Renee Zellweger, ‘Bridget Jones 3’ finally moving ahead

Lovable Brit Bridget Jones is finally ready to return to the big screen, according to EW.com.

The news couldn’t come at a better time for struggling star Renee Zellweger, who, after a string of critical and box office successes (including “Chicago” and “Cold Mountain”) has lately been floundering with such forgettable films as “Appaloosa,” “New In Town” and “Case 39.” A new “Jones” vehicle could potentially give her career a badly needed kick in the knickers.

Working Title has been flirting with the idea of another sequel since 2009. While no details have been revealed, the film will allegedly center on Jones’ attempt to get pregnant and start a family.

The first “Bridget Jones’s Diary” was released in 2001 to roughly $281 million worldwide, while 2004’s “The Edge of Reason” was critically lambasted, but still pulled in $262 million. The films co-starred Colin Firth and Hugh Grant as handsome Englishmen.

The “Bridget Jones” movies are based on Helen Fielding”s best-selling novels. The author is now working on a third book.