Remake of ‘The Rocketeer’ being eyed at Disney

One of HitFix’s top ten superhero movies of all time could be getting a remake.
Joe Johnston’s “The Rocketeer” – based on the comic-book character of the same name created by Dave Stevens – may have been a commercial disappointment on its 1991 release, but Disney clearly sees potential in the cult favorite, as according to Vulture the studio is gearing up to meet with writers on a potential “reboot” of the superhero property.
Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the original film centers on a young stunt pilot (Billy Campbell) who discovers a jetpack that allows him to fly at super-speeds. He later runs into trouble when Nazi operatives, tipped off by Hollywood star Neville Sinclair (Timothy Dalton), attempt to get their hands on the device. Also starring Jennifer Connelly and Alan Arkin, the heavily-hyped movie finished with an underwhelming $46 million at the domestic box-office, though it later enjoyed success on the home video market.
Would you like to see a remake of “The Rocketeer”? Let us know in the comments.
I never thought this could happen… I’d love to see it happen, if they do it right and give The Rocketeer the respect the character deserves. The original movie was a blast!
One thing I’d love to see changed… If her estate will allow it, actually use “Betty Page” as a character this time!
So, yeah… Bring back The Rocketeer! Then, Disney, let’s talk about The Incredibles 2. What the HELL are you waiting for??
Actually, come to think of it, The Rocketeer would make a fine Pixar movie too!
I’ll only be on board with the idea if it stays in its original 1930s setting and NOT be a “modern reboot” with a whole bunch of changes to the character!
Annoying. 1991 wasn’t so long ago and it’s a fantastic movie, pitched perfectly. So weird that it makes more sense to gamble on a new (and destined to be inferior) version than to market what they already have to those unaware or underappreciative.
$46 million back then is probably about $150 million right now after ticket price inflation. You make it sound like a flop when it was not.
Adjusted for inflation, $46 million would be around $75 million today, not $150 million. Relative to its $42 million budget, the movie was considered a box-office disappointment (films need to make around double their production cost to break even).
Alright, super friends, let’s dream cast this thing:
Billy Campbell >> Chris Pine
Alan Alda >> Terry O’Quinn (which would be cool since he played Howard Hughes in the original)
Timothy Dalton >> Jon Hamm
I can’t think of anyone to fill Jennifer Connelly’s shoes as that classically beautiful, aspiring actress who can actually act. Curious what you all come up with.
I don’t see a live action version of The Rocketeer working for a contemporary audience; the first film was as perfect a film you could make from the source material (Dave Stevens was a creative consultant for crying out loud!) yet, it was a huge flop at the box office. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Disney didn’t leak the information that they were prepping a Rocketeer movie just to test the waters and see what the reaction from the general population would be.
The only way I could see why Disney may be considering The Rocketeer, is not for Pixar, but rather for their own in-house animation studio.
I was with you up until LXG, which I felt was absolute crap long before I read the comic. Just such a waste of a film. Essentially ending 2 careers (Norrington and Connery said they were done with Hollywood after this thing) doesn’t help it’s cred any, either.
Yes indeed but only if it is still set in the 1930’s
i was born in 1992 april and to this day I still love to watch it like its the first time, though I can speak every line to line, but anyways I would love to see a remake though you cant beat the old Hollywood magic like back in the day lol. its gotta be pg13 but throw in parts like from the comics such as betty and her photography and still use the old plane outta control cliff flys up to rescue Malcolm scene and cliff trying to earn money off the rocket. “LETS MAKE SOME HISTORY”
The heck with a remake. We need a squeal. I been waiting for for years.
Rocketeer? YES!