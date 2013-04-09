Report: Alec Baldwin being eyed for late-night NBC series

04.09.13 5 years ago

Could Emmy-winning “30 Rock” star Alec Baldwin be heading to late night?

According to the New York Times, the answer to that question may very well be “yes,” as the actor is reportedly in very early talks to head up his own show in the 1:35 am time slot currently occupied by Carson Daly – a move that would see him joining Jimmy Fallon and, potentially, “SNL” star Seth Meyers (rumored to be replacing Fallon at 12:35) in the network’s revamped late-night lineup.

While it may seem like an odd fit to some, as the NY Times points out Baldwin already has his own podcast series with WNYC radio entitled “Here’s the Thing,” on which he has interviewed a variety of celebrities including Kristen Wiig, David Letterman, Chris Rock and Lena Dunham. Not to mention that he’s a frequent and popular guest on late-night television.

Baldwin just came off an acclaimed seven-season run on “30 Rock,” with his performance as network head Jack Donaghy netting him a total of two Emmys. He also recently signed a two-year overall deal with Universal Television, the studio arm of NBC Universal that produced the long-running sitcom. Could a late-night talk series be the first project to bear fruit under the deal? Stay tuned.

Would you like to see Alec Baldwin heading up his own late-night series? Sound off below.

