Report: Amazon plans to revive “The Tick” with Patrick Warburton

People reports that the 2001-02 Fox series based on the comic book superhero, which also co-starred a pre-“Lost” Nestor Carbonell, is being revived on the streaming service.

Garry Marshall recalls his sister discovering Robin Williams after Dom DeLuise turned down the “Mork” role

“I was looking for someone to play Mork,” he told the audience at a taping of CBS” “The Odd Couple.” “Dom DeLuise turned down the role. So did John Byner. And Ronny told me about this funny guy, Robin, who performed on the street. People would put money in his hat.”

Miley Cyrus” “charity consultant” said he fully vetted her VMA date

Trever Neilson, the “Charity Fixer to the Stars,” was responsible for discovering Jesse Helt at a homeless youth shelter.

“Jay Leno”s Garage” gets a CNBC special

Leno”s web series is headed to TV on Sunday for the one-hour “Jay Leno's Garage: The Ultimate Car Week.”

“Utopia” booted its 1st contestant before filming began

The year-long Fox reality show has begun filming without one contestant, who violated show rules by contacting other contestants.

“Selfie” adds Samm Levine

The “Freaks and Geeks” alum will recur as the office worker whose father-in-law is the company president. PLUS: “Pretty Little Liars” books Miranda Mayo.

Warren Buffett got a very detailed “Breaking Bad” cake for his 84th birthday

The cake features Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, the RV and the pink teddy bear.

Paul Shaffer is so close to Letterman he”s visited Dave's Montana ranch many times

In an inteview with The Daily Beast, “The Late Show” bandleader recalls the time he thought he was going to be fired for snapping at Dave on air – only to find Letterman laughing at the incident.

Which fall TV show are you?

Time magazine has a handy guide to deciding which new fall show to watch.

Loud TV commercials will go away starting June 4

Starting next year, the FCC willl use an improved loudness measurement algorithm that will keep commercials from getting too loud.

Hulu celebrates its acquisition of “Party Down” reruns with a gag reel

Watch three minutes of hilarity.

Watch “American Horror Story”s” most twisted “Freak Show” teaser yet

Featuring a three-legged contortionist.

Fox remaking Guy Pierce”s Aussie miniseries “Jack Irish”

The crime drama centers on “the adaptation centers on Jack Irish, a part-time lawyer, debt collector, and apprentice cabinet maker, who is getting his life back together after the murder of his wife.”

Thomas Pynchon edited his “Simpsons'” script because he didn”t want to make fun of Homer

“Sorry, guys. Homer is my role model and I won”t speak ill of him,” wrote the author of “Gravity”s Rainbow.”

History channel”s “Houdini” starring Adrien Brody is a dour, grim viewing experience

As Brian Lowry notes, “the project is based on a book titled 'Houdini: A Mind in Chains: A Psychoanalytic Portrait,' which explains the impulse to put its subject on the couch, with Adrien Brody as the ultimately overwhelmed lead. Spread over two nights, there are intriguing elements for those fascinated by Houdini, but the movie feels less like a gut punch than a head blow.” PLUS: The miniseries nails the most important thing: spectacle.