Release date set for Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone film ‘Gangster Squad’

09.28.11 7 years ago

Director Ruben Fleischer’s “The Gangster Squad” has been slated for an October 19th, 2012 release by Warner Bros, according to Deadline. The period crime drama stars Sean Penn, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Josh Brolin.

The film is based on “Tales from the Gangster Squad”, a seven-part series by reporter Paul Lieberman that was published in the LA Times in 2008. Penn stars in the film as Brooklyn-born crime boss Mickey Cohen, who held sway over local politicians and the LAPD in the 1940s. Brolin and Gosling star as John O’Mara and Jerry Wooters, respectively, two outsider LAPD sergeants who go on a mission to take the mob kingpin down. Emma Stone portrays a young woman who becomes caught in a love triangle between Cohen and Wooters.

The film, penned by “Castle” writer Will Beale, began shooting earlier this month in Los Angeles.

In other news, the studio has also moved up the release of Zac Efron-starring drama “The Lucky One” (based on the Nicholas Sparks book) from August 24th to April 20th of next year.

