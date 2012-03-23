Reissues: Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust,’ My Bloody Valentine, Paul and Linda McCartney

This week has been a blitz for re-issue announcements, what with the added incentive of a “holiday” right around the corner. Record Store Day seems to be an impetus for catalog-combing, so there are David Bowie, My Bloody Valentine, Paul and Linda McCartney, Beatles, Andrew W.K. and Uncle Tupelo reissues on the way.

No, Jay Farrar and Jeff Tweedy didn’t get back together again for RSD. But their entire album output is getting revisited, with heavyweight vinyl of 1990’s “No Depression,” 1991’s “Still Feel Gone” and 1992’s “March 16-20, 1992.” Super fans may have noticed “Anodyne” in there, with the only current explanation of its absence being that the world is a lonely and unfair place. Have no fear, though, there’s also a single’s box with “I Got Drunk” b/w excellent cover “Sin City,” “Gun” / “I Wanna Destroy You” and “Sauget Wind” /”Looking for a Way Out,” plus previously unreleased single “This Year” with instrumental “Pickle River.”



Those alt-country heroes may have been done for 20 years, but now just imagine one of your greatest works having been released 40 years ago. That’s the word on David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” which will get remastered and re-released on all sorts of formats — CD, vinyl, mix 5.1 DVD — for a June 5 drop.

You may remember it was (yup!) 10 years ago that the 30th anniversary edition was out. The 2002 version was a double-disc set, with a few remasters, left and right speaker mixes, and other little changes. This 40th anniversary edition features remasters from the original London-based Trident Studios engineer Ray Staff. Check out the tracklist below for full details.

While Bowie reissues can often be in abundance, My Bloody Valentine has only really touched “Loveless” in any revisited capacity. Now, they’ve bundled up that groundbreaking album with old original tapes, the rock act’s multiple EPs and 1988 album”Isn’t Anything” for a May 7 drop of “painfully remastered” CDs. No, no vinyl, nerds. Sad. The four-EPs have been put into a double-disc format for the box, with three (!!!) previously unreleased tunes. That tracklist is below Bowie’s. “Loveless” will also arrive in double-disc, with the original tape version and the really-really-old tape version.

Andrew W.K.’s “I Get Wet” celebrates its 10-year-old birthday with a 2-disc set of previously unreleased live, demo, alternate and rarely recorded versions of tracks from the set. A limited run of deluxe CD collections will come packaged with Andrew W.K.’s stuff — literal stuff — like a lock of hair or a ticket stub. There will be a double-gate folded vinyl drop as well. All this, with details to come, due on July 17.

The “Party Hard” dude also tours hard, as usual, you can check those dates at his website.

For the first time ever, the Beatles’ 1968 animated film “Yellow Submarine” ermerges on DVD and Blu-Ray on May 28, with accompanying “Songtrack” CD if you want it; but Beatle Paul McCartney also has a reissue of his own up his sleeve. He and Linda McCartney’s “RAM” will perhaps take you back to your hippie days:

Ladies and gentlemen, this is an album from a long, long time ago, when the world was different. This is an album that is part of my history – it goes back to the wee hills of Scotland where it was formed. It’s an album called RAM. It reminds me of my hippie days and the free attitude with which was created. I hope you’re going to like it, because I do!

That McCartney’s press statement on May 22’s multiple formatted reduxes — mono, stereo, box, single, deluxe, CD, vinly, digital you get the picture. He and Linda wrote the songs out of their Scottish farm back in 1970, putting it out in 1971.

Here are the tracklist details on the various “Ziggy Stardust” reissues:

