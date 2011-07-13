Red Hot Chili Peppers releasing new single within the week

July can be the hottest month in America, so the Red Hot Chili Peppers thought it best to do a “Rain Dance.”

The veteran rock troupe has now confirmed that the track “The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie” will be the first single from their new album “I’m With You,” and that the song is set to arrive on July 18.

“I’m With You,” as previously reported, will be out on Aug. 30; the song sits squarely in the middle of the album’s tracklist. If you missed it, check out the new album art.

“Rain Dance Maggie” will also be up for sale on July 18. Fans who need a good reminder can sign up for the band’s Facebook Event page, and are guaranteed various sorts of tease material until then.

But consider, too — July 18 is on Monday. And as this industry often works, we wouldn’t be surprised if it leaks early.

The single art to “Maggie” features all four members of RHCP, including the frequently shirtless Flea, frontman Anthony Kiedis in his party shirt and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who replaced former guitarist John Frusciante.



As producer Rick Rubin said earlier this month, he credits that personnel change as a source of a new sound for the group.

Here are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2011 tour dates so far:

08/13 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/14 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

09/24 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

10/09 – Hamburg, DE @ O2 World

10/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

10/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

10/14 – Herning, DK @ Jyske Bank Boxen

10/16 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy Rotterdam

10/18 – Paris, FR @ Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

10/21 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle – Messe Frankfurt

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ o2 World

12/05 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

12/07 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

12/10 – Torino, IT @ Palaolimpico

12/11 – Assago, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

12/13 – Zueich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich

12/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

12/17 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio de Deportes