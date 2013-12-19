Remember that time Evangeline Lilly was up for ‘Wonder Woman?’

(CBR) Gal Gadot has the honor of being the first big-screen Wonder Woman, making her debut in 2015′s untitled “Man of Steel” sequel. But over the years, there have been numerous attempts to make a live-action “Wonder Woman” film, most famously a Joss Whedon adaptation that never got off the ground.

During one of these failed attempts at “Wonder Woman”, and quite possibly during the Whedon era, “Lost” star Evangeline Lilly was one of the actors up for the title role.

“I actually went in and met on Wonder Woman at one point,” Lilly recently revealed to MTV while promoting “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”. “Before the thing fell apart. That was early, that was the first season of “Lost” before I went, ‘Wait a minute, I don”t know if I want to do this!””

It never worked out for Lilly, but the actress contends that Wonder Woman was always her “favorite superhero as a little girl.”

“I still have a huge girl crush on Wonder Woman,” she said. “I think she”s amazing.”