Relive the old days in new ‘American Idol XIV’ promo

“I think the competition needs talent like…YOU!”

“American Idol” is retuning in 2015, and a new promo reminds viewers that they could be witnessing the birth of a new star, in the tradition of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Phillip Phillips, and Jennifer Hudson, who all appear in the clip, set to Jesse J. and Ariana Grande's infectious “Bang Bang.”

Judges Harry Connick, Jr., Jennifer Lopez, and Keith Urban will all be returning, along with host Ryan Seacrest. Randy Jackson recently announced he's exiting the show after 13 seasons.

Watch the promo here:

“Idol” will cross the country looking for contenders, including stops in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Detroit, Omaha, Salt Lake City and San Francisco.

“American Idol” returns in January.