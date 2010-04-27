Regina Spektor covers Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’ for charity

Hey, at least it’s not another “Bad Romance.”

Regina Spektor has recorded her own ultra-sad version of Radiohead’s already sad “No Surprises” for charity.

The tune went up for sale today on iTunes for $1.29, with monies going to Doctors Without Borders Disaster Relief Fund, to aid with the victims of earthquakes in Haiti and Chile.

Spektor’s porcelain voice tip-toes around her churning piano part to the “OK Computer”-culled tune, dotted interstitially with a string arrangement perfect for exit music for a film.

The Russian-native singer-songwriter spent time raising money for the same org last month, at New York’s Fillmore at Irving Plaza (man, is it still awkward typing that).

It’s not abnormal for somewhat-still breaking artists to cover more popular artists in between efforts — for clicks, for attention, for kicks when the road material gets tired. It is rare for those artists to devote that monetary yield toward a positive end.

Not every song that’s covered makes money: it normally makes it on to blog like this, onto YouTube, to generate interest in the artist that singing it. But part of the royalties of this song also go to the songwriters themselves — Radiohead — leaving us wondering what they’ll do with the cash, too.

Spektor released her newest album “Far” last year.