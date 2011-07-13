Red Hot Chili Peppers releasing new single within the week

July can be the hottest month in America, so the Red Hot Chili Peppers thought it best to do a “Rain Dance.”
The veteran rock troupe has now confirmed that the track “The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie” will be the first single from their new album “I’m With You,” and that the song is set to arrive on July 18.
“I’m With You,” as previously reported, will be out on Aug. 30; the song sits squarely in the middle of the album’s tracklist. If you missed it, check out the new album art.
“Rain Dance Maggie” will also be up for sale on July 18. Fans who need a good reminder can sign up for the band’s Facebook Event page, and are guaranteed various sorts of tease material until then.
But consider, too — July 18 is on Monday. And as this industry often works, we wouldn’t be surprised if it leaks early.
The single art to “Maggie” features all four members of RHCP, including the frequently shirtless Flea, frontman Anthony Kiedis in his party shirt and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who replaced former guitarist John Frusciante.
As producer Rick Rubin said earlier this month, he credits that personnel change as a source of a new sound for the group.
Here are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2011 tour dates so far:
08/13 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/14 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
09/24 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio
10/09 – Hamburg, DE @ O2 World
10/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
10/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
10/14 – Herning, DK @ Jyske Bank Boxen
10/16 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy Rotterdam
10/18 – Paris, FR @ Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy
10/21 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle – Messe Frankfurt
12/04 – Berlin, DE @ o2 World
12/05 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
12/07 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
12/10 – Torino, IT @ Palaolimpico
12/11 – Assago, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
12/13 – Zueich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich
12/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
12/17 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio de Deportes
