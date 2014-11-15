Relive the old days in new ‘American Idol XIV’ promo

11.15.14 4 years ago

“I think the competition needs talent like…YOU!”

“American Idol” is retuning in 2015, and a new promo reminds viewers that they could be witnessing the birth of a new star, in the tradition of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Phillip Phillips, and Jennifer Hudson, who all appear in the clip, set to Jesse J. and Ariana Grande's infectious “Bang Bang.” 

Judges Harry Connick, Jr., Jennifer Lopez, and Keith Urban will all be returning, along with host Ryan Seacrest. Randy Jackson recently announced he's exiting the show after 13 seasons.

Watch the promo here:

“Idol” will cross the country looking for contenders, including stops in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Detroit, Omaha, Salt Lake City and San Francisco.

“American Idol” returns in January.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLFox

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP