last two decades or so, including reinterpretations of Iggy and the Stooges and The Ramones, plus the perhaps more surprising choices Neil Young, The Beach Boys, David Bowie and even ’50s heartbreakers Dion and the Belmonts. The collection is being released to commemorate the band’s recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

All six tunes were previously only found on rare singles or compilations. This is the first time they’ve been collected together.

Their hit version of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” is absent, but can be found on the Chili’s 1989 album “Mother’s Milk.”

R.H.C.P. are touring the U.S. this summer and will be one of the headliners of the upcoming, sold out Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago.

The track-listing for “We Salute You” is as follows:

1. “A Teenager in Love” (Dion and the Belmonts)
2. “Havana Affair” (Ramones)
3. “Search & Destroy” (Iggy and the Stooges)
4. “Everybody Knows This is Nowhere” (Neil Young) [live]
5. “I Get Around” (The Beach Boys) [live]
6. “Suffragette City” (David Bowie) [live]

It drops May 1. 

