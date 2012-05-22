Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys and Jack White headline Austin City Limits Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Black Keys, and Jack White are among the artists who will headline the Austin City Limits Festival, which takes place in the Texas capital Oct. 12-14.

If that lineup sounds vaguely familiar, that”s because it looks a lot like the roster for Lollapalooza, which takes place in Chicago: The RHCP, Black Keys and Jack White are all playing the Aug. 3-5 festival as well.

Among the other acts the two festivals will share are Florence + The Machine, The Shins, Avicii, Bassnectar, M83, Childish Gambino, Alabama Shakes, Delta Spirit, and Kopecky Family Band. That”s bound to happen when both events feature more than 120 acts, but we don”t remember ever seeing this many big names playing both in the same year.

Among the other acts performing at ACL”s Zilker Park will by Gotye, The Afghan Whigs, The Civil Wars, Patterson Hood, Big K.R.I.T., Kimbra, The Avett Bros., and Iggy & The Stooges.

Tickets are on sale now at http://www.aclfestival.com