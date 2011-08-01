Reese Witherspoon joins Disney romantic comedy ‘Wish List’

Reese Witherspoon is set to star in Disney’s romantic comedy “Wish List,” according to Deadline.com.

“Wish List” centers on young girl who makes 10 wishes at a wishing well, only for her coin to get stuck halfway down the well. 25 years later, the coin finally falls and the now-grown up working woman has to deal with all the problems that come with having all of her kiddie wishes coming true.

Randi Mayem Singer is writing the script, while Mark Ciardi and Gordon Gray will act as producers on the film.

Witherspoon was recently seen opposite “Twilight Saga” star robert Pattinson in “Water For Elephants.” She next will soon star in “This Means War,” with Chris Pine (“Star Trek”) and Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises”), and directed by the McG (“Charlie’s Angels”).