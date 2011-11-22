Regina Spektor announces new album from ‘The Cheap Seats’

11.22.11 7 years ago

Regina Spektor has a new story to tell, from the “Cheap Seats.”

The singer-songwriter has taken to her Facebook page this week to announce her new effort, “What We Saw From the Cheap Seats,” due in May 2012.

The album will see her re-team with Mike Elizondo, the multi-genre producer who also helmed her last, 2009 effort “Far.” The set was recorded this past summer in Los Angeles.

“It’s been finished for a little while but i had no idea when it would be out in the world until now,” she wrote.

The Moscow-born artist was also busy this year with a completely separate project. She is helming the music to a new Broadway show, the “Sleeping Beauty”-inspired musical “Beauty.” Though it was initally projected the project would hit the Great White Way osmetime before year’s end, there’s no definite premiere date currently.

“Far” debuted and peaked at No. 3 on The Billboard 200.

