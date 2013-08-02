Report Card: Grading the last 10 Academy Awards hosts

Well, AMPAS brass decided to end the speculation mercifully early this year, announcing Ellen DeGeneres as the host of next year’s Academy Awards ceremony — her second stab at one of showbiz’s trickiest gigs, having first done the job to amiable effect back in 2007. And predictably enough, the news has met with a mixed response: for everyone who’s happy to see DeGeneres return with her warm, non-confrontational approach, there’s another (like our own Greg Ellwood) who thinks it’s too conservative a choice.
Today’s range of responses simply underlines what we already know, however: that hosting the Oscars is a pretty thankless task, in which it’s virtually impossible to please everybody. Play it too safe, and the viewers at home think you’re boring; play it too risqué, and the crowd in the room turns against you.
While the Academy was once happy to let a comfy comedian like Bob Hope take the reins year after year (and Hope, in turn, was happy to do so), times have changed, ratings have dropped and Oscar producers have got increasingly restless in their quest for the right host. This century, they’ve taken a diverse range of approaches, from the edgy, impolite comedy of Chris Rock to the old-school showbiz sparkle of Hugh Jackman to the reliable Borscht Belt schtick of nine-time host Billy Crystal.
The only thing these hosts — and several others, including Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin and last year’s left-field choice of Seth MacFarlane — have in common is that none of them met with universal approval. (I’d say “disapproval” as well, but I’ve yet to hear anyone call for an Anne Hathaway/James Franco encore.)
But how do they all measure up with the benefit of hindsight? With the appointment of DeGeneres, Kris and I thought this a good moment to review the 10 hosts (well, eight individuals and two duos) who have done the job this century, looking back on their strengths and weaknesses, and assigning them a grade for their efforts.
It’s a highly subjective process, of course — so we’re eager to hear your own feedback on this issue. Click through the gallery below, rating them as you go if you wish, and tell us how you think they stack up in the comments below and/or by voting in our poll.
Billy Cyrstal in 2004 was my favorite, followed by the Steve Martin solos, and then Jackman. Honestly, in retrospect, there was never really a reason to try there demographic baiting which started a few years after Hugh Jackman’s excellent show. That to me was the last great one.
I’d agree with pretty much all of this except I thought Whoopie was more like a B-. I like her, generally, but I always though her Oscar appearances were pretty flat.
I’ve always felt Whoopie was the people’s host. The perfect mix of Hollywood insider who repeatedly winked at the general public. Cinesnobs hated her because she acknowledged the absurdity of it all but if you watch her opening monologues today, she had the perfect mix of respect for the form while tweaking the pomp and circumstance that most hosts take too serious. I would argue she had the toughest task, she followed Crystal for the most part and made the show look effortless and gets zero credit for pulling it all off. Watch the disaster that was Franco as proof of her skill.
she doesn’t need to say anything and she’ll be still be funny to me.
“and gets zero credit for pulling it all off”
Well, I *did* give her an A-. ;)
I agree with most of these, especially on Jackman and Martin who were terrific hosts. I’d welcome them back with open arms. I’d give Seth a lower grade. But that’s just me. Pretty much don’t like his style of humor anywhere I encounter it.
Jackman was refreshing because he really belonged to the movies in a big way and his Opening Number was self-deprecating and a humorous take on contemporary Hollywood. His skills reflect his strengths as an film actor and as a live stage performer. They should bring him back!
Looking back, 2003 is the one I really liked. There was a lot of tension and uncertainty about how to respond to the war but I recall Martin hitting just the right note. And being funny! It was pretty memorable overall, actually, what with Michael Moore being booed offstage, and then Brody and Polanski winning near the end …
I vote Ellen. People who pick Jackman are responding more the ceremony and less to his hosting duties, I’m afraid. I can’t really think of any of the jokes or skits he did – all I can picture is the overwhelming glitz of that ceremony.
Saying Ellen is “conservative” is way off the mark… she’s classy, yes. But far from stuffy. If that’s considered conservative then bring it on. That’s what the Academy Awards should be.
Billy Crystal is actually my favorite, but that’s more based on his collective appearances than any one year.
No I’m responding to Jackman. Who was an extension of the ceremony. But thanks for the projection!
And no, “conservative” is a fair way to put it for a host who has a daily talk show house wives across the country tune into day in and day out.
I do think overall, the year Jackman hosted was one of the best overall ceremonies in recent memory. A lot of fresh ideas in staging and design introduced. But I also agree that Jackman had an old school Hollywood charm that was irresistible.
Ellen is an interesting figure in pop culture. She has somehow managed to be almost universally likable while being completely honest and open about her personal life. And yet, I’d agree with Kris. Her comedy style is certainly conservative. But I don’t consider that a detraction. I actually sort of root for a comedienne who can make me laugh without stunts, without referencing boobs, etc.
You couldn’t be more wrong. People are able to differentiate the host form the the production (its why I’d like to see Seth get another shot with different producers). The positive reception to Jackman’s stint probably has more to do with his natural showmanship.
For the record my comment was in response to Jlpatt.
Jon Stewart will always be one of my favorites due to one joke. “In case you’re keeping score at home, Three 6 Mafia one Oscar, Martin Scorsese zero.”
This joke is epic. Coincidence or not one year later Marty tied this game.
I loved his Best Actress swiftboating adds a lot too.
How in God’s name would that not be a coincidence?
The Best Actress swiftboat ads remain my favourite Oscar gag in the last decade.
Damn I was hoping for Timberlake this year. Probably on tour and scheduled for something else.
He fits the job perfectly. Not only his he young but an award winning singer and comedian. Also he was in a Oscar Winning and Best Picture nominated movie recently
I’m surprised how positive the ratings are. I’m so used to “Booo, the OScars suck and the hosts are awful!” that I didn’t expect that. Although sometimes it might be too positive. Come on, that Seth MacFarlane wasted the first 20 minutes (!) of his show on a string of unfunny musical numbers should already be reason enough for a lower grade! I mean, it’s not that he did afterwards anything to make up for it.
I agree with most of the grading but I’d give Hugh Jackman a tie with Steve Martin (A). I think Steve Martin is a natural host, but Hugh can’t be beat for pure showmanship and ease of performance and of course, he’s right at home with the movie crowd. I’d love to see him host again if his schedule permits it.
Kris, When are you and Anne going to do Oscar talk again? I miss it ever so much :)
August 16. There will be changes. More details to come.
Happy to hear it! You guys got me through my fall and spring semesters of grad school, the last two years. I love Oscar talk.
Whoopi Goldberg was fantastic. I think she should return. She was the best for me. I also loved John Stewart.
And jesus Franco! He should be reminded lifelong of his performance as Oscar host.
I have been wanting either Ellen or Whoopi to return, so I’m happy. I do prefer Whoopi tho.
I love when Whoopi hosts. I’d love to see her do it again. She says she only will if its with Crystal. I wouldn’t mind seeing them do it as a duo. That would be interesting.
I guess I’m easy. I have really enjoyed Billy, Whoopi, Ellen, & Jackman. They all know how to do it better than the rest.
I also feel like the scores are higher because we are more in-the-know and not as clueless as many of the casuakl viewers who just think that an unsatisfactory host = disaster.
I think Ellen is a stellar choice. She’ll keep the jokes as universal as possible and keep things moving.
Anyone but Chris Rock and Steve Martin.