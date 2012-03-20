‘Reno 911’ stars Thomas Lennon and Ben Garant announce plans to direct ‘Hell Baby’

This was inevitable.

Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant have made quite a name for themselves as studio screenwriters for hire, and they’ve had enough giant mega-hits that they have proven themselves to be worthy of the studio’s trust. I’m partial to their no-apologies crazy-ass rated R style comedy, but I respect the fact that they have figured out how to have their fun and still work successfully inside the system.

Now it looks like they’re going to finally be calling the shots on a film of their own, co-writing and co-directing a movie called “Hell Baby,” which they’ll also star in, along with Rob Corddry and Leslie Bibb.

Darko Entertainment, which has proven itself to have very eclectic and dark taste in movies, and especially in comedy, so I’m hoping this is unfettered and insane Lennon/Garant.

The plot description they sent over could go either way: “In ‘Hell Baby,’ a young expectant couple moves into New Orleans’ most haunted fixer-upper and calls upon the Vatican’s elite exorcism team to save them from a demonic baby. Lennon and Garant will portray that team.”

I assume that means Corddry and Bibb are the couple, which sounds good to me. I hope they’re going to do this as crazy and as dirty as the original “Exorcist” was. That’s really the only way to push something like this, and since it’s not a big studio film, they can afford to take some chances.

I’m encouraged that this is an original by Lennon/Garant, and I look forward to seeing what they come up with when it’s all them. In the meantime, Darko Entertainment’s got Bobcat Goldthwait’s new film “God Bless America” arriving in theaters on May 11th, and I highly encourage you to check it out.